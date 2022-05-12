PULLMAN — The brotherly tandem of Carlens and Clarens Dollin accounted for three goals and one assist as the top-seeded Pullman Greyhounds advanced to the Washington Class 2A district final with their 12th shutout of the season, this one 6-0 against the Shadle Park Highlanders in a semifinal-round game Wednesday.
Carlens tallied two goals, Clarens had a goal and an assist, and Evan French finished with one goal and two assists for Pullman (16-2), which has won 14 consecutive games.
Now comes the test. The Greyhounds will host West Valley at 4 p.m. Friday for the district title.
Pullman has scored the most goals (66) and allowed the fewest (eight) in a season during coach Doug Winchell’s tenure.
“All those awesome numbers are meaningless unless we can beat West Valley,” Winchell said.
Tom Cole had two saves for the Greyhounds, and Sam Picicci made nine stops for Shadle Park (7-10).
Shadle Park 0 0—0
Pullman 3 3—6
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Evan French), 4th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 28th.
Pullman — French (Mohamed Adawh), 31st.
Pullman — Clarens Dollin, 66th.
Pullman — Leon Lange (French), 71st.
Pullman — Kai Hirose, 74th.
Shots — Pullman 15, Shadle Park 2. Saves — Shadle Park: Sam Picicci 9, Pullman: Tom Cole 2, Mateo Alzate 0.
BASEBALLPullman 4, Clarkston 3
PULLMAN — In a tightly contested Class 2A district tournament first-round game, the Greyhounds took advantage of a seventh-inning fielding error to edge past the visiting Bantams.
Pullman (10-12) trailed 3-1 through the opening three innings, but tied things up with a two-run fifth.
“It seemed like every time we had one small mistake they capitalized on it,” said Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching, who team finishes the season with a 5-15 record.
Pullman advances to play at 10 a.m. Saturday at West Valley in a semifinal game.
Clarkston 111 000 0—3 5 4
Pullman 100 020 1—4 2 2
Lance Heitstuman, Hayden Line (7) and Emmett Slagg; Tyler Elbracht, Calvin Heusser (4) and Joey Hecker. W—Heusser. L—Line.
Clarkston hits — Nathan Somers 2, Tiger Carringer (2B), Line, Trace Green.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy, Hecker.
TENNISPullman girls 7, Clarkston 0
The visiting Greyhound girls wrapped up the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title with a clean sweep of Clarkston.
The dual progressed much the same way that the teams’ first meeting earlier in the season did, with Clarkston (8-3, 7-2) pushing Pullman (11-1, 9-0) in doubles play, but failing to claim a set.
“Audrey (Pitzer) and Renee (Sun) played great in the victory over a good Clarkston team,” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said of his No. 1 doubles pairing, which prevailed 6-3, 6-1 against Clarkston’s Claire Teasley and Maggie Ogden.
Singles — Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Nani Woodbury 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Joanna Schnatterle 6-2, 6-2; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Kendall Wallace 6-0, 6-1; Margot Keane, Pul, def. Ella Ogden 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Claire Teasley/Maggie Ogden 6-3, 6-1; Kei Bromley/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers 6-4, 6-2; Lydia Nelson/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt 7-5, 6-2.
Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
PULLMAN — The unbeaten Greyhound boys clinched the Class 2A Greater Spokane League championship with a rout of visiting Clarkston.
Pullman (12-0, 9-0) was led by its senior doubles duo of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang, who blew to a 6-0, 6-0 victory in roughly 30 minutes. Pullman coach Cody Wendt offered praise for the “complete all-court game” displayed by both his doubles aces.
Clarkston (3-7, 3-5) was most competitive in the No. 3 doubles contest, where an energized Haven Morfin and Chase Meyer troubled Pullman’s Kieran Hampson and Brian Fugh, only for the Greyhound duo to bear down and prevail 6-3, 6-4.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-1, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Nathan Gall 6-1, 6-1; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-1; Pullman won by forfeit.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie 6-0, 6-0; Kolby Uhlenkott/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Espen Williams/Alex Shaw 6-1, 6-0; Kieran Hampson/Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Haven Morfin/Chase Meyer 6-3, 6-4.
TRACK AND FIELDPomeroy boys, Gar-Pal girls top area competitors
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Pomeroy boys and Garfield-Palouse girls stood out at the Class 1B district meet at Lind-Ritzville High School.
The Pirates won the boys meet with 103 points, beating second-place St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse’s 85 points. The Vikings took fifth with 55 points.
On the girls side, Garfield-Palouse took fifth with 68.5 points, behind meet champion Wilbur-Creston-Keller’s 90. Pomeroy placed eighth with 37 points.
The top eight finishers in the sprints and relays, along with top 12 placers in the distance and field events advance to the regional meet May 20-21 at Ridgeline High School.
