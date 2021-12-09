POMEROY — Nick Heier had nine points and four offensive rebounds in the first quarter as the Asotin boys’ basketball team raced out to a 16-point advantage and never looked back in beating Pomeroy 57-44 in a nonleague game Wednesday.
Coach Perry Black felt his team had a much better start than in the Panthers’ previous game against Garfield-Palouse.
“We were just very very efficient, which is good, because against Gar-Pal, it was the opposite,” Black said. “We wanted to get out early and set the tone, and it definitely worked.”
Heier finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Preston Overberg also tallied 13 points for Asotin (2-0).
Trent Gwinn finished with 21 points and Jett Slusser had 10 for the Pirates (0-1).
ASOTIN (2-0)
Nick Heier 6 1-1 13, Carson Benner 0 0-2 0, Tanner Nicholas 2 0-0 6, Preston Overberg 3 6-9 13, Cooper Biery 2 2-4 6, Rueben Eggleston 2 0-0 5, Gavin Ells 3 0-0 8, Cameron Clovis 0 2-2 2, Cody Ells 1 2-2 4. Totals 19 13-20 57.
POMEROY (0-1)
Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Trent Gwinn 10 1-1 21, Jett Slusser 4 0-0 10, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, N/A 1 1-1 3, Jayden Slusser 1 0-2 2, Trace Roberts 0 1-2 1, Richie Vecchio 3 1-4 7. Totals 19 4-10 44.
Asotin 18 11 19 9—57
Pomeroy 2 10 19 13—44
3-point goals — Nicholas 2, G. Ells 2, Eggleston, Overberg, Je. Slusser 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPomeroy 44, Asotin 32
POMEROY — Trailing by 10 after one quarter of play, the Pirates held the Panthers to five or fewer points in each of the final three periods to earn a home nonleague win in their season opener.
“We had a slow start for our first time back on the court, but we kept chipping away and never gave up which allowed us to come out with a win,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said.
Keely Maves had 20 points and five rebounds to pace the Pirates (0-1). Jillian Herres chpped in 15 points.
“Jillian showed discipline and leadership tonight,” Bye said. “She attacked the basket hard, which got her to the line over and over. Keely struggled with foul trouble early but was able to fight her way back in the game.”
Emmalyn Barnea and Haylee Appleford led Asotin (0-3) with six points each.
ASOTIN (0-3)
Izzy Bailey 1 0-0 3, Emmalyn Barnea 3 0-2 6, Emalie Wilks 2 1-2 5, Caylie Browne 1 0-0 2, Lily Denham 2 0-0 4, Kayla Paine 2 0-0 4, Carlie Ball 1 0-0 2, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 2 2-5 6. Totals 14 3-8 32.
POMEROY (1-0)
Jillian Herres 3 8-10 15, Chase Caruso 2 1-2 7, Keely Maves 10 0-0 20, Kiersten Bartles 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Haliee Brewer 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 0 0-0 0, Kendall Dixon 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 9-12 44.
Asotin 18 5 3 5—32
Pomeroy 8 14 9 13—44
3-point goals — Bailey, Caruso 2, Herres.
Lakeside 48, Garfield-Palouse 43
PLUMMER, Idaho — Ashlee Holt hit a pair of 3-pointers in the late stages as the Knights of Plummer tripped up the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Jolissa Holt finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Lakeside (3-1). Ashlee Holt had 15 points.
Kenzi Pederson paced Garfield-Palouse (1-1) with 17 points. Madi Cloninger added 12 on four 3-pointers.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER/WORLEY (3-1)
Ashlee Holt 4 4-4 15, Jolissa Holt 8 4-8 20, Meyha Wienclaw 0 0-0 0, Martina Rivera 0 0-2 0, Kiona Allen 0 0-0 0, Destiny Matt 2 0-2 4, Arianna Gorr 3 3-4 9, Angel Tsawklai 0 0-0 0, Maryah Erickson 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-20 48.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-1)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 9, Madi Cloninger 4 0-0 12, Mak Collier 1 1-1 3, Maci Brantner 1 1-2 3, Kenzi Pedersen 7 2-6 17. Totals 16 4-9 43.
Garfield-Palouse 12 7 11 13—43
Lakeside 8 12 11 17—48
3-point goals — A. Holt 3, Cloninger 4, Cook 3.
WRESTLINGMoscow comes up short against Timberline
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — The Moscow wrestling had a good early and late run, but a string of pins and forfeits were costly in a 42-34 loss at Timberlake of Spirit Lake.
Winners for Moscow included Kai Reynolds (126), Aidan Prakash (132), Jack Bales (132) and Wyatt Hartig (182) by fall; Diego Deaton (145) by major decision and Skyla Zimmerman (113) and Eli Lyon (152) by decision.
Moscow coach Pat Amos said Bales’ match was the match of the night for the Bears, who hit the mats again at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Lewiston.
“We needed to pick up some bonus points in a couple matches where we didn’t quite get them ... but overall we wrestled pretty good,” Amos said.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Paul Sundstrom (T) p. Keira Zimmerman 1:47; 113 — Skyla Zimmerman (M) dec. Ayden Meehan 10-7; 120 — Stryker Huston (T) p. Jason Swam 4:58; 126 — Kai Reynolds (M) p. Hunter Gardner 3:38; 132 — Aidan Prakash (M) p. Callum Micke 5:31; 138 — Jack Bales (M) p. Tristyn Frank (TIMB) 3:36; 145 — Diego Deaton (M) maj. dec. Jonathan Hansen 8-0; 152 — Eli Lyon (M) dec. Luke Schell 5-0; 160 — Evan Howell (T) p. Micah Harder 4:40; 170 — Paul Shaner (T) p. Owen McGreevy 4:26; 182 — Wyatt Hartig (M) p. Briley Arnett 4:51; 195 — Nick Geissler (T) by forfeit; 220 — Asher Whiteman (T) by forfeit; 285 — Matt Soito (T) by forfeit.
AWARDSWAA winners announced
Several standout athletes from the 2020-21 high school season were honored as the Warrior Athletic Association recently announced its top honors.
Winners included Lapwai’s Titus Yearout for male athlete of the year and Clarkston’s Ashlyn Wallace for female athlete of the year. The Bantams’ Debbie Sobotta was named coach of the year, the Wildcats’ boys basketball team was the team of the year and Grangeville’s Brad Wassmuth earned the Rick Hill Meritorious Award.
The awards are picked by a group of WAA members, chosen by Lewis-Clark State. The Tribune, which is a sponsor of the event, does not participate in the selection of the athletes.
FINALISTS
Male athlete of the year — Dawson Packwood (Clarkston), Titus Yearout (Lapwai), Gabe Prather (Potlatch).
Female athlete of the year — Ashlyn Wallace (Clarkston), Rylee Vining (Colton), Kadence Beck (Highland), Lindi Kessinger (Orofino).
Team of the year — Clarkston girls’ basketball, Genesee baseball, Lapwai boys’ basketball.
Coach of the year — Debbie Sobotta (Clarkston), Kevin Maurer (Genesee), Zachary Eastman (Lapwai).
Rick Hill Meritorious Award — Marty Schlader (Clarkston), Brad Wassmuth (Grangeville), Jerry Bartlow (Pomeroy), Lara Spencer (Troy).