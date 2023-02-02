LAPWAI — The Lapwai defense notched 40 turnovers as it routed eighth-seeded Logos 75-12 in the opening round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I girls basketball district tournament Wednesday.
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks had six steals to go along with her 13 points. Lauren Gould paced the Wildcats (20-1), the top-ranked team in the state as well as the No. 1 seed in the district tournament, with 19 points. Qubilah Mitchell chipped in 10 points.
Sara Casebolt led the Knights (0-19) with nine points.
Lapwai next faces Potlatch at 6 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal-round game at Lewiston High School. Logos next will play Genesee at 3 p.m. the same day in an elimination game at the same site.
LOGOS (0-19)
Sara Casebolt 3 1-2 9, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 0 0-0 0, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 0 0-1 0, Elena Spillman 1 0-0 2, Grace VanderPloeg 0 1-2 1, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-5 12.
LAPWAI (20-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 5 3-3 13, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Amasone George 2 1-2 5, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 2, Andraeana Domebo 2 0-0 4, Lauren Gould 9 1-1 19, Jayden Leighton 1 1-1 3, Taya Yearout 3 0-1 7, Qubilah Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Madden Bisbee 3 0-0 6. Totals 34 6-8 75.
Logos 1 4 3 4—12
Lapwai 19 19 15 22—75
3-point goals — Casebolt 2, Yearout.
Prairie 64, Troy 14
COTTONWOOD — Kristin Wemhoff had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lead the Pirates of Cottonwood past the Trojans in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament.
Kylie Schumacher notched eight points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Schumacher had 16 points for Prairie (18-4), the No. 2 seed.
Olivia Tyler and Alaura Hawley had six points each Troy (6-15), the No. 7 seed.
The Pirates next will play Kamiah at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the semifinal round at Lewiston High School. The Trojans will play Clearwater Valley at 4:30 p.m. the same day in an elimination game at the same site.
TROY (6-15)
Hailey Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Dancia Salerno 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 4-7 6, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 0-0 2, Alaura Hawley 0 1-6 1, Laura House 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-1 0, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 0 5-7 5, Alexis Wolverton 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 9-21 14.
PRAIRIE (18-4)
Lexi Schumacher 7 0-0 16, Kristin Wemhoff 11 2-9 25, Riley Enneking 1 1-2 3, Tara Schlader 1 2-8 4, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Alli Geis 1 0-0 2, Kaylie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 1 2-2 4, Sage Elven 1 0-0 2, Kylie Schumacher 4 0-1 8. Totals 27 7-22 64.
Troy 2 4 7 1—14
Prairie 16 14 28 6—64
3-point goals — L. Schumacher 2, Wemhoff.
Potlatch 52, Genesee 33
POTLATCH — Jordan Reynolds notched 25 points for the Loggers in a win against the Bulldogs in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I tournament.
“She came to play for sure,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said. “She’s a senior and she knows that this is it for her. She really stepped up.”
Bailyn Anderson also was in double figures for the Loggers (13-9) with 11 points.
Isabelle Monk paced Genesee (11-12) with seven points.
GENESEE (11-12)
Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Monica Seubert 0 0-0 0, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 2-2 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 1 5-8 7, Chloe Grieser 2 1-3 6, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 3 0-0 8, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Banks 0 4-5 4, Riley Baysinger 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 14-20 33.
POTLATCH (13-9)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 3 2-2 8, Jaylee Fry 2 0-2 4, Bailyn Anderson 5 1-1 11, Jordan Reynolds 11 3-9 25, Elena Vowels 0 0-0 0, Peyton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-14 52.
Genesee 6 7 12 8—33
Potlatch 9 15 13 15—52
3-point goals — K. Meyer 2, Grieser.
Kamiah 60, Clearwater Valley 14
KAMIAH — The third-seeded Kubs finished the first quarter on an 18-0 run to knock off the sixth-seeded Rams of Kooskia in the first round of the Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament.
Karlee Skinner made all three of her 3-pointers fin the first quarter and finished with 12 points. Ashlyn Schoening paced Kamiah (14-5) with 13. Emma Krogh (11) and Laney Landmark (11) also were in double figures.
Taya Pffefferkorn led Clearwater Valley (6-14) with eight points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-14)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 0-0 8, Shada Edwards 2 2-2 6, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-2 14.
KAMIAH (14-5)
Emma Krogh 4 1-2 11, Laney Landmark 4 3-4 11, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 0 1-2 1, Mariah Porter 2 0-0 4, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 4 0-0 12, Logan Landmark 3 0-0 6, Ashlyn Schoening 5 0-0 13, Kadence Roadifer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-8 60.
Clearwater Valley 2 6 6 0—14
Kamiah 20 13 15 12—60
3-point goals — K. Skinner 4, Schoening 3, Krough 2.
