GENESEE — All 10 Lapwai boys basketball players who saw action scored, four of them hitting double digts, as the unbeaten and top-ranked Wildcats crushed Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee 87-28 on Saturday.
Kross Taylor had 22 points including four 3-point goals for Lapwai (11-0, 5-0), with three 3s coming early on and helping spark the momentum, coach Zachary Eastman said. Kase Wynott scored 16, AJ Ellenwood had 11, and Titus Yearout added 10. Lapwai held Genesee as a team to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters.
Cameron Meyer led the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-4) with nine points.
“It’s really good, these games when we get everyone in the score box, and it just shows the way our team passes the ball and that we all want to see the other person succeed,” Eastman said.
LAPWAI (11-0, 5-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3, Titus Yearout 4 1-3 10, Kross Taylor 9 0-0 22, AJ Ellenwood 5 0-0 11, Kase Wynott 6 4-4 16, Ahlius Yearout 2 1-4 5, Simon Henry 2 0-0 6, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Mason Brown 3 1-2 7, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 34 7-14 87.
GENESEE (3-4, 1-4)
Cameron Meyer 3 0-0 9, Jackson Zenner 1 1-4 3, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 2 0-0 6, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 4 0-0 8, Derek Burt 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 1-4 28.
Lapwai 29 20 17 21—87
Genesee 9 6 6 7—28
3-point goals — Taylor 4, Henry 2, Ellenwood-Jones, Yearout, Mitchell, Ellenwood, Meyer 3, Stewart.
Pullman 70, Cheney 51
PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown converted seven 3-point goals and totaled 25 points in a nonleague win for the Greyhounds against the Blackhawks.
Grayson Hunt (15 points) and Tanner Barbour (12) were the other score leaders for Pullman (9-1), while Champ Powaukee registered seven points and 10 rebounds.
“A pretty good game by our kids,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “... I was just very proud with their effort tonight, and it was nice to have a home game — our second of the year out of the 10 we’ve played.”
Josh Whiteley had 18 points Cheney (2-7).
CHENEY (2-7)
Kordell Lasher 0 0-0 0, Jakeb Vallance 3 0-0 7, Josh Whiteley 7 2-3 18, Tyler Ashcroft 0 0-0 0, Alex Hinrichs 0 0-0 0, Owen Scott 1 0-0 2, Garrett Heuett 0 0-0 0, Evan Stinson 9 4-8 24, Connor Magalsky 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 51.
PULLMAN (9-1)
Grayson Hunt 6 3-3 15, Payton Rogers 2 0-0 4, Tanner Barbour 5 1-2 12, Riley Pettitt 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Brown 9 0-0 25, Champ Powaukee 3 1-2 7, A. Hunt 1 0-0 2, E. Lee 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 5-7 70.
Cheney 12 8 8 23—51
Pullman 14 14 16 24—70
3-point goals — Whiteley 2, Stinson 2, Vallance, Brown 7, Barbour, Lee.
Prairie 62, Troy 31
TROY — The Pirates of Cottonwood had three double-digit scorers as they doubled the Trojans on the scoreboard in Whitepine League Division I play.
Lane Schumacher scored a game-high 21 points, while Lee Forsmann had 14 and Zach Rambo added 10 in what coach Shawn Wolter called a “good team win” for Prairie (8-1, 4-1).
Noah Johnson led Troy (2-7, 0-5) with nine points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-1, 4-1)
Wyatt Ross 1 0-0 2, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-1 2, Lane Schumacher 8 2-2 21, Shane Hanson 4 0-1 8, Zach Rambo 4 0-1 10, Lee Forsmann 5 3-8 14, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 1 1-3 3, Noah Behler 1 0-0 2, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-16 62.
TROY (2-7, 0-5)
Eli Stoner 2 0-1 5, Joseph Bendel 2 0-0 4, Joseph Doumit 1 0-0 2, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-1 2, Noah Johnson 4 1-2 9, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-0 2, Boden DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 2 1-1 5, D. Holden 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 2-5 31.
Prairie 12 12 24 14—62
Troy 4 11 10 6—31
3-point goals — Schumacher 3, Rambo 2, Forsmann, Stoner.
JV — Prairie 56, Troy 41
Moscow 65, Grangeville 41
GRANGEVILLE — The Bears built a 49-23 halftime lead en route to a nonleague victory against the Bulldogs.
