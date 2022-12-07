PULLMAN — A blazing start put the Pullman Greyhounds in the driver’s seat en route to a 68-50 nonleague boys basketball win against visiting area rival Lewiston on Tuesday.
Pullman (2-0) was up 25-3 at the end of the first quarter. The game was competitive from the second quarter onward, but the Bengals (2-0) were never able to close the gap.
Jaedyn Brown and Champ Powaukee provided powerhouse offensive performances for the Greyhounds, combining for 50 points, while Tanner Barbour added another 12. Pullman shot 22-for-24 from the foul line as a team.
“We got off to a terrific start today in the first quarter and played well right off the bat,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “I was really happy with our kids’ overall play. Defensively we did some different things than normal and our kids did a good job ... We shared the basketball, got us some easy baskets.”
For Lewiston (2-1), James White scored a team-high 13 points.
LEWISTON (2-1)
Rylan Gomez 0 3-4 3, Carson Way 0 0-1 0, Jordan Bramlet 3 0-0 9, Parker Cushman Bogar 0 0-0 0, Karson Mader 1 0-0 3, James White 6 1-4 13, Brice Bensching 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 2 0-0 5, Drew Hottinger 2 0-0 4, Austin Lawrence 3 2-2 8, NA 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 6-11 50.
PULLMAN (2-0)
Jaedyn Brown 7 9-10 26, Tanner Barbour 3 5-5 12, Champ Powaukee 7 8-9 24, Caleb Northcroft 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4, Lucian Pendry 0 0-0 0, Austin Hunt 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 22-24 68.
Lewiston 3 15 19 13—50
Pullman 25 15 12 16—68
3-point goals — Bramlet 3, Mader, Wren, NA, Brown 3, Powaukee 2, Barbour.
Lapwai 72, Post Falls 54
POST FALLS — The Lapwai Wildcats opened their season with the program’s 37th consecutive victory, punching above their weight as a Class 1A team defeating Class 5A foe Post Falls.
Lapwai trailed 19-15 through the first quarter, experiencing what coach Zachary Eastman called “first-game jitters,” before dialing in to assert itself with an 18-6 showing in the second.
Kase Wynott headlined the effort with 40 points — more than half the Wildcats’ total — along with 12 rebounds. Terrell Ellenwood-Jones scored another 17, Ahlius Yearout had 11, and Jayshawn Sherman had eight boards to go with two points.
LAPWAI (1-0)
Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 5 5-6 17, Jayshawn Sherman 1 0-0 2, Dylan White 1 0-0 2, Ahlius Yearout 4 2-3 11, Kase Wynott 14 8-9 40. Totals 25 15-18 72.
POST FALLS (0-4)
P. Oselund 1 1-3 3, T. McLean 3 1-2 10, N. McCarthy 1 2-2 5, C. Craig 2 0-0 4, D. Wolf 1 0-0 2, T. Blake 6 5-7 20, A. Bowie 4 0-0 10. Totals 18 9-17 54.
Lapwai 15 18 20 19—72
Post Falls 19 6 12 17—54
3-point goals — Wynott 4, Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout, McLean 3, Blake 3, Bowie 2, McCarthy.
Potlatch 54, Garfield-Palouse 27
PALOUSE — Everett Lovell shot 11-for-13 from the field to total 22 points, leading Potlatch to a season-opening nonleague victory against Garfield-Palouse.
Jaxon Vowels provided another 14 points for the Loggers (1-0), while Bryce Pfaff scored a team-high nine for the Vikings (0-3).
POTLATCH (1-0)
Chase Lovell 1 0-0 2, Jack Clark 4 0-1 8, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 11 0-0 22, Jaxon Vowels 6 2-4 14, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2, Logan Amos 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 2-5 54.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (0-3)
Bryce Pfaff 4 0-0 9, Lane Collier 1 0-1 2, Macent Rardon 0 2-3 2, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-0 0, Kieran Snekvik 3 1-2 8, Landon Orr 3 0-0 6, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 27.
Potlatch 15 19 12 8—54
Garfield-Palouse 6 9 9 3—27
3-point goals — B. Pfaff, K. Snekvik.
JV — Potlatch def. Gar-Pal.
Kendrick 69, St. John Bosco 38
KENDRICK — Freshman Nathan Tweit recorded a double-double as the Tigers opened their Whitepine League Division II season with a win against the Patriots.
Tweit had 16 points and 16 rebounds for Kendrick (2-1, 1-0).
Ty Koepp led the Tigers in scoring with 21, while Jagger Hewett had seven steals.
