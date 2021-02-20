NAMPA, Idaho — Grace Sobotta tallied 11 points, eight boards and six assists and Omari Mitchell added 16 points and seven rebounds as Lapwai sprinted by Lighthouse Christian 71-37 on Friday and took third place in the Idaho 1A Division I state tournament at Columbia High School.
After the Wildcats (20-2) had been stunned 44-36 the previous day by Grace, they dominated the Lions and went into the second quarter up 20-2.
“Yesterday was a tough loss,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “I talked to the girls and they came out strong. They really wanted to win and they picked themselves up and played really well today.”
Glory Sobotta produced seven points and seven boards and Lauren Gould piled up eight points, six rebounds and four steals as 10 Wildcats got in the scoring column off 22 assists.
“I couldn’t be happier. ... They were leaders and they helped the younger girls follow their lead and we finished it with a win.”
Lighthouse Christian was led by Lauren Gomez’s 12 points and Kynlee Thornton’s 11.
LIGHTHOUSE CHR.-TWIN FALLS (15-7)
Bele Rogers 0 1-2 1, Jordan Wolverton 3 0-0 6, Maddy Shetler 0 1-2 1, Ellie Boland 0 0-0 0, Kendra Zanotti 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gomez 4 2-4 12, Kynlee Thornton 3 4-4 11, Ella DeJong 0 0-0 0, Aleia Blakeslee 1 4-4 6. Totals 11 12-16 37.
LAPWAI (22-2)
Grace Sobotta 5 0-1 11, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 2 0-0 4, Glory Sobotta 3 0-0 7, Alexis Herrera 4 0-0 8, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 2 0-0 5, Lauren Gould 4 0-0 8, Kahlees Young 3 0-2 6, Omari Mitchell 7 2-2 16, Jordan Shawl 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 2-5 71.
Lighthouse Christian 2 11 5 19—37
Lapwai 20 18 18 15—71
3-point goals — Gomez 2, Thornton, Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, Oatman.
FOOTBALLPomeroy 34, WCK 24
WILBUR, Wash. — Pomeroy scored three consecutive touchdowns midway through the game and the Pirates ran away with a win to open their delayed football season.
The Pirates trailed 16-6 late in the second quarter, but quarterback Trent Gwinn ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds until halftime.
Pomeroy then logged back-to-back touchdowns on the legs of Colton Slaybaugh and Gwinn to fashion a 26-16 lead with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Gwinn, who added a pick on defense, rushed for 146 yards and three scores on 20 carries, and Slaybaugh posted 93 yards on 20 attempts.
Pomeroy, which outgained Wilbur-Creston 298-202, got four tackles for loss from Braedyn White.
Pomeroy 6 8 12 8—34
Wilbur-Creston 8 8 0 8—24
FIRST QUARTER
Wilbur-Creston — Peyton Michel 14 run (Beckett Odegaard run).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 20 pass from Trent Gwinn (run failed).
SECOND QUARTER
Wilbur-Creston — Nathan Wheeler 19 pass from Michel (Odegaard run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 65 run (Gwinn run).
THIRD QUARTER
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 15 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 24 run (run failed).
FOURTH QUARTER
Wilbur-Creston — Odegaard 24 run (Odegaard run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 5 run (Gwinn run).
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLogos 60, Troy 41
TROY — Will Casebolt supplied 24 points and Roman Nuttbrock finished with 16 as Logos closed the curtain on its regular season with a victory against Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“I was mostly pleased with our defensive effort throughout the game,” Logos coach Matt Whitling said. “That’s kind of what we’re going for . ... They came out cold, but it was good to see the guys stay poised and get things moving.”
Aiden Elmore chipped in 12 points for the Knights (12-6, 8-6) while Kaiden Codr had 13 to lead the Trojans.
Logos will open district tournament play Monday when it squares off with Kamiah.
The Kubs play at home against Prairie today at 2:30 p.m. If Kamiah defeats the Pirates, it will secure homecourt advantage against Logos.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (12-6, 8-6)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 7 1-4 16, Kenny Kline 0 0-2 0, Aiden Elmore 4 2-4 12, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 10 2-2 24, Jasper Whitling 3 0-0 8, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Jase Elmore 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 1-2 3. Totals 25 6-14 60.