Moscow (6-5) had three scorers in double figures: Bryden Brown led with 12, Jamari Simpson had 121 and Sam Kees added 10.
Caleb Frei had a game-high 14 points for Grangeville (0-8).
MOSCOW (6-5)
Bryden Brown 4 0-0 12, Dylan Rehder 2 0-0 6, Cody Isakson 1 2-2 4, Jamari Simpson 5 0-0 11, Taylor Strong 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 1 3-4 5, Zac Skinner 3 1-2 7, Ian Hillman 1 3-4 6, Sam Kees 4 0-0 10, Barrett Abendroth 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 9-14 65.
GRANGEVILLE (0-8)
Miles Lefebvre 2 2-2 7, Jaden Legarreta 1 1-2 4, Cody Klement 0 0-0 0, Sam Lindsley 4 1-2 9, Carter Mundt 0 2-6 2, Caleb Frei 6 2-4 14, Jared Lindsley 2 0-3 5. Totals 15 8-19 41.
Moscow 23 26 5 11—65
Grangeville 10 13 9 9—41
3-point goals — Kees 2, Simpson, Rehder 2, Brown 4, Hillman, Lefebvre, J. Lindsley, Legarreta.
JV — Moscow def. Grangeville.
Potlatch 48, Clearwater Valley 42
KOOSKIA — The visiting Loggers took a 24-12 lead into halftime and held off a late rally from the Rams of Kooskia to prevail in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Patrick McManus had 21 points, and Jaxon Vowels added 13 for Potlatch (5-4, 2-3).
Landon Schlieper led the way for Clearwater Valley (5-4, 2-4) with 11 points.
“Another nice win for these young men,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “To get a win on the road in this league is always tough, so we’ll take every one we get.”
POTLATCH (5-4, 2-3)
Dominic Brown 1 3-4 5, Jaxon Vowels 5 2-2 13, Tyler Howard 3 0-0 6, Patrick McManus 8 2-3 21, Sam Barnes 1 1-2 3, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-11 48.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-4, 2-4)
Landon Schlieper 5 0-0 11, Nakayiah Nakiyah Anderson 1 1-2 4, Austin Curtis 3 0-0 6, Laton Schlieper 5 4-5 14, Edoardo Miconi 1 1-2 4, Damieon Fox 1 0-0 3, Logan Mossman 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-9 42.
Potlatch 14 10 15 9—48
Clearwater Valley 10 2 15 15—42
3-point goals — McManus 3, Vowels, Lan. Schlieper, Anderson, Miconi, Fox.
JV — Potlatch def. CV.
DeSales 57, Colton 15
WALLA WALLA — The Wildcats took a 24-0 beating in the second quarter en route to a nonleague defeat against the Irish of Walla Walla.
Wyatt Jordan helped lead Colton (0-5) with four points and seven rebounds.
“He and Grant Wolf play so hard every second,” Wildcats coach Brandon McIntosh said. “The effort of those two is something we can continue to build off of.”
COLTON (0-5)
Raph Arnhold 2 0-0 4, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 2 0-0 4, Angus Jordan 1 0-2 3, Wyatt Jordan 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Rogerson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 0-2 15.
DESALES (9-1)
Ryan Chase 3 0-0 9, Bobby Holtzinger 1 0-0 2, Camden McCollaugh 2 0-0 5, Timmy Worden 5 0-3 10, Green 2 0-1 5, Lesko 6 4-6 18, Magraph 2 0-0 4, Sisk 0 2-3 2, Bingham 1 0-0 2, Aveco 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-13 57.
Colton 4 0 9 2—15
DeSales 16 24 13 4—57
3-point goals — A. Jordan, Green, Lesko 2, Chase 3, McCollaugh.
Horseshoe Bend 65, Salmon River 33
RIGGINS — The Mustangs of Horseshoe Bend stampeded past the Savages of Riggins in Long Pin Conference play.
Garret Shepherd led Salmon River (3-5, 1-2) with 13 points, and Cordell Bovey had 11.
Porter Larson had 16 points, Decker Larson 14 and Nic Cooper 13 for Horseshoe Bend (4-8, 2-0).
