LAPWAI — The Lapwai defense notched 40 turnovers as it routed eighth-seeded Logos 75-12 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district tournament Wednesday.

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had six steals to go along with her 13 points. Lauren Gould paced the Wildcats (20-1), the top-ranked team in the state as well as the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, with 19 points. Qubilah Mitchell chipped in 10 points.

