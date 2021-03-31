PULLMAN — Hannah James and Meghan McSweeney dominated play as the Pullman girls’ soccer team rolled past the Rogers Pirates 7-0 in the first of a two-game Class 2A Greater Spokane League tournament series.
“Been a long time since we scored more than two goals in a game,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said.
James, a sophomore, finished with two goals and two assists. McSweeney, a senior, tallied two goals and an assist for the Greyhounds (4-5).
“It was a good senior night for Meghan for sure,” Winchell said.
Gabi Brown and Hailey Talbot also scored for Pullman, which got an own goal early in the first half to get the scoring started. Lynnesy Biorn had one save in the first half and Serah Singh didn’t face a shot in the second.
The teams will conclude their series Thursday in Pullman.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 3 4—7
Pullman — own goal, 9th.
Pullman — Hannah James (Meghan McSweeney), 11th.
Pullman — McSweeney (James), 21st.
Pullman — Gabi Brown (Madi Wolfe), 49th.
Pullman — McSweeney (James), 60th.
Pullman — James, 72nd.
Pullman — Hailey Talbot, 77th.
Shots — Rogers 1, Pullman 17. Saves — Rogers: Riley Hogan 8, Pullman: Lynnesy Biorn 1, Serah Singh 0.
Clarkston 2, West Valley 0
Two goals early in the second half put Clarkston over the top as goalkeeper Eloise Teasley held visiting Greater Spokane League foe West Valley of Spokane scoreless at the Lincoln Middle School soccer field.
The Bantams moved into third place in league standings and improved their season record to 6-3.
West Valley 0 0—0
Clarkston 0 2—2
Clarkston — Sadie Thummel (Luella Skinner), 44th.
Clarkston — Jolee Nicholas (Luella Skinner), 50th.
Shots — Clarkston 10, West Valley 11. Saves — Clarkston: Eloise Teasley 11, West Valley: Madison Maloney 6, Aubrey Lobdell 2.
BASEBALLPomeroy 8, Colton 4
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble hit a two-run single in the fourth inning to help open up a gap for Pomeroy, and Braden Mings stepped in to seal the deal at the mound as the Pirates defeated visiting Colton.
“He’s kind of our closer,” coach Dave Boyer said of Mings. “He did a good job on Saturday, and he did a good job today coming in and closing it up.”
Austin Jones and Trent Druffel had triples for Colton.
Pomeroy improved to 3-0 on the season.
Colton 002 101 0—4 4 1
Pomeroy 201 401 x—8 7 1
Austin Jones, Kane Weiker (4) and Dan Bell. Richie Zecchio, Ollie Severs (3), Trace Roberts (4), Jesse Mings (5), Braden Mings (6) and B. Mings, Severs (5).
Colton hits — Kelton Devlin 2, Jones (3B), Trent Druffel (3B).
Pomeroy hits — Trevin Kimble 2, Brodie Magill, J. Mings, Carson Zimmerman, B. Mings, Jakob Blachly.
SOFTBALLLiberty Christian 12-14, Pomeroy 10-4
RICHLAND — Pomeroy dropped a doubleheader against Southeast 1B League opponent Liberty Christian.
Keely Maves had double and a single in the first game, but 10 errors from the Pirates prevented Pomeroy from capitalizing as it lost 12-2.
Pomeroy (2-2) recorded just three errors in the second game, but two six-run innings from the Patriots (4-0) sealed the Pirates fate as they fell 14-4.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 101—2 3 10
Liberty Christian 221 223—12 5 2
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres. E. Reed and L. Reed.
Pomeroy hits — Maves 2 (2B), N. Bryson.
Libery Christian hits — H. Butcher 2, A. Zoning 2, A. Rumsey.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 002 02—4 4 3
Liberty Christian 601 16—14 5 5
Elizabeth Ruchert, Maves (1) and Herres. H. Butcher and L. Reed.
Pomeroy hits — Maves 2, N. Bryson, Ruchert.
Liberty Christian hits — E. Reed, H. Butcher, A. Zaring, A. Linblum, G. Culver.