TROY (2-14, 2-12)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 1-3 3, Chandler Blazzard 0 4-6 4, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Boden Demeerleer 2 0-1 4, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 4 2-4 13, Darrick Baier 2 2-2 7, Eli Stoner 2 3-4 8. Totals 12 12-20 41.
Logos 9 11 16 24—60
Troy 7 10 17 7—41
3-point goals — Nuttborck, Casebolt 2, Elmore 2, Whitling, Codr 3, Stoner, Baier.
JV — Logos def. Troy.
Highland 88, Bosco 51
CRAIGMONT — Ty Hambly offered up 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Lane Wassmuth went for 28 points and nine assists as Highland got past St. John Bosco in a Class 1A Divison II district tournament loser-out game.
Dalton Davis added 14 points and 10 boards as the Huskies (7-10) saved the best of their showing for the fourth quarter, when they outscored the Patriots 31-6.
“They play so well together,” Highland coach Patty Weeks said of Hambly and Wassmuth. “When (St. John Bosco) tried to press us they just took care of it.... They look to each other and play off one another.”
For the Patriots (3-12), Clay Weckman had 15 points while Cody Wassmuth pitched in 11 and connected on two 3s.
Highland will advance to the next round and play at Deary today at 6 p.m.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (3-12)
Cody Wassmuth 4 1-2 11, Wyatt Weckman 0 1-2 1, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Levi Wassmuth 1 0-4 2, Clay Weckman 6 3-6 15, Tory Chmelyk 3 2-3 9, Stallone Hoene 0 1-2 1, Mattheu Warren 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 2-6 8, Sheldon Spanford 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-25 51.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (7-10)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Ty Hambly 11 6-11 29, Lane Wassmuth 11 4-4 28, DJ Antone 3 0-0 6, Gage Crow 2 0-0 4, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 1 0-0 3, Dalton Davis 4 6-10 14, Ty Goeckner 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 16-25 88.
St. John Bosco 12 10 23 6—51
Highland 14 21 22 31—88
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth 2, R. Wassmuth 2, Chmelyk, Hambly, Watson.
Kendrick 67, Nezperce 31
KENDRICK — Sophomore Jagger Hewett hit five 3-pointers and totaled 20 points, and freshman Ty Koepp added 14 points and 10 rebounds to guide Kendrick to a blowout win against Nezperce in a loser-out game in Class 1A Division II district tournament play.
The Tigers (9-10) will continue Districts at 6 p.m. today against Timberline in Weippe.
Kendrick used pressure defense to tally several steals in the first half en route to a 38-8 lead at intermission.
“We weren’t letting them run their offense fluidly, and it led to a lot of fast-break points,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said.
Talon Alexander added 10 points, five assists and four steals for the Tigers. Hunter Taylor had five steals and the well-rounded Hewett doled out five assists.
Jared Cronce led the Nighthawks (3-15) with 15 points.
NEZPERCE (3-15)
Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 5 5-9 15, Ryen Zenner 2 3-5 7, Tanner Johnson 3 1-2 8, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 1-2 1, AJ Douglas 0 0-0 0, Nick Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 10-18 31.
KENDRICK (9-10)
Jagger Hewett 7 1-2 20, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 7, Ty Koepp 7 0-1 14, Dallas Morgan 3 1-2 7, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 3 1-2 7, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 4 0-1 10, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 3-8 67.
Nezperce 4 4 17 6—31
Kendrick 19 19 12 17—67
3-point goals — Johnson, Hewett 5, Alexander 2, Taylor.
SWIMMINGWeber wins for Pullman
Pullman swimmer Madison Weber took gold in the 50-yard breaststroke during this week’s virtual Sprint Pentathlon between the Greyhounds, Cheney and Clarkston.
The races were held at various sites and times were compared.
Weber also placed third in the 50 free.
Melrose Gilbert finished second in the 50 butterfly, and Clarkston’s Natalie Graham was third in the 50 back.
