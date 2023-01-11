Hewett hits millennium mark in Kendrick boys basketball win

Kendrick guard Jagger Hewett, center, scored his 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s win against Orofino.

 August Frank/Tribune

OROFINO — Jagger Hewett hit a career milestone as the Kendrick Tigers dealt the Orofino Maniacs their first loss of the season in a 48-40 nonleague boys basketball decision Tuesday.

Hewett finished with 21 points, landing him squarely at a total of 1,000 in his time thus far with Kendrick (7-1). He also had seven steals in the contest.

Tags

Recommended for you