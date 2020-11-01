POCATELLO — Logos of Moscow placed second in the boys’ meet and third among the girls Saturday at the Idaho Class 1A state cross country meet at the Portneuf Wellness Complex.
Among individuals, Carson Sellers of Timberline-Weippe was the top area performer with a fourth-place 5,000-meter time of 16 minutes, 47.85 seconds. Alex Blum led the Logos boys with a sixth-place 17:03.43 mark, while Clara Anderson clocked in at 20:26.55 for eighth among girls.
“Alex has been on the team for four years, and he’s the team captain this year,” Logos coach Paula Casebolt said of Blum. “He’s just a really smart runner. He knows how to pace himself right — he always has a really solid kick at the end of a race. He always finishes really well, and he just had that kind of race today.”
Casebolt called Anderson “a big influence for this team” and credited her “smart, consistent racing” for helping to guide and pace freshmen Sara Casebolt and Alyssa Blum through their first state meet.
“It was pretty exciting,” said Paula Casebolt, who felt the team had exceeded her expectations for the season. “It was a great race; really fun.”
BOYS
Team scores — Victory Charter 41, Logos 78, Grace 82, Liberty Charter 102, Rockland 157, Oakley 183, Rimrock 188, Timberline-Weippe 200, Butte County 207, Potlatch 217.
Logos individuals — 6. Alex Blum, 17:03.43; 11. Jase Elmore 17:27.44; 13. Theo Sentze, 17:39.46; 26. Jasper Whitling, 18:28.28; 32. Wyatt Haynes, 18:52.57.
GIRLS
Team scores — Raft River 41, Oakley 66, Logos 92, Victory Charter 96, Rockland 109, Rimrock 146, Deary 148, Butte County 205.
Logos individuals — 8. Clara Anderson, Logos, 20:26.55; 12. Sara Casebolt, 20:43.26; 13. Alyssa Blum, 20:50.76; 36. Kayte Casebolt, 22:29.14; 51. Emma Handel 24:03.10.
FOOTBALLGrace 58, Clearwater Valley 42
PARMA, Idaho — In a see-saw Idaho Class 1A Division I playoff game, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 42-38 lead midway through the third quarter, but a late surge from the Grace Grizzlies put an end to the Rams’ season.
“What a crazy game,” Clearwater Valley coach Allen Hutchens said. “High-scoring, lots of offense.”
Anthony Fabbi went 6-for-11 passing for 193 yards and five touchdowns, all to Connor Jackson. Dylan Pickering had a 65-yard touchdown run and managed nine tackles and a sack on defense, and Ridge Shown reached double digits with 10 tackles for the Rams (5-4).
“We are a young team,” Hutchens said. “We were predicted to finish next-to-last in our league, considering all the seniors we lost last year — instead we finished 4-2 in league and made it to State. Like I said, we were going to go down there and give Grace everything we had. I’m very proud of these boys and look forward to the future, and basically have almost everybody coming back....We gained a lot of experience this year, and it’ll pay dividends in the long run.”
Clearwater Valley 0 20 22 0—42
Grace 8 22 16 12—58
First Quarter
Grace — Gage Stoddard run (Stoddard from Treyson Draper).
Second Quarter
Grace — Draper run (Bray Skinner pass from Draper).
CV — Connor Jackson 40 pass from Anthony Fabbi (run failed).
Grace — Stoddard pass from Draper (Payson Anderson run).
CV — Dylan Pickering 65 run (run failed).
CV — Jackson 25 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run).
Grace — Draper run (run failed).
Third Quarter
CV — Jackson 35 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run).
Grace — Stoddard run (Draper run).
CV — Jackson 45 pass from Fabbi (Pickering run).
CV — Jackson 40 pass from Fabbi (run failed).
Grace — Draper run (Anderson run).
Fourth Quarter
Grace — Skinner run (pass failed).
Grace — Skinner interception return (pass failed).