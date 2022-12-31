NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two crunch-time free throws from David Kludt put Kamiah over the top for a 41-39 overtime boys basketball win against Soda Springs on Friday that earned the Kubs a fourth-place finish in the Truckstop.com Tournament.
Kludt totaled 4-for-4 from the line in the game and was named to the all-tournament team afterward. Everett Skinner was the top scorer of the day for Kamiah (8-1) with 16 points, while Rehan Kou provided another 15.
“We were down by seven at halftime, and we came out and had some resilience,” Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said. “Everett started hitting some shots; he’s been kind of in a slump. Rehan started hitting some shots down low. ... This tournament kind of provided some adversity that we had to struggle through.”
KAMIAH (8-1)
Kaden DeGroot 1 1-2 3, Matthew Oatman 0 0-0 0, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Tug Loughran 1 0-1 3, Quinten Millage 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 0 4-4 4, Levi Cereghino 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 6 2-4 16, Brady Cox 0 0-0 0, Rehan Kou 7 1-2 15, William Milliage 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-13 41.
SODA SPRINGS (1-7)
Caleb Thompson 3 0-0 9, Dawson Martinson 1 0-0 2, Rhett Yamathi 0 0-0 0, Daniel Dockstater 0 0-0 0, Quintin Hansen 8 1-2 17, Kayden Harrison 0 0-0 0, Tanner Brown 0 0-0 0, Gavin Hansen 0 0-0 0, Konner McWilliams 0 0-0 0, Cooper Thompson 3 4-4 11. Totals 15 5-6 39.
Kamiah 2 12 16 4 7—41
Soda Springs 5 16 9 4 5—39
3-point goals — Skinner 2, Loughran, Ca. Thompson 3, Co. Thompson.
Colton 43, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 37
COLTON — The host Wildcats, the top-ranked Washington Class 1B team in the latest media poll, bounced back from a loss the night before to get past the visiting Wildcats in the Colton Christmas Tournament.
Colton (6-1), which lost 58-48 to Genesee on Thursday, used a 14-7 second-quarter to create separation.
“It was a good win after last night’s loss,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I was happy about how we responded after our performance last night. That says alot about this team.”
Grace Kuhle finished with 16 points and Kyndra Stout had 11 for the winners.
Karsen Brashears finished wtih 10 for Wilbur-Creston-Keller (6-2).
WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER (6-2)
Rocksie Timentwa 3 2-2 9, Brystal Neilsen 1 0-0 2, Karsen Brashears 4 2-2 10, Kaidyn Matotto 1 3-4 5, Grace Bennett 2 0-0 6, Shelby Wellons 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 7-8 37.
COLTON (6-1)
Grace Kuhle 5 5-9 16, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Kyndra Stout 4 2-5 11, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 1-1 6, Clair Moehrle 2 0-0 5, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-1 3. Totals 15 8-16 43.
WCK 13 7 10 7—37
Colton 14 14 8 7—43
3-point goals — Bennett 2, Timentwa, Kuhle, Stout, Heitstuman, Moehrle, Whitcomb.
Genesee 51, Asotin 28
COLTON — The Bulldogs used a 21-0 third quarter to secure their second win at the Colton Christmas Tournament.
“(The girls) came out in the first half and played frantically but not very fundamentally,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Once they started scoring, hitting some shots, everything started to slow down for everybody.”
Chloe Grieser scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter.
Riley Leseman and Monica Seubert each hit a pair of 3s in the third to help give Genesee (7-5) a comfortable lead. Both would finish with 12 points in the game.
Audrey Barber had 13 rebounds to give her a two-game tournament total of 27.
Emma Barney had nine points to lead an Asotin (3-6) team that finished 0-2 in the tournament.
ASOTIN (3-6)
Kelsey Thummel 1 0-0 2, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Emma Barney 3 3-4 9, Cady Browne 1 0-2 2, Carlie Ball 1 1-2 3, Hannah Appleford 1 0-1 2, Emily Elskamp 2 1-5 6, Haylee Appleford 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 5-16 28.
GENESEE (7-5)
Riley Leseman 4 0-0 12, Monica Seubert 4 1-3 12, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 1 1-4 3, Shelby Hanson 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Monk 0 1-2 1, Chloe Grieser 3 2-3 10, Mia Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 2 1-2 5, Sophie Johnson 2 2-2 6, Sydney Banks 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-17 51.
