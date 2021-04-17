Madigan Kelly won both hurdles races and anchored a victorious 400-meter relay as the Lewiston girls placed third in the 11-team Sweeney Invitational at Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston.
Kelly won the 300-meter hurdles in a personal-record 47.83 seconds in a race that saw three girls break 50.
Skyla Zimmerman of Moscow won the girls’ 100, long jump and triple jump.
Thor Kessinger claimed two weight titles for the Lewiston boys, who took third. Post Falls was the team winner on both sides.
Samantha Woods of Post Falls strode to winning PRs of 5 minutes, 3.87 seconds in the girls’ 1,600 and 11:06.93 in the 3,200.
GIRLS
Team scores — Post Falls 124.5, Coeur d’Alene 101, Lewiston 96, Lake City 95, Moscow 89, Lakeland 81, Sandpoint 64, Troy 25.5, Deary 19, Kendrick 5, Lapwai 1.
100 — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 13.14; 2. Niki Hare, CdA, 13.22; 3. McKenzie Palanuik, Lak, 13.40.
200 — 1. Angelyca Chapman, LC, 25.64; 2. Katie Gray, Troy, 28.92; 3. Katy Wessels, Lew, 28.08.
400 — 1. Angelyca Chapman, LC, 57.29; 2. Araya Wood, Dea, 1:03.57; 3. Lillian Fletcher, LC, 1:04.31.
800 — 1. Sydnee Hostetler, Lak, 2:25.25; 2. Anne Marie Dance, CdA, 2:28.31; 3. Olivia Bren, Lew, 2:30.71.
1,600 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 5:03.87; 2. Sydnee Hostetler, Lak, 5:25.69; 3. Anne Marie Dance, CdA, 5:29.29.
3,200 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 11:06.93; 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 11:13.92; 3. Maya Conklin, Lew, 13:0.41.
100 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 16.46; 2. Abigail Sanders, PF, 16.88; 3. Taylor Martini, LC, 17.32.
300 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 47.83; 2. Abigail Sanders, PF, 48.45; 3. Leah Holding, PF, 49.30.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Beeler, Earl, Wessels, Kelly) 51.90; 2. Lakeland 53.15; 3. Ashlie Schoenthal, CdA, 53.21.
800 relay — 1. Lake City (Quigley, Martini, Fletcher, Chapman) 1:49.74; 2. Post Falls 1:50.83; 3. Coeur d’Alene 1:52.60.
Medley relay — 1. Moscow (Jakich-Kunze, Zimmerman, A. Lassen, Watson) 1:57.67; 2. Lakeland 2:00.31; 3. Coeur d’Alene 2:02.20.
1,600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Lovett, Holding, Sanders, McLean) 4;13.72; 2. Lakeland 4:17.88; 3. Lewiston 4:18.36.
High jump — 1. Alexis Hildreth, CdA, 4-10; 2. Grace Nauman, Mos, 4-8; 3. Malerah Wilhelm, PF, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Taylor Petz, San, 10-6; 2. Hannah Chirico, LC, 8-6; 3. Samantha Daniels, Lak, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 16-11; 2. Dylan Lovett, PF, 16-2; 3. Katy Wessels, Lew, 15-10½.
Triple jump — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 33-3¾; 2. Lucy Evans, LC, 31-11; 3. Ema Thompson, Lew, 30-11½.
Shot put —1. Lilyy Phenicle, CdA, 36-0; 2. Capri Sims, PF, 33-5½; 3, Lilly Lowry, CdA, 32-0.
Discus — 1. Lily Phenicle, CdA, 124-9; 2. Madeline Wolford, LC, 111-5; 3. Annika Huff, Lew, 106-6.
BOYS
Team scores — Post Falls 127, Sandpoint 119.5, Lewiston 107.5, Lakeland 88.5, Coeur d’Alene 87, Lake City 81.5, Moscow 58, Troy 15, Deary 8, Kendrick 4, Lapwai 4.
100 — 1. Braden Kappen, San, 11.14; 2. Zach Johnson, LC, 11.27; 3. Richie Johnson, Lak, 11.56.