HORSESHOE BEND (4-8, 2-0)
Porter Larson 7 2-2 16, Seth Rubal 0 0-0 0, Decker Larson 7 0-0 14, Blayne Meyer 3 0-0 7, Gavin Tomlinson 0 0-0 0, Colten Meyer 2 0-0 5, Nic Cooper 6 1-2 13, Kaelun Jones 1 2-2 5, Jedi Graham 1 0-0 2, Carson Drake 1 0-0 3, Layth Bromgard 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-6 65..
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-5, 1-2)
Garret Shepherd 5 0-0 13, Cordell Bovey 4 0-0 11, Gabe Zavala 2 0-0 5, Tyrus Swift 0 4-6 4, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-6 33.
Horseshoe Bend 22 15 15 13—65
Salmon River 9 6 9 9—33
3-point goals — B. Meyer, C. Meyer, Jones, Drake, Shepherd 3, Bovey 3, Zavala
Logos 56, Kamiah 51
MOSCOW — Roman Nuttbrock notched 17 points in his first game back from injury as the Knights of Moscow (4-1, 3-1) upset the second-ranked Kubs in Whitepine League play.
“It was close the whole way through,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “(Roman) Nuttbrock had a significant impact in his first game back.”
Kavan Mercer paced Kamiah (6-4, 3-2) with 14 points and David Kludt added 13.
KAMIAH (6-4, 2-3)
Kavan Mercer 6 0-0 14, Luke Krogh 0 1-2 1, David Kludt 4 5-5 13, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 5 3-6 16, Brady Cox 3 1-1 7. Totals 18 10-13 51.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-1,3-1)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 1 0-0 2, Aiden Elmore 2 4-6 9, Will Casebolt 2 5-6 9, Jasper Whitling 3 1-2 8, Seamus Wilson 1 5-6 8, Ben Druffel 1 1-2 3, Roman Nuttbrock 6 1-3 17. Totals 16 17-25 56.
Kamiah 15 7 13 16—51
Logos 8 17 7 24—56
3-point goals — Skinner 3, Mercer 2, Nuttbrock 4, Wittling, Elmore, Wilson.
JV — Kamiah def Logos.
North Idaho Christian 64, Pullman Christian 42
COUER D’ ALENE — A 22-point showing from Shane Shaffer was not enough to save the Eagles in a Mountain Christian League defeat to the Royals of Coeur d’Alene.
Ethan Coldiron joined Shaffer in double digits with 11 points for Pullman Christian (6-2, 4-2).
Eleven players got on the board for North Idaho Christian (7-2, 2-0), led by Kameron Heston with 21 points of his own.
“They are a complete team,” Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason said of North Idaho Christian. “They have the height, inside the shooters, outside, and everything in between.”
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-2, 4-2)
Kyle Gleason 1 0-4 2, Shane Shaffer 9 3-8 22, Brock Weller 0 0-0 0, Liam Fitzgerald 2 1-1 5, Ethan Coldiron 4 3-4 11, Brayden Olson 0 0-0 0, Justin McClure 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-17 42.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-COEUR D’ALENE (7-2, 2-0)
Myles McKee 1 0 0-0 2, Morgan O’Brien 1 0-0 2, Cruz Aliano 2 0-0 5, Bryce Koontz 0 0-0 0, Levi Grassi 2 0-0 4, Jordan Sakae 0 0-0 0, Malachi Bullington 8 0-0 16, Kameron Heston 8 0-2 21, Rocky Adams 3 0-0 8, Karon Dinkins 0 1-2 1, NA 0 1-2 1, Carson Malinauskas 1 0-0 2, Caden Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 2-6 64.
Pullman Christian 13 11 5 13—42
North Idaho Christian 17 19 17 11—64
3-point goals — Shaffer, Heston 5, Aadms 2, Aliano.
JV — North Idaho def. Pullman Christian.
Gar-Pal games postponed
The scheduled boys and girls basketball games between Garfield-Palouse and visiting Sunnyside Christian were postponed because of COVID and transportation issues.
The teams intended to set a makeup date, but it had not been announced at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClearwater Valley 42, Potlatch 40
POTLATCH — The Rams of Kooskia pulled off a single-possession Whitepine League Division I victory against the Loggers.
“It was a hard fought game,” Clearwater Valley coach Darren Yocum said. “The girls grinded it out until the very end.”
Shada Edwards notched a game-high 20 points for the Rams (9-3, 5-3).
