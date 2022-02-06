LAPWAI — The Wildcats are within a game of their eighth consecutive Class 1A Division I district girls basketball title after steamrolling Clearwater Valley of Kooskia 60-24 in the semifinal round.
They held the visiting Rams (13-8) to single-digit point outputs in all four quarters and put nine scorers on the board en route to victory.
Sayq’is Greene totaled a team-high 16 points for Lapwai (17-3), while Samara Smith and Soa Moliga each scored eight, and Grace Sobotta provided six points and nine assists.
“We shared the ball really well tonight,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “A lot of people came out with a lot of assists tonight. we were seeing the open man and doing what we needed to do. We were finishing a lot better tonight than we had in the past.”
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley with 10 points.
“Next goal is the championship and keeping the streak going,” Marks said.
Lapwai faces Prairie of Cottonwood in the district final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lewiston High School. Meanwhile, Clearwater Valley plays Potlatch in an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lewiston.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (13-8)
Taya Pfefferkorn 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 0 0-0 0, Serinity Soun 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 2-4 10, Eva Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Kadance Schilling 2 0-2 4, Tobie Yocum 1 1-2 4, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 8 3-8 24.
LAPWAI (17-3)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 6, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 5, Soa Moliga 3 2-2 8, Lauren Gould 2 2-4 6, Jayden Leighton 1 0-0 2, Kahlees Young 2 1-2 5, Qubilah Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Amaris Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Samara Smith 4 0-0 8, Sayq’is Greene 7 1-1 16. Totals 26 6-9 60.
Clearwater Valley 6 7 8 3—24
Lapwai 12 22 14 12—60
3-point goals — Edwards 2, Trinity Yocum 2, Tobie Yocum, McCormack-Marks, Greene.
Prairie 49, Troy 33
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader’s 19 points and 10 rebounds helped boost Prairie of Cottonwood to a 1A Division I district semifinal victory against Troy.
Delanie Lockett put up another 13 points for the Pirates (18-3), while Kristin Wemhoff added eight points, 10 steals and six assists.
Prairie coach Lori Mader praised Schlader and Wemhoff for “great leadership on the floor,” along with Lockett’s adaptability and drive in her senior year to “will us to get to State no matter what.”
For the Trojans (12-9), Halee Bohman scored a team-high nine points.
Troy next plays Kamiah in an elimination game at 8 p.m. Monday at Lewiston High School.
TROY (12-9)
Halee Bohman 4 0-0 9, Isabelle Raasch 3 1-2 7, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 2 4-5 8, Dericka Morgan 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 1-2 3, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 2-4 2, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 8-13 33.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (18-3)
Lexi Schumacher 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 3 2-2 8, Olivia Klapprich 1 0-0 2, Delanie Lockett 3 7-10 13, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 3 1-2 7, Tara Schlader 9 1-4 19, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Ali Geis 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-18 49.
Troy 11 6 4 12—33
Prairie 18 10 16 5—49
3-point goals — Bohman.
Kendrick 47, St. John Bosco 25
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan posted a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Kendrick to an Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament title game berth courtesy of a semifinal victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Hannah Tweit scored another 12 points while Rose Stewart had four points, seven assists and three steals for the Tigers, who improved their season record to 17-5. For the Patriots (5-10), Jade Prigge and Raylie Warren scored eight apiece.
Kendrick hosts Deary in the district final at 6 p.m. Wednesday. St. John Bosco plays at Nezperce in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (5-8)
Jade Prigge 3 2-2 8, Dani Sonnen 0 2-4 2, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 0 1-2 1, Julia Wassmuth 1 2-4 4, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 2 4-7 8. Totals 7 11-19 25.
KENDRICK (17-5)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 2-2 2, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 3 4-5 12, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 8 3-5 19, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 6, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-12 47.
St. John Bosco 3 8 9 5—25
Kendrick 10 18 14 5—47
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Taylor 2.
Deary 37, Nezperce 22
DEARY — After a close first quarter, the Mustangs took over in the second en route to a Class 1A Division II district semifinal victory against the visiting Nighthawks.
Deary (12-4) was bolstered by a 16-point showing from Araya Wood, while Nezperce (11-9) received 10 points from Jillian Lux.
NEZPERCE (11-9)
Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 4 2-2 10, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Erica Zenner 3 0-0 6, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-2 22.
