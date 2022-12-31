NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two crunch-time free throws from David Kludt put Kamiah over the top for a 41-39 overtime boys basketball win against Soda Springs on Friday that earned the Kubs a fourth-place finish in the Truckstop.com Tournament.

Kludt totaled 4-for-4 from the line in the game and was named to the all-tournament team afterward. Everett Skinner was the top scorer of the day for Kamiah (8-1) with 16 points, while Rehan Kou provided another 15.

