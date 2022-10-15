KOOSKIA — Anthony Fabbi’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Carson Schilling with 10 seconds remaining lifted the Clearwater Valley football team to a 34-30 victory against Prairie of Cottonwood in a Whitepine League Division I football game Friday that had huge postseason implications.
“We played a Prairie team that was fully healthy — got all their guys back,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “They were fighting for their playoff lives. They came down here and they gave us everything they had. I have a lot of respect for Prairie.”
Fabbi ran for 130 yards with two touchdowns for the Rams (6-2, 5-1), who kept pace with Kamiah in the race for the league title and also more than likely clinched the second bid out of the league for the postseason. Bass Myers added 119 yards rushing with a 78-yard touchdown run and also finished with 78 yards receiving and a 60-yard scoring catch. Fabbi finished 6-of-13 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton McElroy was 2-for-7 passing for 61 yards and two scoring tosses for the Pirates (3-4, 3-3), who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. He added 11 yards rushing and two more scores. Eli Hinds added 76 yards on the ground for Prairie, which also had Trenton Lorentz back in the line. He finished with 38 yards rushing.
Hinds’ lone catch of the night from 37 yards out put the Pirates on top 30-28 midway through the third quarter. Prairie kept Cleawater Valley contained for the better part of the second half, but the Rams drove late.
Clearwater Valley got the ball on the 50-yard line with 3:50 left in regulation and drove down to the 5 when Fabbi hit Schilling with the game-winner.
“Missed some opportunities to convert a first down when (we) needed (it),” Pirates coach Titi Cain said.
Prairie 8 14 8 0—30
Clearwater Valley 14 8 6 6—34
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Fabbi 1 run (run failed).
Prairie — Shane Hanson 24 pass from Colton McElroy (McElroy pass from Hinds).
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 78 run (Fabbi run).
Prairie — McElroy 10 run (McElroy run).
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 5 run (Myers run).
Prairie — McElroy 3 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Myers 60 pass from Fabbi (pass failed).
Prairie — Hinds 37 pass from McElroy (McElroy run).
Clearwater Valley — Schilling 5 pass from Fabbi (pass failed).
Kendrick 40, Tekoa-Rosalia 0
KENDRICK — In a game called off with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kendrick blitzed to a nonleague shutout victory against visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.
“Tekoa-Rosalia only started the game with 10 or 11 kids,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart sad. “They got down to eight kids in the first half, and unfortunately, they chose to pull the plug to be able to continue their season.”
The Tigers (7-0) called off their starters after the first offensive possession. Stepping in for Ty Koepp, freshman quarterback Nathan Tweit had three rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns after registering a passing score.
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0—0
Kendrick 32 8—40
Kendrick — Nathan Kimberling 46 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Tanner Clemenhagen 1 run (Xavier Carpenter pass from Nathan Tweit).
Kendrick — Carpenter 23 pass from Tweit (Wyatt Cook pass from Tweit).
Kendrick — Tweit 2 run (Kimberling pass from Tweit).
Kendrick — Tweit 60 run (Carpenter run).
Lapwai 44, Potlatch 32
POTLATCH — Visiting Lapwai held off Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Wildcats and Loggers now hold matching season records of 4-3 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Complete information was not available.
Lapwai 16 8 14 6—44
Potlatch 8 12 6 6—32
Pomeroy 72, Garfield-Palouse 0
POMEROY — In Southeast 1B League play, Pomeroy ran roughshod over visiting Garfield-Palouse.
Pomeroy (6-1, 4-1) did not attempt a single pass all game and ended with 452 yards rushing on the night. The Pirates had a trio that rushed for two touchdowns apiece in Trevin Kimble, Sidney Bales, and Braedon Fruh. Kimble — who registered the game’s first three touchdowns — also scored on an interception return.
Garfield-Palouse 0 0 0 0— 0
Pomeroy 32 16 8 16—72
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 21 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble interception return (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 5 run (Sidney Bales run).
Pomeroy — Bales 9 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Bales 57 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Braedon Fruh 42 run (Fruh pass from Jett Slusser).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 1 run (Brodie Magill run).
Pomeroy — Fruh 37 run (Herres pass from Slusser).
Pomeroy — Magill 58 run (Slusser run).
