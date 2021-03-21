KAMIAH — Bodie Norman got late help from Brady McLay in throwing a five-inning no-hitter as Kamiah thumped Potlatch 21-0 on Saturday in a Whitepine League boys’ baseball game that opened the Kubs’ season.
A senior right-hander, Norman struck out 14 and walked three in 4ž innings, with McLay inducing the final out on another strikeout.
Kubs coach Tommy Williamson said he shut down Norman because of a rising pitch count.
“Bodie looked great,” Williamson said. “Didn’t waste pitches.”
Herschel Williamson tallied three hits and as many RBI for Kamiah. The Kubs racked up 29 stolen bases, including eight by Willis Williamson.
A scheduled second game was scrapped because of Potlatch’s low roster numbers.
Potlatch 000 00—0 0 2
Kamiah 41(10) 6x—21 10 0
Tyler Howard, Logan Whitney (3), Josh Biltenon (4) and Palmer. Bodie Norman, Brady McLay (5) and Willis Williamson.
Kamiah hits — Troy Aragon 3, Herschel Williamson 3 (2B), James Aragon 2, W. Williamson (2B), Cloud Guffey.
Coeur d’Alene 10-4, Lewiston 4-7
After dropping the first game of a Class 5A Inland Empire League doubleheader against Coeur d’Alene, Lewiston found offensive momentum early in Game 2 to earn a split at Church Field.
Lewiston (3-1) led 2-0 through four innings of the first game, but gave up nine runs in the fifth. The Bengals got on top early in the second game with a four-run second inning and held Coeur d’Alene to three hits while getting five strikeouts from Christopher Ricard.
Austin Kolb had two hits and one double in each game for Lewiston. Quinton Edmison hit a two-RBI triple in the second contest.
GAME 1
Coeur d’Alene 000 091 0—10 6 6
Lewiston 001 111 0—4 5 0
Paddack, Gualtney (4), Erickson (7) and Mallory. Fox, Massey (5), Shoults (5), McKenzie (6) and Kolb.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Trent Elstad (2B), Andrew Everett (2B), Andrew Karns, Kyle Bridge, Cooper Larson, Wade Mallory.
Lewiston hits — Austin Kolb 2 (2B), Cole McKenzie, Christopher Ricard, Cruz Hepburn.
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 001 021 0—4 3 3
Lewiston 042 100 x—7 8 2
Shepard, Rowley (4), Benson (4) and Mallory. Ricard, Lombard (5), Carpenter (5), Hepburn (6) and Kolb.
Coeur d’Alene hits — Larson, Karns, Bridge.
Lewiston hits — Kolb 2 (2B), Carpenter 2, Edmison (3B), Fox, Ricard, Shoults.
Kendrick 5, Troy 3
KENDRICK — Preston Boyer had three singles and an RBI as Kendrick took down Troy in a Whitepine League baseball game.
The Tigers (2-0) stole 13 bases, with four players stealing more than one.
Darrick Baier struck out five on the mound and had an RBI for the Trojans.
Troy 102 0000—3 7 1
Kendrick 100 301x—5 10 2
Darrick Baier and Cameron House, Boden DeMeerleer (4). Talon Alexander and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Troy hits — Baier 3, DeMeerleer 2, Joseph Bendel 2, House, Jared Sanderson, Kaiden Strunk, Mack Hagenbaugh.
Kendrick hits — Preston Boyer 3, Rylan Hogan, Troy Patterson, Fitzmorris, Ty Koepp, Hunter Taylor.
Orofino 13, Bonners Ferry 1
OROFINO — Brayden Turcott allowed just one hit and struck out six batters as Orofino blasted Bonners Ferry in a nonleague game.
Rylan Larson went for a triple and a double with three RBI to add some needed base hits for the Maniacs (5-1).
“Turcott really set the pace on the mound and capped off a great weekend,” coach Dylan Midstokke said. “The pitching was outstanding the whole weekend. Obviously, the hits aren’t coming just yet. But Larson going 2-for-4, having him come through for a few hits and RBIs was nice.”
Bonners Ferry 010 00—1 1 3
Orofino 531 4x—13 5 2
Brayden Turcott and Rylan Larson. Dahl and Banning, Rice (2), Schulte (4).
Bonners Ferry hit — Bartman.
Orofino hits — Larson 2 (2B, 3B), Silas Naranjo (2B), Turcott, Steven Bradbury.
Bulldogs go 1-1
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Grangeville fell 4-0 to Fruitland in the final of the Bill Betts Tournament, then hung around to face and defeat Cole Valley Christian of Meridian 17-5 in nonleague play.
