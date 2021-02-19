NAMPA, Idaho — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team qualified for its seventh state title game in program history by surging past Carey 52-40 in a Class 1A Division II semifinal Thursday.
Erin Morgan racked up 23 points and four rebounds to help lift the Tigers (20-5), who trailed 15-11 through the opening quarter and 23-22 at halftime before edging ahead in the third and roaring to victory with a 22-point showing in the fourth.
“We just slowed down and got more patient, and just saw the openings better,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said of his team’s decisive adjustments. “I would think that our turnovers were probably zero in the fourth quarter — we just took care of it so much better.”
Drew Stacy provided 12 rebounds and four points for Kendrick, while Rose Stewart had eight boards and five points. Standout Kylie Wood of Carey (10-3) led all scorers with 24 points in spite of what Ireland called an “amazing” effort defending against her by Hailey Taylor, who also added nine Kendrick points.
“It’s incredible,” Ireland said of being in the state final. “We were just hoping to kind of plan for the future. We were flying under the radar going into this. I think that works well for us.”
The Tigers face Tri-Valley of Cambridge-Midvale for the title at 10:30 a.m. Pacific today.
CAREY (10-3)
Shaylee Farnworth 0 0-0 0, Kourtney Patterson 0 0-0 0, Jane Parke 1 1-2 3, Lizbeth Ruiz 1 0-0 2, Berenice Vargas 2 0-0 5, Zowie Quillin 2 2-4 6, Mialee Hennefer 0 0-0 0, Rylie Quillin 0 0-0 0, Katie Mecham 0 0-0 0, Marcela Del Real 0 0-0 0, Kylie Wood 9 1-4 24, Brittany Farmworth 0 0-0 0, Shayli Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-10 40.
KENDRICK (20-5)
Rose Stewart 2 1-1 5, Harley Heimgartner 0 2-2 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Erin Morgan 7 8-10 23, Morgan Silflow 1 1-2 3, Ruby Stewart 1 2-3 4, Hailey Taylor 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 14-18 52.
Carey 15 8 5 12—40
Kendrick 11 11 8 22—52
3-point goals — Wood, Vargas, E. Morgan, Taylor.
Osborne named top player in WPL Division I
Genesee senior post Claira Osborne was named player of the year in the Whitepine League Division I as all-conference selections were announced.
Osborne averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals per game this season.
Other first-team honorees were Prairie senior Madison Shears, Genesee senior Bailey Leseman, and the Lapwai pair of sophomore Lauren Gould and junior Grace Sobotta.
Kamiah’s Brandon Skinner was tabbed coach of the year.
First team — Claira Osborne, Genesee; Madison Shears, Prairie; Bailey Leseman, Genesee; Lauren Gould, Lapwai; Grace Sobotta, Lapwai.
Player of the year — Osborne.
Coach of the year — Brandon Skinner, Kamiah.
Second team — Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Omari Mitchell, Lapwai; Kadance Schilling, Clearwater Valley; Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Kristin Wemhoff, Prairie.
Honorable mention — Tara Schlader, Prairie; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Ashlyn Schoening, Kamiah; Tobie Yocum, Clearwater Valley; Delanie Lockett, Prairie; Laney Landmark, Kamiah; Jordyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Lucie Ranisate, Genesee.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLLakeland 59, Moscow 55
MOSCOW — Moscow came close to toppling 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland of Rathdrum, but the Hawks pulled past the Bears late in the fourth quarter.
Jamari Simpson notched 14 points and seven rebounds for Moscow (4-8, 1-2), and Benny Kitchel had 13 points and seven boards. Carson Seay of Lakeland (8-8, 3-2) led all scorers with 15 points.
“We did a great job on the defensive end,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Unfortunately we were not able to convert enough on the offensive end. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (8-8, 3-2)
Carson Seay 3 6-6 15, Ammon Munyear 3 4-6 10, Noah Haaland 2 1-2 5, Jalen Skalskly 5 0-2 13, Bryce Henry 1 4-4 6, Grant Roth 2 0-0 5, Alden Waddington 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 18-24 59.
MOSCOW (4-8, 1-2)
Bryden Brown 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 2 2-2 7, Cody Isakson 0 0-0 0, Sam Kees 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 2 1-2 7, Tyler Skinner 2 1-2 5, Benny Kitchel 5 0-0 13, Joe Colter 2 3-4 7, Jamari Simpson 4 4-4 14, Kel Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-14 55.
Lakeland 16 8 13 22—59
Moscow 12 17 11 15—55
3-point goals — Seay 3, Skalsky 3, Roth, Kitchel 3, Simpson 2, Abendroth 2, Rehder.
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.
Prairie 62, Potlatch 23
POTLATCH — Three individuals for Prairie of Cottonwood had double-digit point totals while the Pirates held Potlatch to single digits as a team in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Cole Schlader hit two 3-point goals, shot 4-for-5 from the free throw line and scored a game-high 22 points for Prairie (14-4, 10-3). Zach Rambo and Wyatt Ross added 13 and 12, respectively. For Potlatch (0-16, 0-13), Tyler Howard had a team-high eight.
“It was a good defensive game,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (14-4, 10-3)
Wyatt Ross 6 0-0 12, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 4 0-0 9, Tyler Wemhoff 2 1-4 5, Shane Hanson 0 1-2 1, Zach Rambo 6 0-3 13, Cole Schlader 8 4-5 22, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-14 62.
POTLATCH (0-16, 0-13)
Dominic Brown 2 0-0 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 2 1-2 5, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 2 2-2 6, Tyler Howard 4 0-0 8, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0, Seth Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-4 23.
Prairie 26 16 15 5—62
Potlatch 6 7 8 2—23
3-point goals — Schlader 2, Rambo, Schumacher.
Deary-Logos game canceled
MOSCOW — Thursday’s slated game between nonleague adversaies Deary and Logos was canceled because of schedule overcrowding in the lead-up to the district tournament.
VOLLEYBALLBantams open with sweep
SPOKANE — Alyssa Sangster tallied five aces and eight digs as the Clarkston volleyball team opened its coronavirus-delayed season with a 25-8, 25-5, 25-14 Greater Spokane League win against Rogers.
Amya Dahl notched 22 assists for the Bantams, Avah Griner had five kills and Abriauna Hoffman added three blocks.
First-year coach Marie Huffman said the Bantams have quickly picked up a new system despite having less preseason practice time than usual.
JV — Clarkston def. WV.
Freshman — Clarkston def. WV.
Wildcats conquer Vikings
PALOUSE — Maggie Meyer logged 11 kills and eight digs as Colton claimed a 25-18, 25-16, 25-18 victory against Southeast 1B League foe Garfield-Palouse in both teams’ season debut.
Josie Schultheis added nine kills for the Wildcats, who also got four aces from Addie Purnell and 23 assists from Rylee Vining.
Kenzi Pederson had eight kills and two aces for Gar-Pal, while Maci Brantner made 12 digs and three blocks, and Denni Fealy provided 10 assists.
“Colton obviously plays well every time; they’re a tough team,” Vikings coach Brad Rader said.
Pirates fall in five
ROSALIA — Jillian Herres served 18-for-18 with three aces and had 17 assists for Pomeroy, but the Pirates could not quite overcome Tekoa-Rosalia in a 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13 defeat in the season debut for both teams.
Kendall Dixon added four kills and six aces for Pomeroy.
“We are awfully young, and playing in a game like this early is a good growth experience for us, so we’ll just build off of it,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said.
JV — Pomeroy def. TR.