OROFINO — Jagger Hewett hit a career milestone as the Kendrick Tigers dealt the Orofino Maniacs their first loss of the season in a 48-40 nonleague boys basketball decision Tuesday.
Hewett finished with 21 points, landing him squarely at a total of 1,000 in his time thus far with Kendrick (7-1). He also had seven steals in the contest.
“(Hewett) just leads our team really well,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “Most of what he does starts defensively.”
Loudan Cochran hit six 3s and provided 22 of the 40 points for Orofino (6-1) in the Maniacs’ losing effort.
KENDRICK (7-1)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 5 9-11 21, Nathan Tweit 4 0-0 8, Wyatt Cook 2 0-2 4, Hunter Taylor 3 1-2 8, Mason Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Ty Koepp 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 11-17 48.
OROFINO (6-1)
Drew Hanna 1 0-0 2, Easton Schneider 1 0-0 3, Nick Drobish 0 0-0 0, Landon Hudson 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 3 0-3 6, Loudan Cochran 8 0-0 22, Quinton Naranjo 1 0-0 3, Aiden Olive 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 0-3 40.
Kendrick 11 13 7 17—48
Orofino 2 18 12 8—40
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Taylor, Cochran 6, Schneider, Naranjo.
JV — Orofino 38, Kendrick 35 (OT)
Pullman 79, East Valley 36
PULLMAN — The unbeaten Greyhounds made an emphatic start to their Class 2A Greater Spokane League season, blitzing past visiting East Valley.
Pullman (10-0, 1-0) benefited from 25 points courtesy of Jaedyn Brown along with 21 from Champ Powaukee and 14 from Dane Sykes in what coach Craig Brantner said was also “probably our best defensive effort of the year.” Eight players in all got on the board for the Greyhounds, who held the Knights to fewer and fewer points with each passing quarter.
EAST VALLEY (6-5, 0-1)
Diezel Wilkinson 2 0-0 5, Coleton Hanson 2 0-0 4, Luke Holecek 6 0-0 14, Nehemiah Harry 0 0-0 0, Chase Whallon 1 0-0 2, Hunter Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jesse Stevens 2 0-0 6, Braxdon Bales 0 0-0 0, David Layne 0 0-0 0, NA 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 0-0 36.
PULLMAN (10-0, 1-0)
Jaedyn Brown 8 4-4 25, Tanner Barbour 3 1-1 8, Lucian Pendry 1 0-0 2, Austin Hunt 2 0-0 4, Dane Sykes 7 0-0 14, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-2 3, Champ Powaukee 7 4-4 21, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Logan Thompson 1 0-0 2, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 9-11 79.
East Valley 13 9 8 6—36
Pullman 19 17 24 19—79
Potlatch 55, Troy 44 (OT)
TROY — After finding themselves deadlocked with the host Trojans through regulation, the Potlatch Loggers took command in overtime to claim a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Chase Lovell totaled a game-high 23 points and went 6-for-6 in overtime to help Potlatch (7-1, 4-1) seal the win. Jack Clark and Everett Lovell each added another 11 points for the Loggers, while Noah Johnson (13 points) and Dominic Holden (11) led the way for Troy (6-2, 4-2).
“Against Kamiah (on Saturday), we did not respond well to overtime,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “Tonight, we responded well to overtime, and the kids did a good job of really coming out for the overtime period.”
POTLATCH (7-1, 4-1)
Chase Lovell 6 6-7 23, Jack Clark 4 3-4 11, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 3 3-5 11, Jaxon Vowels 2 3-4 8, Sam Barnes 0 0-2 0, Logan Amos 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 15-23 55.
TROY (6-2, 4-2)
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 3 0-2 8, Chandler Blazzard 4 0-0 8, Dominic Holden 3 3-4 11, Noah Johnson 5 1-4 13, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 2, Joseph Bendel 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-10 44.
Potlatch 12 8 12 6 17—55
Troy 10 10 9 9 6—44
3-point goals — C. Lovell 5, E. Lovell 2, Vowels, Stoner 2, Holden 2, Johnson 2.
JV — Potlatch def. Troy.
