KENDRICK — Freshman Ty Koepp finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, going 7-for-8 from the free-throw line, to help the Kendrick boys’ basketball team hold off Highland of Craigmont 62-52 in a Whitepine League Division II boys’ basketball matchup Tuesday.
Jagger Hewett registered 19 points with four assists and Rylan Hogan kicked in 12 points and provided strong post play for the Tigers (5-7, 5-3).
Ty Hambly and Lane Wassmuth each scored 15 for the Huskies (5-7, 3-4), who fell short of a comeback after a slow first quarter.
“I think we’re getting better each game,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “(Koepp) is getting a lot of confidence and his team is learning to trust him. I think we’ll be playing some good basketball as we go into Districts.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-7, 3-4)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 3, Ty Hambly 6 2-3 15, Lane Wassmuth 5 5-9 15, DJ Antone 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 5, Dalton Davis 5 2-4 12. Totals 20 9-16 52.
KENDRICK (5-7, 5-3)
Jagger Hewett 7 4-8 19, Hunter Taylor 0 3-4 3, Ty Koepp 7 7-8 23, Dallas Morgan 0 1-4 1, Rylan Hogan 5 2-3 12, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 17-29 62.
Highland 8 12 16 16—52
Kendrick 16 14 17 15—62
3-point goals — Koepp 2, Hewett, Droegmiller, Hambly, Watson.
JV — Kendrick 23, Highland 15
Deary 48, Timberline 34
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton of Deary put up 28 points, and Preston Johnston held Timberline star Rylan Larson to two second-half points as the Mustangs remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play.
The contest was tight early on, with Deary (7-1, 6-0) leading 24-22 at halftime. Timberline (5-6, 5-2) lost offensive momentum in the second half after Johnston was assigned to guard Larson, who scored 18 of his 20 points before intermission.
London Kirk totaled nine points and 10 rebounds for the Mustangs.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (5-6, 5-2)
Rylan Larson 8 0-1 20, Parker Brown 0 0-0 0, Micah Nelson 0 0-0 0, Chase Hunter 1 0-0 2, Logan Hunter 1 0-0 2, Devon Wentland 3 0-1 6, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 0-2 34.
DEARY (7-1, 6-0)
London Kirk 3 3-4 9, Brayden Stapleton 8 10-13 28, Preston Johnston 1 0-0 3, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 13-17 48.
Timberline 9 13 4 8—34
Deary 11 12 13 12—48
3-point goals — Larson 4, Stapleton 2, Johnston.
JV — Timberline 25, Deary 23
St. John Bosco 63, Nezperce 39
COTTONWOOD — Four players had 10 or more points for St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, which defeated visiting Nezperce for its first league win of the season.
Luke Stubbers scored a game-high 17 points, Cody Wassmuth added 13, Tory Chmelyk 11, and Clay Weckman 10. Patriots coach Alex Frei praised his team’s vigorous defensive press in the opening quarter, which saw St. John Bosco (2-8, 1-6) jump out to a 14-6 lead.
Ryen Zenner scored 12 for the Nighthawks (3-9, 0-5), who were competitive in the second and third quarters but never succeeded at cutting their deficit.
NEZPERCE (3-9. 0-5)
Cole Seiler 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 3-5 5, Ryen Zenner 3 6-8 12, Tanner Johnson 3 1-2 7, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, AJ Douglas 4 0-1 8, Nick Kirkland 2 1-2 5, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-18 39.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (2-8, 1-6)
Cody Wassmuth 6 0-2 13, Wyatt Weckman 3 1-2 7, Luke Stubbers 8 0-2 17, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-2 0, Clay Weckman 4 4-10 12, Tory Chmelyk 4 3-6 11, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Mattheu Warren 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 1 1-2 3, Sheldon Wells-Sanford 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 9-26 63.
Nezperce 6 12 12 9—39
St. John Bosco 14 13 13 23—63
3-point goals — Wassmuth, Stubbers.
Kamiah 72, Clearwater Valley 31
KAMIAH — Four players scored in double digits for Kamiah as the Kubs bested visiting Clearwater Valley in Whitepine League Division I play.
