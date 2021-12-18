PULLMAN — Trailing by two at halftime on their home court, the Pullman girls basketball team got a 12-point third-quarter boost from freshman Ava Petrino en route to topping nonleague foe Ridgeline of Liberty Lake 53-42 for their first win of the season Friday.
Petrino finished the night with a game-high 20 points, while Sehra Singh provided 11 points and Audrey Pitzer had 10 for the Greyhounds (1-5).
“We definitely kind of broke through a little bit tonight,” Pullman coach Angie Barbour said. “... We needed to break through and score and play good defense, and we did all of those things tonight, so that was great.”
RIDGELINE-LIBERTY LAKE (0-8)
Renken 2 2-3 7, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Adam 1 1-2 3, Putch 4 1-3 9, Paske 1 0-0 2, Robinson 6 2-3 17, Mueller 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-11 42.
PULLMAN (1-5)
Meg Limburg 0 3-4 3, Elise McDougle 1 0-0 2, Audrey Pitzer 4 2-4 10, Lacie Sines 2 0-0 5, Ava Petrino 9 1-5 20, Marissa Carper 0 0-0 0, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 4 2-2 11, Ryliann Bednar 0 0-0 0, Sophie Armstrong 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-15 53.
Ridgeline 8 17 4 13—42
Pullman 14 9 22 8—53
3-point goals — Robinson 3, Renken Petrino 2, Sines, Singh.
JV — Pullman def. Ridgeline.
C — Pullman def. Ridgeline.
Deary 53, St. John Bosco 27
DEARY — The Mustangs held the Patriots to single-digits in all four quarters in a Whitepine League Division II victory.
“Thought we had a good balanced inside-outside game tonight,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said.
Macie Ashmead paced the Mustangs (4-3, 3-1) with 16 points.
Araya Wood hit three 3s and had 13 points and Triniti Wood hit two from outside and finished with 10 points.
Jade Prigge led St. John Bosco (0-4, 0-3) with 13 points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-4, 0-3)
Jade Prigge 5 2-3 13, Dani Sonnen 1 2-2 4, Noelle Chmelik 0 0-0 0, Sarah Walters 2 0-0 6, Julia Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Raylie Warren 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-5 27.
DEARY (4-3, 3-1)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 2 2-2 6, Kenadie Kirk 1 3-4 6, Emiley Scott 1 0-0 2, Araya Wood 5 0-2 13, Triniti Wood 4 0-0 10, Macie Ashmead 7 2-2 16, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-10 53.
St. John Bosco 7 6 9 5—27
Deary 16 13 12 12—53
3-point goals — Walters 2, Prigge, A. Wood 3, T. Wood 2, Kirk.
Sandpoint 46, Lewiston 40
SANDPOINT — The Bengals couldn’t contain the Bulldogs in the second half of an Inland Empire League defeat.
Kelsey Cessna led Sandpoint (2-6, 1-4) with 17 points and was 9-of-13 from the free throw line.
Katy Wessels was the only player for Lewiston (5-4, 3-2) to reach double-figures, finishing with 10.
“Sandpoint came out ready to play, took us a while to get into the game,” Bengals coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “Need to get better at getting off the bus ready to play.”
LEWISTON (5-4, 3-2)
Katy Wessels 4 2-4 10, Emily Collins 3 2-4 9, Ahnika U’Ren 3 1-2 8, Zoie Kessinger 0 1-2 1, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 1 1-2 3, Savannah Burke 0 0-2 0, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Jenika Ortiz 2 3-4 9. Totals 13 10-20 40.
SANDPOINT (3-5, 1-4)
Kelsey Cessna 4 9-13 17, Demi Driggs 0 0-0 0, Daylee Driggs 0 3-4 3, Anna Reinink 2 0-0 5, Peyton Cessna 0 0-0 0, Tru Tomco 2 0-0 6, Lily Richardson 0 0-0 0, Livia Owens 0 0-0 0, Aliya Stock 1 2-6 5, Destiny Lyons 1 0-0 2, Sofia Platte 3 2-4 8. Totals 13 16-27 46.
Lewiston 10 11 10 9—40
Sandpoint 15 3 15 13—46
3-point goals — Ortiz 2, U’Ren, Tomco 2, Reinink, Stock.
JV — Lewiston won
Nezperce 25, Highland 13
CRAIGMONT — After a slow start for both teams, the Nighthawks raised their game in the second half to claim a Whitepine League Division II win against the Huskies of Craigmont.
