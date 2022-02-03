LAPWAI — The Lapwai boys basketball team came out firing at the start of each half to remain undefeated on the season, beating Logos of Moscow 81-33 on Wednesday in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Lapwai (18-0, 12-0) outscored Logos 24-5 in the opening quarter and 28-3 in the third.
“Was good to come out very strong at the beginning of the game,” Lapwai coach Zach Eastman said. “Came out with a lot of energy in the second half, defense was stellar.”
Kase Wynott had a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds.
Titus Yearout (13) and Kross Taylor (11) each reached double-figures.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had eight points and seven assists.
Will Casebolt scored 10 points to lead Logos (10-4, 8-4).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (10-4, 8-4)
Kenny Kline 2 0-0 6, Aiden Elmore 2 0-0 5, Will Casebolt 3 3-4 10, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 3 2-3 8, Roman Nuttbrock 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 5-7 33.
LAPWAI (18-0, 12-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 4 0-0 8, Titus Yearout 6 0-0 13, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 11, AJ Ellenwood 4 0-0 9, Kase Wynott 11 3-4 26, Chris Brown 2 0-0 5, Mason Brown 3 1-2 7, Lydell Mitchell 1 0-0 2. Totals 35 4-6 81.
Logos 5 14 3 11—33
Lapwai 24 19 28 10—81
3-point goals — Kline 2, Elmore, Casebolt, Taylor 3, Yearout, Ellenwood, Wynott, Brown.
JV — Lapwai 70, Logos 43.
C — Lapwai 42, Logos 22.
Timberline 42, St. John Bosco 35
WEIPPE — Gavin Christopherson scored 20 points for the Spartans of Weippe in a Whitepine League Division II win against the Patriots.
Parker Brown added 13 points for Timberline (6-8, 5-4).
Jaron Christopherson saw his first action on the court this season after injuring his knee during football season, and he finished with four points.
St. John Bosco (7-6, 4-4) was led by Cody Wassmuth with 11 points and Torry Chmelik with 10.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (7-6, 4-4)
Cody Wassmuth 5 0-1 11, Luke Stubbers 2 0-1 4, Clay Weckman 3 2-4 8, Torry Chmelik 3 1-2 10, Levi Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 3-10 35.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (6-8, 5-4)
Parker Brown 5 2-2 13, Micah Nelson 0 1-3 1, Logan Hunter 1 0-1 2, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 7 5-6 20. Totals 16 8-12 42.
St. John Bosco 10 8 7 10—35
Timberline 12 14 10 6—42
3-point goals — Chmelik 3, C. Wassmuth, Brown, G. Christopherson.
Deary 43, Highland 33
CRAIGMONT — Great board play and stiff defense propelled the Mustangs to a Whitepine League Division II win against the Huskies.
Blaine Clark had 12 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals for Deary (6-8, 6-4).
Gus Rickert had nine points and 13 rebounds. Lakye Taylor had 16 rebounds and seven blocks.
Kalab Rickard for the Mustangs led all scorers with 13 points.
“We pride ourselves on our efforts,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “If we know we are outworking our opponents we know we have a good shot.”
Ty Goeckner led Highland (6-9, 5-4) with 10 points.
DEARY (6-8, 6-4)
Laithan Proctor 4 0-0 8, Kalab Rickard 5 2-4 13, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 5 2-6 12, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 9, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 6-16 43.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-9, 5-4)
Ty Hambly 3 2-6 9, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 1 0-0 3, Noah Watson 3 0-0 9, Ty Goeckner 5 0-0 10, Carter Gion 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-6 33.
Deary 12 13 10 8—43
Highland 8 14 5 6—33
3-point goals — Rickard, Watson 3, Hambly, Case.
JV — Deary 22, Highland 17.
Garfield-Palouse 55, Tekoa-Rosalia 48
PALOUSE — The Vikings took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back, earning their third win of the season with a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win against the Timberwolves.
Jaxson Orr (18) and Bryce Pfaff (17) led Garfield-Palouse (3-10, 2-5) in scoring. Both players hit four 3-pointers. Caleb Zhem added 11 points for the Vikings.
