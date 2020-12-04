GENESEE — Bailey Leseman hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime Thursday, then Genesee outscored Kendrick 10-7 in the extra period in a 55-52 victory in a nonleague girls’ high school basketball game.
Leseman finished with five 3s and 16 points. Claira Osborne just missed a triple-double with 15 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds, while Lucie Ranisate scored 16 and added five rebounds and six steals.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie offered a “shout-out” to “unbelievable defensive player” Taylor Mayer, who “forced a lot of turnovers” in making four steals and scoring six points.
The Bulldogs (2-0) trailed 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, and the gap remained steady through the second and third before their fourth-quarter rally.
For Kendrick (1-2), Rose Stewart scored a team-high 16 points and Hannah Tweit added 14.
“One thing I’ve griped on for a couple years is ‘mental toughness, mental toughness, mental toughness,’” Hardie said. “I was just so happy they were able to pull it together when they had to.”
KENDRICK (1-2)
Rose Stewart 7 2-2 16, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-0 2, Hannah Tweit 6 1-2 14, Erin Morgan 2 1-4 5, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 9. Totals 23 4-8 52.
GENESEE (2-0)
Lucie Ranisate 7 2-5 16, Makenzie Stout 1 0-0 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 5 1-4 16, Claira Osborne 6 2-5 15, Taylor Mayer 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-14 55.
Kendrick 13 14 13 5 7—52
Genesee 6 15 12 12 10—55
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor, Leseman 5, Mayer 2, Osborne.
JV — Kendrick 36, Genesee 16
Troy 35, Deary 27
TROY — Morgan Blazzard collected 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals as Troy downed Deary in a nonleague game.
Isabelle Raasch added eight points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (2-2).
“We started off pretty slow,” Troy coach Aaron Dail said. “In the second quarter, we picked up the defensive intensity and that made the difference in our approach to the rest of the game.”
DEARY (1-4)
Emiley Proctor 2 1-4 5, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 1 1-5 4, Macie Ashmead 2 2-5 6, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 2 2-4 6, Riley Beyer 2 0-3 4. Totals 10 6-21 27.
TROY (2-2)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 4 0-0 8, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 5 2-3 12, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 1 2-2 4, Betty McKenzie 2 0-0 4, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-6 35.
Deary 3 3 10 11—27
Troy 4 10 11 10—35
3-point goals — Chamberlin, T. Wood.
Orofino 63, Salmon River 33
OROFINO — Orofino spread the scoring and caught fire offensively in the second half to earn its its first win in four years in its series against tough nonleague foe Salmon River.
Orofino (2-1) shot 26 percent before intermission, but 57 percent after it to break away from a tight contest.
Four Maniacs scored in double figures: Grace Beardin led the way with 16, while Sydnie Zywina, Kaylynn Johnson and Peyton Merry added 10 apiece.
“It’s nice to be able to have options,” said fourth-year Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix, whose team is enjoying newfound depth. “... We’re building a program, not just a team.”
Orofino’s press limited the Savages (1-1) to nine second-half points.
Salmon River was paced by Sofie Branstetter (13 points), Logan Calvin (10) and Jordyn Pottenger (10).
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (1-1)
Madi Pottenger 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Pottenger 4 1-2 10, Charee Hollon 0 0-0 0, Lauren Travis 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 0 0-0 0, Sofie Branstetter 4 2-4 13, Ashley Nelson 0 0-0 0, Logan Calvin 5 0-0 10. Totals 13 3-6 33.
OROFINO (2-1)
Grace Beardin 8 0-0 16, Sydnie Zywina 5 0-0 10, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 5 0-0 10, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 2, Peyton Merry 5 0-0 10, Lindi Kessinger 0 1-2 1, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 3 1-7 8. Totals 30 2-9 63.
Salmon River 14 10 5 4—33
Orofino 17 10 20 16—63
3-point goals — Branstetter 3, J. Pottenger, Sa. Greene.
Prairie 50, Logos 16
MOSCOW — Prairie of Cottonwood remained unbeaten by holding Logos of Moscow to single digits in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division I contest.
“We had good balance on the floor,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “Early on, our pressure defense was probably key, to be honest.”
The Pirates (4-0, 2-0) were led by Madison Shears (12 points), Ellea Uhlenkott (10) and Kristin Wemhoff (10). Tara Schlader chipped in eight rebounds and four steals to go with three points.
For Logos (4-2, 2-1), Lucia Wilson had six points.
“We shared the ball well, and got up and down the floor pretty well,” Mader said.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-0, 2-0)
Delanie Lockett 2 1-4 5, Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-0 10, Madison Shears 4 3-4 12, Ellea Uhlenkott 4 2-4 10, Tara Schlader 0 3-8 3, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-2 0, Trinity Martinez 2 0-2 5, Laney Forsmann 2 0-2 5, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-26 50.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-2, 2-1)
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 0-2 6, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 2 0-0 4, Ameera Wilson 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 2 0-0 4, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 0-2 16.