Liberty 53, Asotin 36
ASOTIN — The Panthers were limited to single-digit points in three out of four quarters against the Lancers of Spangle in Class 2B Bi-County League action
Haylee Appleford paced Asotin (5-16, 1-13) with 14 points.
Grace Grumbly led Liberty (11-9, 9-6) with 17 points. Ellie Denny also was in double figures with 16.
LIBERTY (11-9, 9-6)
Ellie Denny 6 4-4 16, Grace Grumbly 8 0-1 17, Kendall Denny 3 0-2 6, Brooke Redder 1 0-0 2, Devyn Cook 1 0-0 2, Karly Tiegs 2 0-0 5, Izzy Myers 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jeske 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 4-7 53.
ASOTIN (5-16, 1-13)
Kelsey Thummel 1 0-0 2, Sadie Thummel 1 0-0 2, Cady Browne 0 1-2 1, Lily Denham 1 0-0 2, Sofia Carrasco 3 1-2 7, Carlie Ball 1 0-0 3, Emily Elskamp 2 1-4 5, Haylee Appleford 4 6-7 14, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-15 36.
Liberty 15 15 8 15—53
Asotin 7 7 7 15—36
3-point goals — Ball, Grumbly, Jeske.
BOYS BASKETBALLPotlatch 37, Kendrick 31
POTLATCH — After a slow start, the Loggers managed to pull ahead in the second half to down the Tigers in a nonleague contest.
Everett Lovell paced Potlatch (12-4) with 14 points.
Nathan Tweit led Kendrick (13-2) with nine points.
KENDRICK (13-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 3 0-4 7, Nathan Tweit 4 1-3 9, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Hunter Taylor 2 0-0 4, Mason Kimberling 1 0-1 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 1-8 31.
POTLATCH (12-4)
Chase Lovell 2 2-2 7, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 6-10 14, Jaxon Vowels 1 3-3 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 11-15 37.
Kendrick 6 9 4 12—31
Potlatch 6 7 13 11—37
3-point goals — Hewett, Koepp, Lovell, Clark.
JV — Kendrick 54, Potlach 46.
Liberty 60, Asotin 48
ASOTIN — The Panthers held a 12-11 first-quarter edge, but a 20-8 second quarter spurt put the Lancers of Spangle up for good in Class 2B Bi-County League action.
AJ Olerich and Cody Ells paced Asotin (7-13, 3-12) with 12 points apiece.
Lincoln Foland led Liberty (11-9, 9-5) with a game-high 16 points.
LIBERTY (11-9, 9-5)
Lincoln Foland 5 4-4 16, Brandon Finau 9 0-0 18, Cooper Thomas 1 0-0 2, Jed Buddy 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kimble 4 0-1 10, Jake Jeske 3 0-1 8, JJ Hodl 2 0-0 4, Jack Wilson 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 4-6 60.
ASOTIN (7-13, 3-12)
Cooper Biery 4 0-0 8, Reuben Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Kamea Kauhi 3 0-4 7, Gavin Ells 2 0-0 5, Brady Moore 1 0-0 2, Justin Boyea 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 5 2-2 12, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 3 5-8 12, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-14 48.
Liberty 11 20 19 10—60
Asotin 12 8 14 14—48
3-point goals — Foland 2, Kimble 2, Jeske 2, G. Ells, Kauhi, C. Ells.
WRESTLINGCoeur d’Alene 51, Lewiston 36
COEUR D’ALENE — The Benagls won six matches but couldn’t take down the Vikings in a Class 5A Inland Empire League dual match.
Winners for Lewiston included Hoyt Hvass (126), Jase Hendren (132), Cole Lockart (160), Asa McClure (170), Brenden Thill (195) and Robert Storm (285). All but Storm won by pinfall, and Storm earned a default victory.
98 — Justus Peregrina (CDA) by forfeit; 106 — Rocco White (CDA) dec. Joely Slyter 7-5; 113 — Mason Rogers (CDA) pinned Brandon Sutton 0:28; 120 — Will Rossi (CDA) pinned Jack Brinkley 1:15; 126 — Hoyt Hvass (Lewiston) pinned Logan Bradley 3:24; 132 — Jase Hendren (Lewiston) pinned Boston Spear 2:26; 138 — Dax Larsen (CDA) pinned Zander Johnson 1:30; 145 — Brett Meyers (CDA) pinned Gabriel Ruth 4:01; 152 — Colton Tucker (CDA) pinned Gunnar Whitlock 1:24; 160 — Cole Lockart (Lewiston) pinned Zack Wenglikowski 3:21; 170 — Asa McClure (Lewiston) pinned Gabe Grassel 5:24; 182 — Carsen Speelman (CDA) pinned Brice Cuthbert 1:12; 195 — Brenden Thill (Lewiston) pinned Logan Trujillo 1:27; 220 — William Fairbanks (CDA) pinned Kyle Rivera 0:28; 285 — Robert Storm (Lewiston) by default.