The Lapwai girls basketball team came out playing its usual up-tempo game to force the Soda Springs Cardinals into early mistakes before hanging on through a second-half rally to win 55-53 on Tuesday in the first round of the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center.
“We forced a lot of turnovers and created a lot off of our fast break in the first half,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said.
Lauren Gould finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (8-0), who held a 31-20 halftime lead before getting into second-half foul trouble.
Nettie Garbett paced Soda Springs (3-5) with 11 points and Zippy Somsen finished with 10.
“Our bench did pretty well,” Marks said. “Everybody played well and we played with a lot of energy today.”
Lapwai next plays Post Falls in the semifinal round at 7:30 p.m. today.
LAPWAI (8-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 0-0 5, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 1-6 5, Soa Moliga 3 0-0 6, Lauren Gould 4 6-10 14, Kahlees Young 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 3 0-1 6, Amaris Mitchell 3 0-0 8, Samara Smith 3 0-0 7, Say’quis Greene 1 1-2 3, Jayden Leighton 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 9-21 55.
SODA SPRINGS (3-5)
Kinley Ozburn 1 3-4 5, Alexa Moldenhauer 5 1-3 14, Brooklyn Kempe 0 0-0 0, Abby Goodin 1 0-1 2, Nettie Garbett 3 5-6 11, Zippy Somsen 3 4-4 10, Nelly Pelayo 2 1-3 5, Aspen Davis 2 1-3 6. Totals 17 15-24 53.
Lapwai 11 20 9 15—55
Soda Springs 10 10 16 17—53
3-point goals — A. Mitchell 2, Sobotta, Smith, Moldenhauder 3, Davis.
Asotin 45, Rogers 37
SPOKANE — A 20-2 fourth-quarter run gave the Panthers a come-from-behind victory against the Pirates in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School of Spokane.
The Panthers (1-4) trailed 26-17 at halftime and 35-25 after three quarters before shifting into high gear in the final quarter.
“Our defense clamped down in the second half,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “They executed for four quarters, which has been our challenge this season with our new coaching staff and whole new system and everything.
“Well deserved. It’s been a while for them.”
Kayla Paine led Asotin with 16 points. Eight Panthers scored in the win. Jalayla Brown had 20 to lead Rogers (0-6).
ASOTIN (1-4)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 1-2 1, Karlie Ball 2 3-3 7, Lily Denham 2 0-0 4, Kayla Paine 4 8-14 16, Haylee Appleford 2 0-2 5, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Carlie Ball 2 3-3 7, Sadie Thummel 1 0-0 2, Sofia Carrasco 1 2-4 4. Totals 13 17-31 45.
ROGERS (0-6)
J. Brown 7 1-1 20, S. Gining 4 3-4 11, L. Harvey 1 0-0 2, A. Jackson 1 0-0 2, A. Hilker 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 6-7 37.
Asotin 6 11 8 20—45
Rogers 13 13 9 2—37
3-point goals — Appleford, Brown 5.
Bishop Eustice 36, Kendrick 33
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 3-pointer by Hannah Tweit in the closing seconds fell just short as the Crusaders survived a late charge by the Tigers in the KSA Events Basketball Holiday Tournament.
“I thought we were going to get a little basketball magic, but it hit the rim, hit the top of the board, came down, hit the rim again and bounced off,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “It was so close.”
Tweit finished with a team-high 10 points, while Morgan Silflow added seven and Erin Morgan had six. The Tigers (8-2) led 13-6 through the opening quarter, but Bishop Eustace, of Pennsauken, N.J., stepped up its defensive efforts and held them to single digit outputs in each quarter thereafter.
Kendrick returns to action today at 10 a.m. Pacific in the third-place game in the Pink Bracket against Ravenna (Ohio) Southeast High School.
A complete box score was not available.
Kendrick 13 7 7 6—33
Bishop Eustace 6 12 10 8—36
BOYS BASKETBALLLapwai 70, Kellogg 46
Kase Wynott “played really well tonight underneath the basket,” according to coach Zachary Eastman, and was 7-of-7 at the free-throw line to lead unbeaten Lapwai with 27 points in a first-round Avista Holiday Tournament victory against Kellogg at the Lewis-Clark State Activity Center.
Titus Yearout added 18 points of his own and a team-high seven assists for the Wildcats (7-0).
