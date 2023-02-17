PULLMAN — Trailing by three points early in the fourth quarter, the top-seeded Pullman Greyhounds found a burst of offense and pulled away from the West Valley of Spokane Valley down the stretch on Thursday to claim a 64-53 victory and clinch their second consecutive Washington Class 2A district boys basketball title.

Jaedyn Brown tallied 24 points and Champ Powaukee added 14 for Pullman (22-0), which is the No. 1-ranked team in the Washington state media poll.

Tags

Recommended for you