Prairie 20 11 13 6—50
Logos 2 4 8 2—16
3-point goals — Shears, Martinez, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 43, Logos 15
BOYSKamiah 74, Kendrick 43
KENDRICK — Four Kamiah players finished in double figures as the Kubs leaned on experience to overpower nonleague foe Kendrick in a season opener for both teams.
Longtime Kub starters Kavan Mercer and Jace Sams had 21 and 16 points, respectively, while second-year varsity standout Luke Krogh tacked on 17. Brady Cox added 11 as the Kubs raced out to a 39-21 halftime advantage.
“We definitely have a little more offensive firepower this year, with a deeper bench and a pretty athletic group of kids,” said Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner, whose team is coming off its first appearance in the state tournament in eight years. “Everyone on the floor can score for us. ... We’re deep with great shooters and skill.”
The Kubs outrebounded the Tigers by 14.
Kendrick was led by Jagger Hewett (13 points), Hunter Taylor (13) and Talon Alexander (10).
KAMIAH (1-0)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 9 1-1 21, Jace Sams 6 4-4 16, Wyatt Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Luke Krogh 7 2-3 17, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 2 0-0 4, Kaden DeGroot 0 0-0 0, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 1 0-0 3, Brady Cox 5 1-2 11, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 8-10 74.
KENDRICK (0-1)
Jagger Hewett 4 6-6 13, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 5 0-0 13, Ty Koepp 1 1-1 3, Morgan 2 0-0 4, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 4 0-2 10. Totals 16 7-9 43.
Kamiah 21 18 25 8—74
Kendrick 13 8 10 12—43
3-point goals — Krogh, Skinner, Mercer 2, Hewett 2, Taylor 3, Alexander 2.
JV — Kamiah 45, Kendrick 16
Logos 67, Deary 54
DEARY — Will Casebolt scored 31 points as Logos overcame a 41-point showing from Deary’s Brayden Stapleton to beat the Mustangs in a nonleague season-opening game.
Roman Nuttbrock tallied 21 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (1-0).
Logos turned in what coach Matt Whitling called a “super” free-throw performance, shooting 81 percent (17-of-21) from the line.
“We want to be 70 or better, so I was pleased with those numbers,” Whitling said.
Logos trailed 15-9 through the first quarter, but took charge in the second to surge to a 26-23 halftime lead, then pulled away in the second half.
“Will and Roman, they have been strong offensively for a couple of years,” Whitling said. “I think our whole team came out pretty cold ... It was good to see the guys warm up and start clicking in that second quarter.”
LOGOS-MOSCOW (1-0)
Jasper Whitling 3 1-2 7, Will Casebolt 8 12-14 31, Roman Nuttbrock 7 4-5 21, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Ben Drussel 1 0-0 2, Jack Driskill 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 17-21 67.
DEARY (0-1)
London Kirk 1 0-2 2, Brayden Stapleton 15 9-12 41, Preston Johnston 0 1-2 1, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 2 1-2 6. Totals 20 11-18 54.
Logos 9 17 22 19—67
Deary 15 8 16 14—54
3-point goals — Nuttbrock 3, Casebolt 3, Elmore, Driskill Stapleton 2, Ireland.
JV — Deary 23, Logos 14
Genesee 50, Highland 25
CRAIGMONT — Cy Wareham went 5-for-6 from inside the arc and 4-for-6 from the foul line for 14 points to lead Genesee to a nonleague victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Dawson Durham added 10 rebounds and nine points. Eight Genesee players in all scored. The Bulldogs (1-1) held the Huskies to three points in each of the first two quarters and led 34-6 at halftime.
For Highland (1-1), Lane Wassmuth put up a team-high 11 points.
“Pretty good team effort,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said.
GENESEE (1-1)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 3 2-2 9, Carson Schwartz 2 0-0 6, Cy Wareham 5 4-6 14, Sam Spence 4 1-2 9, Cooper Owen 1 0-0 2, Cameron Meyer 2 0-0 4, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-10 50.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-1)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 3, Dalton Davis 3 0-3 6, Ty Hambly 2 1-2 5, Lane Wassmuth 4 2-2 11, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-7 25.
Genesee 19 15 8 8—50
Highland 3 3 12 7—25
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Durham, Droegmiller, Wassmuth.
JV — Genesee 47, Highland-Craigmont 25
Orofino 68, Salmon River 65
OROFINO — Orofino gutted out a nervy finish to open its season under first-year coach Rocky Barlow with a win against nonleague foe Salmon River.
The Maniacs struggled with late foul trouble and saw a 10-point lead evaporate down the stretch as the Savages from Riggins took the edge with a deep 3.
But Orofino snatched the advantage right back and closed it from the foul line.
Reid Thomas posted 20 points and controlled the glass for the Maniacs, while Joe Sparano kicked in 17 points.
“Our low-post play was good tonight. We had a lot of close looks at the bucket,” Barlow said.
A full box score was unavailable at press time.