Asotin 7 5 0 16—28
Genesee 7 5 21 18—51
3-point goals — Elskamp, Leseman 4, Seubert 3, Grieser 2.
Shadle Park 55, Asotin 47
ASOTIN — Gavin and Cody Ells combined for 30 points to boost the Panthers against nonleague rival Shadle Park of Spokane, but the visiting Highlanders came out on top largely thanks to a dominant third quarter.
Asotin (4-5) trailed by a single point at 28-27 going into halftime before Shadle Park (4-4) posted an 18-5 showing in the third quarter. The Panthers mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but “kind of ran out of time,” according to coach Perry Black.
“Shadle Park’s almost twice our size, so it was nice to see some good competition,” Black said.
SHADLE PARK (4-4)
Elijah Williams 1 0-0 3, Jacob Boston 3 2-6 10, Jordan Dever 1 0-0 3, Larson Eickstadt 3 1-4 7, Ronan Redd 2 3-4 7, Ryan Agapith 3 6-8 12, Jake Bower 0 0-0 0, Quinn Moses 0 0-0 0, Hayden Pomerinke 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hair 5 3-6 13. Totals 18 15-28 55.
ASOTIN (4-5)
Cooper Biery 0 1-6 1, Reuben Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-2 2, Gavin Ells 3 3-6 12, Brady Moore 2 0-0 6, Justin Boyea 1 0-0 2, AJ Olerich 2 0-0 4, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Cody Ells 6 5-9 18, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-23 47.
Shadle Park 15 13 18 9—55
Asotin 12 15 5 15—47
3-point goals — Boston 2, Williams, Dever, G. Ells 3, Moore 2, C. Ells.
WRESTLINGCV leads area contingent at Ross Memorial
ST. MARIES — Eight area wrestlers won titles as Clearwater Valley led the area team contingent at the Chad E. Ross Memorial tournament at St. Maries High School.
The Rams of Kooskia placed third out of 17 teams with 169 points, behind meet champion Lakeland’s 188. Grangeville was eighth (103), Moscow took ninth (84), Potlatch was 10th (41), Orofino 11th (40), Lewiston JV 14th (25) and Lapwai tied for 16th (three).
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville and Potlatch each had two individual champions. The Rams were led by Keyan Boller (138) and Bass Myers (195) winning, the Bulldogs had Kaden Schaff (98) and Kadence Beck (107-114 girls) bringing home titles, and the Loggers’ Shelby Prather (120-126) and Hayley McNeal (138) each won in the girls event.
Also winning was Moscow 152-pounder Diego Deaton and Orofino’s Casey Rima at 185-235 girls.
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 188; 2. Kellogg 176; 3. Clearwater Valley 169; 4. Bonners Ferry 145; 5. St. Maries 123; 6. Priest River 122; 7. Coeur d’Alene 109.5; 8. Grangeville 103; 9. Moscow 84; 10. Potlatch 41; 11. Orofino 40; T12. Enterprise 38; T12. Rogers 38; 14. Lewiston 25; 15. Northwest Christian 15; T16. Kootenai 3; T16. Lapwai 3.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 1-2.
120 — Tanner Labrum 1-2.
132 — Keegan Robeson 2-2.
138 — Keyan Boller 4-0 (first).
145 — Anthony Fabbi 4-1 (third).
152 — Jake Fabbi 2-2.
160 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 1-2.
170 — Anthony Carter 4-1 (third).
182 — Connor Weddle 2-1 (second).
195 — Bass Myers 3-0 (first).
220 — Ethan Brousseau 1-2.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 3-1 (third).
145B — Kyler Usher 2-2 (fourth).
152B — Payton Wilson 1-1 (second).
120-126 girls — Rayne Martinez 2-2 (fourth).
138 girls — Meg’n Blundell 1-1 (third).
145-152 girls — Madilyn Stuivenga 0-2.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-0 (first).
106 — Becket Bowen 2-1 (second).
126 — Noah Johnson 0-2.
145 — Terry Eich 3-2 (fourth).
160 — TJ Fetters 4-1 (third).