Isaac Bone led Tekoa-Rosalia (6-4, 2-3) with 12 points.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-4, 2-3)
Morgun Martin 2 2-5 6, Wyatt Martin 0 0-0 0, Cason McDonald 3 0-0 6, Kenneth Lenoir 4 2-3 10, Isaac Bone 4 3-4 14, Braxton French 4 0-0 8, Riley Gehring 2 0-2 4. Totals 19 7-14 48.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (3-10, 2-5)
Jaxson Orr 6 2-2 18, Cameron Merrill 2 2-5 6, Colton Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Caleb Zehm 5 1-3 11, Miles Bowechop 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 0 1-2 1, Bryce Pfaff 5 3-4 17. Totals 19 9-16 55.
Tekoa-Rosalia 14 11 8 15—48
Garfield-Palouse 12 18 10 15—55
3-point goals — Bone 3, J. Orr 4, B. Pfaff 4.
JV — Tekoa-Rosalia 38, Garfield-Palouse 35.
Oakesdale 69, Pomeroy 61
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Ollie Severs hit two free throws with three seconds in regulation for the Pirates to send the game to overtime, but Pomeroy fell to the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
Trevin Kimble led Pomeroy (11-5, 6-2) with 25 points. Trent Gwinn added 12 points and Trace Roberts finished with 11.
“It was almost a carbon copy of the game we played a week ago against them,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We struggled to score in the fourth quarter and missed some opportunities to take control of the game.”
POMEROY (11-5, 6-2)
Braedon Fruh 1 0-0 3, Trent Gwinn 6 0-0 12, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 2, Oliver Severs 2 2-2 6, Jayden Slusser 1 0-0 2, Trevin Kimble 7 9-14 25, Trace Roberts 4 3-3 11. Totals 22 14-19 61.
OAKESDALE (9-5, 7-1)
Jackson Perry 7 2-3 19, Ryan Henning 10 4-7 26, Logan Brown 1 0-0 3, A. McHargue 5 1-2 12, R. Balljo 3 0-0 9, A. Goyke 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-12 69.
Pomeroy 16 13 19 9 4—61
Oakesdale 19 15 11 12 12—69
3-point goals — Kimble 2, Fruh, Perry 3, Balljo 3, Henning 2, Brown, McHargue.
Liberty 77, Asotin 50
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Panthers fell under .500 on the season with a loss to the Lancers in Northeast 2B league play.
Asotin moved to 8-9 on the season overall and 2-7 in league play.
No other information was available at press time.
Not much movement in Washington state poll
The same six teams who were ranked a week ago continued to be ranked as the Washington state media basketball polls were relased.
Pullman (15-2) dropped a spot in boys Class 2A from No. 3 to No. 4, and Colfax (13-3) remained at No. 4 in Class 2B.
On the girls side, Colfax (13-1) stayed at No. 7 in Class 2B and Colton (12-2) remained at No. 1 in Class 1B.
GIRLS BASKETBALLGarfield-Palouse 67, Tekoa-Rosalia 3
PALOUSE — The Vikings dominated the Timberwolves in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win.
Tekoa-Rosalia (1-11, 0-7) scored off a Claire Wilkins 3-pointer in the first quarter and never added to the stat sheet again.
Garfield-Palouse (13-4, 8-1), ranked fifth in this week’s state media poll, outscored the Timberwolves 49-0 in the final three quarters.
Maci Brantner had a double-double for the Vikings (13-4, 8-1) with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Madi Cloninger led Garfield-Palouse with 18 points. Kenzi Pedersen added 15 points and Kara Blomgren finished with 10.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-11, 0-7)
Claire Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Emily Kramer 0 0-0 0, Carrie Sanchez 0 0-2 0, Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Keely Fournier 0 0-0 0, Denali Chase 0 0-0 0. Totals 1 0-2 3.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-4, 8-1)
Kara Blomgren 3 2-2 10, Ella Cuellar 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 7 0-0 18, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 2, Mak Collier 3 2-3 9, Maci Brantner 5 0-0 10, Kenzi Pedersen 5 4-6 15, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 8-13 67.