Prairie 59, Clearwater Valley 32
COTTONWOOD — Lee Forsmann totaled 33 points, 13 rebounds and five steals in a game which saw Prairie of Cottonwood pull away in the fourth quarter for an emphatic Whitepine League Division I win against visiting Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Pirates (3-7, 2-3) were also buoyed by 11 points from Riley Shears, while the Rams got 11 of their own from Austin Curtis. Prairie coach Tim Sheffler praised his team’s “pressure defense” as key to the victory.
“We’ve really been able to step up our pressure on defense and our press,” he said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-7, 1-6)
Myatt Osborn 0 0-0 0, Cameron Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 2 0-0 4, Josh Gardner 1 1-2 3, Landon Schlieper 6 0-0 12, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Raphael Kessler 0 0-0 0, Austin Curtis 4 3-4 11. Totals 14 4-6 32.
PRAIRIE (3-7, 2-3)
Matthew Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Riley Shears 4 2-4 11, Trenton Lorentz 2 0-0 4, Shane Hanson 0 1-4 1, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Lee Forsmann 10 11-14 33, Bennie Elven 3 0-0 6, Phil Schwartz 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-25 59.
Clearwater Valley 8 8 13 3—32
Prairie 12 14 14 19—59
3-point goals — Forsmann 2, Shears.
JV — Prairie 45, Lewiston C 35
Pomeroy 70, Touchet 26
POMEROY — The Pirates scored the first 18 points and rolled to a Class 1B Southeast league win against the Touchet Indians.
Trevin Kimble filled up the box with 19 points, nine steals, five rebounds and five assists for Pomeroy (5-4, 3-3).
Oliver Severs led the Pirates in scoring with 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
“We did as good of a job moving the ball tonight as we have all season,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said.
TOUCHET (5-4, 2-4)
Godinez 2 0-0 6, Orozco 0 0-0 0, Mendoza 2 0-0 5, Pumphery 0 0-0 0, Rincon 0 0-0 0, Frazier 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Zessin 2 0-0 4, Crumbah 2 0-0 6, Kincaid 1 0-0 2, Huntley 1 1-1 3. Totals 10 1-1 26.
POMEROY (5-4, 3-1)
Oliver Severs 10 4-6 24, Brady Bott 0 2-4 2, Jett Slusser 2 4-4 9, Trevin Kimble 8 1-3 19, Brodie Magill 2 0-2 4, Colby Ledgerwood 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jacob Reisinger 1 0-0 2, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 4 0-0 8, Kyzer Herres 1 0-0 2, Cesar Morfin 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-19 70.
Touchet 4 6 13 3—26
Pomeroy 23 13 28 6—70
3-point goals — Godinez 2, Crumbah 2, Mendoza, Kimble 2, Slusser.
Logos 68, Genesee 28
MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson and Jack Driskill led the way as the Knights of Moscow routed the visiting Genesee Bulldogs in Whitepine League Division I play.
Wilson put up 25 points and made seven assists on the day, while Driskill had 19 points and six steals. Thomas Bowen also reached double figures on offense for Logos (3-5, 2-4), scoring 10.
Teak Wareham headed things up for Genesee (0-10, 0-7) with 10 points.
“I think we really started to play as a team, which has helped a lot,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said. “We’re a really young team, and it’s really fun to see them wake up and play as a unit.”
GENESEE (0-10, 0-7)
Kaden Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Teak Wareham 4 2-4 10, Kalitri Hubbard 0 0-0 0, Derek Burt 3 2-4 8, Derek Zenner 1 1-2 3, Sam Stewart 0 2-2 2, Seth Vestal 2 0-0 5, Joe Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-12 28.
LOGOS (3-5, 2-4)
Seamus Wilson 10 3-4 25, Jack Driskill 7 0-1 19, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 2 0-0 5, Thomas Bowen 4 2-2 10, Emeth Toebben 1 0-0 3, Boaz Whitling 2 0-0 4, Oliver Spencer 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-7 68.
Genesee 6 12 6 4—28
Logos 14 23 20 11—68
3-point goals — Vestal, Driskill 5, Wilson 2, Atwood, Toebben.
JV — Logos def. Genesee.
West Valley 61, Clarkston 49
SPOKANE VALLEY — After falling into an early hole against West Valley, visiting Clarkston rallied to cut the deficit to four points with five minutes remaining in regulation, only for the Eagles to pull away again in the closing stages of both teams’ Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
Mason Brown totaled 15 points including 11 in the first half to lead the Bantams (4-5, 0-1), while Xavier Santana added another 14. Grady Walker of West Valley (9-1, 1-0) was the game’s overall high-scorer at 25 points, with Ben Fried providing another 17 for the Eagles.