DEARY (12-4)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 4 1-3 9, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-2 7, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 3 9-11 16, Triniti Wood 1 0-1 3, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 13-19 37.
Nezperce 8 6 2 6—22
Deary 8 14 6 9—37
3-point goals — A. Wood, T. Wood.
Colton 64, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 28
COLTON — Kyndra Stout scored a season-high 37 points as the Wildcats sailed to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory against the visiting Eagles.
Stout had 11 of the 17 3-pointers Colton (15-2, 7-2) hit on the game. The Wildcats were up 21-8, 40-13 and 59-19 at the quarter breaks.
Kyra Holt paced St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with six points.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (9-9, 3-7)
Tanya Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Dakota Fox 0 2-2 2, Ryan Mills 0 0-3 0, Bailey Brown 1 1-2 3, Kyra Holt 3 0-0 6, Hailey Marty 2 0-2 4, Brooklyn Bailey 1 1-1 3, Olivia Kjack 2 0-2 4, Avery Fleming 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Stanley 1 0-0 2, Kate Hergert 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-12 28.
COLTON (15-2, 7-2)
Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 3 1-6 9, Kyndra Stout 12 2-2 37, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 2, Lola Baerlocher 3 0-0 8, Grace Kuhle 1 0-0 3, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-8 64.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 8 5 6 9—28
Colton 21 19 19 5—64
3-point goals — Stout 11, Meyer 2, Baerlocher 2, H. Heitstuman, Kuhle.
Pullman Christian 42, Spokane Classical Christian 31
SPOKANE — In the final contest of their high school careers, twin sisters Faith and Grace Berg led the Pullman Christian Eagles to a Mountain Christian League tournament third-place victory against Spokane Classical Christian.
The Eagles (7-6) started out going 8-for-10 from the field as they soared to a 20-6 lead through the opening quarter. They would never relinquish the advantage.
Faith, who was named to the all-league first team, scored 14 points, while Grace, a second-team honoree, totaled nine.
Fellow senior Christina Lindstrom added two more points, while underclassmen Anna Fitzgerald (nine points) and Annie Goetze (eight) also provided leadership for Pullman Christian.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (7-6)
Faith Berg 5 1-2 14, Annie Goetze 4 0-0 8, Grace Berg 3 3-4 9, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Elena Mack 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 4 0-0 9, Hannah Anderson 0 0-2 0, Gabby Mack 0 0-0 0, Christina Lindstrom 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-6 42.
SPOKANE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN
Noelle Anyan 0 0-0 0, Josie Anyan 4 3-6 11, Callie Chaffee 2 0-0 4, Addie Nichols 2 0-2 4, Addy Fowlkes 6 0-0 12. Totals 14 3-6 31.
Pullman Christian 20 4 13 5—42
Spokane Classical Chr. 6 14 6 5—31
3-point goals — F. Berg 3, Fitzgerald.
Kamiah 48, Logos 37
KAMIAH — The Kubs started and finished strong to hold off the Knights of Moscow in a Class 1A Division I district tournament loser-out game.
Laney Landmark of Kamiah (8-12) was the game’s top scorer with 17 points, while Mariah Porter put up another 11 for the Kubs.
For Logos (5-14), Ameera Wilson totaled 12 points and Sydney Miller had 11.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-14)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 5 2-6 12, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 4 1-2 9, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Sara Casebolt 1 0-1 3, Sydney Miller 3 4-8 11, KatieBeth Monjure 1 0-0 2, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-17 37.
KAMIAH (8-12)
Logan Landmark 3 0-0 6, Laney Landmark 8 1-1 17, Delaney Beckman 0 0-0 0, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 4 0-2 8, Mariah Porter 4 3-4 11, Karlee Skinner 0 1-5 1, Maddie Brotnov 0 1-3 1, Zayda Loewen 1 1-2 4, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Addie Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-17 48.
Logos 5 11 11 10—37
Kamiah 14 9 8 17—48
3-point goals — Casebolt, Miller, Z. Loewen.
Potlatch 55, Genesee 20
POTLATCH — The Loggers clamped down defensively and stayed alive in the Class 1A Division I district tournament by beating the Bulldogs.
