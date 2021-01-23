TROY — Titus Yearout netted 31 points and Jenz Kash Kash came off the bench for 19 as Lapwai drubbed Troy 90-26 to stay unbeaten in the Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball Friday night.
AJ Ellenwood added 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Wildcats (10-3, 9-0), who repeatedly scored off assists against zone tactics and racked up 35 field goals against three free throws.
Yearout tallied 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had nine assists and Kase Wynott 14 points.
Kash Kash, a senior, “had one of his best performances,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We fed off his energy.”
LAPWAI (10-3, 9-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 2-4 4, Titus Yearout 13 0-0 31, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 9, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 7 0-0 19, AJ Ellenwood 3 1-2 7, Kase Wynott 7 0-0 14, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 38 3-6 90.
TROY (1-3, 1-4)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 7, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 2 0-0 4, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phills 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 1-2 1, Kaiden Codr 2 3-3 8, Darrick Baier 1 1-2 4. Totals 9 5-9 26.
Lapwai 22 22 24 22—90
Troy 10 3 8 5—26
3-point goals — T. Yearout, Taylor, Kash Kash, Codr, Blazzard, Baier.
JV — Lapwai 78, Troy 19
Prairie 58, Genesee 40
GENESEE — Cole Schlader scored 20 points and Prairie took a 10-point lead in the first quarter on its way to a Whitepine League Division I win against Genesee.
The Pirates (9-3, 5-2) allowed only 16 points in the first half, shut out all but four Bulldogs and finished with only five turnovers.
“Good team defense,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Offensively we controlled the ball, saw back-door cutters and made the extra pass when necessary.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-3, 5-2 )
Wyatt Ross 3 2-2 8, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Tyler Wemhoff 4 0-0 9, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 4 3-4 11, Cole Schlader 8 4-7 20, Brody Hasselstrom 1 1-2 3, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-15 58.
GENESEE (7-5, 3-4)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 6 2-3 16, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Sam Spence 6 0-0 15, Cooper Owen 1 4-6 7, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 0 0-0 0, Jacob Crick 0 0-0 0, Nolan Bartosz 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-9 40.
Prairie 17 9 14 18—58
Genesee 7 9 8 16—40
3-point goals — Schumacher, Wemhoff, Owen, Spence 3, Durham 2.
JV — Prairie def. Genesee.
Kamiah 47, Potlatch 25
KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer posted a game-high 17 points and Luke Krogh added 10 as Kamiah secured a Division I Whitepine League victory over Potlatch on its senior night.
After trailing 10-8 after one quarter, the Kubs (8-3, 6-2) dominated the second quarter 22-2.
“We struggled early on with a few matchups,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We put a bit of a press on in that second quarter. I felt we used it as an opportunity to score the ball on the other end.”
Patrick McManus led the Loggers (0-9, 0-8) with eight points and went 6-of-6 at the foul line.
POTLATCH (0-9, 0-8)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 1 6-6 8, Jaxon Vowels 1 1-2 3, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-8 25.
KAMIAH (8-3, 6-2)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 7 3-5 17, Jace Sams 4 0-3 8, Luke Krogh 3 3-3 10, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2 , Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 2 0-0 4, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 47.
Potlatch 10 2 4 9—25
Kamiah 8 22 15 2—47
3-point goals — Brown, Howard, Krogh.
Salmon River 60, Cascade 57 (OT)
CASCADE, Idaho — Salmon River snuck away with an overtime victory against Cascade in a Long Pin Conference game.
Jimmy Tucker poured in 26 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe and Isaac Hofflander scored 22 with 10 field goals as the Savages got past the Ramblers for a second straight matchup.
Cascade trailed by 13 at the midway point but fired back in the second half to force overtime.
Blake Thurston led the Ramblers (7-7, 4-3) with 25 points while Cruz Duerden added 10 and nailed two 3s.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (7-3, 5-1)
Justin Whitten 4 1-3 11, Jimmy Tucker 8 8-9 26, Garret Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 0 1-2 1, Isaac Hofflander 10 2-2 22. Totals 22 12-16 60.
CASCADE (7-7, 4-3)
Gavin Nitzel 2 2-2 6, Blake Thurston 10 5-6 25, Evan Davenbach 3 0-0 6, Tyler Thurston 3 0-0 6, Trent Sayers 1 0-0 2 , Sam Huckaby 1 0-0 2, Cruz Duerden 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 7-8 57.
Salmon River 16 20 7 8 9—60
Cascade 8 15 12 16 6—57
3-point goals — Whitten 2, Tucker 2, Duerden 2
GIRLSHighland 45, Timberline 25
WEIPPE — Highland of Craigmont got out to an early lead and steadily increased it in each quarter of a Whitepine League Division II win late Thursday against Timberline of Weippe.
“It was a hard-fought win,” Huskies coach Brett Arnzen said. “We had a girl foul out early and the girls had to overcome that adversity to get the win.”
Payton Crow led Highland (3-8, 2-4) with 17 points, Katie Goeckner added 12 and Hannah Miller had 11.
“If we can spread the scoring around, we’re tough to beat,” Arnzen said. “If we get a few of those kids shut down, it’s not good.”