Jordan Reynolds led Potlatch (6-5, 4-4) with 11, and Bailyn Anderson finished with 10.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (9-3, 5-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 1-3 1, Alessandra Palmer 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 2 2-2 6, Shada Edwards 7 3-4 20, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 2 2-6 6, Tobie Yocum 0 3-6 3, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 11-21 42.
POTLATCH (6-5, 4-4)
Emma Chambers 1 0-2 2, Tayva McKinney 2 1-2 5, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 8, Bailyn Anderson 4 2-4 10, Becca Butterfield 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 5 1-3 11, Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Gracie Zims 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-11 40.
Clearwater Valley 7 14 11 10—42
Potlatch 9 14 8 9—40
3-point goals — Edwards 3, Tri. Yocum 2, Fry 2.
Prairie 42, Troy 36
TROY — Two leaders for the Pirates of Cottonwood fouled out in the fourth quarter, but they still withstood a Trojan rally and claimed a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Tara Schlader, who scored a team-high 13 points for Prairie (8-2, 7-1), fouled out with a few minutes remaining in regulation, as did teammate Kristin Wemhoff.
Prairie led 36-16 through three quarters, but Troy came back with a 20-point showing in the fourth to tighten things considerably. A total of 41 fouls were called in the game, but each team struggled from the foul line, with Prairie going 7-for-24 and Troy 7-for-18.
Isabelle Raasch scored 13 points and Dericka Morgan had 12 for the Trojans (6-7, 2-6).
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-2, 7-1)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 2 0-0 4, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 3 1-6 7, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 4 1-3 9, Tara Schlader 5 3-8 13, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 3 0-3 7, Gracie Farr 0 2-4 2, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-24 42.
TROY (6-7, 2-6)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 5 2-7 13, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 2 3-5 7, Dericka Morgan 4 2-4 12, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 1 0-2 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-18 36.
Prairie 11 8 17 6—42
Troy 4 8 4 20—36
3-point goals — Forsmann, Morgan 2, Raasch.
JV — Prairie 31, Troy 16
Kendrick 49, St. Maries 14
ST. MARIES — Rose Stewart racked up 16 points and nine rebounds, and Erin Morgan had 14 points and eight boards to help the Tigers rout the Lumberjacks in nonleague play.
“We were on the boards pretty good tonight,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Kendrick (10-3) had a big 22-point second quarter after Natalie Kimbley came off the bench to score six.
Taci Watkins paced St. Maries (0-10) with six points.
KENDRICK (10-3)
Rose Stewart 7 2-2 16, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 0-2 2, Natalie Kimbley 3 0-0 6, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 6 2-4 14, Ruby Stewart 3 0-0 6, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 5, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-8 49.
ST. MARIES (0-10)
Kara Sexton 0 0-0 0, Brenna Elliott 0 1-2 1, McKayla Spray 1 0-0 2, Tayla Janssen 1 0-0 3, Kammi Rimel 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 1 0-0 2, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, Jacklin Linnemeyer 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 3 0-0 6, Barkli McGreal 0 0-2 0. Totals 6 1-4 14.
Kendrick 11 22 10 6—49
St. Maries 2 4 7 1—14
3-point goals — Taylor, Janssen.
JV — Kendrick 47, St. Maries 29
Grangeville 32, Moscow 20
GRANGEVILLE — Camden Barger had 17 points in the Bulldogs’ nonleague victory against the Bears.
Grangeville coach Michelle Barger labeled the contest “a defensive battle.”
Both teams were held to single digits in the first three quarters until the Bulldogs (9-3) finally scored 10 in the fourth quarter.
Peyton Watson led Moscow (3-11) with eight points.
MOSCOW (3-11)
McKenna Knott 1 0-4 2, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2,Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 2 0-0 4, Peyton Watson 4 0-0 8, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 0-4 20.
GRANGEVILLE (9-3)
Camden Barger 6 3-6 17, Macy Smith 1 1-2 3, Talia Brown 2 0-0 4, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 1 0-0 2, Madalyn Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-8 32.
Moscow 4 4 4 8—20
Grangeville 7 7 8 10—32
3-point goals — Barger 2.
JV — Grangeville def. Moscow.
Logos 36, Genesee 29
GENESEE — The Knights of Moscow notched their first Whitepine League Division I win of the season, topping the host Bulldogs.
Ameera Wilson provided a team-high 12 points for the Knights (3-7, 1-7), while Sydney Miller added nine.
