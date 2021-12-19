COEUR D’ALENE — In a nonleague meeting of unbeatens, the Class 1A Lapwai Wildcats punched far above their weight to topple Class 5A foe Coeur d’Alene 76-68 on Saturday in boys basketball play.
“It was one of our goals this year to try to play more high-level teams in Idaho, because we wanted to prove that we are one of the best teams in Idaho,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “I felt like this was a good game for us to showcase our skills. They all worked together to win this basketball game.”
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones “came out with some fire” and led the Wildcats (5-0) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kase Wynott scored 22 points of his own, Kross Taylor added 15, and Titus Yearout had a double-double of 11 points and 11 assists. Lapwai totaled 12 3-point goals on the night, with four apiece from Ellenwood-Jones and Wynott and three from Taylor.
Cameren Cope had 23 points for the Vikings (4-1) and Steven Burgess chipped in 11.
LAPWAI (5-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 10 0-0 24, Titus Yearout 2 6-7 11, Kross Taylor 6 0-0 15, AJ Ellenwood 1 2-2 4, Kase Wynott 8 2-3 22, Lydell Mitchell 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-12 76.
COEUR D’ALENE (4-1)
Sam Entzi 2 0-0 4, Chandler King 0 0-0 0, Cooper Larson 5 0-0 12, Alexander Nipp 3 0-0 6, Steven Burgess 5 0-0 11, Logan Orchard 4 0-0 9, Gunner Larson 0 0-0 0, Cameren Cope 9 5-8 23, G. Larson 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 5-10 68.
Lapwai 13 19 19 25—76
Coeur d’Alene 14 17 18 19—68
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 4, Wynott 4, Taylor 3, T. Yearout, Larson 2, Burgess, Orchard, Larson.
Pullman 63, Moscow 50
MOSCOW — Jaedyn Brown hit four 3-pointers and 6-of-6 free throws and totaled 24 points for the visiting Greyhounds in a nonleague border battle victory against Moscow at Bear Den.
Pullman (6-1) was a perfect 13-for-13 from the foul line as a team, and also enjoyed double-digit point contributions from Grayson Hunt (15) and Payton Rogers (10).
For Moscow (4-3), Jamari Simpson and Bryden Brown led the way with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
“It was a tough battle,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “Both teams played super-hard; we’re both pretty good defensively. ... We beat a good team tonight.”
MOSCOW (4-3)
Bryden Brown 6 0-0 16, Dylan Rehder 3 0-0 9, Cody Isakson 1 0-0 2, Jamari Simpson 7 2-2 17, Taylor Strong 0 0-1 0, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 0 0-0 0. Sam Kees 0 2-2 2, Barrett Abendroth 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-5 50.
PULLMAN (6-1)
Grayson Hunt 6 3-3 15, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 10, Tanner Barbour 1 2-2 5, Riley Pettitt 2 0-0 5, Thomas Cole 1 0-0 2, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 6 6-6 24, Champ Powaukee 1 2-2 4, Tyler Elbracht 0 0-0 0, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-13 63.
Moscow 10 12 13 15—50
Pullman 22 11 14 16—63
3-point goals — B. Brown 4, Rehder 3, Simpson, J. Brown 4, Rogers 2, Barbour, Pettitt.
Clearwater Valley 49, Troy 44
KOOSKIA — Trailing by a dozen points at halftime, the Rams from Kooskia mounted a major rally in the third and fourth quarters to top Troy in Whitepine League Division I action.
“We just slowly made our way back,” Clearwater Valley coach Bryson Shia said. “It was step-by-step, but it was mainly our defensive stops. They started talking and working as a team on defense.”
Edoardo Miconi led scoring for Clearwater Valley (4-3, 2-3) with 19 points, while Noah Johnson of Troy (2-4, 0-4) was the overall high scorer at 20.
TROY (2-4, 0-4)
Eli Stoner 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 5 1-2 12, Noah Johnson 10 0-0 20, Chandler Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 2 4-4 8. Totals 19 5-6 44.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (4-3, 2-3)
Landon Schlieper 5 1-1 11, Nakayiah Anderson 1 5-8 7, Austin Curtis 1 2-2 4, Laton Schlieper 2 4-8 8, Edoardo Miconi 6 7-8 19, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 19-27 49.