200 — 1. Braden Kappen, San, 22.83; 2. Chase Berg, PF, 23.80; 3. Sheldon Pine, PF, 23.85.
400 — 1. Ben Ricks, San, 53.85; 2. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 54.14; 3. Matthew O’Brien, Lew, 54.32.
800 — 1. Braden Dance, CdA, 2:00.97; 2. Payton Bigler, Lew, 2:03.72; 3. Jett Lucas, San, 2:03.86.
1,600 — 1. Braden Dance, CdA, 4:27.59; 2. Payton Bigler, Lew, 4:39.83; 3. Ethan Garner, CdA, 4:40.58.
3,200 — 1. Brycen Kempton, PF, 9:27.39; 2. Nikolai Braedt, San, 9:39.28; 3. Ethan Garner, Cda, 10:00.74.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 15.67; 2. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 16.23; 3. Isaac Ballew, PF, 16.77.
300 hurdles — 1. Isaac Bellew, PF, 41.33; 2. Pete Begron, LC, 43.48; 3. Preston Johnston, Dea, 43.60.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Weaver, Queen, Adkinson, Johnson) 44.18; 2. Sandpoint 44.26; 3. Post Falls 44.43.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Pine, McClean, Ballew, Berg) 1:31.82; 2. Lake City 1:33.19; 3. Coeur d’Alene 1:37.16.
Medley relay — 1. Sandpoint (Strock, Ennis, Ricks, Lucas) 3:45.43; 2. Moscow 3:51.31; 3. Lakeland 3:54.93.
1,600 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Ricks, Lee, Ennis, Kappen) 3:29.67; 3. Lakeland 3:37.11.
High jump — 1. Eli Jolly, CdA, 6-0; 2. Josh Haug, Lak, 6-0; 3. Rusty Lee, Sam, 5-10.
Pole vault — 1. Jake Skinner, Lew, 12-6; 2. Porter Howard, LC, 12-5; 3. Lars Horning, PF, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Caden McLean, PF, 20-10; 2. James White, Lew, 19-10½; 2. Terry Edwards, Lak, 19-10.
Triple jump — 1. Bryce Henry, Lak, 41-1; 2. Chase Berg, PF, 41-0½; 3. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 40-9.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 45-7½; 2, Seth Hagel, CdA, 44-3; 2. Ammon Munyer, Lak, 44-0 1/2.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 139-9; 2. Logan Parson, LC, 138-3; 3. Alec Eckert, Lew, 136-2.
Coppernoll, Kessingers shine
KAMIAH — Matt Coppernoll of Prairie shattered his personal record in the boys’ discus and McCall-Donnelly captured both team titles in the 11-team Nez Perce Games.
Coppernoll threw 150 feet, 6 inches, a PR by almost 13 feet.
Ruby Kessinger and Lindi Kessinger won two events apiece for Orofino.
GIRLS
Team scores — McCall-Donnelly 131.5, Logos 123, Orofino 105, Kamiah 77, Clearwater Valley 55.5, Prairie 51, Genesee 40, Nezperce 34, Timberline 24, Grangeville 22, Salmon River 6.
100 — 1. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 13.34; 2. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.48; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 13.57.
200 — 1. Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.27; 2. Kristin Wemhjoff, Pra, 27.60; 3. Ally Sofaly, MD, 27.867.
400 — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 1:01.35; 2. Lucia Wilson, Log, 1:02.28; 3. Kristin Wemhoff, Pra, 1:02.43.
800 — 1. Alyssa Blum, Log, 2:35.32; 2. Ameera Wilson, Log, 2:35.46; 3. Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:37.34.
1,600 — 1. Sophie McManus, MD, 5:22.27; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 5:37.15; 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 5:41.68.
3,200 — 1. Sophie McManus, MD, 12:09.79; 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 12:21.20; 3. Sara Casebolt, Log, 12:23.73.
100 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 17.02; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 17.23; 3. Ally Sofaly, MD, 17.34.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 48.53; 2. Laney Landmark, Kam, 48.67; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 50.21.