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 0 0 0—3
Garfield-Palouse 18 20 24 5—67
3-point goals — Wilkins, Cloninger 4, Blomgren 2, Cook, Collier, Pedersen.
Oakesdale 42, Pomeroy 35
OAKESDALE, Wash. — A rough third quarter doomed the Pirates in a loss to the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
Pomeroy (11-3, 5-3), which is ranked No. 4 in the latest state media poll, led by one at halftime, but were outscored 14-2 in the third quarter.
Jillian Herres led the way for the Pirates with 14 points. Keely Maves scored 12 before fouling out.
“We have to move forward and focus on our upcoming games,” coach Tai Bye said. “We are too close to postseason to let a loss define our season.”
Kaylee Hinnenkamp led Oakesdale (6-7, 3-5) with 19 points. Jenna Rawls added 13 in the win.
POMEROY (11-3, 5-3)
Jillian Herres 6 1-4 14, Chase Caruso 0 2-4 2, Keely Maves 5 1-1 12, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 0-0 2, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 4-9 35.
OAKESDALE (6-7, 3-5)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Henley 4 0-0 8, Lucy Hockett 1 0-0 2, Jenna Rawls 6 0-0 13, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 8 2-6 19. Totals 19 2-6 42.
Pomeroy 12 8 2 13—35
Oakesdale 10 9 14 9—42
3-point goals — Herres, Maves, Bartels, Rawls, Hinnenkamp.
Liberty 55, Asotin 16
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Panthers lost to the Lancers in a Northeast 2B League game.
Asotin fell to 2-13 overall this season and 1-7 in league play.
No other information was available at press time.
WRESTLINGMoscow splits matches up north
COEUR D’ALENE — Six Moscow wresters picked up a pair of victories as the Bears went 1-1 in a double dual against Lake City and host Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears fell 54-33 to the Vikings but beat the Timberwolves 47-24.
Skyla Zimmerman (113), Aidan Prakash (132), James Greene (138), Andrew Bollinger (145), Micah Harder (170) and Wyatt Hartig (182) each won twice. Hartig was the only one to win his two matches by fall.
Coeur d’Alene 54, Moscow 33
98 — Christian Kelly (CDA) by forfeit; 106 — Logan Bradley (CDA) p. Keira Zimmerman 1:13; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) by forfeit; 120 — Will Rossi (CDA) p. Jason Swam 0:49; 126 — Alyssa Randles (CDA) p. Kai Reynolds 2:51; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) p. Brett Meyers 2:27; 138 — James Greene (M) dec. Caleb Chamness (CDA) 3-2; 145 — Andrew Bollinger (M) p. Mason Keough 5:31; 152 — Porter Craig (CDA) p. Eli Lyon 2:53; 160 — Demarco Piazza (CDA) by forfeit; 170 — Micah Harder (M) p. Jason Cady 4:44; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Louis McEvoy 2:43; 195 — Rylan Rogers (CDA) p. Isaiah Murphy 1:46; 220 — Beau Speelman (CDA) by forfeit; 285 — Jaxson Washington (CDA) by forfeit.
Moscow 47, Lake City 24
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Zach MacDonald (LC) p. Keira Zimmerman 1:51; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) p. Brycen Duboise 2:59; 120 — Jason Swam (M) p Isaac Carlson 3:01; 126 — Blaine Leonard (LC) p. Kai Reynolds 0:15; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) by forfeit; 138 — James Greene (M) p. Nathan Booth 4:33; 145 — Andrew Bollinger (MOSC) maj. dec. Sean Dremann 14-1; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) dec. Kenzie Lindsay 9-4; 160 — Jacob Simpson (LC) by forfeit; 170 — Micah Harder (M) maj. dec. Garrett Leonard 12-3; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Grey Shinkle 1:42; 195 — Isaiah Murphy (M) by forfeit; 220 — Double forfeit; 285 — Xavier Johnson (LC) by forfeit.