Colton Slaybaugh won three individual events and was part of a winning relay for Pomeroy. He took the 100 (11.65 seconds), the pole vault (14 feet, 4 inches) and the long jump (19-0¾), then ran the anchor leg of the 400 relay (with Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales and brother Tyler Slaybaugh) that won in 46.10. Bales will be the No. 2 regional seed in the 100, 200 and pole vault.
“I was really proud of how well our kids competed,” Pomeroy coach Adam Van Vogt said. “We just treated this like another meet, but they knew that there was more on the line. They didn’t let the stress of possibly getting eliminated get to them.”
Garfield-Palouse’s Jaxson Orr won the shot put (43-1¾) and discus (126-8).
For the girls, the Vikings’ Kennedy Cook took two events. She won the 400 (59.25) and was a part of the winning 1,600 relay, along with Lola Edwards, Laynie Southern and Jessica Olson, with a time of 4:34.91.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pomeroy 103; 2. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 85; 3. Valley Christian 75; 4. Oakesdale 57; 5. Garfield-Palouse 55; 6. Selkirk 46; 7. Wellpinit 42; 8. Tekoa-Rosalia 41; 9. Mary Walker 39; 10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 31; 11. Republic 21; 12. DeSales 17; 13. Northport 16; 14. Columbia 15; T15. Odessa 6; T15. Inchelium 6; T15. Prescott 6; 18. Curlew 2.
Area regional qualifiers
100 — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.65; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 11.90; 4. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.99.
200 — 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 24.75.
400 — 7. Kyzer Heres, Pom, 57.06.
800 — 3. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 2:13.79; 4. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 2:15.21.
1,600 — 2. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 5:03.71; 5. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 5:06.90.
3,200 — 10. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 13:15.56; 11. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 13:15.64.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh) 46.10; 4. Garfield-Palouse (Nicholas Meeuwsen, Macent Rardon, Myles Bowechop, Jaxson Orr) 49.74.
1,600 relay — 6. Pomeroy (Braedon Fruh, Trevin Walton, Kyzer Herres, Tyler Slaybaugh) 3:56.00; 8. Garfield-Palouse (Myles Bowechop, Nicholas Meeuwsen, Brendan Snekvik, Kieran Snekvik) 4:14.71.
Shot put — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 43-1¾; 4. Troy Steele, Pom, 38-4¾.
Discus — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 126-8; 9. Troy Steele, Pom, 88-2.
Javelin — 3. Troy Steele, Pom, 139-9.
High jump — 8. Macent Rardon, GP, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-4; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 12-0; 3. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 12-0; 4. Tyler Bagby, Pom, 11-6; 6. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 10-6; 7. Kyzer Herres, Pom, 9-0; 8. Levi Bowen, Pom, 8-6; 9. Tyler Matheny, Pom 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 19-0¾; 8. Trevin Walton, Pom, 16-6; 11. Tyler Bagby, Pom, 15-10½.
Triple jump — 4. Jaxson Orr, GP, 38-0; 10. Trevin Walton, Pom, 35-8½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 90; 2. DeSales 86; 3. Odessa 84; 4. Oakesdale 81; 5. Garfield-Palouse 68.5; 6. Valley Christian 60; 7. St. John/Endicott-LaCorrse 49; 8. Pomeroy 37; 9. Mary Walker 24.5; 10. Entiat 17; T11. Northport 14; T11. Cascade Christian 14; 13. Riverside Christian 13; T14. Curlew 12; T14. Almira-Coulee-Hartline 12; 16. Pateros 7; T17. Waterville 6; T17. Republic 6; T19. Selkirk 4; T19. Wellpinit 4; 21. Tekoa-Rosalia 3; 22. Soap Lake 2.
Area regional qualifiers
100 — 7. Noemie Appel, GP, 14.72.
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.14.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 59.25.
800 — 5. Laynie Southern, GP, 2:47.78.
1,600 — 4. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:10.26; 8. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:18.14.
3,200 — T4. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 15:21.40; T4. Lola Edwards, GP, 15:21.40.
400 relay — 5. Pomeroy (Beth Zimmerman, Katie Boyer, Michealle DeBord, Haliee Brewer) 56.51; 7. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Zoe Laughary, Kara Blomgren, Hailey Beckner) 57.85.
800 relay — 4. Garfield-Palouse (Jessica Olson, Kara Blomgren, Zoe Laughry, Kennedy Cook) 1:59.43.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Lola Edwards, Laynie Southern, Jessica Olson, Kennedy Cook) 4:34.91; 4. Pomeroy (Beth Zimmerman, Katie Boyer, Michealle DeBord, Haliee Brewer) 4:52.22.
Shot put — 5. Ava Hemphill, GP, 31-7; 6. Raelin Borley, Pomeroy, 30-11.
Discus — 4. Raelin Borley, Pomeroy, 100-10; 5. Ava Hemphill, GP, 95-9.
Javelin — 4. Raelin Borley, Pomeroy, 93-7.
High jump — T7. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-0; 6. Haliee Brewer, Pomeroy, 6-6; 7. Natalia Larios, Pom, 6-0.