“Defensively, we had a really good showing for us,” said Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds, whose team forced 16 turnovers. “Holding a team to single-digit points in every quarter is pretty good.”
Jordan Reynolds finished with 20 points for the Loggers (8-12), who held leads of 11-4, 33-13 and 44-17 at the quarter breaks. Jaylee Fry added 14 points.
Kendra Meyers paced Genesee (4-18) with 11 points.
GENESEE (4-18)
Monica Seubert 0 1-2 1, Riley Leseman 1 1-3 4, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 0 1-3 1, Kendra Meyer 4 0-3 11, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-11 20.
POTLATCH (8-12)
Emma Chambers 3 0-0 7, Tayva McKinney 1 0-1 2, Jaylee Fry 7 0-4 14, Bailyn Anderson 0 4-4 4, Becca Butterfield 2 2-2 6, Jordan Reynolds 9 2-3 20, Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Josephine Johnson 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zims 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-14 55.
Genesee 4 9 4 3—20
Potlatch 11 22 12 10—55
3-point goals — Meyer 3, Leseman, Monk, Chambers.
Asotin 51, Chewelah 30
ASOTIN — All 10 Panthers to see playing time scored at least one point and Asotin finished its regular season on a high note after holding Northeast 2B League foe Chewelah scoreless in the second quarter en route to victory.
“It was a big one for us,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “A big one for seeding coming into Districts on Monday. The girls put four full quarters together.”
Emily Elskamp notched 14 points for the Panthers (3-15, 2-8) and “did a great job on the offensive glass tonight,” according to Palmer, scoring repeatedly on second-chance baskets. Asotin’s Kayla Paine added another 12 points, while Brooke Bennett of Chewelah (1-12, 0-9) led all scorers with 16.
CHEWELAH (1-12, 0-9)
Brooke Bennett 7 0-0 16, Becca Bennett 1 0-0 3, Kaelynn Slaughter 0 0-0 0, Trinity Ross 0 0-0 0, Sophia Nevarez 0 0-0 0, Bindi Bennett 1 0-0 3, Zoe Baldwin 2 0-0 6, Abby Fantasia 1 0-0 2, Sofia Ruiz 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 0-2 30.
ASOTIN (3-15, 2-8)
Elizabeth Bailey 1 1-2 4, Carlie Ball 3 0-0 6, Emmalyn Barnea 1 1-2 3, Lily Denham 1 0-1 3, Kayla Paine 3 5-11 12, Haylee Appleford 1 1-2 3, Emalie Wilks 0 1-2 1, Caylie Browne 1 0-0 3, Lacee Sanford 1 0-0 2, Emily Elskamp 5 4-5 14. Totals 17 13-25 51.
Chewelah 9 0 10 11—30
Asotin 13 11 15 12—51
3-point goals — Brooke Bennett 2, Baldwin 2, Becca Bennett, Bindi Bennett, Bailey, Brown, Denham, Paine.
Sunnyside Christian 46, Pomeroy 26
POMEROY — The Pirates “struggled to get the ball through the hoop tonight,” according to coach Tai Bye, as they fell to visiting Sunnyside Christian in nonleague play.
Pomeroy (12-4) scored only two points in the opening quarter and was outscored by the Knights (11-6) in each of the four periods.
Keely Maves provided the Pirates with eight points and six rebounds, while Jillian Herres added another seven points, six assists and three boards.
Kelli Candanoza of Sunnyside Christian was the game’s high-scorer with 15 points.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (11-6)
Violet Bosma 2 0-0 5, Kelli Candanoza 4 6-7 15, Devon Harrington 1 1-3 3, Sadie Alseth 0 0-0 0, Breya Faber 2 0-1 4, Ella Alseth 1 0-0 2, Taylor Andringa 4 2-4 11, Victoria Velasquez 0 0-0 0, Haylie Wolters 2 1-4 6, Hailee VanWidingen 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-19 46
POMEROY (12-4)
Jillian Herres 1 4-4 7, Chase Caruso 2 0-0 4, Keely Maves 3 1-4 8, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 1 1-2 3, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 2 0-0 4, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gilbert, 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-10 26.
Sunnyside Christian 14 10 6 16—46
Pomeroy 2 7 4 13—26
3-point goals — Bosma, Candanoza, Andringa, Wolters, Herres, Maves.