Marebeth Stemrich led Timberline (0-16, 0-8) with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-8, 2-4)
Taiylor Crea 2 0-2 5, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 7 2-6 17, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 5 0-0 12, Hannah Miller 5 1-2 11, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-10 45.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-17, 0-9)
Gracie Warner 2 0-0 4, Morgan Soester 0 1-3 1, Marebeth Stemrich 4 1-5 10, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 1 0-1 3, Abby Brown 2 0-0 5, Carlie Harrell 1 0-0 2, Embree Thompson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-9 25.
Highland 11 9 14 11—45
Timberline 6 6 7 6—25
3-point goals — Goeckner 2, Crea. Crow, Stemrich, S. Brown, A. Brown.
Post Falls 59, Moscow 35
MOSCOW — Trinidie Nichols knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 12 points as Post Falls beat Inland Empire League opponent Moscow.
Hanna Christensen chipped in nine and Montana Buckley added eight for the Trojans (10-4, 8-2).
Maya Anderson had a team-high nine points for the Bears (1-11, 1-8) while Peyton Watson hauled in nine rebounds in the loss.
“I thought we played them a lot tougher than we did the last time we played them,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “Post Falls is very well-coached and they made adjustments to what we were doing.”
POST FALLS (10-4, 8-2)
Skilar McLean 0 0-0 0, Trinidie Nichols 4 1-1 12, Dylan Lovett 2 0-0 4, Ashley Grant 1 2-3 4, Capri Sims 1 3-3 5, Montana Buckley 3 2-4 8, Americus Crane 1 0-0 2, Brielle Magnuson 3 0-0 6, Maya Blake 2 2-2 7, Hanna Christensen 4 0-0 9, Walton 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 59.
MOSCOW (1-11, 1-8)
Angela Lassen 2 1-2 6, Megan Heyns 1 2-2 4, Ellie Gray 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 1 1-2 3, Peyton Watson 0 0-2 0 , Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 1 3-4 6, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 1-2 1, Jessika Lassen 2 1-2 6, Maya Anderson 4 1-5 9. Totals 11 10-21 35.
Post Falls 18 15 16 10—59
Moscow 8 9 6 12—35
3-point goals — Nichols 3, Blake, Christensen, A. Lassen, J. Lassen, Berg.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow
WRESTLINGFour Bengals go 3-0
Four Lewiston wrestlers defeated three opponents apiece on the first day of the Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament at Lewiston High.
Robert Storm (285 pounds), Reuben Thill (195), Logan Meisner (170) and Gage Fiamengo (138) all went 3-0 without the aid of forfeits for the Bengals, as did Anthony Fabbi (126) of Clearwater Valley.
The tournament concludes today.
Dual-meet scores — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 59-24, Clearwater Valley tied St. Maries 42-42, St. Maries def. Sandpoint 45-41, kellogg def. Clearwater Valley 54-27, Lewiston def. Clearwater Valley 53-27, Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow 63-24, Weiser def. Orofino 66-24, Potlatch def. Orofino 30-18, Coeur d’Alene def. Potlatch 70-12, Coeur d’Alene def. Orofino 66-6.
Area win-loss records
Clearwater Valley
106 — Jackson Stepro 0-3. 113 — Keyan Boller 1-2. 120 — Landon Olsen 1-2. 126 — Anthony Fabbi 3-0. 132 — Payton Wilson 0-3. 138 — Daring Cross 2-1. 152 — Tristin Dominguez 1-2. 160 — Anthony Carter 3-0 (two forfeits). 170 — Connor Weddle 1-2. 182 — Bass Myers 2-1. 195 — Porter Whipple 1-2. 220 — Isaac Goodwin 0-3.
Lewiston
98 — Dominic Gutknecht 1-2 (one forfeit). 106 — Zander Johnson 2-1 (one forfeit). 113 — Kolton Longayer 1-2. 120 — James Grossman 0-3. 126 — Wyatt Cook 1-2 (one forfeit). 132 — Cole Lockart 2-1, Tyson Knapp 0-2. 138 — Gage Fiamengo 3-0. 145 — Jesse Cook 3-0 (one forfeit). 145 – Dominic Maiorana 0-2. 162 — Landon Bennett 3-0 (one forfeit). 160 — Austin Nine 1-2. 170 — Logan Meisner 3-0. 182 — Brenden Thill 1-2. 195 — Reuben Thill 3-0, Jacob Woody 2-0. 220 — Zak Meyers 1-2. 285 — Robert Storm 3-0, Graydon Mader 0-3. Girls — Shaundra Meisner 1-0 (one forfeit).
Moscow
106 — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0 (one forfeit). 113 — Jason Swam 1-1 (one forfeit). 120 — Sam Young 2-0 (one forfeit). 132 — Trevor Griswold 0-1. 138 — Andrew Bollinger 0-2, Eli Lyon 1-2. 170 — Micah Harder 0-2. 220 — Logan Kearney 2-0. 295 — Oscar Kearney 0-2. Girls — Jasmyne Gustafson 1-0.
Orofino
145 — Brayden Turcott 2-1, Emmett Lilly 0-1. 152 — Cory Godwin 0-3, Brady Rains 0-2. 160 — Danny Fowler 2-1. 195 — Darrion McIntosh 0-3. Girls — Abby Madsen 1-1.
Potlatch
132 — Avery Palmer 1-1. 152 — Eli Prather 1-1. 160 — Tyson Tucker 0-2. 170 — Izack McNeal 1-1. 182 — Giovanni Aquaro 0-1. Girls — Taylor McPherson 2-0 (one forfeit).