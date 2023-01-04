COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin tallied 21 points to help the Colfax boys basketball team to an 84-37 victory against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in a Class 2B Bi-County League game Tuesday.
Jenkin scored all of his points from 3-point range, going 7-of-11 from outside for Colfax (9-1, 5-0).
Seth Lustig added 17 points and seven assists. Bradyn Heilsberg contributed 13 points.
“Kids played well, been a little bit of a break since we got to play on our home floor,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said.
Brayden Ermshar had 16 points for Upper Columbia Academy (2-3, 0-3).
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (2-3, 0-3)
Andrew Lapadat 0 0-0 0, Kayke Silva 0 0-0 0, Spencer Rich 1 0-0 2, Kale Patzer 1 0-0 2, Brayden Ermshar 6 3-4 16, Jack MacLaghlan 0 0-0 0, Duran Downes 1 4-5 7, Maxwell Stone 3 0-0 8, Cody Heimann 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-9 37.
COLFAX (9-1, 5-0)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Bradyn Heilsberg 5 2-2 13, Adrik Jenkin 7 0-0 21, Carson Gray 3 1-2 9, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 7 2-2 17, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Drew Vantime 1 0-0 2, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-1 6, J.P Wigen 3 0-1 6, Jaxon Wick 1 0-0 3. Totals 33 5-8 84.
UCA 12 12 9 4—37
Colfax 19 27 23 15—84
3-point goals — Stone 2, Ermshar, Downes, Jenkin 7, Gray 2, Brown, Heilsberg, Lustig, Wick.
JV — Colfax def. Upper Columbia Academy.
Deary 56, Genesee 22
DEARY — Blaine Clark finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Mustangs’ nonleague win against the Bulldogs.
Deary (5-1) relied on a high-scoring second half, outscoring Genesee 34-6.
Laithan Proctor added 13 points for the Mustangs.
Seth Vestal paced Genesee (0-8) with eight points.
GENESEE (0-8)
Kaden Schwartz 1 0-0 3, Teak Wareham 1 3-4 5, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 1 1-3 3, Derek Zenner 1 1-3 3, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Seth Vestal 3 1-2 8, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-12 22.
DEARY (5-1)
Laithan Proctor 5 1-3 13, Kalab Rickard 2 1-2 5, Wyatt Vincent 3 1-3 9, Blaine Clark 5 3-3 15, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 6, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 2, Tucker Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-11 56.
Genesee 11 5 4 2—22
Deary 17 5 22 12—56
3-point goals — Schwartz, Vestal, Proctor 2, Vincent 2, Clark 2.
JV — Genesee 17, Deary 9.
Lake City 83, Moscow 39
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bears struggled to slow down the high powered offense of the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene in a nonleague game.
“They didn’t miss many shots,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “Fought hard, but they are a really good team.”
Ian Hillman led the way for Moscow (6-4) with 18 points and Dylan Rehder added 16. Each player made four 3-pointers in the contest.
Lake City (10-0) had five players in double figures led by Blake Buchanan with 15.
MOSCOW (6-4)
Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 1 0-0 2, Elom Afatchao 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 6 0-0 16, Grant Abendroth 0 0-0 0, Joey Williams 0 1-2 1, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 1 0-0 2, Ian Hillman 5 4-4 18. Totals 13 5-6 39.
LAKE CITY (10-0)
Blake Buchanan 6 1-2 15, Reese Strawn 3 0-0 8, Justin Hill 2 0-0 5, Josh Watson 1 0-0 2, Cason Miller 4 0-0 11, Deakon Kiesbuy 5 2-2 13, Zach Johnson 5 0-1 10, Kolton Mitchell 2 6-6 10, Nathan Hocking 4 0-2 9. Totals 32 9-13 83.
Moscow 11 11 10 7—39
Lake City 28 19 22 14—83
3-point goals — Rehder 4, Hillman 4, Miller 3, Buchanan 2, Strawn 2, Hill, Kiesbuy, Hocking.
JV — Lake City def. Moscow.
McCall-Donnelly 53, Grangeville 31
MCCALL, Idaho — The Bulldogs failed to reach double figures in any quarter in a nonleague loss to the Vandals.
Sam Lindsley had eight points to lead Grangeville (0-7).
Sam Penny had 18 points for McCall-Donnelly (5-2).
GRANGEVILLE (0-7)
Sam Lindsley 3 0-2 8, Ray Holes Jr. 0 1-2 1, Jaden Legaretta 1 2-3 4, Kaycen Sickels 2 0-0 4, Jack Bransford 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 2 1-2 5, Cody Klement 2 1-2 6, David Goicoa 1 0-2 3. Totals 11 5-13 31.
MCCALL-DONNELLY (5-2)
Michael Foster 3 2-3 8, Luke Hauder 1 0-0 2, Kelton Wallace 1 1-2 3, Sam Penny 8 0-0 18, Tate Oba 2 0-2 4, Luke Scott 3 2-2 9, Josh Sorenson 1 0-0 3, Grayson Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Kyler Kunde 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 5-11 53.
Grangeville 7 8 9 7—31
McCall-Donnelly 15 16 10 12—53
3-point goals — Lindsley 2, Klement, Goicoa, Penny 2, Scott, Sorenson.
JV — McCall-Donnelly def. Grangeville.
GIRLS BASKETBALLKamiah 46, Kendrick 40
KAMIAH — The Kubs played tough defense inside the key to hold off the Tigers in a nonleague game.
