PULLMAN — The Pullman Greyhounds blanked Clarkston in both ends of a baseball doubleheader Saturday to clinch the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title and the No. 1 seed with home-field advantage for the postseason.
The scores were 11-0 and 10-0.
Hyatt Utzman and Tyler Elbracht combined to pitch a one-hitter in Game 1, and Elbracht tallied two base hits in the first contest as Utzman had two in the second. Tanner Richartz homered for Pullman (11-0) in Game 2, and Marcus Hilliard and Carson Coulter each registered a triple for the day.
“They’ve been consistent all year, and playing really hard,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said of his team. “Really proud of them.”
Pullman begins its postseason “culminating event” play on Thursday at home.
GAME 1
Clarkston 000 00—0 1 2
Pullman 614 0X—11 7 0
C. Bolen, L. Hestman (3) and D. Blunt; H. Utzman, T. Elbracht and C. Coulter.
Clarkson hit — Shubert.
Pullman hits — Elbracht 2, Hilliard (3B), Held (2B), Dreewes (2B), Coulter, Bickelhaupt.
GAME 2
Pullman 010 045—10 5 1
Clarkston 000 000— 0 3 3
Coulter, Bickelhaupt (5), Dreewes (6) and Robison; Lyons, Hays (6) and Bales.
Pullman hits — Utzman 2, Richartz (HR), Coulter (3B), McCloy
Clarkston hits — Blunt, Shubert, Bales
Troy 5-2, Kamiah 1-12
Darrick Baier struck out 10 in his five-inning stint as Troy defeated Kamiah 5-1 to clinch a host role in the playoffs in the first game of a Whitepine League doubleheader at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Brady McLay laced two doubles and pitched a three-hitter as Kamiah won the second game 12-2 in five innings.
Mack Hagenbaugh doubled and singled in the first contest for fourth-seeded Troy (8-6, 8-6), which faces Genesee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home.
The Trojans squeezed all their runs into the first two innings before Kamiah’s Bodie Norman threw four innings of hitless relief, striking out seven.
Herschel Williamson collected three hits in the second game for the Kubs (7-10, 6-8), who will be the No. 6 seed and play at No. 3 Clearwater Valley in a play-in game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kooskia.
GAME 1
Kamiah 000 001 0—1 7 0
Troy 230 000 0—5 8 0
Weist, Norman (4) and W. Williamson; Baier, Hagenbaugh (6) and House.
Kamiah hits — Aragon 2, Nixon, W. Williamson, McLay, Guffey, H. Williamson.
Troy hits — Hagenbaugh 2 (2B), DeMeerleer, Sanderson (2B).
GAME 2
Troy 000 20—2 3 1
Kamiah 040 44—12 12 2
House, DeMeerleer (4), Strunk (5) and Hagenbaugh; McLay and W. Williamson.
Troy hits — Baier, Sanderson, Strunk.
Kamiah hits — McLay 2 (2-2B), J. Aragon 2 (2B), Bashaw, T. Aragon 3, H. Williamson 3.
Kendrick 10, Potlatch 0
POTLATCH — Talon Alexander produced three hits and pitched three innings of hitless relief as Kendrick blanked Potlatch in a Whitepine League game.
The Tigers (12-3, 11-3) clinched a share of the league title but will settle for the No. 2 seed in the district tournament. They will begin play at 6 p.m. Thursday in Orofino.
Alexander doubled twice and, on the mound, matched the five strikeouts of starter Wyatt Fitzmorris, who allowed two hits in four innings.
Kendrick 302 310 1—10 11 2
Potlatch 000 000 0—0 2 2
Wyatt Fitzmorris, Talon Alexander (5) and Ty Koepp; Josh Biltonen, Tyler Howard (4) and NA.
Kendrick hits — Alexander 3 (2 2B), Preston Boyer 2, Troy Patterson 2, Skyler Miller (2B), Hunter Taylor, Rylan Hogan, Koepp.
Potlatch hits — Levi Lusby, Isack McNeal.