Cody Wassmuth was the only St. John Bosco (1-1, 0-1) player to reach double figures, scoring 11 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (1-1, 0-1)
Cody Wassmuth 3 4-4 11, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 5 1-3 13, Torry Chmelik 3 0-2 6, Matthew Warren 0 0-1 0, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-2 4, John Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-12 38.
KENDRICK (2-1, 1-0)
Lane Clemenhagen 4 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 2 0-2 6, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Hunter Taylor 4 0-1 8, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 2 0-0 4, Xavier Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 1 0-0 2, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Nathan Tweit 6 3-6 16, Ty Koepp 7 2-4 21, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-13 69.
St. John Bosco 8 8 11 11—38
Kendrick 21 14 12 22—69
3-point goals — Weckman 2, Wassmuth, Koepp 5, Hewett 2, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick 61, SJB 21
Deary 53, Nezperce 34
NEZPERCE — The Mustangs opened Class 1A Division II league play with a comfortable victory against the Nighthawks.
Deary (4-0, 1-0) outscored Nezperce (3-3, 0-1) by a 29-14 margin in the second half.
Gus Rickert led the Mustangs with 18 points, while Aidan McLeod and Carter Williams had 11 apiece for the Nighthawks.
Individual box score numbers were not available at press time.
Deary 12 12 20 9—53
Nezperce 10 10 8 6—34
JV — Nezperce 17, Deary 14
Colfax 66, Liberty 57
COLFAX — The Bulldogs hit 10 from beyond the arc and opened Class 2B Bi-County league play with a victory over the Lancers of Spangle.
Seth Lustig had 29 points and seven rebounds for Colfax (2-0, 1-0), while Jaxon Wick and Adrik Jenkin each scored 10, and JP Wigen added eight points and eight rebounds.
Brandon Finau (17 points), Lincoln Foland (15) and Ethan Kimble (14) led Liberty (1-2, 1-1).
LIBERTY (1-2, 1-1)
Lincoln Foland 3 8-9 15, Brandon Finau 8 1-3 17, Cooper Thomas 0 0-0 0, Jed Buddy 0 0-0 0, Ethan Kimble 5 2-2 14, Jake Jeske 2 0-0 5, JJ Hodl 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 13-16 57.
COLFAX (2-0, 1-0)
Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 11 6-11 29, Adrik Jenkin 4 0-0 10, Jaxon Wick 3 1-2 10, Mason Gilchrist 3 1-1 9, J.P Wigen 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 8-14 66.
Liberty 16 13 15 13—57
Colfax 17 17 13 19—66
3-point goals — Kimble 2, Foland, Jeske, Lustig 3, Wick 3, Jenkin 2, Gilchrist 2.
JV — Liberty def. Colfax.
Clearwater Valley 53, Salmon River 45
KOOSKIA — Landon Schlieper had a big game with 25 points and 14 rebounds to help lift Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to a nonleague win against Salmon River of Riggins.
Joseph Raff put up another nine points for the Rams (2-0), who withstood a late rally to claim the win. Cordell Bovey and Gabe Zavala led the way for the Savages (0-3) with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-3)
Gabe Zavala 5 0-0 14, Preston Rupp 0 0-0 0, Cordell Bovey 7 1-2 17, Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Tyrus Swift 5 2-2 14, Aaron Markley 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-4 45.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (2-0)
Myatt Osborn 2 0-0 5, Cameron Whitcomb 1 0-0 3, Jordan Murray 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwin 0 0-0 0, Mason Whitcomb 0 0-0 0, Joseph Raff 4 1-2 9, Josh Gardner 2 0-0 4, Landon Schlieper 10 2-2 25, Timuni Moses 0 0-0 0, Raphael Kessler 1 0-0 2, Austin Curtis 1 3-4 5. Totals 21 6-8 53.
Salmon River 7 9 5 24—45
Clearwater Valley 14 10 15 14—53
3-point goals — Zavala 4, Bovey 2, Swift 2, Schlieper 3, Osborn, Whitcomb.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 52, Prairie 50
LAPWAI — Skylin Parrish hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to secure victory for host Lapwai in a back-and-forth Whitepine League Division I battle against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Qubilah Mitchell passed to Parrish for the winning basket. All nine Wildcats (4-1, 3-0) to see playing time got on the board, with Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scoring a team-high 10 points while Lauren Gould added nine and Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Mitchell each scored eight. Kristin Wemhoff of Prairie (4-2, 3-1) led all scorers with 23 points.
