COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin tallied 21 points to help the Colfax boys basketball team to an 84-37 victory against Upper Columbia Academy of Spangle in a Class 2B Bi-County League game Tuesday.

Jenkin scored all of his points from 3-point range, going 7-of-11 from outside for Colfax (9-1, 5-0).