Asotin 12-4, Reardan 7-2
REARDAN, Wash. — A big offensive showing in Game 1 and strong fielding in Game 2 helped Asotin earn a sweep of a Northeast 2B League doubleheader against Reardan.
Gavin Ells was 4-for-5 with two doubles in the first contest, while Ryan Denham had three hits with two RBI, and Jace Overberg doubled twice for three RBI. Justin Boyea had eight strikeouts through six innings in Game 1, and Jake Tanguay struck out six through four innings in Game 2. Preston Overberg notched two base hits apiece in the two games.
The Panthers (6-5, 4-5) have now won five straight.
GAME 1
Asotin 400 440 0—12 18 1
Reardan 120 030 1— 7 7 1
Jake Tanguay, Justin Boyea (2) and Preston Overberg; Aiden Kieffer, Tate Nelson (5) and Kobe Martinez.
Asotin hits — Gavin Ells 4 (2 2B), Ryan Denham 3, Tanguay 2 (2B), Jace Overberg 2 (2 2B), P. Overberg 2 (2B), Jack Stevens 2, Kelton Judy, Sam Hall, AJ Olerich.
Reardan — Nelson 2 (2B), Kieffer 2, Dusty Puls, Greg Alvarez, Cody Sprecher.
GAME 2
Asotin 310 000 0—4 5 0
Reardan 100 010 0—2 9 2
Tanguay, Denham (5) and P. Overberg; Caden Day, Abe Nelson (7) and Kieffer.
Asotin hits — P. Overberg 2, Denham, Judy, Hall.
Reardan hits — A. Nelson 2 (2 2B), Kieffer 2, Day 2, Alvarez (2B), T. Nelson, Noah Meyer.
SOFTBALLColfax 7, Liberty 5
SPANGLE, Wash. — Jorja Koerner hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the seventh inning and threw an eight-hitter as Colfax beat Liberty in a Northeast 2B League game.
Koerner’s homer was followed by a triple by Riane Jones, who then scored on a grounder.
On the mound, Koerner struck out five and walked two.
Colfax 001 121 2—7 11 6
Liberty 100 013 0—5 8 4
Jorja Koerner and Harper Booth; Jaiden Stephens and Lexi Kettner.
Colfax hits — Justice Brown 2, Harper Booth 2, Helina Hahn (3B), Riane Jones (3B), Anni Cox, Delaney Imler, Taylor Parkins.
Liberty hits — Maizy Fetwell 2 (HR), Sarah Hartman 2 (2B), Hailey Carter 2, Anna Pittmann, Nemick.
Asotin 16-17, Reardan 1-9
REARDAN, Wash. — Starting pitchers Caylie Browne and Lily Denham gave themselves plenty of support as Asotin swept Reardan in a Northeast 2B League doubleheader.
Browne threw a six-hitter and drove in three runs in the opener. Denham had four RBI in the second game while striking out 11 to notch a win despite allowing 14 hits and five walks.
Emily Elskamp tallied three RBI in the second game for Asotin.
GAME 1
Asotin 038 41—16 15 1
Reardan 001 00—1 6 7
Cay. Browne and Cad. Brown; Sosky and Mattern.
Asotin hits — Cay. Browne 3, Cad. Browne 2 (2B), Adler-Nowoj 2 (2B), Hall 2, Bittle 2, Stevens, Denham, Neighbors, Koch.
Reardan hits — Sosky (3B), Mattern (2B), Liebfried (2B), Storm, Flett, Curry.
GAME 2
Asotin 273 120 2—17 18 4
Reardan 202 021 2—9 14 1
Koch and Cad. Browne; Curry, Murkins (3) and Mattern.
Asotin hits — Denham 3 (2B), Bailey 2 (3B), Hall 2 (2B), Elskamp 2 (2B), Stevens (2B), Cay. Browne 2, Neighbors 2, Cad. Brown 2, Bhardwaj, Bittle.
Reardan hits — Preuschoff 5 (2B, HR), Flett 3, Sosky 2, Liebfried 2, Mattern (2B), Curry.