Troy 17 15 6 6—44
Clearwater Valley 13 7 12 17—49
3-point goal — Bendel.
JV — Troy def. CV.
Timberline 52, Salmon River 45
RIGGINS — Buoyed by a 23-point contribution from Parker Brown, the Spartans of Weippe topped the Savages of Weippe in nonleague play.
Rylan West amassed 15 points of his own and drove the defense for Timberline (4-4), which roared to a 10-point lead with a 16-6 opening quarter and held on through three tight quarters to follow.
Gabe Zavala spearheaded the offense for Salmon River (2-3) with 17 points.
“Overall, we definitely are coming together as a team and playing better team defense, and we certainly are executing a lot better on offense,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (3-4)
Parker Brown 9 3-4 23, Logan Hunter 1 0-0 2, Rylan West 6 2-4 15, Jude Nelson 1 1-2 4, Gavin Christopherson 4 0-2 8, Cody Berg 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-12 52.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS ()
Garret Shepherd 6 0-0 14, Cordell Bovey 3 0-1 8, Gabe Zavala 6 0-0 17, Tyrus Swift 2 2-2 6, D. Herzio 0 0-2 0, R. Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals .
Timberline 16 9 16 11—52
Salmon River 6 11 16 12—45
3-point goals — Brown 2, West, Nelson, Zavala 5, Shepherd 2, Bovey 2.
Sunnyside Christian 63, Colton 22
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Held to single digit point outputs in all four quarters by a Sunnyside Christian team that scored 26 in the first quarter alone, the Wildcats suffered a resounding nonleague defeat.
Raphael Arnold led Colton (0-4) with nine points and three rebounds.
Cole Wagenaer had 15 points and Justin Van Wieringen tallied 11 for the Knights (3-2).
COLTON (0-4)
Raphael Arnold 4 0-0 9, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 2, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 1-2 1, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Matthew Reisenauer 0 0-0 0, Angus Jordan 0 2-6 2, Dalton McCann 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Jordan 0 1-2 1, Kaiden Roberson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-10 22.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (3-2)
Justin Van Wieringen 3 4-4 10, Jaden Jech 2 1-1 6, Dan Bosma 2 0-0 4, Sawyer Jansen 0 0-0 0, Matt Roedel 1 0-2 2, Cole Wagenaer 5 2-2 15, Carson Smeenk 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Duim 1 0-0 2, DeBoer 6 0-0 15, B. Smeenk 4 1-1 9. Totals 24 8-10 63.
Colton 5 4 6 7—22
Sunnyside Christian 26 19 13 5—63
3-point goals — Arnold, McCann, DeBoer 3, Wagenaer 3, Jech.
Pomeroy 59, Yakama Nation Tribal 56
POMEROY — Pomeroy made a season high seven 3-pointers in its nonleague victory against Yakama Nation Tribal.
Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf noted this win as its best defensive performance of the season.
Justice Hart paced the Eagles with 29 points.
“We made them work for every basket,” Wolf said. “Trevin (Kimble) and Trent (Gwinn) made it really difficult for him to make every shot.”
Gwinn and Kimble combined for 44 points.
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL-TOPPENISH (1-5)
Strom-Torres 0 0-0 0, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Saloskin 2 0-0 6, Visaya 1 0-0 2, Jim 0 0-0 0, Hart 11 3-3 29, Arbuckle 6 2-6 14. Totals 22 5-9 56.
POMEROY (3-1)
Trent Gwinn 11 2-4 27, Bott 0 0-1 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 1 0-0 3, Severs 3 0-0 7, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trevin Kimble 6 3-6 17, Trace Roberts 2 1-4 5, Richie Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-15 59.
Yakama Nation 15 18 12 11—56
Pomeroy 18 13 16 12—59
3-point goals — Gwinn 3, Kimble 2, Magill, Severs, Hart 4, Saloskin 2, Lewis.
Kamiah 56, Genesee 23
GENESEE — Kamiah has relied on its defense during its undefeated run to begin the season, and that continued as it routed Genesee in Whitepine League Division I action.
“We’re only giving up around 28 points a game and that’s just going to go down after tonight,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We rely on our defense a lot but we also have a lot of players that can score double-digits on any given night.”