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman Christian 52, Kootenai Thunder 44
PULLMAN — Shane Shaffer, who topped all-league first-team selections for the Mountain Christian League, capped off his high school career with a double-double showing of 25 points and 12 rebounds and led Pullman Christian to victory in a district third-place game against the Kootenai Thunder.
Fellow senior Kyle Gleason provided a trifecta of five points, five steals and five assists, while Paul Cimijotti offered his own double-digit output of 11 points. The Eagles (12-7) built their lead early, going up 20-6 in the opening quarter and 32-15 by halftime.
Zeke Roop led a late surge from the Thunder with five 3-point goals and 18 total points, but it was “too little, too late,” according to Pullman Christian coach Jamie Gleason.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (12-7)
Kyle Gleason 2 0-0 5, Shane Shaffer 11 2-5 25, Brock Weller 0 0-1 0, Liam Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Ethan Coldiron 1 0-0 2, Brayden Olson 0 0-0 0, Justin McClure 1 0-0 3, Paul Cimijotti 3 2-2 11. Totals 21 4-8 52.
KOOTENAI THUNDER
Zeke Roop 6 1-4 18, Andrew Smith 0 0-0 0, Malachi Duchow 2 0-2 5, Mick Koch 7 0-4 14, Preston Beck 2 0-0 4, Jude Beck 0 0-0 0, Spencer Barker 0 3-4 3. Totals 17 4-14 44.
Pullman Christian 20 12 5 15—52
Kootenai 6 9 5 24—44
3-point goals — Cimijotti 3, Gleason, Shaffer, McClure, Roop 5, Duchow.
Lake City 82, Moscow 67
COEUR D’ALENE — After taking an early beating, Moscow rallied in the middle quarters only for top-ranked Lake City of Coeur d’Alene to pull away late and inflict an Inland Empire League defeat on the Bears.
Bryden Brown led scoring for Moscow (11-7, 4-1) with five 3-point goals and 18 total points, while Ian Hillman hit four of his own from beyond the arc and totaled 16, and Jamari Simpson added 15 more. For Lake City (18-1, 7-1), Blake Buchanan scored a game-high 21 points, and Nathan Hocking (17 points) and Kolton Mitchell (15) joined him in double figures.
MOSCOW (11-7, 4-1)
Bryden Brown 6 1-2 18, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 6 2-2 15, Taylor Strong 3 0-0 7, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 2 0-0 4, Ian Hillman 6 0-1 16, Sam Kees 1 2-2 5. Totals 25 5-7 67.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (18-1, 7-1)
Blake Buchanan 9 3-7 21, Reese Strawn 1 0-0 3, Miles Jones 1 0-0 2, Cason Miller 3 0-0 9, Nathan Hocking 7 2-7 17, Zach Johnson 3 0-0 7, Kolton Mitchell 5 3-4 15, Deacon Kiesbuy 2 2-2 8. Totals 31 10-20 82.
Moscow 11 18 22 16—67
Lake City 22 22 15 23—82
3-point goals — Brown 5, Hillman 4, Kees, Simpson, Strong, Miller 3, Kiesbuy 2, Mitchell 2, Hocking, Johnson.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow.
Asotin 62, Chewelah 59
ASOTIN — The host Panthers finally shot the ball well and it paid off with a Northeast 2B League victory in their regular-season finale against the Cougars.
Cody Ells led Asotin (9-10, 3-8) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Tanner Nicholas chipped in 10 points.
Kruz Katzer finished with 18 points and Cody Gilroy had 12 for Chewelah (1-16, 1-9).
CHEWELAH (1-16, 1-9)
Parker Anderson 1 0-0 3, Zach Bowman 2 0-0 4, Titus Tapia 0 0-0 0, Eli Larson 1 0-0 3, Gabe Colt 1 4-4 7, Cody Gilroy 6 0-6 12, James MacRae 2 0-0 6, Kruz Katzer 7 2-2 18, Josh Glover 1 4-4 6. Totals 21 10-16 59.
ASOTIN (9-10, 3-8)
Nick Heier 4 0-0 8, Carson Benner 0 0-0 0, Tanner Nicholas 5 0-0 10, Preston Overberg 3 1-3 9, Kamea Kauhi 2 0-0 4, Cooper Biery 0 0-0 0, Reuben Eggleston 0 0-0 0, Gavin Ells 2 0-0 6, Cameron Clovis 2 2-2 7, Cody Ells 4 8-11 18. Totals 22 11-16 62.