TENNISMoscow 6, Post Falls 6
POST FALLS — Lynnsean Young in boys’ singles and the girls’ doubles pairing of Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha led the way with straight-sets victories at the No. 1 level for Moscow in an overall team tie with Post Falls.
The Bears went undefeated in girls’ and mixed doubles to offset the Trojans’ dominance in girls’ singles.
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Nic McLeod 6-3, 6-0; Post Falls won by default; Cayden Wrublik, PF, def. Micah Wolbrecht 6-0, 6-4.
Girls’ singles — Emily Schlothauer, PF, def. Natalie Rice 6-0, 6-0; Mattie Martensen, PF, def. Autumn Tafoya 6-0, 6-4; Ryleah Plumeah, PF, def. Brigid O’Sullivan 6-3, 6-4.
Boys’ doubles — Josiah Shields and Jacob Ditto, PF, def. Clayton Hemming and Kel Larson 6-2, 6-1; Henry Deming and Kolby Clyde, Mos, def. Austin Mayo and Noah Meredith 6-4, 6-4.
Girls’ doubles — Serena Strawn and Aneesha Shrestha, Mos, def. Melanie Fry and Madi Barkley 6-3, 6-0; Ella Fountain and Emilia Fountain, Mos, def. Megan Stone and Makensy Shapiro 6-1, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Moscow won by default; Sammie Unger and Ellis Jaeckel, Mos, def. Ryan Nearing and Liberty Ortega 6-3, 6-2.
TRACKAsotin nabs both crowns
COLFAX — Asotin sophomore Haylee Appleford won the girls’ shot put with a personal-record 38-foot throw as the Panthers ran away with both team titles in a season-ending, five-team 2B district track meet Friday.
Winning at least two individual events apiece for Asotin were Appleford, Chloe Overberg, Carson Benner and Paul Pederson. Double winners for Colfax included Colton Kneale and Jacob Brown.
Sydnee Balzer of Asotin won the girls’ 100 with her best time of the season and also aided a relay victory.
GIRLS
Team scores
Asotin 213, Colfax 125½, Liberty 88, Lind-Ritzville 73, Reardan 25½.
Area winners
100 — Sydnee Balzer, Aso, 13.22; 200 — Rilynn Heimgartner, Aso, 28.41; 400 — Hannah Baerlocher, Colf, 1:16.72; 1,600 — 1. Chloe Overberg, Aso, 5:42.93; 3,200 — Chloe Overberg, Aso, 11:38.23; 100 hurdles — 1. Emmalyn Barnea, Aso, 18.53; 300 hurdles — Jaisha Gibb, Colf, 56.16; 400 relay — Asotin (Balzer, Connor, Thummel, R. Heimgartner) 56.76; 800 relay — Asotin (Thummel, Connor, Ball, R. Heimgartner) 1:57.52; 1,600 relay — Asotin (Barnea, M. Heimgartner, R. Heimgartner, Thummel) 5:04.85; Triple jump — Skye Mackintosh, Aso, 32-8¾; Shot put — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 38-0; Discus — Haylee Appleford, Aso, 107-4.
BOYS
Team scores
Asotin 192½, Colfax 150, Liberty 85, Lind-Ritzville 84, Reardan 46½.
Area winners
200 — Carson Benner, Aso, 24.31; 400 — Jaxon Wick, Colf, 56.28; 800 — Paul Pederson, Aso, 2:19.10; 1,600 — Paul Pederson, Aso, 5:07.34; 3,200 — Paul Pederson, Aso, 11:25.42; 110 hurdles — Colton Kneale, Colf, 20.71; 300 hurdles — Colton Kneale, Colf, 51.44; 400 relay — Asotin (Warwick, Heler, Pasion, Benner) 47.73; 1,600 relay — Colfax (Heiner, Wick, Heilsberg, Vanek) 3:59.89; Triple jump — Carson Benner, Aso, 35-11; Shot put — Jacob Brown, Colf, 41-7; Discus — Jacob Brown, Colf, 117-3; Javelin — Jon Warwick, Aso, 127-2.