“Neither of the teams could shoot from the floor,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said. “We would be taking great shots, but nothing would go in the hole. At halftime we were 7 percent from the floor, but we ended the night a little over 20 percent, so the second half our shots definitely started to fall.”
Mia Horton led the Nighthawks (6-4, 3-2) with six points.
Hannah Miller added six of her own for Highland (1-6, 1-2).
NEZPERCE (6-4, 3-2)
Jillian Lux 2 1-3 5, Katharine Duuck 2 0-0 4, Erica Zenner 0 3-4 3, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Morgan Wemhoff 1 1-4 3, Mia Horton 3 0-0 6, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0, Aubree Lux 0 0-0 0, Sophie Husted 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-11 25.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-6, 1-2)
Payton Crow 0 0-2 0, Emily Dau 1 0-2 2, Katie Goeckner 1 0-0 3, Hannah Miller 2 2-6 6, Kalei Smith 1 0-0 2, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-2 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 2-12 13.
Nezperce 2 3 8 12—25
Highland 0 3 4 6—13
3-point goal — Goeckner.
Garfield-Palouse 61, Oakesdale 40
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Kenzi Pedersen scored 30 points as the Vikings remained undefeated in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play, beating the Nighthawks.
With the performance, Pedersen topped the 1,000 career point plateau.
Madi Cloninger hit three-second half 3s for Garfield-Palouse (5-1, 3-0). Mak Collier added 11 points.
Marilla Hockett had 22 points and Lucy Hockett had 12 for Oakesale (3-3, 1-2)
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (5-1, 3-0)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 3, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 0 0-0 0, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 9, Mak Collier 5 0-0 11, Maci Brantner 4 0-0 8, Kenzi Pedersen 13 2-2 30. Totals 26 2-2 61.
OAKESDALE (3-3, 1-2)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 7 6-7 22, Bradyn Henley 1 0-0 2, Lucy Hockett 5 0-0 12, Samantha Holling 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 6-7 40.
Garfield-Palouse 16 14 12 19—61
Oakesdale 6 8 13 13—40
3-point goals — Cloninger 3, Pedersen 2, Collier, Blomgren, M. Hockett 2, L. Hockett 2.
Grangeville 66, Kendrick 48
KENDRICK — The Bulldogs jumped out to an 11-point first quarter lead and held steady for a nonleague win against the Tigers.
Camden Barger led Grangeville (6-2) with 21 points. Bailey Vanderwall had 13 points and led the team with four steals. Adelei LeFebvre scored 10.
For Kendrick (7-1), Erin Morgan scored most of her 13 points in the second half, and Drew Stacy added 10.
GRANGEVILLE (6-2)
Camden Barger 8 4-5 21, Macy Smith 3 2-2 8, Talia Brown 1 1-2 3, Cameran Green 2 1-2 5, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 6 0-0 13, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 0 0-0 0, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Adalei LeFebvre 3 4-7 10, Madalyn Green 2 0-2 4. Totals 26 12-20 66.
KENDRICK (7-1)
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 5 0-3 10, Natalie Kimbley 1 1-1 3, Hannah Tweit 2 3-5 7, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 5, Erin Morgan 5 3-4 13, Ruby Stewart 3 1-2 7, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 8-15 48.
Grangeville 21 7 18 20 — 66
Kendrick 10 6 13 19 — 48
3-point goals — Barger, Vanderwall, Silflow, Taylor.
JV — Grangeville 40, Kendrick 28
McCall-Donnelly 47, Orofino 42
NYSSA, Ore. — The Maniacs dropped a tight encounter against the Vikings in the Nyssa Christian Tournament.
Orofino (6-7) trailed by a single point at halftime before the Vandals (3-6) opened a two-possession lead through three and held steady in the fourth.
Maniac leaders Grace Beardin (eight points) and Riley Schwartz (six points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) fouled out, and Jaelyn Miller (nine points, two steals) went down injured, leaving the team shorthanded in the closing stretch.
“We lost to McCall by five in our fourth game, so we kind of knew what to expect,” Maniacs coach Tessa Mullinix said. “We played better than the first time, but so did they, and clearly their 3-point shot was falling.”