PRAIRIE (4-2, 3-1)
Lexi Schumacher 2 2-4 7, Kristin Wemhoff 9 4-6 23, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0, Tara Schlader 8 0-3 16, Alli Geis 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 0 0-0 0, Kylie Schumacher 1 2-4 4. Totals 20 8-17 50.
LAPWAI (4-1, 3-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 1-2 10. Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-1 8, Amasone George 0 1-2 1, Skylin Parrish 1 0-0 3, Lauren Gould 4 0-0 9, Jayden Leighton 2 0-0 4, Taya Yearout 1 2-2 4, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-2 8, Madden Bisbee 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 4-9 52.
Prairie 9 18 11 12—50
Lapwai 13 11 14 15—52
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack, Parrish, Gould, Bisbee, Schumacher, Wemhoff.
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai.
Kendrick 55, St. John Bosco 14
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to help unbeaten Kendrick open its Whitepine League Division II season with a rout of St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
The Tigers (5-0, 1-0) also benefited from 12 Ruby Stewart points, along with eight points, six steals and five assists from Hali Anderson. Sarah Waters putting up a team-best seven points for the Patriots (0-4, 0-1), who were held to single-digit scoring outputs in all four quarters.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (0-4, 0-1)
Julia Wassmuth 1 2-4 4, Vivian Duhlsrad 0 0-0 0, Clara Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Serinah Palmer 0 0-0 0, Maleah Cummings 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 3 0-2 7, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 3. Totals 5 2-7 14.
KENDRICK (5-0, 1-0)
Rose Stewart 9 0-1 18, Harley Heimgarter 0 0-0 0, Hali Anderson 3 2-4 8, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 3 0-0 6, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Ruby Stewart 5 0-0 12, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 2-7 55.
St. John Bosco 3 2 0 9—14
Kendrick 23 12 14 6—55
3-point goals — Waters, Chmelik, Ru. Stewart 2, Taylor.
Deary 25, Nezperce 18
NEZPERCE — Visiting Deary narrowly but steadily outscored Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce in a defensive battle to stay unbeaten.
The Mustangs (3-0, 1-0) got most of their offensive production from Araya Wood, who totaled 16 points. Morgan Wemhoff put up a team-high seven points for the Nighthawks (3-3).
DEARY (3-0, 1-0)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 2 1-3 5, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 6 2-8 16, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 2 0-2 4, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-13 25.
NEZPERCE (3-3)
Faith Tiegs 0 1-1 1, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Darlene Mattson 1 2-2 4, Erica Zenner 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Duuck 0 0-0 0, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wemhoff 3 1-2 7. Totals 7 4-5 18.
Deary 4 10 4 7—25
Nezperce 3 8 1 6—18
3-point goal — Wood.
JV — Nezperce def. Deary.
Genesee 49, Troy 35
GENESEE — The Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 22-10 in the second half en route to a Class 1A Division I Whitepine League victory.
Riley Leseman led Genesee (5-2, 3-1) with 14 points. Chloe Grieser had 13 points and six steals.
Dericka Morgan had 16 points to lead Troy (1-6, 0-4).
TROY (1-6, 0-4)
Hailey van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 4-6 7, Katelynn Moore 0 0-0 0, Katie Gray 1 2-2 4, Alaura Hawley 2 4-8 8, Bethany Phillis 0 0-1 0, Gretchen Fiedler 0 0-0 0, Dericka Morgan 6 3-5 16. Totals 10 13-22 35.
GENESEE (5-2, 3-1)
Riley Leseman 5 1-2 14, Monica Seubert 0 2-2 2, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 2 3-5 7, Shelby Hanson 3 0-0 8, Isabelle Monk 2 0-0 5, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 6 1-2 13, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 7-11 49.
Troy 10 15 3 7—35
Genesee 11 16 11 11—49
3-point goals — Tyler, Morgan, Leseman 3, Hanson 2, Monk.
JV — Genesee 35, Troy 6
Potlatch 47, Logos 14
MOSCOW — Solid defense propelled the Loggers to a Whitepine League Division I victory against the Knights.
Jordan Reynolds had 17 points and Jaylee Fry added 15 for Potlatch (2-3, 2-2).
Sara Casebolt had five points for Logos (0-5, 0-4).
POTLATCH (2-3, 2-2)
Brianna Winther 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Tayva McKinney 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 6 2-5 15, Bailyn Anderson 2 1-1 5, Jordan Reynolds 8 1-1 17, Kathryn Burnett 1 0-0 2, Totals 21 4-7 47.