The Bulldogs (7-3) got five hits including a double from Reece Wimer against Fruitland, but were unable to complete a run, while the Grizzlies got on the board in the fourth inning and inched away thereafter.
Against Cole Valley, Grangeville benefited from a three-run home run by Dane Lindsley, a triple from Miles Lefebvre, and four base hits from Wimer.
“It was good to get down there and play some baseball on the fields, since we haven’t been able to get on ours yet,” said Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger, who has been dealing with a home field covered in snow.
Grangeville 000 000 0—0 5 1
Fruitland 000 211 x—4 8 0
Reynolds, D. Lindsley (5) and Ebert. Mendive and Bidwell.
Grangeville hits — Wimer 2 (2B), Schoo, Reynolds, Lindsley,
Fruitland hits — McGraw 2, Fitzsimonds 2, Bidwell, Ward, Juarez, Mendive.
———
Grangeville 041 520 5—17 14 0
Cole Valley 301 001 0— 5 2 2
Ebert, LeFebvre (1), Garman (5) and Klement. Harmon, Brown (2), Beglinger (4), Mackinnon (7) and Kingery.
Grangeville hits — Wimer 4, Lindsley 2 (HR), LeFebvre 2 (3B), Baggett (2B), Reynolds (2B), Schoo, Ebert, Johnson, Klement.
Cole Valley hits — Brown, Kingery.
Lewis County-CV postponed
KOOSKIA — A game between Lewis County and Clearwater Valley, scheduled for Saturday, was postponed because of weather.
The schools will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. April 19 with Lewis County as host.
FOOTBALLOthello 34, Clarkston 19
OTHELLO, Wash. — Clarkston couldn’t come up with a win on the road, falling to Othello in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Eddie Berglund amassed 151 rushing yards on 22 carries while scoring twice, and Cayden Vinson added 102 on six attempts for the Bantams (2-2).
Terrell Lawson went 11-of-14 through the air for 141 yards.
The win puts Othello at 2-2.
“Othello is a big, physical team,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “We started out well, but just couldn’t make it to a spot to get the ball back and just kinda ran out of gas. We’re starting to figure out what we need to work on.”
A full box score was unavailable.
Othello 6 7 7 14—34
Clarkston 0 7 6 6—19
Liberty 20, Asotin 7
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin avoided a shutout with a fourth-quarter touchdown in a Northeast 2B League loss to Liberty.
Jack Gilmore and Brayden Barnea combined for 90 rushing yards on offense and 16 tackles on defense for the Panthers (1-3, 1-3). Gilmore scored on an 8-yard run.
“We played better today,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a few times but otherwise played well defensively. We’ve still got to gew on the same page offensively.”
Asotin 0 0 0 7—7
Liberty 13 7 0 0—20
Liberty — Hayden Hardt 6 run (Carson Fisk kick)
Liberty — London Foland 60 punt return (kick failed)
Liberty — Hardt 20 pass from Ashton Stobel (Fisk kick)
Asotin — Jack Gilmore 8 run (Brayden Barnea kick)
CROSS COUNTRYDenham wins for Asotin
COLBERT, Wash. — Asotin sophomore Lily Denham secured first place with a 21:13.99 time for 5 kilometers at a 10-team cross country meet at Mountainside Middle School.
None of the schools had enough runners on the girls’ side for a team score.
Ian Engledow placed third for the Panthers and Davenport took the team win for the boys.
“We have some kids that we let focus on training this week,” Asotin coach Tim Gundy said. “So we kinda decided to let some of our younger runners step up. It was great to see Lily Denham win a race as a sophomore, and I thought Ian Engledow ran a smart race coming from behind for third.”
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Davenport 57, 2. Chewelah 57, 3. NW Christian (Colbert) 58, 4. Kettle Falls 76, 5. Asotin 92, 6. Chesterton Academy of Nortre Dame 165.
Winner — Easton Pomrankey, Kettle Falls, 16:58.89.
Top area placers — 3. Ian Engledow, Asotin, 18:08.04; 13. Paul Pederson, Asotin, 19:15.11; 15. Dyamin Vanek, Colfax, 19:28.78; 22. Joshua Huber, Colfax, 20:22.32; 23. Chaz Neace, Asotin, 20:23.05; 30. Jordan Erb, Asotin, 20:32.60.
GIRLS
Winner — Lily Denham, Asotin, 21:13.99
Top area placers — 1. Lily Denham, Asotin, 21:13.99; 12. Anna Cocking, Colfax, 25:08.97; 13. Emma Miller, Colfax, 25:22.55; 14. Bailey Gustafson, Asotin, 26:19.92.