400 relay — 1. Orofino (Boyer, L. Kessinger, Zywina, R. Kessinger) 53.07; 2. Kamiah 54.70; 3. Clearwater Valley 58.74.
800 relay — 1. Prairie (Geis, Uhlenkott, Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:54.98; 2. Nezperce 2:00.42; 3. Kamiah 2:04.38.
Medley relay — 1. Orofino 1:58.81; 2. McCall-Donnelly 1:59.15; 3. Logos 1:59.53.
1,600 relay — 1. Logos (Jankovic, L. Wilson, A. Wilson, Anderson) 4:21.24; 2. McCall-Donnelly 4:25.40; 3. Nezperce 4:42.24.
High jump — 1. Annabelle Loewen, Gen, 4-4; 2. Alexis Halle, Tim, 4-0; 3. Marissa Larson, Tim, 3-10.
Pole vault — 1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 7-6; 2. Hannah Carroll, MD, 7-6; 3. Ava Carroll, MD, 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 16-3; 2. Ally Sofaly, MD, 15-4; 3. Kadance Schilling, CV, 14-11.
Triple jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 34-1½; 2. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 33-7; 3. Bridgid Monjure, Log, 31-4.
Shot put — 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 34-8; 2. Hannah Duuck, Nez, 28-6; 3. Emma Edwards, Gra, 26-11.
Discus — 1, Ema Edwards, Gra, 95-11; 2. Mary Martin, CV, 91-8; 3. Elianna Edwards, Gra, 86-0.
BOYS
Team scores — McCall-Donnelly 224, Kamiah 130.5, Orofino 78, Logos 76, Prairie 44, Timberline 42, Grangeville 24, Clearwater Valley 22.5, Salmon River 3, Nezperce 2.
100 — 1. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 11.88; 2. Micah Nelson, Tim, 11.91; 3. Bernard Kindall, MD, 12.03.
200 — 1. Micah Nelson, Tim, 24.05; 2, Solomon Howard, Log, 24.29; 3. Cooper Stokes, MD, 24.40.
400 — 1. Jace Sams, Kam, 53.98; 2. Cory Godwin, Oro, 55.17; 3. Theo Sentz, Log, 55.46.
800 — 1. Alex Blum, Log, 2:08.23; 2. Theo Sentz, Log, 2:09.68; 3, Andrew Carmon, MD, 2:12.45.
1,600 — 1. Carson Sellers, Tim, 4:49.53; 2. Jason Elmore, Log, 4:49.54; 3. Zach Atwood, Log, 4:55.64.
3,200 — 1. Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:24.32; 2. Jack McManus, MD, 10:35.21; 3. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:49.82.
110 hurdles — 1. Brady Cox, Kam, 17.32; 2. Adam Rushton, MD, 18.67; 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 19.42.
300 hurdles — 1. Seth Rushton, MD, 46.30; 2. Brady Cox, Kam, 46.36; 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 48.85.
400 relay — 1. Kamiah (Cox, Eades, Wilcox, Sams) 46.50; 2. Orofino 46.99; 3. Prairie 47.40.
800 relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Kindall, Wardle, Pate, Stokes) 1:37.69; 2. Kamiah 1:42.49; 3. Orofino 1:45.62.
Medley relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Kindall, Wardle, Carmon, Speirs) 3:55.82; 2. Orofino 4:22.79; 3. Kamiah 4:36.80.
1,600 relay — 1. McCall-Donnelly (Carmen, Pate, Stokes, Speirs) 3:42.46; 2. Logos 3:46.99; 3. Genesee 3:54.20.
High jump — 1. Isaac Speirs, MD, 6-2; 2. Will Beardin, Oro, 6-0; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 5-4.
Pole vault — 1. Seth Rushton, MD, 11-0; 2. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-0; 3. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6.
Long jump — 1. Hudson VanMiddendorp, MD, 19-1; 2. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 18-2; 3. Kaden Pate, MD, 17-0.
