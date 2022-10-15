KOOSKIA — Anthony Fabbi’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Carson Schilling with 10 seconds remaining lifted the Clearwater Valley football team to a 34-30 victory against Prairie of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League Division I football game Friday that had huge postseason implications.

“We played a Prairie team that was fully healthy — got all their guys back,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “They were fighting for their playoff lives. They came down here and they gave us everything they had. I have a lot of respect for Prairie.”