Kavan Mercer paced the the Kubs (5-0, 3-0) with 20 points
Jack Johnson led Genesee (3-3, 1-3) with six.
“This is the best group that I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Skinner said. “They have a lot of dedication and I’ve been with coaching these guys since they were in pee-wee basketball, so their chemistry is amazing on and off the court. We have big plans this year.”
KAMIAH (5-0, 3-0)
Kavan Mercer 7 2-3 20, Luke Krogh 3 2-2 8, David Kludt 2 0-0 4, Jack Wilkins 2 3-4 8, Everett Skinner 3 0-0 6, Brady Cox 1 2-2 4, Tug Loughran 1 0-0 3, Will Millage 0 1-2 1, Kolby Hix 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-13 56.
GENESEE (3-3, 1-3)
Teak Wareham 0 3-4 3, Cameron Meyer 1 1-1 4, Jackson Zenner 2 0-1 4, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 2 0-0 4, Jacob Krick 0 0-0 0, Jack Johnson 2 2-4 6, Derek Burt 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 6-11 23.
Kamiah 19 10 15 12—56
Genesee 6 4 8 5—23
3-point goals — Mercer 4, Wilkins, Loughran, Meyer.
JV — Kamiah 47, Genesee 22.
Clarkston 57, Pendleton 46
PENDLETON — Clarkston outscored Pendleton 21-11 in the first quarter and remained ahead throughout its nonleague victory against the Buckaroos.
“We got off to a great start,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “Xavier Santana opened up with nine points in the first quarter and got us off to the fast start that we needed.”
Jones said Landon Taylor was the main catalyst for the Bantams (3-1). He notched seven points and three steals coming off the bench.
“He was instrumental in extending the lead at half time,” Jones said. “It’s huge when you get that kind of production off the bench.”
Mason Van Tine paced the Bantams with 17 points. Santana added 14.
Greyson Sams registered a game-high 30 points for Pendleton (0-7).
CLARKSTON (3-1)
Xavier Santana 6 1-1 14, Tuff Tallbull 0 0-0 0, Landon Taylor 2 2-2 7, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Mason Van Tine 7 5-7 16, Robby Reagan 4 0-0 8, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 0 4-6 4, Austin Steinwand 2 4-4 8, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-20 57.
PENDLETON (0-7)
Greyson Sams 10 2-3 30, Jacob Devereaux 0 0-0 0, Gauge Rueber 1 0-0 3, B. Jennings 2 0-0 4 , Noah Preston 0 0-0 0, J. Parker 0 1-2 1, Andy Oja 3 0-0 8. Totals 16 3-7 46.
Clarkston 21 6 10 20—57
Pendleton 11 3 17 15—46
3-point goals — Santana, Taylor, Van Tine, Sams 8, Oja 2, Reuber.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNyssa 54, Orofino 37
NYSSA, Ore. — In their final game at the Nyssa Christmas Tournament, the Maniacs were handled by unbeaten host Nyssa.
Orofino (6-8) trailed 35-11 at halftime and fought back after intermission, but could not close the gap.
Livia Johnson managed a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Maniacs, while Grace Beardin had 11 points and five steals, and Rilee Diffin scored four and made seven boards. Orofino was without key starter Jaelyn Miller, who went down injured earlier in the tournament.
Brooklyn Johns led the Bulldogs (6-0) with 17 points and Grace Johnson added 11.
OROFINO (6-8)
Grace Beardin 4 3-5 11, Riley Schwartz 2 2-5 7, Miley Zenner 1 0-0 3, Peyton Merry 0 2-4 2, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 4 2-2 10, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 11-20 37.
NYSSA (6-0)
Laney Hartley 1 0-0 3, Brooklyn Johns 7 0-0 17, Leidy Trinidad 0 0-1 0, Clarita Arizmendi 1 0-0 2, Malerie Long 0 0-2 0, Kate Vineyard 3 1-1 7, Lauren Sapp 1 0-0 2, A. Draper 1 0-1 2, Lynzie Torres 1 0-0 2, Grace Johnson 5 1-2 11, Clarissa Arizmendi 3 0-1 8. Totals 21 2-8 54.
