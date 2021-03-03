SPOKANE — Sophie Armstrong generated six blocks and seven kills and Keleigh Meyers went for 28 assists as the Pullman High School varsity volleyball team beat North Central 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21 in a Greater Spokane League conference match Tuesday.
Kalee Hildebrand racked up a team-high 11 kills, and Mia Ohki added 20 digs and three aces.
Colton sweeps Pomeroy
POMEROY — Rylee Vining tallied 22 assists and eight aces as Colton swept Pomeroy by scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-12.
Josie Schultheis finished with eight kills for the Wildcats.
Chase Caruso supplied 11 digs and two kills while McKenzie Watko had 12 digs for the Pirates.
JV — Pomeroy def. Colton 3-0
Bantams best Knights
Clarkston turned in hefty contributions accross the board on it’s senior night as it beat Greater Spokane League foe East Valley, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17.
Maggie Ogden led the Bantams (3-1) with 13 kills, and Amaya Dahl tacked on 24 assists. Alyssa Sangster recorded 17 digs, Katie Caufman had seven aces and Abriauna Hoffman collected four blocks.
“I thought we kind of let them back in the match towards the end,” coach Marie Huffman said. “They slowly crept back into things (but) I thought everybody contributed in the match and we were able to have our seniors get a lot of time.”
CROSS COUNTRYPirates place second at Rosalia
ROSALIA, Wash. —Pomeroy’s boys placed second as a team in a 3.1-mile race in Rosalia.
Cash Copher placed 10th in 20 minutes, 43 seconds; Nick Vendeland finished 11th at 20-minutes, 46-seconds; and Trevin Walton placed 16th with a 20-minute, 57-second recording for the Pirates.
“They did an excellent job running an excellent course filled with inclines and muddy hillsides,” coach Greg Sharp said.
GIRLS’ SOCCERNorth Central 5, Pullman 1
SPOKANE — Hannah James hung up one late goal in the 76th minute, but it wasn’t enough to take down the North Central High School girls’ soccer team as Pullman lost it’s season opener on the road.
Hailee Wehr and Emily Todd had two goals apiece to lead the Indians (1-0).
“We were under a lot of duress in the first half,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “We made progress as the game went on, just finding out how to play with each other. We’ll get to face this team again and I’m optimistic we’ll close the gap as the season goes on.”
North Central 2 3—5
Pullman 0 1—1
North Central — Alexa Deatherage, 7th.
North Central — Hailee Wehr, 15th.
North Central — Wehr, 55th.
North Central — Emily Todd, 62nd.
North Central — Todd, 65th.
Pullman — Hannah James, 76th.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLYearout named player of the year
Titus Yearout of Lapwai was named player of the year on Monday as the Whitepine League Division I announced its all-league team in boys’ basketball.
Travis Grieser of Genesee won coach of the year.
First team — Titus Yearout, Lapwai; Will Casebolt, Logos; Cole Schlader, Prairie; Dawson Durham, Genesee; Cy Wareham, Genesee
Second team — Kross Taylor, Lapwai; Zack Rambo, Prairie; Connor Jackson, Clearwater Valley; Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Kavan Mercer, Kamiah; Jace Sams, Kamiah.
Honorable mention — Roman Nuttbrock, Logos; Lane Schumacher, Prairie; Kaiden Codr, Troy; Wyatt Ross, Prairie; Tyler Wemhoff, Prairie; Luke Krogh, Kamiah