Triple jump — 12. Beth Zimmerman, Pom, 25-0½.
Asotin, Colfax qualify athletes to regional meet
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The Asotin and Colfax boys and girls teams each fared well at the Class 2B district track meet late Tuesday at Ritzville High School.
The Bulldog boys finished second of five teams with 137 points. The Panthers were third with 131 points.
Colfax’s girls took second with 121 points and Asotin was fifth with 43.
The top four finishers in the sprints and relays, along with top six placers in the distance and field events advance to the regional meet May 20-21 at Ridgeline High school.
The Panthers’ Paul Pederson won the 800 (2:12.47) and the 1,600 (4:59.21) to lead area individuals.
On the girls side, Jaisha Gibb took three events for Colfax. She won the 300 hurdles (52.76) and was a part of the winning 800 relay, with Emma Bryson, Paige Claassen and Destiny Nelson (1:58.42) and 1,600 relay, with Claassen, Hannah Baerlocher, Adisyn Ring (4:52.20).
Asotin’s Haylee Appleford won the shot put (35-10½) and discus (110-10).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Reardan 160; 2. Colfax 137; 3. Asotin 131; 4. Liberty 97.5; 5. Lind-Ritzville 67.5.
Area regional qualifiers
100 — 3. CJ Pasion, Aso, 12.41.
200 — 3. CJ Pasion, Aso, 24.76.
400 — 2. Jaxon Wick, Col, 54.44; 4. James Heiner, Col, 58.00.
800 — 1. Paul Pederson, Aso, 2:12.47; 2. Dyamin Vanek, Col, 2:12.73; 4. Jake Williams, Aso, 2:14.21.
1,600 — 1. Paul Pederson, Aso, 4:59.21; 3. Jake Williams, Aso, 5:01.54.
3,200 — 2. Jake Williams, Aso, 11:20.91.
110 hurdles — 2. Dillon Tucker, Aso, 18.87; 4. Zachary Cooper, Col, 19.42.
300 hurdles — 2. Colton Kneale, Col, 46.85; 4. Dillon Tucker, Aso, 48.85.
400 relay — 2. Colfax (Dyamin Vanek, Jaxon Wick, James Heiner, Zachary Cooper) 47.18.
1,600 relay — 1. Colfax (Zachary Cooper, Jaxon Wick, James Heiner, Dyamin Vanek) 3:51.52.
Shot put — 1. Alex Binks, Col, 36-7; 2. Drew Vantine, Col, 36-4¾; 5. Canyon Pierce, Col, 31-4.
Discus — 1. Drew Vantine, Col, 123-9; 2. Alex Binks, Col, 103-4; 4. Colton Kneale, Col, 93-7; 5. Matt Aarstad, Aso, 90-7½; 6. Merle Forgue, Aso, 80-11½.
Javelin — 2. Drew Vantine, Col, 119-9; 5. Waylon Forgue, Aso, 105-7; 6. Nathan de Avila, Col, 105-5.
High jump — 3. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 5-10; 4. Dane Neace, Aso, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Zachary Cooper, Col, 11-6; T2. Matthew Morgan, Col, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. CJ Pasion, Aso, 17-8½; 4. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 16-11; 6. Dane Neace, Aso, 16-9½.
Triple jump — 1. Dane Neace, Aso, 36-9; 2. Kamea Kauhi, Aso, 35-9.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Reardan 138; 2. Colfax 123; 3. Liberty 98; 4. Lind-Ritzville 85; 5. Asotin 43.
Area regional qualifiers
100 — 4. Emma Bryson, Col, 14.38; 5. Bailey Gustafson, Aso, 14.88; 6. Adisyn Ring, Col, 14.89.
200 — 4. Bailey Gustafson, Aso, 30.37; 6. Danielle Getz, Col, 31.81.
400 — 1. Gabriella Rabaiotti, Col, 1:15.49.
1,600 — 2. Anna Cocking, Col, 6:26.14; 3. Hannah Baerlocher, Col, 6:41.21.
3,200 — 2. Anna Cocking, Col, 14:11.00.
100 hurdles — 2. Destiny Nelson, Col, 19.56; 3. Emma Bryson, Col, 21.39.
300 hurdles — 1. Jaisha Gibb, Col, 52.76.
400 relay — 2. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson) 55.95.
800 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Emma Bryson, Paige Claassen, Destiny Nelson) 1:58.42.
1,600 relay — 1. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Hannah Baerlocher, Adisyn Ring) 4:52.20.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 35-10½; 5. Berklie Shepard, Aso, 26-1¼.
Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Aso, 110-10; 3. Kenzie Paris, Aso, 88-1; 4. Danielle Getz, Col, 82-0; 5. Kendall Gosney, Col, 74-6; 6. Berklie Shepard, Aso, 70-4.
Pole vault — 2. Emma Bryson, Col, 8-0; 3. Paige Claassen, Col, 7-0.