Orofino 5 6 10 16—37
Nyssa 13 22 11 6—54
3-point goals — Schwartz, Zenner, Johns 3, Hartley, Clarissa Arizmendi 2.
Garfield-Palouse 54, Liberty Christian 19
RICHLAND, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen totaled 26 points for Garfield-Palouse and the Vikings held Liberty Christian of Richland to single digits in each quarter of a nonleague encounter.
“Our team defense was really good,” Gar-Pal coach Garrett Parrish said. “We kept them from going on any runs against us.”
Maci Brantner had eight rebounds and seven steals to go with her seven points for the Vikings, while Mak Collier added eight boards and seven points of her own.
Calista Davis finished with 11 points to lead the Patriots (1-5).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (6-1)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 2, Madi Cloninger 2 2-2 8, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 3 1-2 7, Maci Brantner 3 1-2 7, Kenzi Pedersen 9 7-11 26, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 11-17 54.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN-RICHLAND (1-5)
Savannah Armijo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Reed 1 0-0 3, Camas Van Hollebeke 0 0-0 0, Annalise Drinkard 0 2-2 2, Kerrigan Bishop 0 0-0 0, Ali Bush 0 0-0 0, Catherine Lindsay 0 0-2 0, Emilee Lorraine 1 0-0 3, Calista Davis 4 0-0 11, Jazlyn Patrick 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 2-4 19.
Garfield-Palouse 17 11 15 11—65
Liberty Christian 5 3 8 3—19
3-point goals — Cloninger 2, Pedersen, Davis 3, Reed, Lorraine.
Pomeroy 43, Yakima Nation Tribal 39
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Keely Maves hit a layup during the final seconds of its nonleague game against Yakama Nation Tribal to force overtime, and the Pirates (4-1) outscored the Eagles 8-4 in the extra period to come away with the victory.
“We had a true team win tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We had momentum going into overtime and we stayed composed. I’m so proud of my girls for gutting this win out tonight.”
Both Maves and Jillan Herres notched double-doubles for Pomeroy. Maves had a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Herres notched 12 points along with 10 assists.
The Eagles (3-2) were paced by G’mewinn Mills with 15 points. Jolela Onepennea and Gwndolyn Dawes were right behind her with 14.
YAKAMA NATION TRIBAL-TOPPENISH (3-2)
G’mewinn Mills 6 1-3 15, Lucretia Andy 0 0-0 0, Jolela Onepennee 0 2-4 2, Julia George 1 2-2 4, Megan Lucei 0 0-0 0, Gewndolyn Dawes 6 0-0 14, Emma-Anne Oats 0 0-0 0, Bethalin Scabby Robe 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 5-9 39.
POMEROY (4-1)
Jillian Herres 4 3-7 12 , Chase Caruso 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 10 5-7 25, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 2 0-2 4, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 0-1 2, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0 Totals 17 8-17 43.
Yakama Nation 8 14 7 6 4—39
Pomeroy 9 6 4 16 8—43
3-point goals — Herres, Mills 2. Dawes 2.
Moscow 57, Pullman 24
MOSCOW — Angela Lassen had 19 points to lead 10 Bear scorers as Moscow thumped visiting Pullman in a nonleague border battle.
The Bears (3-6) held the Greyhounds (1-6) to single-digit point outputs while scoring in double digits themselves in all four quarters.
“I thought that we did a really good job of executing our defense’s gameplan,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “I was really proud of their mindset coming into the game; I thought they were really focused and ready to go.”
Elise McDougle led the Greyhounds (1-6) with nine points.
PULLMAN (1-6)
Elise McDougle 4 1-2 9, Audrey Pitzer 0 0-0 0, Lacie Sines 0 1-4 1, Ava Petrino 2 2-2 7, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 2 0-0 5, Ryliann Bednar 0 1-2 1, Meg Limburg 0 1-3 1. Totals 8 7-15 24.
MOSCOW (3-6)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 8 1-3 19, Aneesha Shrestha 1 0-0 3, Grace Nauman 1 2-4 4, Peyton Watson 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Thompson 2 0-2 6, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 2 1-2 6, Myah Parson 1 0-0 2, Lola Johns 3 0-1 6, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 2, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-12 57.
Pullman 7 4 9 4—24
Moscow 17 17 11 12—57
3-point goals — Petrino, Singh, A. Lassen 3, Thompson 2, Shrestha, J. Lassen.