CLARKSTON (4-5, 0-1)
Xavier Santana 6 1-2 14, Landon Taylor 2 0-0 5, Nathan Somers 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 7 0-3 15, Xander Van Tine 1 2-2 4, Dominic Paulucci 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 3 1-2 7, Dustin Beck 0 0-0 0, Kameron Blunt 0 0-0 0, Josh Hoffman 2 0-3 4, Ikaika Millan 0 0-0 0, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 4-12 49.
WEST VALLEY (9-1, 1-0)
Noah Gaddlene 1 0-0 3, Ashton Zettle 1 2-3 4, Ben Fried 4 5-6 17, Rosko Schroeder 4 4-4 12, Tommy Price 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 9 4-4 25. Totals 19 15-19 61.
Clarkston 11 12 11 15—49
West Valley 20 10 10 21—61
3-point goals — Santana, Taylor, Brown, Fried 4, Walker 3, Gaddlene.
JV — West Valley def. Clarkston.
Bonners Ferry 61, Moscow 48
MOSCOW — The Bears made a late run, but could not come back from an early deficit against the Bonners Ferry Badgers in a nonleague game.
Moscow (7-6) was outscored 22-9 in the first quarter and cut the lead to three in the fourth quarter before Bonners Ferry (9-1) pulled away.
Dylan Rehder hit four 3s and had 14 points to lead the Bears. Ian Hillman added 11 points and Zac Skinner had nine points and eight rebounds.
Asher Williams led the Badgers with 25 points.
BONNERS FERRY (9-1)
Ridge Williams 3 2-3 8, Eli Blackmore 1 1-2 3, Charles Henslee 4 1-2 10, Riley Petesch 1 0-0 2, Asher Williams 8 8-8 25, Thomas Bateman 0 0-0 0, Trey Bateman 3 0-0 6, Braeden Blackmore 3 0-0 7. Totals 23 12-15 61.
MOSCOW (7-6)
Cody Wilson 1 1-2 3, Brayson Reed 0 0-0 0, Traiden Cummings 0 0-0 0, Dylan Rehder 4 2-2 14, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 3, Joey Williams 0 0-0 0, Caleb Skinner 3 2-5 8, Zac Skinner 4 1-4 9, Ian Hillman 4 3-4 11. Totals 17 9-17 48.
Bonners Ferry 22 11 12 16—61
Moscow 9 10 16 13—48
3-point goals — Henslee, Williams, Blackmore, Rehder 4, Abendroth.
JV — Moscow def. Bonners Ferry.
Colton 54, Asotin JV 35
ASOTIN — Visiting Colton had a battle in the first half, but thoroughly took over after intermission to defeat Asotin’s JV.
Matt Reisenauer led the way with 22 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists for the Wildcats (3-6), while Angus Jordan scored 12, and Dan Bell had six points and 11 rebounds.
COLTON (3-6)
Angus Jordan 3 5-8 12, Grant Wolf 5 0-1 12, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 0-2 2, Dan Bell 2 1-2 6, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-1 0, Matt Reisenauer 8 5-6 22. Totals 19 11-20 54.
ASOTIN JV (N/A)
B. Anderson 0 1-4 1, S. Biery 2 2-2 6, C. Engle 1 1-2 3, S. Hall 5 0-1 10, S. Ausman 2 2-2 6, C. Kelley 0 0-0 0, D. Finney 0 0-0 0, J. Boyea 4 1-2 9. Totals 14 7-13 35.
Colton 10 6 15 23—54
Asotin JV 8 10 8 9—35
3-point goals — Wolf 2, Jordan, Bell, Reisenauer.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 64, West Valley 35
SPOKANE — Kendall Wallace returned from concussion protocol and led the Bantams to a win in their Greater Spokane League opener against the West Valley Eagles.
Wallace had 18 points, five rebounds and five steals for Clarkston (7-4, 1-0). The Bantams had 21 steals and 16 assists as a team.
Chloe Deharo scored 27 of the 35 points for West Valley (0-6, 0-1).
