LAPWAI — Continuing its trend of taking on and toppling larger-division schools, Idaho Class 1A Division I Lapwai won a battle of Wildcats against Washington Class 2A foe North Central of Spokane 81-60 in nonleague boys basketball play Tuesday.
Kase Wynott scored 26 points for Lapwai (6-0), which earlier in the day was voted to the top spot in the state media poll. Titus Yearout added 21 points and eight assists. The team totaled 10 3-pointers, four of those coming from Kross Taylor.
“Been a really good week for us, been trying to play higher-level talent this season,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “Trying to fine-tune our game before we get into conference play.”
Eli Williams and Gelonni Ervin each scored 19 for North Central (3-5).
LAPWAI (6-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 1-2 8, Titus Yearout 9 1-2 21, Kross Taylor 5 0-0 14, AJ Ellenwood 1 0-0 3, Kase Wynott 11 3-5 26, Lydell Mitchell 2 0-0 5, Chris Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals 33 5-9 81.
NORTH CENTRAL-SPOKANE (3-5)
Andrew Harle 3 0-0 6, Donovan Renz 2 0-0 4, Eli Williams 7 2-4 19, Zachary Roubigeaux 2 0-0 4, Gelonni Ervin 6 7-9 19, Jacori Ervin 3 0-1 6, Jacob Rafler 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 9-14 60.
Lapwai 24 23 16 18—81
North Central 14 18 14 14—60
3-point goals — Taylor 4, Yearout 2, Ellenwood-Jones, Ellenwood, Wynott, Mitchell, Williams 3.
JV — Lapwai 67, North Central 58
Potlatch 70, Highland 35
POTLATCH — A 29-9 second quarter turned a nonleague game into a runaway for the Loggers against the Huskies from Craigmont.
“Second quarter, we changed our pressure on them and got some turnovers and easy baskets,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Jack Clark led all scorers with 19 points and had nine assists for the Loggers (4-3), while Logan Amos scored 14, eight of those coming in the pivotal second quarter.
For Highland (2-5), Ty Hambly put up a team-best 15 points.
“Just happy we’re where we’re at right now going into Christmas break,” Ball said. “I’m thinking we’re headed in the right direction.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-5)
Ty Hambly 5 5-9 15, Gage Crow 3 0-0 6, Owen Case 1 0-0 2, Noah Watson 1 2-3 4, Ty Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 1-3 4, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-15 35.
POTLATCH (4-3)
Dominic Brown 4 1-2 9, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 7 4-4 19, Everett Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Vowels 6 3-4 16, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 4, Patrick McManus 0 0-2 0, Sam Barnes 3 0-0 6, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 7 0-0 14. Totals 30 8-12 70.
Highland 11 9 11 4—35
Potlatch 18 29 16 7—70
3-point goals — Gion, Clark, Vowels.
JV — Potlatch def. Highland.
St. John Bosco 59, Salmon River 54
RIGGINS — Bolstered by a 27-point showing from Tory Schmelik, the Patriots of Cottonwood edged past the Savages of Riggins in nonleague play.
Cody Wassmuth (14 points) and Clay Weckman (12) also made double-digit contributions for the Patriots, while Dustin Kaschmitter had four points and four blocks. St. John Bosco (4-2) trailed 18-16 through the opening quarter, but turned the tide in the second and third and held on.
For Salmon River (2-4), Gabe Zavala hit four 3-point goals and totaled 18, while Garret Shepherd had three 3s of his own and 15 points, and Tyrus Swift added 11.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (4-2)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 6 0-1 14, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 2, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 5 1-2 12, Tory Schmelik 12 1-2 27, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 1-3 59.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-4)
Garret Shepherd 6 0-0 15, Cordell Bovey 1 0-2 2, Gabe Zavala 6 2-2 18, Tyrus Swift 5 1-2 11, Dawson Whitney 4 0-0 8, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-6 54.
St. John Bosco 16 12 20 11—59
Salmon River 18 8 16 12—54
3-point goals — Wassmuth 2, Schmelik 2, Weckman, Zavala 4, Shepherd 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 80, Genesee 14
GENESEE — Jordyn McCormack-Marks recorded a triple-double as the Wildcats rolled past the Bulldogs in Whitepine League Division I competition.