Chewelah 11 15 20 13—59
Asotin 13 21 15 13—62
3-point goals — MacRae 2, Katzer 2, Anderson, Larson, Colt, Overberg 2, G. Ells 2, C. Ells 2, Clovis.
JV — Aotin def. Chewelah.
Kendrick 53, Genesee 35
GENESEE — The Tigers buckled down defensively after the first quarter, allowing just 17 points in the final 24 minutes to take a nonleague game against the Bulldogs.
Genesee (4-12) hit a majority of its seven 3-pointers in the first period. However, Kendrick (10-6) pressed a bit more and it made a difference.
Jagger Hewett finished with 17 points for Kendrick and Ty Koepp added 10.
Cameron Meyer and Derek Burt each finished with nine points to lead the Bulldogs.
KENDRICK (10-6)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 3, Jagger Hewett 6 2-2 17, Preston Boyer 3 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 7, Mason Kimberling 1 2-3 4, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 1-2 10, Dallas Morgan 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-7 53.
GENESEE (4-12)
Cameron Meyer 3 0-0 9, Ezekial Adams 0 0-0 0, Derek Zenner 0 1-2 1, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 2 0-0 6, Jack Johnson 2 0-0 6, Derek Burt 4 1-2 9, Cy Wareham 1 0-0 2, Josh Ketcheson 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-4 35.
Kendrick 15 12 13 13—53
Genesee 18 8 5 4—35
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Clemenhagen, Taylor, Koepp, Meyer 3, Krick 2, Johnson 2.
JV — Kendrick 41, Genesee 31.
Nezperce 64, Kootenai 30
NEZPERCE — Ryen Zenner had a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead five double-digit scorers for the Nighthawks in a nonleague rout of visiting Kootenai.
Tanner Johnson provided another 11 points and 10 assists for Nezperce (3-16), while Aidan McLeod and Marshall Nelson scored 11 more apiece, and Brycen Danner added 10.
A complete box score was not available.
Kootenai 10 5 8 7—30
Nezperce 20 17 17 10—64
Sunnyside Christian 61, Pomeroy 49
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Trevin Kimble went off for 25 points and five 3-pointers, but the Pirates fell to the Knights in nonleague play.
Sunnyside Christian (14-5) surged late in the second quarter to take a 34-27 halftime lead.
An efficient Trent Gwinn netted 16 points for the Pirates (11-7).
POMEROY (11-7)
Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Trent Gwinn 6 2-4 16, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 1 0-0 2, Trevin Kimble 7 6-8 25, Trace Roberts 1 0-0 2, Richie Vecchio 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 8-12 49.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (14-5)
VanWieringen 6 0-2 13, DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Jech 4 0-0 12, Bosma 4 6-9 14, Smeenk 3 0-0 8, Roedel 1 1-2 3, Wagenaar 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 7-13 61.
Pomeroy 15 12 9 13—49
Sunnyside Christian 15 19 14 13—61
3-point goals — Kimble 5, Gwinn 2, Jech 4, Wagenaar 3, Smeenk 2, VanWieringen.
SJEL 56, Colton 29
COLTON — Playing their fifth game in six days, the tiring Wildcats found themselves overmatched against Southeast 1B LeAgue Wheat Division opponent St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Eighth-grader Tanner Baerlocher provided eight points and six rebounds for Colton (1-14, 0-9), while teammate Angus Jordan added eight points and five boards of his own.
For the Eagles (8-7, 4-3) Tanner Fleming put up 14 points and Pedro Molina shot 11-for-12 from the foul line to total 13.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (8-7, 4-3)
Birch Brown 0 0-0 0, Brennen Gonzalez 2 0-0 4, Tanner Fleming 5 1-3 14, Ryan Anderson 2 2-4 6, Rory Maloney 3 0-0 6, Nick Webb 0 0-0 0, Logan Marconi , Pedro Molina 1 11-12 13, Tucker Thompson 0 0-0 0, Matthew DeFord 1 1-2 3, Austin Stanley 1 1-2 3, Landen Miller 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 17-27 56.