CLARKSTON (7-4, 1-0)
Kendall Wallace 7 1-2 18, Ryann Combs 3 0-1 6, Taryn Demers 1 0-0 2, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 2 1-3 5, Ella Leavitt 1 0-0 2, Alahondra Perez 6 0-2 14, Samara Powaukee 0 2-2 2, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2, Lexi Villavicencio 3 2-2 8, Olivia Gustafson 2 1-2 5, Ella Ogden 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-14 64.
WEST VALLEY (0-6, 0-1)
Chloe Deharo 10 6-8 27, Brynlee Ordinario 0 0-0 0, Gabi Glass 0 0-0 0, Cydney Sabori 0 0-0 0, Ava Cheroke 0 0-0 0, Cailin Donaghy 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Adamson 2 0-0 6, Kat Davis 0 0-0 0, Cassie Kappen 1 0-0 2, Addisoen Mcintyre 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 6-8 35.
Clarkston 22 18 22 2—64
West Valley 5 15 8 7—35
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Perez 2, Adamson 2, Deharo.
JV — Clarkston 55, West Valley 14
Moscow 69, Bonners Ferry 63
BONNERS FERRY — The Bears used a solid night at the free throw line to get passed the Bonners Ferry Badgers in a nonleague game.
Moscow (5-11) went 20-of-24 (83%) from the line, including several late free throws to help seal the victory in a game that Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp called a “total team effort.”
Punk Knott hit three 3s and led the Bears with 17 points. Lola Johns added 14 and Maya Anderson had 11.
Asha Abubakari had 29 points for Bonners Ferry (7-7).
MOSCOW (5-11)
Punk Knott 4 6-6 17, Kolbi Kiblen 1 2-3 4, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 3 2-4 11, Kennedy Thompson 1 6-6 8, Jalyn Rainer 4 0-0 9, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 5 4-4 14, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0, Li’i Leituaula 3 0-1 6. Totals 21 20-24 69.
BONNERS FERRY (7-7)
Jaydin Falck 0 0-0 0, Rylie Kimball 1 2-2 4, Markynn Pluid 2 2-4 6, Sydney Hinthorn 4 3-5 11, Mia Blackmore 4 4-4 13, Asha Abubakari 11 7-11 29. Totals 22 18-26 63.
Moscow 13 19 19 18—69
Bonners Ferry 14 12 14 23—63
3-point goals — Knott 3, Anderson 3, Rainer, Blackmore.
JV — Bonners Ferry def. Moscow.
Pullman 68, East Valley 18
PULLMAN — Putting nine players on the board and three in double figures, the Greyhound girls raced to their first win of the season in their Class 2A Greater Spokane League opener against East Valley.
Suhailey Reyes (19 points), Ryliann Bednar (13) and Lacie Sines (12) headed things up for Pullman, which improved to 1-5 overall and 1-0 in league.
EAST VALLEY (0-4, 0-1)
Abby Moore 2 0-0 6, Cecilia Syron 0 0-0 0, Hannah Rasmussen 2 0-0 6, Fasai Xiong 1 0-0 3, Mercedes Lopez 0 0-0 0, Abigail Dach 0 0-0 0, Jade Gregerson 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Ervin 0 0-0 0, Amalie Wandall 1 1-2 3. Totals 6 1-2 18.
PULLMAN (1-5, 1-0)
Meg Limburgh 1 0-0 3, Jennabee Harris 2 0-0 5, Sophie Armstrong 2 0-1 4, Lacie Sines 6 0-0 12, Lillian Cobos 0 1-2 1, Marissa Carper 2 0-1 4, Suhailey Reyes 7 5-6 19, Serah Singh 3 1-2 7, Ryliann Bednar 6 1-4 13, Audrey Smith 0 0-0 0, Lynnsey Biorn 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 8-16 68.
East Valley 0 14 4 0—18
Pullman 24 14 14 16—68
3-point goals — Moore 2, Rasmussen 2, Xiong, Limburgh, Harris.
Colton 56, Asotin 29
ASOTIN — Grace Kuhle put in a 25-point showing in a nonleague game which saw Colton take over in the second quarter en route to victory against Asotin.
Kyndra Stout scored eight points, most of those coming from a 6-for-6 free-throw performance, and added 12 rebounds for the visiting Wildcats (9-1). For the Panthers (3-9), Cady Browne scored a team-high eight.