“Our center play, playing defense down at the post against Rose Stewart, was stellar,” Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said. “Karlee Skinner played big tonight.”
Laney Landmark led Kamiah (7-3) in scoring with 15 points. Ashlyn Schoening (12) and Mariah Porter (10) also reached double figures.
Stewart had 12 points for Kendrick (9-2).
KENDRICK (9-2)
Rose Stewart 6 0-4 12, Harley Heimgartner 2 1-8 6, Hali Anderson 3 0-0 7, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 5, Ruby Stewart 2 0-1 5, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 1-13 40.
KAMIAH (7-3)
Emma Krogh 1 2-2 4, Laney Landmark 4 7-9 15, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Hunt 1 0-0 3, Mariah Porter 4 2-4 10, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0, Karlee Skinner 1 0-0 2, Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Ashlyn Schoening 5 1-2 12, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-17 46.
Kendrick 8 6 11 15—40
Kamiah 10 11 9 16—46
3-point goals — Heimgartner, Anderson, Silflow, Stewart, Taylor, Schoening.
JV — Kendrick 19, Kamiah 11.
Lapwai 79, Clearwater Valley 35
KOOSKIA — The Wildcats easily cruised past the Rams of Kooskia in Whitepine League Division I action.
Lauren Gould finished with a game-high 22 points and 12 boards for Lapwai (12-1, 5-0). Jaelyn McCormack-Marks also was in double figures with 17 points.
Shada Edwards paced Clearwater Valley (5-9, 2-6) with 19 points, hitting five 3s.
LAPWAI (12-1, 5-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 7 0-0 17. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Amasone George 1 5-8 7, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 3, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 10 0-0 22, Jayden Leighton 4 0-0 8, Taya Yearout 2 0-0 4, Qubilah Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 3 1-1 7. Totals 33 6-9 79.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (5-9, 2-6)
Taya Pfefferkorn 2 2-2 6, Shada Edwards 7 0-0 19, Jada Schilling 3 1-1 7, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 1-3 1, Trinity Yocum 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-6 35.
Lapwai 20 24 22 13—79
Clearwater Valley 8 10 8 9—35
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 3, Gould 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Parrish, Edwards 5.
Sandpoint 54, Lewiston 26
SANDPOINT — The Bengals were held to single-digit point totals in three out of four quarters in their loss to the Bulldogs.
“We just came off the bus slow,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “We weren’t able to dig ourseleves out of a hole in the first quarter. Hats off to Sandpoint though, they’re a really good team.”
Zoie Kessinger paced Lewiston (4-8) with 10 points.
Daylee Driggs had 17 points and Ailya Strock 16 for Sandpoint (8-3)
LEWISTON (4-8)
Sydney Arellano 0 1-2 1, Bre Albright 0 0-0 0, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Dilynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Addison McKarcher 2 3-4 7, Zoie Kessinger 3 1-2 10, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 2, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 0 1-4 1, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 1 3-4 5. Totals 7 9-16 26.
SANDPOINT (8-3)
Kelsey Cessna 3 2-2 8, Demi Driggs 0 0-1 0, Daylee Driggs 7 2-4 17, Peyton Cessna 1 0-0 2, Lily Richardson 0 0-2 0, Alexa Tuinstra 1 4-4 7, Aliya Strock 7 0-0 16, Jette Thaete 0 0-0 0, Carly Banks 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 8-14 54.
Lewiston 3 11 5 7—26
Sandpoint 16 15 19 4—54
3-point goals — Kessinger 3, Strock 2, Da. Driggs, Tunistra.
JV — Lewiston def. Sandpoint.
Colfax 61, Upper Columbia Academy 18
COLFAX — Brynn McGaughy tallied 17 points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs downed the Lions of Spangle in a Class 2B Bi-County League contest.
Hailey Demler littered the stat sheet with 11 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks for Colfax (11-0, 5-0).
Sadie Pierce paced Upper Columbia Academy (3-2, 2-2) with nine points.
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY (3-2, 2-2)
Sadie Pierce 3 2-5 9, Tatum Durbin 0 0-0 0, Katie Bunn 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Harbour 0 0-0 0, Linden Peterson 0 0-0 0, Sasha Vaughn 2 0-0 5, Madilyn Larson 0 0-0 0, Megan Christensen 0 0-0 0, Sidney Folkenberg 1 2-2 4. Totals 6 4-7 18.
COLFAX (11-0, 5-0)
Jaisha Gibb 5 0-0 11, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 , Paige Claassen 1 0-0 2, Olivia Andrus 1 1-1 3, Brenna Gilchrist 3 0-0 7, Hailey Demler 5 0-0 11, Ashley Ring 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 1 0-0 2, Ava Swan 2 0-0 4, Brynn McGaughy 7 3-3 17, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-6 61.
UCA 3 8 2 5—18
Colfax 23 18 15 5—61
3-point goals — Pierce, Vaughn, Gibb, Gilcrhist, Demler.
JV — Colfax def. Upper Columbia Academy.
Orofino 60, Genesee 50
GENESEE — The Bulldogs hit 10 from beyond the arc but it was not enough to get past the Maniacs in a nonleague game.
Orofino (2-6) was led by Grace Beardin with 28 points and Jaelyn Miller added 20.
“Think we came together as a team,” Orofino coach Alison Chatfield said. “(We) shared the ball well and played strong defense.”
Chloe Grieser had 19 points to lead Genesee (7-6) and Riley Leseman finished with 12.
No individual box scores were available at press time.
Orofino 10 18 14 18—60
Genesee 16 11 10 13—50