Isabelle Monk of Genesee (3-10, 2-6) led all scorers with 20.
“It was one of their most complete games of the year,” Logos coach Patrick Lopez said.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3.7, 1-7)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 5 0-0 12, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 1 0-0 2, Eve Rench 2 1-4 5, Sara Casebolt 4 0-0 8, Sydney Miller 4 1-2 9, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-6 36.
GENESEE (3-10, 2-6)
Monica Seubert 2 1-3 6, Riley Leseman 0 0-2 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 5-8 20, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 1 1-2 3, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 7-15 29.
Logos 10 10 6 10—36
Genesee 10 5 4 10—29
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Monk 3, Seubert.
JV — Genesee 22, Logos 15 (two quarters)
North Idaho Christian 43, Pullman Christian 28
COUER D’ ALENE — The Eagles were held to single-digit points in three out of four quarters in their Mountain Christian League loss to the Royals of Coeur d’Alene.
Faith and Grace Berg each had seven points for Pullman Christian (4-2).
Rylee Overturf had a game-high 16 points for North Idaho Christian.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (4-2)
Faith Berg 2 3-4 7, Grace Berg 3 1-2 7, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Elena Mack 2 0-0 4, Anna Fitzgerald 3 0-0 7, Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0,Christian Lindstrom 1 0-0 3 Gabby Mack 0 0-0 0 Shelby Rajasekaran 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-6 28.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN-COEUR D’ALENE
Chelsea Cate 4 0-0 8, Madison Salaiz 0 0-0 0, Danica Kelly 3 0-0 8, Rylee Overturf 7 2-2 16, Symone Pilgrim 4 1-2 9, Hadley Malinauskas 1 0-0 2, Mariana Bullington 0 0-0 0, Yesi Pilgrim 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-4 43.
Pullman Christian 6 4 4 14—28
North Idaho Christian 9 10 14 10—43
3-point goals — Lindstrom. Kelly 2.
Colton 46, DeSales 31
WALLA WALLA — Kyndra Stout converted seven 3-point goals for a game-high 21 points to lead the Wildcats in a nonleague victory against the Irish of Walla Walla.
Colton coach Clark Vining said his players were “pretty excited to get back on the court,” having not not played since Dec. 22. The Wildcats (7-1) got another 12 points from Maggie Meyer, while players like Sydni Whitcomb and Claire Moehrle stood out on defense.
Maddie Wahl finished with 13 points for DeSales (2-5)
COLTON (7-1)
Maggie Meyer 4 2-3 12, Mary Pluid 1 2-2 4, Kyndra Stout 7 0-0 21, Clair Moehrle 0 2-2 2, Sydni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-0 5, Eloise Clark 0 0-2 0, Leah Musson 0 0-0 0, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Grace DeMeerleer 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 46.
DESALES-WALLA WALLA (2-5)
Regina Nelson 0 0-0 0, Tori Kimble 0 0-0 0, Heidi Scott 1 0-0 2, Emmalyne Jimenez 1 0-0 3, Lian Skaarup 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Dunham 1 0-0 2, Maddie Wahl 5 3-6 13, Anniston Jimenez 1 3-4 5, Morgan Thomas 2 1-2 6. Totals 11 7-12 31.
Colton 6 11 16 13—46
DeSales 3 6 11 11—31
3-point goals — Stout 7, Meyer 2, Baerlocher, E. Jimenez, Thomas.
Deary 49, Lakeside 34
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk had 17 points and 19 rebounds in the Mustangs’ nonleague victory against the Knights.
Araya Wood had 14 points and Triniti Wood added 12 for Deary (6-3).
Jolissa Holt paced Lakeside (3-3) with 11.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY (3-3)
Ashlee Holt 3 0-0 9, Jolissa Holt 5 1-1 11, St’sha Howard 0 0-0 0, Meyha Wienclaw 0 0-0 0, Martina Rivera 0 0-0 0, Kiona Allen 1 0-0 2, Destiny Matt 3 0-0 6, Arianna Gor 2 2-2 6 , Angel Tsawklai 0 0-0 0, Maryah Erickson 0 0-0 0, Andrea Rojas-Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 3-3 34.
DEARY (6-3)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 7 3-6 17, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 6 0-0 14, Triniti Wood 4 1-2 12, Macie Ashmead 1 0-2 2, Dantae Workman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-10 49.