Top three individuals
100 free — 1, Janie Richards, Cheney, 57:00; 2, Jade Gere, Cheney, 58.75; 3, Asia Gere, Cheney, 58.81.
50 fly — 1, Richards, Cheney, 29.16; 2, Melrose Gilbert, Pullman, 30.64; 3, Asia Gere, Cheney, 30.69.
50 back — 1, Richards, Cheney, 29.70; 2, Jade Gere, Cheney, 30.41; 3, Natalie Graham, Clarkston, 31.84.
50 breast — 1, Madison Weber, Pullman, 34.26; 2, Jade Gere, Cheney, 35.36; 3, Richards, Cheney, 36.89.
50 free — 1, Adelyn O’Dell, Cheney, 26.63; 2, Richards, Cheney, 26.70; 3, Weber, Pullman, 27.23.
WRESTLINGThree Bears make State
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Moscow wrestlers Xzavier Brown, Eli Lyon and Logan Kearney qualified for the state tournament, taking home Class 4A district championship titles at Lakeland.
Brown defeated teammate Skyla Zimmerman by pin in the first round of the 106-pound final.
“They’re both really good wrestlers, and they compete against each other in the mat room,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said of Brown and Zimmerman.
Lyon advanced via forfeit at 138, and Kearney claimed the prize at 220 with a second-round pin against Sandpoint’s Matt Thurlow.
Nine Bears reached the finals.
Moscow will await a seeding meeting Sunday that will decide which other Bears besides the champions will qualify for next weekend’s state tournament.
Five Moscow wrestlers placed second, two third and two fourth.
MOSCOW FINISHERS
106 — Brown p. Scott Glass (Lakeland), 1:20; Zimmerman p. 1:15; Brown p. Zimmerman, 1:38; Zimmerman p. Duke Williamson (Lakeland).
113 — Jason Swam dec. Saxe (Lakeland), 5-2; Ambridge (Sandpoint) dec. Swam, 9-3.
120 — Sam Young dec. Owen Rose (Lakeland), 9-6; Tanner Dickson (Sandpoint) p. Young, :39 (final).
132 — Shane Sherrill (Sandpoint) p. Jack Bales, 3:28; Lucas Williams (Lakeland) p. Trevor Griswold, :47; Bales p. Griswold, 1:38 (third place).
138 — Andrew Bollinger MD Raphael Eldridge (Sandpoint), 9-1; Lyon dec. Wyatt Marker (Sandpoint), 8-2.
145 — Riley Siegford (Lakeland) p. Scotty Needham, 1:05; Colton Dow (Lakeland) p. Needham, 1:00; Diego Deaton p. Jordan Birkhimer (Sandpoint), 3:56; Siegford dec. Deaton, 7-0 (final); Resso (Sandpoint) dec. Deaton, 4-2 (second).
170 — Micah Harder p. Christian Troumbley-Karko (Sandpoint), 5:13; Devon Suko (Lakeland) p. Harder :50 (final).
220 — Kearney p. Gerald Yeahquo (Lakeland), 1:08; Kearney p. Matt Thurlow (Sandpoint), 1:34 (final).
285 — Oscar Kearney p. Carson Bosse (Sandpoint), 1:33; Sam Feusier (Lakeland) p. Kearney, :18; Carson Laybourne (Sandpoint) p. Kearney, 1:42 (third).
CORONAVIRUSWIAA sets crowd limits
Under updated guidance released from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Wednesday, schools are allowed a maximum of 200 fans for sports in all three risk categories at outdoor events, while the limit is close to the same for indoor events.
Under Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s Healthy Washington plan, competitions are allowed but spectator attendance is limited and even stricter when indoor events are taking place.
Venues can have fans, but they can only be at 25 percent capacity or 200 individuals, whichever is fewer.
Masks must be worn, face shields are not allowed unless cloth is attached and the shield goes from the chin down, with both sides covered ear to ear. The WIAA still recommends mask usage.
Also, all athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, band members, administrators and game management personnel of all schools who are competing are counted toward the number, unlike in Idaho, where they are not. Once that number is determined, then priority goes to family members and guests. Children also will be counted toward the number.
In the Asotin school district in particular, admission to all athletic events will be free.