Jace Sams, Luke Krogh and Brady Cox added 14 points apiece, and Everett Skinner put up 10 for Kamiah (7-3, 5-2). The Kubs racked up at least double the Rams’ point total in each quarter.
Connor Jackson led the way for Clearwater Valley (3-9, 2-6) with 11 points.
“Overall, we let our defense lead out to our offense tonight,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We were very active; we played fast on both ends. Everybody got in the game, everybody contributed — it was a well-rounded game. Any time you can score double digits in each quarter, you’re going to give yourself a great chance to win.”
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-9, 2-6)
Connor Jackson 4 2-2 11, Luke Olsen 0 0-2 0, Joshua Francis 1 0-0 3, Jake Kolb 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 2 0-3 4, Will Willis 1 0-0 2, Jared Murray 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 0 0-0 0, Landon Schlieper 3 1-1 7, Preston Amerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-8 31.
KAMIAH (7-3, 5-2)
Robert Whitney 0 0-2 0, Kavan Mercer 2 2-2 6, Jace Sams 5 4-5 14, Luke Krogh 4 5-11 14, Landon Keen 2 3-5 7, Mikal Brotnov 0 1-2 1, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-2 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 3 2-4 10, Brady Cox 7 0-0 14, Bodie Norman 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 17-33 72.
Clearwater Valley 4 9 13 5—31
Kamiah 18 18 26 10—72
3-point goals — Jackson, Francis, Skinner 2, Krogh.
Salmon River 46, Tri-Valley 35
RIGGINS — Salmon River took advantage of Tri-Valley in the third quarter of a Long Pin Conference game, going on a 16-1 run in the period to put away the Titans.
Jimmy Tucker paced the Savages (5-3, 3-1) with 17 points and two 3-pointers and Isaac Hofflander added 14.
Brendon Rusconi had a team-high 12 for Tri-Valley (2-6, 0-5).
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (2-6, 0-5)
Jarrett Mink 1 2-2 5, Nathan Kindall 4 1-3 9, Zane Nichols 1 0-0 3, Brendan Wood 3 0-0 6, Brendon Rusconi 2 7-10 12. Totals 11 10-15 35.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (5-3, 3-1)
Justin Whitten 0 0-0 0, Jimmy Tucker 6 3-4 17, Garret Shepherd 1 0-0 3, Cordell Bovey 0 2-4 2, Gabe Zavala 3 0-0 6, Dawson Whitney 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hofflander 7 0-3 14, Eric Nelson 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 5-12 46.
Tri-Valley 13 1 13 8—35
Salmon River 9 16 10 11—46
3-point goals — Rusconi, Mink, Nichols, Tucker 2, Shepherd.
Coeur d’Alene 53, Moscow 50
COEUR D’ALENE — After being down by 10 midway through the final quarter, Moscow put forth a late charge to tie it with less than a minute left, but ultimately fell to Inland Empire League foe Coeur d’Alene.
Barrett Abendroth kept Moscow (4-5, 2-3) in the contest, totaling 22 points and seven rebounds (six offensive), while Jamari Simpson added seven points, six boards and six assists.
“When they made their run in the third quarter, we had some turnovers that gave them momentum,” coach Josh Uhrig said. “We had a couple of good looks late, but we couldn’t get over the top.”
Cameren Cope had a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (3-5, 2-2).
MOSCOW (4-5, 2-3)
Bryden Brown 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 3, Barrett Abendroth 8 2-2 22, Tyler Skinner 1 1-1 3, Benny Kitchel 2 0-0 5, Joe Colter 2 3-4 7, Jamari Simpson 1 4-4 7. Totals 16 10-11 50.
COEUR D’ALENE (3-5, 2-2)
Owen Smith 2 0-0 4, Brayden Bengston 1 0-2 2, Sam Entzi 0 0-0 0, Alex Reyes 1 5-8 7, Steven Burgess 4 0-0 9, Devyn Ivankovich 0 0-0 0, Luke McLaughlin 3 1-1 7, Jackson Gatten 0 0-0 0, Cooper Larson 1 0-0 3, Chandler King 1 0-0 3, Cameren Cope 7 4-7 18. Totals 20 10-18 53.
Moscow 10 16 13 11—50
Coeur d’Alene 11 12 23 7—53
3-point goals — Abendroth 4, Brown, Kees, Kitchel, Simpson, King, Burgess, Larson.