JV — Moscow def. Pullman.
Kamiah 50, Genesee 43
GENESEE — Laney Landmark led Kamiah with 16 points in a victory against Whitepine League Division I opponent Genesee.
“Laney uses good defense to get easy buckets,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “She did a great job converting on her opportunities.”
Mariah Porter pitched in an additional 15 points with seven of them coming from the foul line for the Kubs (5-3, 3-3).
Isabelle Monk led the Bulldogs (2-7, 1-4) with a game-high 24 points. She became a problem for the Kubs in the second half.
“She got really hot from 3 and we tried to put as many people on her as we could,” Skinner said. “They did a decent job down the stretch. We were able to stretch our lead to 12 in the fourth quarter.”
KAMIAH (5-3, 3-3)
Logan Landmark 1 0-0 2, Laney Landmark 7 1-2 16, Delaney Beckman 0 1-2 1, Reesa Loewen 1 0-0 3, Mariah Porter 3 7-9 15, Karlee Skinner 2 0-0 4, Maddie Brotnov 2 1-2 7, Zayda Loewen 1 0-0 2, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Adison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 10-15 50.
GENESEE (2-7, 1-4)
Monica Seubert 2 3-4 7, Riley Leseman 2 0-2 5, Shelby Hanson 1 2-3 4, Isabelle Monk 7 5-5 24, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 0-0 3, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-16 43.
Kamiah 15 11 13 11—50
Genesee 9 10 13 11—43
3-point goals — Porter 2, Brotnov 2, Laney Landmark, Monk 5, Leseman, Barber.
JV — Kamiah 22, Genesee 15
Colton 52, Sunnyside Christian 41
COLTON — Maggie Meyer notched 31 points in Colton’s nonleague victory against Sunnyside Christian.
The Wildcats (5-1) jumped out to a 20-point first half lead and withstood a fourth-quarter fightback from the Knights (2-3).
Taylor Andringa had 13 points and Kelli Candoza 10 to pace Sunnyside Christian.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (2-3)
Violet Brosma 2 0-4 5, Kelli Candoza 3 3-8 10, Devan harrington 0 0-0 0, Sadie Alserh 0 1-2 1, Breya Faber 0 0-0 0, Ella Alseth 2 4-6 9, Taylor Andringa 3 6-7 13, Victoria Valesquez 0 0-0 0, Haylie Wolters 1 0-0 3 . Totals 11 14-27 41.
COLTON (5-1)
Holly Heitsuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 8 12-16 31, Mary Pluid 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 3 0-1 9, Kaydee Heitsuman 3 0-1 6, Sydni Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 12-18 52.
Sunnyside Christian 6 4 9 22—41
Colton 9 21 11 11—52
3-point goals — Brosma, Candanoza, Alseth, Andriga, Wolters, Meyer 3, Stout 3.
Clearwater Valley 57, Troy 36
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia jumped on the visiting Trojans in a 16-3 opening quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Shada Edwards led the onslaught with 23 points for Clearwater Valley (7-3, 4-3), while Tobie Yocum had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, and coach Darren Yocum touted “really good defense” from his team as key to bouncing back from a “tough loss” to Prairie on Thursday.
For Troy (5-6, 2-5), Alaura Hawley led the way with 11 points.
TROY (5-6, 2-5)
Halee Bohman 1 1-2 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 3, Morgan Blazzard 2 4-6 8, Dericka Morgan 3 1-3 8, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 1-2 1, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 3 5-6 11, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 12-19 36.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (7-3, 4-3)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 0-0 4, Alessandra Palmer 0 0-0 0, Santana Simmons 0 2-2 2, Macy Morrow 3 0-0 6, Shada Edwards 9 2-4 23, Kadance Schilling 4 0-0 8, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 4-4 10, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 8-10 57.
Troy 3 12 9 12—36
Clearwater Valley 16 15 15 11—57
3-point goals — Morgan, Chamberlin, Edwards 3.
Lapwai-St. Maries postponed
The scheduled nonleague game between Lapwai and St. Maries was postponed because of unsafe driving conditions.
Plans to reschedule had not been confirmed at press time.