COLTON (1-14, 0-9)
Raph Arnhold 2 0-0 5, Grant Wolf 1 2-2 5, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 3 2-2 8, Angus Jordan 3 1-2 8, Dalton McCann 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-8 29.
SJEL 15 15 12 14—56
Colton 6 5 10 8—29
3-point goals — Fleming 3, Arnhold, A. Jordan, Wolf.
WRESTLINGSeven from area claim crowns at Class 2A district meet
CHENEY, Wash. — A total of seven wrestlers from the area won titles at the Class 2A district meet at Cheney High School.
Pullman placed second of six teams with 264 points. Clarkston was fifith with 178.5 points.
The Greyhounds had five titlists, and the Bantams had two.
For Pullman, Gavin McCloy (113), Aydin Pelter (120), Ivan Acosta (138), Jeroen Smith (15) and Gabriel Smith (152) each won their respective weight classes.
Jordan (106) and Jonah McKamey (170) took home titles for Clarkston.
Team scores — 1. East Valley 280.5; 2. Pullman 264; 3. Shadle Park 230.5; 4. West Valley 220; 5. Clarkston 178.5; 6. Rogers 176.
Clarkston results
106 — Jordan McKamey 3-0 (first).
120 — Gabe Weza 1-1 (second).
126 — Dawson Bailey 3-1 (second).
132 — Geovanny Alba 3-2 (fifth); Thomas Samuels 1-3 (sixth).
138 — Bodee Thivierge 3-1 (second).
145 — William Mosman 0-2.
152 — Austin Turner 1-3 (sixth).
170 — Jonah McKamey 3-0 (first).
220 — Braden Jared 2-2 (fourth).
285 — Carson Ash 3-1 (third).
Pullman results
106 — Talmage Cordova 4-1 (third); Evan McDougle 3-1 (second).
113 — Gavin McCloy 3-0 (first).
120 — Aydin Peltier 2-0 (first).
126 — Austin Crossler 0-2; Adrian Corrales 2-3 (sixth).
132 — Petr Paulson 0-2.
138 — Ivan Acosta 3-0 (first); Maxwell Cordova 2-2 (fifth).
145 — Will Focht 0-2; Jeroen Smith 3-0 (first).
152 — Gabriel Smith 3-0 (first)
160 — Matthew Rembert 2-3 (sixth).
170 — Zephyrus Cook 3-1 (third).
195 — Samuel Sears 3-1 (second); Merreck Emerson 0-3 (sixth).
220 — Holden Chandler 0-3 (sixth).
285 — Cotton Sears 1-1 (second).
CV has five placers at D’Orazio Memorial
CHALLIS, Idaho — The Clearwater Valley wrestling team placed five wrestlers, leading area teams at the Mario D’Orazio Memorial at Challis High School.
The Rams of Kooskia finished in seventh out of 24 teams with 110 points. Orofino placed 20th with 31 points and Grangeville took 22nd with six points.
The lone area champion came on the girls side, as Grangeville’s Kadence Beck went 3-0 to win the 113-pound title.
Clearwater Valley was led by Anthony Fabbi’s 4-1 runner-up showing at 145.
Orofino’s Lindi Kessinger went 1-1 to place second in the 120-pound girls bracket.
Team scores — 1. Ririe 198.5; 2. Twin Falls 184.5; 3. Sugar-Salem 175; 4. Teton 163.5; 5. Bonneville 139; 6. Shelley 116; 7. Clearwater Valley 110; 8. Firth 97.5; T9. Emmett 92; T9. Glenns Ferry 92; 11. West Side 88; 12. West Jefferson 71; 13. Melba 70; T14. Jerome 68; T14. Salmon 68; 16. Bear Lake 54.5; 17. South Fremont 53; 18. Canyon Ridge 43; 19. Challis 39; 20. Orofino 31; 21. Hillcrest 28; 22. Grangeville 6; 23. Garden Valley 2; 24. Declo 0.
Clearwater Valley results
120 — Parker Olsen 2-2.
126 — Keyan Boller 6-1 (third).
132 — Jake Fabbi 3-2 (fourth); Keegan Robeson 1-2.
145 — Anthony Fabbi 4-1 (second).
182 — Rene Bitar Lopez 2-2; Bass Myers 3-2.
195 — Isaac Goodwin 3-2.