Triple jump — 1. Hudson VanMiddendorp, MD, 40-6; 2. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 39-9; 3. Will Beardin, Oro, 38-9.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 47-6½; 2, Sam Weller, MD, 43-6¾; 3. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 42-0.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 150-6; 2. Thor Kessinger, Oro, 134-10; 3. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 125-0.
SOFTBALLPrairie 25, Kamiah/CV 2
COTTONWOOD — In her second career start, Tara Schlader threw a no-hitter as Prairie beat Kamiah/Clearwater Valley in a nonleague contest.
Eve Uhlenkott added three hits, including a double, and Schlader struck out six batters and walked five as the Pirates (6-0) put up 19 runs in the first inning en route to their sixth win since Monday.
Kamiah/CV 002—2 0 3
Prairie (19)6x —25 18 0
J. Ketola and M. Morrow, B. Breeding. T. Schlader and J. Remacle.
Kamiah/CV hits — none.
Prairie hits — M. Shears 3 (3B), M. Key 3 (2 3B), E. Uhlenkott 3 (2B), J. Remacle 3 (2 2B), R. Enneking 2 (2B), G. Farr 2, A. Uhlenkott, E. Martin.
Potlatch 26-18, Troy 3-0
TROY — Rebecca Butterfield combined with two teammates to pitch a three-inning no-hitter and finished the day with five hits and seven RBI as Potlatch swept Troy in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Other pitchers involved in the no-hitter in the second game were Josie Larson and Kaylen Hadaller.
Taylor Carpenter hit a home run in the second game as the Loggers held the Trojans to one hit on the day.
GAME 1
Potlatch (13)3(10)—26 17 1
Troy 102—3 1 3
Rebecca Butterfield, Josie Larson (2), Emma Chambers (3) and Tayva McKinney. Ecklund and Neville.
Potlatch hits — Butterfield 3 (3B, 2B), Chambers 3 (3B, 2B), Taylor Carpenter 2 (2B), Kaylen Hadaller 2 (2B), Larson 2, McKinney (2B), Heitstuman, Fry, Felton, Beckner.
Troy hits — D. Morgan.
GAME 2
Troy 000—0 0 4
Potlatch 8(10)x—18 12 0
Morgan and Foster. Butterfield, Larson (2), Hadaller (3) and McKinney.
Troy hits — none.
Potlatch hits — McKinney 2 (3B), Larson 2 (2 2B), Butterfield 2 (2B), Carpenter (HR), Hadaller (3B), Chambers (2B), Beckner (2B), Felton, Heitstuman.
TENNISMoscow 7, Lakeland 5
MOSCOW — Autumn Tafoya of Moscow outlasted Malia Batman of Lakeland 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 in No. 3 girls’ singles as Moscow beat Lakeland 7-5 in an Inland Empire League tennis match.
Micah Wolbrecht rallied Jared Serman in boys’ singles after dropping the first set 6-2. Wolbrecht won the next two sets 6-3 and 7-5.
Boys’ singles — Marwan Warnick, Lak, def. Lynnsean Young, Mos, 6-1, 6-4; Bo Wilding, Lak, def. Natalie Rice, Mos, 6-0, 6-0; Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Jared Serman, Lak, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Boys’ doubles — Brady Manko and Brady Hanna, Lak, def. Clayton Hemming and Kel Larso, Mos, 7-6; Cole Andres and Ben Ryan, Lak, def. Ellis Jaeckel and Lucas Ting, mos, 7-6.
Girls’ singles — Malika Warnick, Lak, def. Natalie Rice, Mos, 6-0, 6-0; Jayden Pope, Mos, def. Elle Brown, Lak, 6-3, 6-7, 6-1; Autumn Tafoya, Mos, def. Maila Batman, Lak, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Ellie Carlson and Addie Raebel 6-1, 7-5; Ella Fountain and Emila Fountain def. Madison Hersh and Allison Rader, Lak, 6-0, 6-0.
Mixed doubles — Ellen Heyns and Mark Sproull, Mos, def. Rachael Moen and Cameron Paquette, Lak, 7-5, 6-3; Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen, Mos, def. Faith Brodwater and Calvin Schenkenberger, Lak, 6-1, 6-1.