Lake City 73, Lewiston 44
COEUR D’ALENE — Three players scored in double digits for Coeur d’Alene as the Vikings took care of visiting Lewiston in Inland Empire League action.
George Forsmann led the Bengals (6-5, 3-4) with 10 points.
Lewiston’s struggles came mainly from the offensive end, according to coach Jayson Ulrich.
“We struggled to score,” he said. “These guys ... they fight and they battle, but we’re gonna have to figure out how to start scoring again.
“It’s fustrating, but we’re all on the same page, we’ll look internally and make the right steps to right the ship.”
LEWISTON (6-5, 3-4)
Chanse Eke 0 2-2 2, Jace McKarcher 0 0-0 0, Kash Lang 3 2-2 9, Joel Mullikin 1 3-6 5, Aiden Hottinger 2 0-0 4, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-2 3, Braydon Forsman 1 0-0 2, James White 4 1-2 9, George Forsmann 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 9-14 44.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (9-4, 5-0)
Blake Buchanan 3 0-0 6, Miles Jones 1 0-0 2, Ben Janke 2 0-0 4, Chris Irvin 5 3-3 13, Jack Kiesbuy 4 1-1 11, Nathan Spellman 0 2-2 2, Zach Johnson 2 0-0 5, Kolton Mitchell 7 2-3 18, Varick Meredith 4 2-3 12. Totals 28 10-12 73.
Lewiston 14 8 11 11—44
Lake City 23 17 23 10—73
3-point goals — Lang, Mitchell 2, Meredith 2, J. Kiesbuy 2, Johnson.
GIRLSKendrick 50, Highland 20
KENDRICK — Nine players got on the board for Kendrick as the Tigers held visiting Highland to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Erin Morgan provided a game-high 13 points for Kendrick (13-3, 7-0). Drew Stacy was 4-for-5 shooting with eight points, adding five rebounds. Rose Stewart also had eight points, and freshman Morgan Silflow had six points and six boards. Kendrick totaled 17 steals as a team.
“We battled pretty hard with man-to-man,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “Good pressure. Got us off to a good start; just kind of coasted from there.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-8, 1-4)
Taiylor Crea 2 0-0 4, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 1 1-4 3, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 2, Tylar Crow 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 4 1-1 9, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 2-5 20.
KENDRICK (13-3, 7-0)
Rose Stewart 4 0-0 8, Harley Heimgartner 1 2-4 4, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 4 0-0 8, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Erin Morgan 6 1-2 13, Morgan Silflow 3 0-0 6, Ruby Stewart 0 4-4 4, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2, Starlit Flint 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-10 50.
Highland 6 2 3 9—20
Kendrick 19 11 15 5—50
3-point goal — Tweit.
Deary 54, Timberline 27
DEARY — Riley Beyer finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Deary past Timberline in a Division II Whitepine League game.
Kenadie Kirk added seven points and five assists, Makayla Beyer had six steals, and Dantae Workman and Araya Wood scored 10 apiece to round out the collective effort for the Mustangs (5-6, 3-2).
“We tried to focus on making sure we were well-rounded,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We have been focused on our defense, and now we’re just trying to find some good balance together before district (tournaments).”
Marebeth Stemrich came up with 10 points for the Spartans (0-15, 0-7).
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-15, 0-7)
Gracie Warner 1 0-0 2, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 4 2-2 10, Marissa Larson 1 0-2 2, Sam Brown 3 0-0 9, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 2-4 27.
DEARY (5-6, 3-2)
Makala Beyer 0 0-1 0, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-2 7, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 4 1-2 9, Macie Ashmead 2 0-0 4, Dantae Workman 4 2-2 10, Araya Wood 4 2-4 10, Riley Beyer 7 0-0 14, Gracie Beck 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-11 54.
Timberline 6 7 8 6—27
Deary 17 12 12 13—54
3-point goals — S. Brown 3.
Lake City 52, Lewiston 17
COEUR D’ALENE — Visiting Lewiston found some footing after going scoreless in the opening quarter against Inland Empire League foe Lake City, but was unable to cut into the Timberwolves’ advantage.
Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson credited the aggressive Lake City defense for the Bengals’ early offensive drought.
“It took us a little time to adjust,” she said. “We got good looks in the half court, but just weren’t able to convert them today. We’ve just got to concentrate and knock some shots down when teams do apply that heavy pressure to us.”
Sydney McRoberts added a team-high five points for Lewiston (3-10, 1-9). Brooklyn Rewers of Lake City (8-5, 5-3) led all scorers with 22.
LEWISTON (3-10, 1-9)
Katy Wessels 2 0-0 4, Taryn Barney 0 0-2 0, Eliza Bursch 1 1-2 4, Emily Collins 0 2-4 2, Jenika Ortiz 0 0-1 0, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Sydney McRoberts 2 1-4 5, Zoie Kessinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 4-13 17.
LAKE CITY-COEUR D’ALENE (8-5, 5-3)
Kendall Pickford 5 2-2 15, Jaya Miller 0 1-2 1, Sophia Zufelt 1 4-4 6, Allie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Shanley 1 2-4 4, Emberlyn Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Taylor Roberts 0 1-4 1, Brooklyn Rewers 8 5-8 22, Tanai Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Hailey Jo Parks 0 0-0 0, Melissa Cogley 0 1-2 0. Totals 16 16-26 52.
Lewiston 0 5 7 5—17
Lake City 13 9 22 30—52
3-point goals — Bursch, Pickford 3, Rose.
JV — Lake City def. Lewiston.
Tri-Valley 64, Salmon River 35
RIGGINS — Tri-Valley, the third-ranked team in the Class 1A Division II media poll, dominated Salmon River of Riggins in Long Pin Conference play.
The visiting Titans (12-2, 6-0) held the Savages to only five points in the opening quarter. Salmon River (4-5, 2-3) improved with each quarter thereafter, but never came close.
Josey Jones of Tri-Valley led all scorers in the game with 20 points, while Alethea Chapman scored a team-high 13 points for the Savages.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (12-2, 6-0)
Hadley Atnip 4 0-0 9, Lauryn Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Emma Hollon 5 0-0 10, Josey Jones 8 1-2 20, Bailey Whitener 2 1-4 6, Zoe Ertel 2 0-0 4, Maren Hansen 3 0-1 6, Manon Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 2-7 64.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-5, 2-3)
Jordyn Pottenger 2 0-0 5, Charee Hollon 2 0-0 5, Raney Walters 1 0-0 2, Alethea Chapman 5 1-2 13, Sofie Branstetter 3 3-5 10. Totals 13 4-7 35.
Tri-Valley 20 17 22 5—64
Salmon River 5 8 10 12—35
3-point goals — Jones 3, Mitchell, Whitaker, Atnip, Chapman 2, Branstetter, Hollon, Pottenger.
Coeur d’Alene 69, Moscow 18
MOSCOW — Coeur d’Alene, which was ranked No. 1 in the state media poll, put four players into double-figure scoring as it ripped Moscow in an Inalnd Empire League game.
The Bears (1-10, 1-7) were led in scoring by Angela Lassen, who scored six and converted 4 of 6 free throws. Ellie Gray added five points and hit a 3.
“(The Vikings), are talented at every position,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “They came out and played really well. We’ll have to keep working on things offensively, and we’ll have a good couple of days of practice.”
COEUR D’ALENE (13-1, 9-0)
Nakisha Matheson 3 0-0 7, Jaelyn Brainard-Adams 6 1-1 14, Emma Whiteman 0 0-0 0, Madison Symons 6 0-2 12, Jayda Johnson 1 2-2 4, Tori Younker 4 3-3 14, Jaden Chavez 2 3-3 7, Lily Phenicie 0 0-0 0, Skylar Burke 4 1-4 11. Totals 26 10-15 69.
MOSCOW (1-10, 1-7)
Angela Lassen 1 4-6 6, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Ellie Gray 2 0-0 5, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 0 0-0 0, Maria Ceron 0 0-1 0, Faith Berg 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 1 1-4 3, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 2 0-1 4. Totals 6 5-12 18.
Coeur d’Alene 28 17 12 12—69
Moscow 4 7 4 3—18
3-point goals — Younker 3, Burke 2, Matheson, Brainard-Adams, Gray.