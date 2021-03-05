SPOKANE — The Pullman girls’ soccer team scored its first victory since Oct. 23, 2018, shutting out 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Rogers of Spokane 1-0 on Thursday.
The Greyhounds (1-1) prevailed on the strength of a fourth-minute goal by Hailey Talbot off an assist from Elise French. They allowed the Pirates (0-2) only one on-goal attempt for the day.
“It was good to see some of the things that we had worked on in practice show up in the game, and to get that monkey off our back a little bit about victories,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
Pullman 1 0—1
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman — Hailey Talbot (Elise French), 4th.
Shots — Pullman 14, Rogers 1. Saves — Pullman: Singh 1, Rogers: Wise 9.
West Valley 4, Clarkston 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston’s Luella Skinner tallied two goals and goalkeeper Erika Pickett totaled 13 saves, but the Bantams fell in a 5-4 penalty-kick shootout against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley.
Skinner scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute, and again to give Clarkston (1-1) the lead in the 78th minute.
But the Eagles’ Emma Price got free almost right at the buzzer, taking an assist from Jadyn Green to send the match into an overtime shootout.
“For our second match of the season, I thought we played outstanding,” Bantams coach Ryan Newhouse said. “We are moving the ball really well and playing with a fire. Even though we lost a tight one and we made some mistakes, I feel like we are proving to be a team that is going to be very tough to beat.”
Price added a third-minute strike. Clarkston’s Jolee Nicholas got an assist from Jenna Allen in the 14th minute, and scored.
Clarkston 2 1 0—3
West Valley 2 1 1—4
West Valley — Emma Price (Allen Littleworth), 3rd..
Clarkston — Luella Skinner penalty kick, 10th.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Jenna Allen), 14th.
West Valley — Taylor Steven, 38th.
Clarkston — Luella Skinner, 78th.
West Valley — Emma Price (Jadyn Green), 80th.
Shots — Clarkston 10, West Valley 15.
Saves — Clarkston: Erika Pickett 13; West Valley: Madison Maloney 7.
VOLLEYBALLHounds breeze past Rogers
SPOKANE — Pullman improved to 5-0 on the season, clubbing host Rogers 25-9, 25-13, 25-6 in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League volleyball match.
Keleigh Myers tallied 23 assists and eight aces, and Laura DeBowes chipped in seven aces for PHS.
Kalee Hildenbrand had nine kills, and Hanna Gecas led the Greyhounds with nine digs.
Eagles escape Bantams
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston won the opening set but could not sustain its momentum and lost 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 to 2A Greater Spokane League adversary West Valley of Spokane.
Maggie Ogden had a team-high 10 kills for Clarkston (3-2), while Avah Griner led the Bantams in blocks with seven, Amaya Dahl supplied 20 assists, and Alyssa Sangster headed up the defense with 26 digs.
JV — Clarkston def. WV
Wildcats win on senior night
COLTON — Seniors Addy Purnell, Rylee Vining and Josie Schultheis shined in their final home volleyball match at Colton, guiding the Wildcats to a Southeast 1B League defeat of Garfield-Palouse 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Purnell served 24-for-24, including a string of 10 consecutive in the second set. Schultheis had 12 kills and two blocks, and Vining totaled 26 assists, nine digs and three aces.
Maggie Meyer tacked on two blocks.
JV — Colton def. Gar-Pal 18-25, 25-20, 15-9
Pirates trounce T-R
POMEROY — Pomeroy limited runs from Southeast 1B League opponent Tekoa-Rosalia and spread around its production in a 25-14, 25-12, 25-17 win.
“We’re a pretty young team and we stopped runs. That was huge,” Pirates coach Adam Van Vogt said. “They kept making a play to get the ball back and got going on the attack again.”
The Pirates (2-6) had six players with kills. Keely Maves posted four, adding two blocks and two aces. McKenzie Watko had six aces and four digs, and Chloe Mayfield tacked on four aces and four digs.
Mayfield and Chase Caruso combined to serve 28-for-29.