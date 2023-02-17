PULLMAN — Trailing by three points early in the fourth quarter, the top-seeded Pullman Greyhounds found a burst of offense and pulled away from the West Valley of Spokane Valley down the stretch on Thursday to claim a 64-53 victory and clinch their second consecutive Washington Class 2A district boys basketball title.
Jaedyn Brown tallied 24 points and Champ Powaukee added 14 for Pullman (22-0), which is the No. 1-ranked team in the Washington state media poll.
The teams were tied at 26 at halftime, but the Greyhounds edged ahead 42-40 after three quarters before putting it away in the final period.
Ben Fried led West Valley (18-4), the 10th-ranked team in the state, with 15 points. Rosko Schroeder contributed 14, and Parker Munns finished with 11.
Both teams advanced to regional crossover play Saturday against Central Washington Athletic Conference foes, with Pullman to host Yakima East Valley at 6 p.m.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (18-4)
Resean Eaton 0 0-0 0, Parker Munns 4 0-0 11, Noah Gadd-Lewis 0 0-0 0, Ashton Zettle 0 4-5 4, Luke Hone 0 0-0 0, Ben Fried 3 7-8 15, Rosko Schroeder 6 1-1 14, Tommy Price 0 0-0 0, Grady Walker 4 1-3 9. Totals 16 13-17 53.
PULLMAN (22-0)
Jaedyn Brown 9 3-3 24, Tanner Barbour 1 2-2 4, Austin Hunt 2 1-2 5, Dane Sykes 3 2-2 8, Caleb Northcroft 3 2-2 9, Champ Powaukee 6 1-2 14. Totals 24 11-13 64.
West Valley 11 15 14 13—53
Pullman 13 13 16 22—64
3-point goals — Munns 3, Schroeder 3, Fried 2, Brown 3, Powaukee, Northcroft.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 73, Shadle Park 35
Eloise Teasley had 12 of her game-high 18 points in the second quarter as the host and top-seeded Bantams went on a 26-8 run and easily put away the third-seeded Highlanders of Spokane to win the Washington Class 2A district tournament championship.
Kendall Wallace added 13 points and five steals for Clarkston (19-4), which will host a regional crossover game against Othello at 3 p.m. Saturday with a state berth on the line. Teasley contributed seven rebounds as the Bantams came up with 16 steals and had 17 assists on their 28 baskets.
“(Teasley) was also wreaking havoc defensively and pulling down boards the entire game,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said.
Tamiera Thompson finished with 12 points for Shadle Park (11-12), which will play in another regional crossover Saturday.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (11-12)
Makenzie Fager 3 0-0 6, Julia Licca 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Plaster 0 0-0 0, Addison Jahn 0 0-0 0, Molly Picard 0 0-0 0, Tamiera Thompson 4 1-3 12, Brynn Hasenoehrl 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Archer 3 3-4 9, Brianna Whitcomb 1 1-2 3, Alexis Bell 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 6-11 35.
CLARKSTON (19-4)
Kendall Wallace 5 0-0 13, Ryann Combs 1 3-4 5, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 8 1-2 18, Ella Leavitt 2 3-5 9, Alahondra Perez 4 0-0 8, Samara Powaukee 2 0-0 4, Joey Miller 1 3-4 5, Lexi Villavicencio 1 0-0 2, Olivia Gustafson 4 0-0 9, Ella Ogden 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 10-15 73.
Shadle Park 10 8 9 8—35
Clarkston 17 26 18 12—73
3-point goals — Thompson 3, Wallace 3, Leavitt 2, Gustafson, Teasley
Lapwai 69, Lakeside 9
NAMPA, Idaho — Top-seeded Lapwai tied the record for fewest-points-allowed in Idaho Class 1A Division I girls state basketball tournament history after holding Lakeside of Plummer to no more than three in any one quarter of an opening-round victory at Columbia High School.
Jordyn McCormack-Marks topped Lapwai scorers with 18 points, while her younger sister Jaelyn added another 14. Nine Wildcats got on the board in all.
“I was just glad the girls came ready to play the first round of the state tournament,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “Just coming out strong and playing the game they always play.”
The Wildcats (24-1) advance to face No. 5 Oakley in the semifinal round today at 6 p.m. Pacific.
LAKESIDE-PLUMMER (13-7)
Cassidy Gorr 0 0-0 0, Kimberly Pluff 1 0-0 2, Kyleigh Wolfe 0 2-2 2, Martina Rivera 1 0-0 2, Meyha Wienclaw 0 0-0 0, Rayna Thomas 0 0-0 0, Kiona Allen 1 1-2 3, Destiny Matt 0 0-0 0, Destiny Lowley 0 0-0 0, Arianna Havier-Gorr 0 0-0 0 , Alexxus Allen 0 0-0 0, Zymri Hodgson 0 0-0 0, Tylah Lambert 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 3-4 9.
LAPWAI (24-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 6 0-0 14, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 8 0-0 18, Amasone George 1 0-0 2, Skylin Parrish 2 0-0 5, Andraeana Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 5 0-0 12, Jayden Leighton 2 0-0 4, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 3-6 7, Madden Bisbee 2 1-2 5. Totals 29 4-8 69.
Lakeside 2 3 2 2— 9
Lapwai 21 20 17 11—69
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Gould 2, Parrish.
Council 56, Kendrick 41
NAMPA, Idaho — A mid-game slump proved too much for Kendrick to overcome in first-round Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament play against Council at Nampa High School.
After a close 13-12 opening quarter, the third-seeded Tigers (16-5) went cold and fell into a 42-17 hole by late in the third. A series of 3-point goals from Ruby Stewart and Hailey Taylor helped spark a Kendrick rally that began in the last minute of the third quarter and continued through the middle of the fourth. The Tigers’ new energy and momentum repeatedly pulled them within single digits, but they ultimately failed to close the gap and gave up the final seven points of the game to the Lumberjacks (15-5).
Ruby and Rose Stewart headed things up Kendrick with 10 and 11 points, respectively, while Rhianna Iveson and Ava Eppich of Council led all scorers with 15 apiece.
The Tigers return to action in consolation play against Garden Valley at 4 p.m. today at the same site.
COUNCIL (15-5)
Rhianna Iveson 5 3-10 15, Ava Eppich 4 5-6 15, Hope Zollman 2 1-3 7, McKayla Hart 4 2-2 10, Isabelle Eppich 4 1-5 9, Amy Williams 0 0-0 0, Porter Hart 0 0-0 0, Cora Bingham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-26 56.
KENDRICK (16-5)
Rose Stewart 5 1-1 11, Harley Heimgartner 4 0-3 8, Hali Anderson 1 1-2 4, Morgan Silflow 0 0-2 0, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 10, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 8. Totals 17 2-8 41.
Council 13 9 20 14—56
Kendrick 12 3 10 16—41
3-point goals — Iveson 2, Eppich 2, Zollman 2, Ru. Stewart 2, Taylor 2, Anderson.