170 — Parker Farmer 2-2.
182 — Michael Bowen 4-1 (third).
145B — Lucas Wren 1-2.
152B — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
107-114 girls — Kadence Beck 3-0 (first).
120-126 girls — Holli Schumacher 2-1 (second).
132 girls — Morgan Pack 0-2.
Lapwai results
120 — Austin Houchins 0-2.
132 — Gionni McCormack 0-2.
182 — Shawn Wittman 0-2.
195 — Leland Whitefoot 1-2.
285 — Garyn Moffit 0-2.
Lewiston results
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2.
120 — Bryce Sifer 0-2.
126 — Dominic Gutknecht 0-2; James Grossman 0-2.
145 — Drew Dammon 2-2.
152 — Gunner Whitlock 3-2; Kayleb Peterson 0-2.
160 — Leo Niese 0-2; Bradley Waits 0-2; Landynn Lynch 0-2.
170 — Austin Nine 2-2; Gunner Meisner 2-2.
220 — Benicio Avila 1-2; Kyle Rivera 2-2.
152B — Koby Sanderson 1-2 (fourth); Austin Crea 3-1 (third).
132 girls — Bria Miller 0-2.
138 girls — Kamryn Lockart 0-2.
145-152 girls — Emma Rivera 0-2.
185-235 girls — Lyrica Peterson-Wagenborg 0-2.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 2-1 (second).
120 — Skyla Zimmerman 2-2.
126 — Jason Swam 4-1 (third).
132 — Noah Mobley 0-2; Sam Young 2-2.
138 — Will Vieux 0-2; Logan Tompkins 1-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 1-2.
152 — Diego Deaton 4-0 (first); James Greene 4-1 (third).
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-2.
195 — Paul Dixon 1-2.
132B — Gabe Godfrey 0-3 (fourth)
165 girls — Hadlee Zuercher 0-2 (fourth).
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 2-2.
145 — Corbin Dayley 0-2.
152 — Cory Godwin 2-2.
160 — Petar Carlson 2-2.
170 — Brady Rains 0-2.
182 — Daniel Stieger 0-2.
195 — Ian Powell 0-2; Sean Larsen 4-1 (third).
165 girls — Leilani Orozco 2-1 (third).
185-235 girls — Casey Rima 2-0 (first).
Potlatch results
132 — Benjamin Johnson 1-2.
145 — William Yearout 2-2.
152 — Avery Palmer 3-1 (second); Carson Yearout 2-2.
160 — Joshua McPherson 1-2.
170 — Logan Poesy 1-2.
182 — Giovanni Aquaro 1-2; Jonah Berger 1-2.
145B — Cort Vantress 0-2.
107-114 girls — Marlo Kampster 0-2.
120-126 girls — Ariana Johnston 0-2; Shelby Prather 3-0 (first).
138 girls — Hayley McNeal 3-0 (first).
Clarkston places 10th at Freeman tourney
ROCKFORD, Wash. — The Clarkston wrestling team had four wrestlers place in finishing in 10th place out of 17 teams at the Freeman Winter Classic.
The Bantams tallied 98 points, behind meet champion Post Falls’ 194.
Gabe Weza (126) and Dawson Bailey (132) each finished second, with Bailey going 3-1 and Weza 2-1. Braden Jared took third at 220 pounds and Bodee Thivierge (145) was fifth.
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 194; 2. West Valley 149; 3. Shadle Park 128; 4. Lake Roosevelt 107; 5. Cheney 104.5; 6. Deer Park 104; 7. Freeman 103.5; 8. Okanogan 101; 9. Cashmere 99; 10. Clarkston 98; 11. Riverside 91.5; 12. Chewelah 87.5; 13. Omak 86; 14. University 64; 15. Lewis and Clark 50; 16. Chelan 43.5; 17. Mary Walker 10.
Clarkston results
106 — Alli Betts 1-2.
120 — Clayton Ockwell 2-1.
126 — Gabe Weza 2-1 (second).
132 — Dawson Bailey 3-1 (second).
138 — Geovanny Alba 1-2.
145 — Bodee Thivierge 3-1 (fifth).
152 — William Mosman 2-2.
182 — Gavin Wood 3-2.
220 — Braden Jared 3-1 (third).