Lakeside 12 4 11 7—34
Deary 23 10 11 5—49
3-point goals — Holt 3, A. Wood 2, T. Wood 3.
Cheney 49, Pullman 31
PULLMAN — Elise McDougle of Pullman led all scorers with 16 points, but the Greyhounds (1-9) fell to the Blackhawks (3-6) in nonleague play.
Complete information was not available at press time.
Cheney 13 8 17 11—49
Pullman 4 6 9 12—31
WRESTLINGFive girls place at Rollie Lane Invitational
NAMPA, Idaho — It was the ladies’ time to shine at the most prestigous wrestling event in the state.
Five area girls placed at the 22nd annual Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center.
The 113-pound final matched up a pair of local competitors, as Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman pinned Grangeville’s Kadence Beck in 1:11 to take the title. Zimmerman finished 5-0 and Beck 4-1 in the event.
At 106 pounds, Moscow’s Keira Zimmerman took on Lewiston’s Joely Slyter for third place. Zimmerman earned a 6-2 decision in that one to finish the event 5-1. Slyter had a 6-2 record.
At 138 pounds, Potlatch’s Hayley McNeal finished 3-2 and took fourth place.
No area boy earned a place on the podium. The closest were Lewiston 132-pounder Tristan Bremer, who finished 4-2 in the event and fell in the seventh consolation round, and the Bengals’ 285-pounder Robert Storm, who was 3-2 and also lost in the seventh consolation round.
Clearwater Valley results
138 — Daring Cross 1-2.
138 girls — Meg’n Blundell 1-2.
Grangeville results
113 girls — Kadence Beck 4-1 (second).
120 girls — Holli Schmacher 0-2.
126 girls — Keira White 2-2.
Lewiston results
106 girls — Joely Slyter 6-2 (fourth).
113 — Jase Hendren 0-2.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 2-2.
126 — Kolton Lanyayer 0-2.
132 — Tristan Bremer 4-2.
138 — Gunnor Whitlock 0-2.
145 — Wyatt Cook 0-2.
152 — Cole Lockart 1-2.
160 — Landon Bennett 3-2.
160 girls — Cassidy Rehder 1-2.
170 — Logan Meisner 2-2.
182 — Asa McClure 0-2.
195 — Brenden Thill 2-2.
285 — Robert Storm 3-2.
Moscow results
106 girls — Keira Zimmerman 5-1 (third).
113 girls — Skyla Zimmerman 5-0 (first).
Potlatch results
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2.
120 girls — Shelby Prather 0-2.
126 — Benjamin Johnson 1-2.
138 girls — Hayley McNeal 3-2 (fourth).
145 — Avery Palmer 2-2.
152 — Eli Prather 3-2.
160 — Tyson Tucker 1-2.
170 — Izack McNeal 3-2.
Pullman wins Blackhawk Invitational
CHENEY, Wash. — The Greyhounds had four champions and won the team title at the Blackhawk Invitational at Cheney High School.
Pullman finished first in the 14-team field with 190.5 points. Clarkston was 10th with 84 points.
The Greyhounds were led by Ivan Acosta, who went 4-0 at 138 pounds to win the title. Jeroen Smith (145), Gabriel Smith (152) and Samuel Sears (195) each won three matches to take their respective crowns. Gabriel Smith was named the outstanding wrestler of the event.
Jordan McKamey went 3-0 at 106 pounds to take the Bantams’ lone championship.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 190.5; 2. Wapato 147; 3. Cheney 138; 4. Reardan 126; 5. Bonners Ferry 123; 6. Lakeside 120; 7. North Central 115; 8. Quincy 99; 9. Kennewick 90; 10. Clarkston 84; 11. Grandview 73.5; 12. Omak 72; 13. Medical Lake 65; 14. Mead 32.
Pullman results
106 — Evan McDougle 2-2.
113 — Gavin McCloy 3-2 (fourth).
120 — Aydin Peltier 5-1 (third).
126 — Adrian Corrales 1-2.
132 — Maxwell Cordova 4-2 (fifth).
138 — Ivan Acosta 4-0 (first).
145 — Jeroen Smith 3-0 (first).
152 — Gabriel Smith 3-0 (first).
160 — Matthew Rembert 0-2.
195 — Samuel Sears 3-0 (first).
220 — Holden Chandler 0-2.
285 — Colton Sears 1-1 (second).