WRESTLINGArea trio win at Tri-State tourney
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass and Tristan Bremer won first place at 120 and 132 pounds, respectively, while Gabe Smith of Pullman carried the day at 152 in the 47-team Tri-State wrestling tournament at Christiansen Gymnasium at North Idaho College.
Pullman’s Ivan Acosta was runner-up at 138, and Jeroen Smith finished fourth at 145. At 170, Lewiston’s Logan Meisner was sixth. Clarkston 98-pounder Jordan McKamey placed seventh, as did Potlatch 160-pounder Tyson Tucker. Eli Prather finished eighth at 152 for the Loggers.
In team competition, host Coeur d’Alene won top honors with 205.5 points. Lewiston finished 13th at 115 points, Pullman tied for 16th with 84.5, Potlatch was 32nd with 39, and Clarkston was 43rd with 14 points.
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 205.5; 2. Flathead (Mont.) 191; 3. Mead 164; 4. La Grande (Ore.) 159.5; 5. Post Falls 154; 6. Orting 140; 7. University 135; 8. Central Valley 132; 9. Chiawana 129; 10. Frenchtown (Mont.) 126; 11. Granger 118.5; 12. Tonasket 116.5; 13. Lewiston 115; 14. Hermiston (Ore.) 106; 15. Mt. Spokane 105.5; T16. Othello 84.5; T16. Pullman 84.5; 18. Kamiakin 80; 19. Lakeland 74; 20. Lake City 67; 21. Colville 65; 22. Timberlake 62; 23. Kelso 59.5; 24. Deer Park 57; 25. Kellogg 55; 26. Liberty (Spangle) 48; 27. Royal 47.5; 28. Ferris 47; T29. Bonners Ferry 40; T29. Glacier Peak 40; 31. Priest River 40; 32. Potlatch 39; 33. Hanford 37; T34. Cheney 32; T34. Lake Roosevelt 32; 36. Lakeside 27; 37. East Valley 26; 38. Gonzaga Prep 24; T39. Freeman 22; T39. Riverside 22; 41. Chewelah 19; 42. Davenport 16; 43. Clarkston 14; 44. Liberty Bell 12; 45. Reardan 10; 46. Medical Lake 6; 47. Mary Walker 4.
Clarkston results
98 — Jordan McKamey 3-2 (seventh).
106 — Caila Rice 0-2.
126 — Dawson Bailey 1-2.
138 — Bodee Thivierge 0-2.
170 — Jonah McKamey 0-2.
285 — Braden Jared 0-2, Carson Ash 1-2.
Lewiston results
98 — Joely Slyter 1-2.
113 — Jase Hendren 2-2.
120 — Hoyt Hvass 5-0 (first).
126 — Kolton Langager 0-2.
132 — Tristan Bremmer 4-0 (first).
138 — Gabriel Ruth 0-2.
145 — Wyatt Cook 0-2.
152 — Austin Nine 0-2, Landon Bennett 3-2.
160 — Cole Lockhart 1-2.
170 — Logan Meisner 5-3 (sixth).
220 — Zak Meyers 1-2.
285 — Robert Storm 3-2.
Potlatch results
120 — Magnus Bryngelson 1-2, Benjamin Johnson 1-2.
145 — Avery Palmer 1-2.
152 — Eli Prather 3-3 (eighth).
160 — Joshua McPherson 0-2, Tyson Tucker 5-2 (seventh).
170 — Izack McNeal 1-2.
Pullman results
106 — Evan McDougle 0-2.
113 — Gavin McCloy 2-2.
120 — Aydin Peltier 2-2.
132 — Maxwell Cordova 1-2.
138 — Ivan Acosta 4-1 (second).
145 — Jeroen Smith 4-2 (fourth).
152 — Gabe Smith 6-0 (first).
CV wins second consecutive tournament
GRANGEVILLE — On the strength of five titles, four of them from the boys, Clearwater Valley won the eight-team Bulldog Bash at Grangeville High School.
The Rams of Kooskia finished with 229 points, ahead of second-place Moscow’s 173. Lewiston’s JV team finished fifth with 140.5 points. Clarkston and Grangeville tied for sixth with 53 points and Orofino was eighth with 41 points.