Kamiah 66, Genesee 22
GENESEE — Visiting Kamiah held Genesee scoreless after halftime and remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Kubs (7-1, 6-0) benefited from a 7-for-9 passing performance with three touchdowns from David Kludt, while Colton Ocain rushed 13 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns, and Colton Sams made 15 tackles at the line.
Angus Jordan passed for two of the three touchdowns scored by Genesee (1-7, 0-6).
“We pretty much controlled the game from second quarter on,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Good team effort, and a good win.”
Kamiah 22 30 6 8—66
Genesee 8 14 0 0—22
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 80 kickoff return (run failed).
Genesee — N/A 29 pass from Angus Jordan (run good).
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 26 run (Connor Weddle run).
Kamiah — Ocain 13 pass from Dave Kludt (Kaden DeGroot pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Ocain 14 run (run failed).
Genesee — N/A 70 kickoff return (run failed).
Kamiah — Oatman 38 pass from Kludt (run failed).
Genesee — N/A 50 pass from Jordan (run good).
Kamiah — Ocain 6 run (Oatman pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — DeGroot 11 pass from Kludt (Ocain run).
Kamiah — Kludt 17 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Weddle 35 run (Kludt run).
Lewis County 44, Lakeside 8
WORLEY, Idaho — Lewis County racked up 44 consecutive points before finally conceding Lakeside of Worley’s only touchdown in nonleague play.
“Kids played really hard, and we’re just getting ready for our big one next Friday versus Timberline,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said.
The Eagles improved to 5-2 on the season.
Lewis County 16 14 6 12—44
Lakeside 0 0 0 8— 8
Lewis County — Gage Crow 1 run (Wyatt Webb run).
Lewis County — Webb 19 run (Trevor Knowlton pass from Aiden McLeod).
Lewis County — Webb 35 run (run failed).
Lewis County — McLeod 4 run (Webb run).
Lewis County — Crow 30 run (run failed).
Lewis County — Crow 49 run (Marcus Langer run).
Lakeside — Clancy Hall 4 run (Hall pass from Hall Peone).
Davenport 49, Colfax 24
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Jaeger Jacobsen was 12-for-13 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns as the Gorillas beat the Bulldogs in a Class 2B Bi-County League game.
Sam Schneider had 138 yards rushing and added two touchdowns for Davenport (4-2, 3-2), which built a 35-0 halftime lead. Brenik Soliday caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdown catches.
Mason Gilchrist rushed for 222 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns for Colfax (1-6, 1-4).
Colfax 0 0 18 6—24
Davenport 7 28 0 14—49
Davenport — Evan Gunning 63 run (Brenik Soliday kick).
Davenport — Jaeger Jacobsen 5 run (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Brody Schillinger 55 pass from Jacobsen (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Sam Schneider 33 run (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Soliday 46 pass from Jacobsen (Soliday kick).
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 57 run (pass failed).
Colfax — Gilchrist 3 run (pass failed).
Colfax — N/A 14 pass from Cody Inderrieden (run failed).
Davenport — Soliday 5 pass from Jacobsen (Soliday kick).
Colfax — Gilchrist 42 run (pass failed).
Davenport — Schneider 1 run (Soliday kick).
Sandpoint 67, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — In a game that saw a running clock start at halftime with the Bears trailing 61-0, Moscow was blanked by Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
Moscow fell to 0-7 overall and 0-1 in league play, while Sandpoint moved to 4-3 and 2-0.
Complete information was not available.
Kellogg 50, Grangeville 12
KELLOGG — Visiting Grangeville suffered a Class 2A Central Idaho League defeat at the hands of Kellogg.
The Bulldogs fell to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in league, while Kellogg moved to 5-3 and 3-0.
Complete information was not available.
Timberline 54, Orofino JV 26
WEIPPE — Timberline of Weippe rolled to a nonleague win against Orofino’s JV.
The Spartans improved to 4-4 on the season.
Complete information was not available.
BOYS SOCCERBonners Ferry 2, Orofino 0
POST FALLS — The Maniacs couldn’t put one in the back of the net in falling to the Badgers in a Class 3A district boys soccer tournament semifinal game at Real Life Fields.
Orofino ends the season with an 8-5-2 overall record. No other information was available at press time.