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 3-0 (first).
126 — Gabe Weza 2-3 (sixth); Dawson Bailey 5-1 (third).
132 — Thomas Samuels 1-2; Geovanny Alba 1-2.
138 — Bodee Thivierge 3-3 (sixth).
145 — William Mosman 0-2.
152 — Austin Turner 3-3 (sixth); Austin Thivierge 1-2.
160 — Braydon Flinders 3-2 (fifth).
182 — Camron Stout 0-2.
285 — Braden Jared 0-2.
Five win classes at Crusader Classic
COLBERT, Wash. — Four area wrestlers took home titles from the Crusader Classic at Northwest Christian High School.
Pomeroy placed fifth out of 13 teams with 101 points, and Garfield-Palouse was 12th with nine points.
The Vikings’ lone representative, Walker Montgomery, won his two matches at 126 points to win the title.
Walker Flynn led the Pirates’ contingent, going 4-0 at 145 pounds to claim the crown. Braedyn White went 3-0 at 182 to take the title, and Lane Shawley was victorious in his two matches at 132 to take first.
“We had four kids out of six in the finals today, there was some stiff competition and these guys showed up and took care of business,” Pomeroy coach Ben Slaybaugh said.
Team scores — 1. Deer Park 191; 2. Mary Walker 159.5; 3. Chewelah 154; 4. Colville 118; 5. Pomeroy 101; 6. East Valley 85; 7. Kettle Falls 80; 8. Newport 54.5; 9. Selkirk 43; 10. Northwest Christian 30; 11. Tekoa-Rosalia 14; 12. Garfield-Palouse 9; 13. Innovation 3.
Garfield-Palouse result
126 — Walker Montgomery 2-0 (first).
Pomeroy results
132 — Lane Shawley 2-0 (first).
145 — Walker Flynn 4-0 (first).
152 — Tyler Slaybaugh 3-2 (sixth).
182 — Curtis Winona 2-1 (second); Braedyn White 3-0 (first).
195 — Nick Hastings 3-1 (third).
CV places second at Mountain View JV invite
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A total of four area wrestlers won titles in their weight class, and a fifth placed first in the B division of his class, at the Mountain View JV Invitational at Mountain View High School.
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia, with three champions, placed second out of 24 teams with 63 points. Moscow took eighth with 21 points and Grangeville tied for 16th with 10 points.
The Rams had Keyan Boller (126), Bass Myers (182) and Porter Whpple (220) each go 5-0 in the event to win titles.
Moscow 145-pounder Andrew Bollinger also won all five of his matches to win the title.
Grangeville’s Parker Farmer, who wrestled at 160 pounds in the B division, won his three matches to take the crown.
Team scores — 1. Madison 66; 2. Clearwater Valley 63; 3. Capital 49; 4. Melba 38; T5. Kuna 31; T5. Vallivue 31; 7. Mountain View 28; 8. Moscow 21; 9. Skyview 20; T10. Centennial 18; T10. Preston 18; T12. Gooding 17; T12. Redmond (Ore.) 17; T14. La Grande (Ore.) 14; T14. Rigby 14; T16. Grangeville 10; T16. Wasatch (Utah) 10; T16. Borah 10; T19. Idaho Falls 8; T19. Owyhee 8; 21. Ridgevue 7; T22. Bonneville 4; T22. Eagle 4; T22. Ontario (Ore.) 4.
Clearwater Valley results
120 — Parker Olsen 2-2.
126 — Keyan Boller 5-0 (first).
132 — Keegan Robeson 0-2; Jake Fabbi 6-1 (third).
145 — Colton Ocain 1-2; Anthony Fabbi 7-1 (third).
152 — Payton Watson 3-2.
160 — Anthony Carter 7-1 (third).
170 — Connor Weddle 3-2; Esutardo Puderbaugh 4-1 (third).
182 — Bass Myers 5-0 (first); Rene Bitar Lopez 4-2.
195 — Isaac Goodwin 1-2.
220 — Porter Whipple 5-0 (first).
Grangeville results
120 — Trenton Wren 2-2.
132 — Terry Eich 2-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 4-1 (second); Parker Farmer 3-0 (first).
220 — Levi Stowell 1-2.
Moscow results
106 — Alex Palmer 5-1 (third).
126 — Will Vieux 1-2.
145 — Andrew Bollinger 5-0 (first).