Clearwater Valley, which won its second tournament in as many weeks, ran through the middle weights with ease. Keyan Boller went 4-0, and earned a major decision in the final, to win at 126 pounds. Jake Fabbi pinned all four of his opponent to take the 132-pound crown. Daring Cross went 3-0 at 138 and won the title in a major decision. Anthony Fabbi went 3-0 and earned a decision in the 145-pound final.
At 170 pounds on the girls side, Meg’n Blundell won all three of her round-robin matches to win the title.
Alex Palmer won the title at 106 for Moscow by taking a best-of-3 series against Grangeville’s Beckett Bowen. Kadance Beck won her two matches at 113 pounds to win that championship.
The Bears’ Jason Swam went 4-0 to take the 120-pound crown, and Eli Lyon pinned his two opponents to win at 152 pounds.
Team scores — 1. Clearwater Valley 229; 2. Moscow 173; 3. St. Maries 151; 4. McCall-Donnelly 148; 5. Lewiston JV 140.5; T6. Clarkston JV 53; T6. Grangeville 53; 8. Orofino 41.
Championship results: 106 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) 2, Beckett Bowen (Grangeville) 0; 113 — Kadance Beck (Grangeville) 2-0, Jack Brinkley (Lewiston) 1-1, Dominic Gutknecht (Lewiston) 0-2; 120 — Jason Swam (Moscow) dec. Landon Tweedy (St. Maries) 2-0; 126 — Keyan Boller (Clearwater Valley) maj. dec. Jerrett Brebner (St. Maries) 10-0; 132 — Jake Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) p. Aidan Prakash 1:49; 138 — Daring Cross (Clearwater Valley) maj. dec. Matthew Daniels (McCall-Donnelly) 12-4; 145 — Anthony Fabbi (Clearwater Valley) dec. Diego Deaton (Moscow) 7-4; 152 —Eli Lyon (Moscow) p. Cory Godwin (Orofino) 2:36; 160 — Woody Pyle (McCall-Donnelly) maj. dec. TJ Fetters (Grangeville) 15-3; 170 — Adam Rusthon (McCall-Donnelly) maj. dec. Connor Weddle (Clearwater Valley) 11-2; 182 — Eli Villa (St. Maries) inj. default against Bass Myers (Clearwater Valley); 195 — Challis Stanger (McCall-Donnelly) p. Isaac Goodwin (Clearwater Valley) 1:57; 220 — Kyle Sibert (St. Maries) maj. dec. Porter Whipple (Clearwater Valley) 9-1; 285 — Jake Carr (McCall-Donnelly) p. Landon Warren (St. Maries) 0:49; 170 girls — Meg’n Blundell (Clearwater Valley) 3-0, Maddie Johnson (St. Maries) 2-1, Cassidy Rehder (Lewiston) 1-2, Sophie Ririe (McCall-Donnelly) 0-3.
BOYS SWIMMINGGreyhounds go 2-1 in triple dual
PULLMAN — Pullman’s boys swimming team was able to defeat two of three foes in a home triple-dual meet.
The Greyhounds came out on top against Hermiston 138-16 and toppled Richland 118-51 but fell 102-68 to Hanford.
Pullman’s Teo Uberuaga opened with a state qualifying time of 1:52.11 in the 200 free.
Sophomore William Miller shattered the Pullman High School record in the 200 individual medley by a full three seconds, clocking in at 1:55.10.
Miller’s success continued as he earned a state qualifying time in the 100 fly with 53.39.
“Swimming in their own pool really helped their personal improvements,” Pullman coach Amy Ripley said. “All of the athletes made improvements one way or another.”
Pullman results
200 medley relay — Pullman (Teo Uberuaga, Troy Reed, Adam Carter, Zaine Pumphrey) 1:53.80.
200 free — Ubruaga 1:52.11.
200 IM — William Miller 1:55.68.
50 free — Miller 1:44.68.
100 fly — Miller 53.39.
100 free — Uberuaga 53.34.
500 free — Reed 5:30.37.
200 relay — Pullman (Carter Frichette, Carter, Felix Gomez, Miller) 1:32.51.
100 back — Carter 1:07.05.
100 breast — Feliex Gomez 1:03.41.
400 relay — Pullman (Gomez, Uberuaga, Frichette, Miller) 3:28.15.