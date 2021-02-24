WEIPPE — Rylan Larson put up 19 points to lead the way as Timberline of Pierce/Weippe started and finished strong Tuesday in defeating Kendrick 39-34 in a Class 1A Division II boys’ basketball district tournament loser-out game.
Ty Koepp scored 13 points and Jagger Hewett had 12 for the Tigers (10-12), who are done for the season as the Spartans (10-10) advance to the district final.
Timberline made a 14-5 showing in the opening quarter, but its output declined and Kendrick cut the gap to a single possession at 25-22 through three. Timberline regained its edge in the fourth to nudge the lead back up to five points.
“Our defensive intensity went down there for a while, and then we had to pick it back up there in order to finish strong,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said.
The Spartans travel to face Deary at 6 p.m. Thursday. To claim the district title, they would need to win twice against the Mustangs, who already defeated them once in the double-elimination event.
KENDRICK (10-12)
Jagger Hewett 4 3-3 12, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 2, Ty Koepp 5 2-2 13, Dallas Morgan 0 0-2 0, Rylan Hogan 3 1-2 7, Talon Alexander 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 6-11 34.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (10-10)
Rylan Larson 8 0-2 19, Parker Brown 1 0-1 2, Micah Nelson 1 0-0 3, Chase Hunter 1 1-1 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Jaron Christopherson 4 0-1 8. Totals 17 1-5 39.
Kendrick 5 6 11 12—34
Timberline 14 6 5 14—39
3-point goals — Hewett, Koepp, Larson 3, Nelson.
VOLLEYBALLBantams best Huskies
Clarkston recovered from an early deficit to edge visiting Othello in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play, 22-25, 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 at Kramer Gym.
Maggie Ogden and Katie Kaufman each had 15 kills apiece for the Bantams (2-0), while Amaya Dahl provided 34 assists and Alyssa Sangster made 27 digs.
“I just think that the girls, especially in the third set, were really resilient and came back they were down,” Clarkston coach Marie Huffman said. “We had some nerves, just because it was our first home game. Once we kind of figured it out, it seemed like it was really flowing better.”
JV — Othello def. Clarkston.
C — Othello def. Clarkston.
Freshman — Clarkston def. Othello.
Hounds handle Knights
SPOKANE — Visiting Pullman scored a 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 season-debut victory against Greater Spokane League opponent East Valley of Spokane.
Kalee Hildenbrand led the Greyhound offense with 11 kills and five aces, while Margot Keane had seven kills and five aces. Keleigh Myers and Gabby Oliver each had 11 assists, and Hanna Gecas was “everywhere on the court” as she totaled 38 digs, Pullman coach Megan McNannay said.
Vikings fall to Nighthawks
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse fell to visiting Southeast 1B League foe and defending state champion Oakesdale, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13.
“We played much better than our first game,” Gar-Pal coach Brad Rader said. “...Oakesdale is a tough team.”
The Vikings (0-2) benefited from four kills and seven blocks by Macy Brantner, seven assists from Denni Fealy, and nine digs by Kate Olsen.
JV — Oakesdale def. Gar-Pal
Wildcats tame Timberwolves
COLTON — On an early-season senior night, Colton handled visiting Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia 25-17, 25-8, 25-17.
Seniors Josie Schultheis, Rylee Vining and Addy Purnell were honored as the Wildcats (2-0) chose to observe senior night for their first home game instead of the last in case the season should be disrupted. Schultheis hit a team-high 11 kills, while Vining had six aces and 23 assists, and Purnell struck five aces of her own.
JV — Colton def. T-R 25-10, 25-14, 12-15
Eagles pounce on Pirates
POMEROY — On an early senior night, Pomeroy claimed the first set against visiting St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, but could not sustain the momentum in what became a 17-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-13 defeat.
It was the second victory for the Eagles (2-1) against the Pirates (0-3) in four days.
Pomeroy chose to mark senior night on the first home game of the regular season instead of the last one this year in case cancellations should hamper the completion of its schedule. Seniors Chloe Mayfield (10 digs, three aces) and Mckenzie Watko (10 digs, two aces) provided the Pirates with almost identical stat lines, and fellow senior Josie Zimmerman had two digs as well.
Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt emphasized the need for his team to “play more consistently and not get caught up in the swings of emotion” moving forward.
JV — Tied at 1.
Crusaders take down Panthers
ASOTIN — After winning the first set of its season debut, Asotin lost momentum and fell to visiting Northwest Christian of Colbert, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-21, in Class 2B Bi-County League play.
“We played really well,” Asotin coach Josie Johnsen said. “We just had a lot of mistakes on our side in the middle of all those games, so lots to work on.”
Madison Shriver made 10 assists for the Panthers, while Taylor Wilkinson hit three aces and Izzy Bailey had 12 digs.
JV — Asotin def. NWC.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLMoscow duo named All-IEL
A pair of Moscow girls’ basketball players will receive Class 4A All-Inland Empire League recognition, it was recently announced.
Juniors Angela Lassen and Peyton Watson were selected to the team, which was picked by the coaches.
First team
Angela Lassen, jr., Moscow; Hattie Larson, sr, Sandpoint; Addie Kiefer, jr., Lakeland; Abigail Neff, sr., Lakeland, Peyton Watson, jr., Moscow.
Newcomer of the year — Karlie Banks, soph., Sandpoint.
Co-MVPs — Kaylee Banks, sr. Sandpoint; Katy Ryan, sr., Lakeland.
Coach of the year — William Love, Sandpoint.
Numerous area players voted to state tourney teams
A total of 11 area players earned recognition by IdahoSports.com on their All-State tournament teams, which were released after the conclusion of Saturday’s state tournament.
The voting was done by members of the website’s staff.
In Class 2A, Grangeville’s Bailey Vanderwall was a second-team pick and Camden Barger was an honorable mention selection.
In Class 1A Division I, Lapwai’s Omari Mitchell and Prairie’s Madison Shears were first-team selections. Prairie’s Kristin Wemhoff and Ellea Uhlenkott as well as Lapwai’s Lauren Gould were second-team picks. Lapwai’s Glory Sobotta was an honorable mention selection.
In Class 1A Division II, Kendrick’s Ruby Stewart was the Sixth Man Award winner, as she averaged 3 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in the event. Kendrick’s Erin Morgan and Rose Stewart were first-team picks, and Drew Stacy was a second-team selection.