LOGOS (0-5, 0-4)
Sara Casebolt 2 1-3 5, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Katie Munjiue 1 0-0 2, Eve Rench 0 0-0 0, Varomi Taylor 0 0-0 0, Hailey Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Piper Beauchamp 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 1-1 3, Elena Spillman 0 0-0 0, Grace VandePloeg 0 0-0 0, Lizzie Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-4 14.
Potlatch 11 18 8 10—47
Logos 2 6 6 0—14
3-point goal — Fry.
Colfax 59, Liberty 28
COLFAX — Brynn McGaughy put up a dominant performance for the Bulldogs in a Class 2B Bi-County league win versus the Lancers of Spangle.
McGaughy had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Colfax (3-0, 1-0). Hailey Demler also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 boards.
Ellie Denny led Liberty (1-1, 1-1) with 12 points.
LIBERTY (1-1, 1-1)
Ellie Denny 3 6-8 12, Anna Pittman 1 4-5 6, Grace Grumbly 1 2-3 4, Kendall Denny 0 1-2 1, Brooke Redder 1 2-2 5, Haily Carter 0 0-0 0, Devyn Cook 0 0-0 0, Karly Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Izzy Myers 0 0-0 0, Jordan Jeske 0 0-0 0, Zoey Momlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 15-20 28.
COLFAX (3-0, 1-0)
Jaisha Gibb 2 0-1 4, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-0 2, Hailey Demler 5 2-6 12, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 1 1-2 4, Ava Swan 1 1-2 3, Brynn McGaughy 11 5-7 27, Harper Booth 3 0-0 7, Destiny Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-18 59.
Liberty 7 10 5 6—28
Colfax 17 14 22 6—59
3-point goals — Redder, York, Booth.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Timberlake 63, Pullman 29
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds struggled to slow down Milla Miller of Timberlake in a nonleague loss.
Sehra Singh hit two 3s and led Pullman (0-1) with eight points.
Miller led Timberlake (4-0) with 23 points. The Tigers had seven 3-pointers.
TIMBERLAKE (4-0)
Ciara Sonmas 2 0-2 5, Morgan Dickinson 0 0-0 0, Payton Young 1 1-4 4, Diana Nelson 1 1-4 3, Jozee MacArthur 2 0-1 4, Lucy Simpson 0 0-0 0, Sophi Soumas 0 0-0 0, Marissa Needs 6 1-2 15, Milia Miller 8 5-7 23, Jenna Chase 3 0-0 9. Totals 23 8-20 63.
PULLMAN (0-1)
Meg Limburgh 3 1-2 7, Jennabee Harris 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 1 0-0 2, Lacie Sines 2 0-0 4, Lillian Cobos 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 2 1-2 5, Sehra Singh 3 0-0 8, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0, Audrey Smith 0 0-0 0, River Sykes 1 0-0 2, Bri Rasmussen 0 1-4 1, Lynnsey Biorn 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-8 29.
Timberlake 18 16 9 20—63
Pullman 5 10 10 7—29
3-point goals — Chase 3, Needs 2, Miller 2, Sonmas, Young, Singh 2.
Lake City 84, Moscow 33
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bears had problems slowing down the undefeated Timberwolves in an Inland Empire League game.
Lola Johns led Moscow (1-5, 0-3) with 10 points.
Avery Waddington had 28 points for Lake City (8-0, 2-0)
MOSCOW (1-5, 0-3)
Punk Knott 3 0-0 8, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parsons 0 2-2 2, Maya Anderson 2 0-0 4, Kennedy Thompson 1 0-0 3, Jalyn Rainer 2 0-0 5, Taylor McLuen 0 1-2 1, Lola Johns 4 2-2 10, Jackque Williams 0 0-0 0, Jessa Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-6 33.
LAKE CITY (8-0, 2-0)
Kaliah Frazey 3 0-2 6, Kamryn Pickford 6 0-0 13, Allie Bowman 2 1-2 5, Sophia Zufelt 6 0-0 14, Avery Waddington 11 4-6 28, Kameron Holzer 2 1-1 6, Kursten McKellips 0 0-0 0, Emberlyn Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Sadie Zimmerman 4 0-0 10. Totals 35 6-11 84.
Moscow 10 4 14 5—33
Lake City 27 25 25 7—84
3-point goals — Knott 2, Thompson, Rainer, Zufelt 2, Waddington 2, Zimmerman 2, Pickford, Holzer.
JV — Moscow def. Lake City.