220 — Porter Whipple 4-2 (fourth).
138-145 girls — Meg’n Blundell 1-1 (second).
Grangeville results
120 — Trenton Wren 0-2
126 — Lucas Wren 0-2.
160 — Parker Farmer 1-2.
220 — Levi Stowell 0-2.
113 girls — Kadence Beck 3-0 (first).
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 3-1 (third).
Orofino results
145 — Garrett Sanders 0-2.
152 — Cory Godwin 4-1 (third).
170 — Jonas Hartrick 0-2.
182 — Sean Larsen 2-2.
195 — John Dafoe 1-2.
120 girls — Lindi Kessinger 1-1 (second)
Lewiston falls at Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE — Five Lewiston wrestlers registered victories, but the Bengals fell to Coeur d’Alene 57-30 in a dual meet.
Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132), Asa McClure (182) and Robert Storm (285) each register pinfall wins. Jase Hendren won at 113 by forfeit.
Coeur d’Alene 57, Lewiston 30
98 — Christian Kelly (CDA) maj. dec. Joely Slyter 9-0; 106 — Bode Alexander (CDA) by forfeit; 113 — Jase Hendren (L) by forfeit; 120 — Hoyt Hvass (L) p. Will Rossi 3:51; 126 — Alyssa Randles (CDA) tech. fall Zander Johnson 18-3; 132 — Tristan Bremer (L) p. Dax Larsen 1:44; 138 — Dylan Moffat (CDA) p. Koby Sanderson 0:24; 145 — Mason Keough (CDA) p. Gabriel Ruth 1:07; 152 — Porter Craig (CDA) p. Cole Lockart 2:38; 160 — Demarco Piazza (CDA) p. Gunner Meisner 1:33; 170 — Gunner Guilio (CDA) p. Brice Cuthbert 1:02; 182 — Asa McClure (L) p. Louis McEvoy 2:35; 195 — Rylan Rogers (CDA) p. Brenden Thill 1:20; 220 — Beau Speelman (CDA) p. Zak Meyers 3:13; 285 — Robert Storm (L) p. Jaxson Washington 4:56.
BOYS SWIMMINGPullman sets records, wins district meet
PULLMAN — Pullman registered victories in eight of the 11 events to roll to a Class 2A district title at Washington State University’s Gibb Pool.
The Greyhounds tallied 565 points to outdistance second-place Selah’s 374.
All individual winners move on to the state meet, which takes place Feb. 18-19 at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.
Sophomore William Miller, who set district records in the 100 and 200 freestyle during Friday’s preliminaries, surpassed those marks in the final round. He swam a 46.80 seconds in the 100 free, then touched the wall in 1:42.02 in the 200 free, which broke the 28-year-old school record of 1:42.11 set by Gabe Brannan in 1994.
Freshman Jake McCoy set new standards in the 200 individual medley and the 500 free. McCoy had a time of 1:55.77 in the 200 IM, breaking the mark of 1:56.91 of Zach Ponchene in 2008. He then bested former Pullman swimmer Holden Ellsworth’s 500 mark of 4:47.55, going 4:46.92 in the final.
Senior Felix Gomez set a school record of 58.86 to win the 100 breaststroke. Gomez also qualified for the state meet in the 50 free with a second-place finish of 22.64.
Sophomore Teo Uberuaga qualified for the state meet in the 200 free (1:50.43) and the 500 free (4:55.22).
The three also were a part of the winning 200 and 400 free relays.
Senior Adam Carter won the 100 back in a time of 1:01.21.
Team scores — 1. Pullman 565; 2. Selah 374; 3. Quincy 201; 4. Prosser 183; 5. Toppenish 135; 6. Yakima East Valley 106; 7. Naches Valley 47; 8. Zillah 32; 9. Cashmere 9.
Pullman results
200 medley relay — 3. Pullman 1:51.35.
200 freestyle — 1. William Miller 1:42.02.
200 IM — 1. Jake McCoy 1:55.77.
50 free — 2. Felix Gomez 22.64.
100 butterfly — 3. Zach Hogg 1:03.12.
100 free — 1. Miller 46.80.
500 free — 1. McCoy 4:46.92.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman 1:32.18.
100 backstroke — 1. Adam Carter 1:01.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Gomez 58.86.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman 3:18.75.