OROFINO (6-7)
Grace Beardin 3 2-3 8, Riley Schwartz 1 4-6 6, Miley Zenner 0 1-2 1, Peyton Merry 3 2-2 8, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Hannah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Daisy Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 4 1-3 9, Livia Johnson 3 0-0 6, Virginia Cafferty 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 0-2 4. Totals 16 10-18 42.
McCALL-DONNELLY (3-6)
Delaney Ott 2 2-4 6, Jessica Jones 3 6-8 13, Ashlyn Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jenna Thomas 0 0-0 0, Gabi Green 4 0-0 9, Catie McCarthy 2 1-1 6, M. Burtenshaw 4 0-0 10, S. Arnold 0 1-2 1, L. Arnold 0 0-0 0, A. Poff 0 0-0 0, S. Camp 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 10-15 47.
Orofino 7 10 10 15—42
McCall-Donnelly 10 8 14 15—47
3-point goals — Burtenshaw 2, Jones, Green, S. Camp, McCarthy.
Oaks Classical Christian 54, Pullman Christian 51
SPOKANE — Grace Berg provided 18 points, 10 rebounds and five steals while her sister sister Faith Berg had 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Pullman Christian Eagles, but her team fell to Oaks Classical Christian in overtime in Mountain Christian League play.
Tri-Valley 38, Salmon River 18
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins fell to Cambridge in Long Pin Conference play.
A full box was not available at press time.
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 87, Ridgeline 45
PULLMAN — Jaedyn Brown hit five 3s and finished with 30 points as the Greyhounds rolled past the Falcons in a nonleague game.
Brown finished 12-of-17 from the field, including 7-of-8 from inside the arc.
Pullman (5-1) also had Dane Sykes (11), Tanner Barbour (10) and Thomas Cole (10) in double figures.
“Terrific game for us offensively,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said.
Ridgeline (1-7) was led by Brayden Allen with 12 points.
RIDGELINE-LIBERTY LAKE (1-7)
Isaac Richardson 2 0-2 4, Landen Quesnell 0 2-2 2, Dakota Means 1 0-0 2, Brayden Allen 4 1-2 12, Kole LeGrant 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cline 3 0-0 7, Tanner Smith 1 4-4 6, Cade Rickard 1 0-0 2, Easton Amend 1 0-0 2, Deakon Sell 1 0-0 3, Michael Perry 0 0-0 0, Jace Dunham 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 7-10 45.
PULLMAN (5-1)
Grayson Hunt 4 0-0 8, Payton Rogers 4 0-0 9, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 10, Riley Pettitt 1 2-2 4, Thomas Cole 4 2-5 10, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 12 1-1 30, Champ Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Tyler El bracht 1 2-2 5, Dane Sykes 4 0-0 11. Totals 34 7-10 87.
Ridgeline 7 15 15 8 — 45
Pullman 25 24 23 15 — 87
3-point goals — Allen 3, Cline, Sell, Dunham, Brown 5, Sykes 3, Barbour 2, Rogers, Elbracht.
Moscow 63, Lakeland 49
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears came out strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 20-9 en route to victory in an Inland Empire League game.
Bryden Brown led Moscow (4-2, 1-2) with 14 points, but coach Josh Uhrig was more impressed with his defensive effort.
“Brown did a phenomenal job on the defensive end, shut down Grant Roth their leading scorer,” Uhrig said.
Jamari Simpson had 13 points, Barrett Abendroth had 11 points and seven rebounds, as the Bears only committed five turnovers in the game.
For Lakeland (1-4, 0-2), Abe Munyer led the way with 16 points.
MOSCOW (4-2, 1-2)
Bryden Brown 6 0-0 14, Dylan Rehder 2 2-2 7, Cody Isakson 2 0-0 5, Jamari Simpson 4 4-4 13, Taylor Strong 1 2-2 5, Caleb Skinner 0 0-0 0, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 1 0-0 2, Sam Kees 2 0-0 6, Barrett Abendroth 5 1-2 11. Totals 23 9-10 63.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (1-4, 0-2)
Nick Nowell 0 0-0 0, Jared Rings 0 0-0 0, Bryce Henry 4 4-6 13, Abe Munyer 5 5-7 16, Scotty Hocking 1 0-0 2, Grant Roth 3 2-3 10, Josh Haug 0 0-0 0, Caysen Loutzenhiser 2 0-0 4, Collin Cameron 1 0-0 3, Jack Boettcher 0 1-2 1, Tommy Pearson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-18 49.