“We were still getting used to the bigger court at L-C,” Eastman said. “We didn’t have the strongest shooting night, but I thought we rebounded the ball well and played at our tempo.”
Lapwai next faces Clarkston at 6 p.m. today in a semifinal-round game.
LAPWAI (7-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 2 0-0 5, Titus Yearout 6 5-8 17, Kross Taylor 3 0-0 7, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 9 7-7 27, Ahlius Yearout 1 0-0 2, Simon Henry 0 2-2 2, Lydell Mitchell 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 14-17 70.
KELLOGG (6-3)
Luke Miller 3 2-2 8, Reed Whatcott 0 0-0 0, Riply Luna 3 1-2 7, Kolby Luna 5 4-5 17, Tanner Groves 3 2-2 8, Luke Frohlich 2 0-0 4, KJ Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-11 46.
Lapwai 21 15 12 22—70
Kellogg 11 10 14 11—46
3-point goals — Wynott 2, Yearout, Taylor, Mitchell, Ellenwood-Jones.
Asotin 66, La Salle 60
SPOKANE — The Panthers were able to hit their free throws down the stretch to eventually break away from the Lightning for a win in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
Preston Overberg finished with a game-high 21 points for Asotin (3-2). Nick Heier scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half and added eight rebounds, and Tanner Nicholas finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Two differences Panthers coach Perry Black noted was the fact his kids hit their free throws at the end and switching back to playing man defense were pivotal. Asotin was 6-for-7 at the line in the fourth quarter.
“The best thing was we made our free throws down the stretch,” Black said.
Matthew Zamara and Moses O’Connor each had 11 points for La Salle (1-4). Jackson Caffery and Brayden Anderson each added 10.
LA SALLE (1-4)
Gabe Craig 2 2-2 8, Moses O’Connor 5 0-2 11, Matthew Zamara 4 1-2 11, Jackson Caffery 4 0-0 10, Ian Judd 0 2-2 2, Oscar Sanchez 3 0-0 8, Diego Garza 0 0-0 0, Brayden Anderson 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 5-8 60.
ASOTIN (3-2)
Nick Heier 8 0-0 17, Carson Benner 0 0-2 0, Tanner Nicholas 5 0-1 13, Preston Overberg 6 8-10 20, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-0 2, Cooper Biery 1 2-2 4, Rueben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 1 0-0 3, Cameron Clovis 0 1-2 1, Cody Ells 2 2-2 6. Totals 24 13-19 66.
La Salle 11 16 18 15—60
Asotin 13 15 17 21—66
3-point goals — Craig 2, Zamara 2, Caffery 2, Sanchez 2, Anderson 2, O’Connor, Nicholas 3, Heier, G. Ells.
Colfax 63, Medical Lake 50
SPOKANE — Three double-digit scorers led the way as the Bulldogs started fast and beat the Cardinals in the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley High School.
John Lustig scored a game-high 18 points for Colfax (6-2), while Damian Demler had 14 and Mason Gilchrist 13. Lustig often has put up 40-plus point totals this season, but the Medical Lake (3-5) defense worked hard to stifle him on this occasion.
“They did a good job of trying to throw us some different defenses and get (Lustig) out of the rhythm and take him out the game a little bit,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “It really opened it up for some other guys to step up and score. It was great to see, having three guys in double figures and a couple others put up seven. It was a good solid win for us.”
Eugene Haas III led the Cardinals with 13 points, and Landon Hall and Tyler Sembly each finished with 11.
COLFAX (6-2)
Damian Demler 5 0-0 14, Carson Gray 3 0-0 7, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 3 1-2 7, John Lustig 7 4-4 18, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 6 1-2 13, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew VanTine 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 6-8 63.
MEDICAL LAKE (3-5)
Oran Rhimer 1 0-0 2, Eugene Haas III 4 0-0 11, Noah Keister 1 2-2 4, Zach Endreson 3 1-2 8, Tyler Sembly 4 2-2 11, Landon Hall 4 0-0 11, Caeden Bahr 0 0-0 0, Reid Headrick 0 0-0 0, Jalijah Meachem 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 5-6 53.
Colfax 19 11 18 15—63
Medical Lake 6 12 12 20—50
3-point goals — Demler 4, Gray, Haas III 3, Hall 3, Endreson, Sembly.