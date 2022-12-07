PULLMAN — A blazing start put the Pullman Greyhounds in the driver’s seat en route to a 68-50 nonleague boys basketball win against visiting area rival Lewiston on Tuesday.

Pullman (2-0) was up 25-3 at the end of the first quarter. The game was competitive from the second quarter onward, but the Bengals (2-0) were never able to close the gap.