“We started off a little bit slow, but once we got in the flow in the second quarter, things started clicking for us,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We did a good job moving the ball tonight.”
COLTON (9-1)
Grace Kuhle 7 7-9 25, Holly Heitstuman 0 0-2 0, Rori Weber 1 0-0 3, Kyndra Stout 1 6-6 8, Ella Nollmeyer 0 1-2 1, Kaydee Heitstuman 4 0-2 10, Clair Moehrle 2 1-3 6, Sidni Whitcomb 1 1-3 3. Totals 16 16-27 56
ASOTIN (3-9)
Kelsey Thummel 1 2-6 5, Sadie Thummel 0 0-1 0, Emma Barney 1 2-3 4, Cady Browne 4 0-1 8, Carlie Ball 0 3-4 3, Hannah Appleford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 0 2-4 2, Haylee Appleford 3 1-6 7, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 11-25 29.
Colton 7 22 8 19—56
Asotin 3 5 8 13—29
3-point goals — Kuhle 4, Weber, K. Heitstuman, Moehrle, Thummel.
Potlatch 46, Garfield-Palouse 34
PALOUSE — Jaylee Fry scored 20 points for the Loggers in a nonleague win versus the Vikings.
“Fry worked hard, got a lot of steals for those easy buckets,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said.
Potlatch (9-3) took a 25-13 lead into halftime.
Elena Flansburg had 15 points to lead Garfield-Palouse (2-7), while Kennedy Cook added 11.
POTLATCH (9-3)
Brianna Winther 2 0-0 4, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Tayva McKinney 2 0-2 5, Jaylee Fry 9 0-3 20, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Reynolds 2 5-6 9. Totals 19 5-11 46.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (2-7)
Elena Flansburg 6 1-4 15, Morgan Lentz 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 4 2-2 11, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Hailey Beckner 1 1-2 3, Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Brantner 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-8 34.
Potlatch 13 12 13 8—46
Garfield-Palouse 9 4 11 10—34
3-point goals — Fry 2, McKinney, Flansburg 2, Cook, Blomgren.
Pomeroy 49, Touchet 10
POMEROY — The Pirates kept the Touchet Indians to five points or less in every quarter to earn a strong Southeast 1B League win.
Jillian Herres and Kendall Dixon each had 11 points to lead Pomeroy (4-3, 2-2), with Dixon adding 11 boards to complete a double-double.
The Pirates held Touchet (0-8, 0-3) to 4-of-41 shooting (9.7%) on the night.
TOUCHET (0-8, 0-3)
Marielle Mendoza 0 2-4 2, Diana Rincon 4 0-2 8, Mackenzie Forbes 0 0-0 0, Emily Hilbert 0 0-0 0, Venessa Angeles 0 0-0 0, Cadence Carlisle 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-6 10.
POMEROY (4-3, 2-2)
Jillian Herres 5 1-2 11, Chase Caruso 2 0-0 5, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Hailee Brewer 2 0-0 4, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-0 8, Kendall Dixon 5 1-2 11, Jadence Gingerich 2 0-0 4, Caroline McKeirnan 0 1-2 1, Maria Altube 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 1 0-0 2, Grace Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-6 49.
Touchet 2 1 5 2—10
Pomeroy 9 14 11 15—49
3-point goals — Gilbert 2, Caruso, Bartles.
Kendrick 44, Grangeville JV 26
KENDRICK — The Tigers roared to a 21-6 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back in a win against Grangeville’s JV.
Kendrick (10-3) had originally been slated to face the Grangeville varsity, but the Bulldogs sent their JV instead due to scheduling issues.
GRANGEVILLE JV (N/A)
K. Adams 5 0-0 14, D. Bashaw 1 0-0 2, M. York 0 0-0 0, E. Told 2 2-2 6, H. Told 1 0-0 2, I. Wilkinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 2-4 26.
KENDRICK (10-3)
Rose Stewart 6 0-0 12, Harley Heimgartner 4 0-4 8, Hali Anderson 3 0-0 6, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 1 1-4 4, Ruby Stewart 2 2-2 7, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 7. Totals 19 3-10 44.
Grangeville JV 6 7 2 11—26
Kendrick 21 14 5 4—44
JV — Adams 4, Taylor, Stewart, Silflow.