McCormack-Marks had 12 points, 11 steals and 10 rebounds in a game that saw all 10 Lapwai players score.
Samara Smith led scoring for the Wildcats (7-0, 6-0) with 14 points. Soa Moliga added 10 and Qubilah Mitchell scored eight points and had nine rebounds.
Genesee (2-8, 1-5) was led by Isabelle Monk with five points.
LAPWAI (7-0, 6-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 2-2 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 0-0 12, Soa Moliga 5 0-0 10, Lauren Gould 2 2-2 6, Kahlees Young 2 0-0 5, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-2 8, Amaris Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Samara Smith 7 0-0 14, Sayq’is Greene 3 1-2 8, Jayden Leighton 0 1-2 1. Totals 35 6-10 80.
GENESEE (2-8, 1-5)
Monica Seubert 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 1 1-2 4, Shelby Hanson 0 3-7 3, Isabelle Monk 2 0-2 5, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-2 0, Audrey Barber 0 0-0 0, Malia Jensen 1 0-0 2, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-13 14.
Lapwai 26 19 18 17—80
Genesee 7 2 3 2—14
3-point goals — Sobotta, Young, A. Mitchell, Greene, Leseman, Monk.
JV — Lapwai won.
Orofino 46, St. Maries 20
OROFINO — Making a statement with a 19-2 opening quarter and never looking back, the Maniacs opened their Central Idaho League season with a rout of the visiting Lumberjacks.
Peyton Merry had eight rebounds to go with her 14 points for Orofino (7-8, 1-0), while Riley Diffin scored eight with six rebounds and three steals, and Grace Beardin had five points, six boards, five assists and three steals.
Taci Watkins led scoring for St. Maries (0-9, 0-1) with nine points.
“We came out ready to play,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “We’ve definitely played our fair share of games this first half of the season, and I would say it worked to our advantage.”
ST. MARIES (0-9, 0-1)
Brenna Elliott 0 0-0 0, McKayla Spray 0 1-2 1, Berkli McGreal 4 0-0 8, Tayla Janssen 0 0-0 0, Kammi Rimel 0 0-0 0, Averie Baird 0 0-0 0, Sami Sindt 0 2-2 2, Mia Asbry 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 0-0 0, Jacklin Linnemeyer 0 0-0 0, Taci Watkins 4 1-2 9. Totals 8 4-6 20.
OROFINO (7-8, 1-0)
Grace Beardin 2 1-2 5, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 5, Miley Zenner 4 0-0 9, Peyton Merry 6 1-1 14, Emma Province 1 0-0 2, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-1 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-2 0, Livia Johnson 1 1-2 3, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 3 2-4 8. Totals 19 5-12 46.
St. Maries 2 4 5 9—20
Orofino 19 12 8 7—46
3-point goals — Zenner, Schwartz, Merry.
Salmon River 39, St. John Bosco 30
RIGGINS — Fielding five players who each scored four or more points, the Savages of Riggins dominated the first half and held strong through the second to defeat the Patriots of Cottonwood in nonleague action.
Rylee Walters led victorious Salmon River (2-3) with 13 points, including 11 in the first half.
Jade Prigge of St. John Bosco (0-5) led all scorers with 16.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-5)
Jade Prigge 7 2-2 16, Dani Sonnen 0 2-5 2, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Sarah Walters 3 0-0 7, Julia Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 5-9 30.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-3)
Madi Pottenger 2 0-0 6, Charlee Hollon 3 2-2 8, Logan Calvin 4 0-4 8, Avery Jones 2 0-3 4, Rylee Walters 5 0-0 13. Totals 16 2-9 39.
St. John Bosco 3 4 15 8—30
Salmon River 11 8 11 9—39
3-point goals — S. Walters, Pottenger 2, R. Walters 3.
Colton-Highland postponed
The high school girls and boys basketball games between Highland and Colton, originally scheduled for Dec. 28 at 5 and 6:30 p.m., respectively, have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date, Colton athletic director Jim Moehrle said.
No reason was given for the postponement.