Moscow 13 16 20 14 — 63
Lakeland 14 14 9 12 — 49
3-point goals — Brown 2, Kees 2, Rehder, Isakson, Simpson, Strong, Roth 2, Henry, Munyer, Cameron.
JV — Lakeland won
Clarkston 53, Lewis and Clark 33
The Bantams recovered from a slow start to take control in the second half to beat the Tigers of Spokane in nonleague play.
Clarkston (2-1) trailed 10-3 through the opening quarter but tied Lewis and Clark (2-6) at 14 at halftime. The Bantams continued to grow stronger with each quarter, adding 13 in the third before blowing the game open with a 26-point fourth.
“We were 4-of-26 from the field in the first half,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. “We just couldn’t hit shots What I’m very proud of, and have been trying to make an identity of our team, is our defense. When we’re not shooting well our defense has to hold, and tonight it did. ... We finally started to get a little bit of rhythm offensively in that second half.”
Austin Steinwand finished with 15 points, Xavier Santana had 13 and Mason Van Time added 11 for the Bantams.
Matthew Heer had eight for the Tigers.
LEWIS AND CLARK-SPOKANE (2-6)
Gentz Hilburn 3 1-2 7, Ashton Sieveke 1 0-0 2, Liam Cleary 0 0-0 0, Will Merritt 0 3-4 3, Paulo Murray 1 0-0 2, Sean Eastlund 2 0-2 4, Braydon Perko 0 0-0 0, Landon Lewis 0 0-0 0, Luke Marshall 1 0-0 3, Matthew Heer 2 4-9 8, Luke Jessup 0 0-0 0, David Kim 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 8-17 33.
CLARKSTON (2-1)
Xavier Santana 4 3-4 13, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 1 0-1 2, Mason Van Tine 4 1-2 11, Robby Reagan 1 4-6 6, Peyton Dempsey 1 0-0 3, Dawson Blunt 1 0-1 2, Austin Steinwand 4 5-6 15, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0, Xavier Van Tine 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 14-22 53.
Lewis and Clark 10 4 5 14—33
Clarkston 3 11 13 26—53
3-point goals — Marshall, Santana 2, M. Van Tine 2, A. Steinwand 2, Dempsey.
JV — Lewis and Clark def. Clarkston.
Timberline 41, Kendrick 25
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe were declared victorious in a Whitepine League Division II game against Tigers from Thursday, which was halted with less than four minutes remaining in regulation because of a power outage.
Timberline (2-3, 2-1) trailed 12-10 through the opening quarter, but took over with a 16-2 showing in the second.
“Our guys just really stepped up the defensive intensity and rebounded really well,” Spartans coach Jason Hunter said. “We had a great team effort; one of our best performances so far.”
Parker Brown had five 3-point goals and 17 total points for the Spartans, while Gavin Christopherson added 11 of his own.
Ty Koepp of Kendrick (3-3, 3-2) led all scorers with 20 points.
There were multiple power outages during the course of the game, culminating in one which lasted an hour-and-a-half and put an end to it midway through the fourth quarter.
KENDRICK (3-3, 3-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 1-1 3, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 10 0-0 20, Dallas Morgan 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 1-2 25.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (2-3, 2-1)
Parker Brown 6 0-2 17, Micah Nelson 2 1-2 6, Logan Hunter 2 0-0 5, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Zerrick Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 5 0-0 11. Totals 16 1-4 41.
Kendrick 12 2 8 3—25
Timberline 10 16 15 0—41
3-point goals — Brown 5, Nelson, Hunter, Christopherson.
JV — Timberline 33, Kendrick 26 (one half, OT)
Deary 56, St. John Bosco 40
DEARY — The Mustangs dominated the rebounding battle 29-12 as they handled the visiting Patriots from Cottonwood in Whitepine League Division II play.
Blaine Clark (15 points), Kalab Rickard (10) and Lakye Taylor (10) all scored in double digits for Deary (2-5, 2-2).
Cody Wassmuth and Tory Schmelik led St. John Bosco (3-2, 2-1) with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
“Tonight was just a really good team win,” Mustangs coach Jalen Kirk said. “What we are trying to get these guys to understand is, no matter what the score is — up 15, down 15 — our effort has got to be through the roof. Tonight, the whole team was going after the ball, boxing out, getting rebounds; it was just a great overall team win for sure.”
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (3-2, 2-1)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 5 3-7 14, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 2 0-0 4, Tory Schmelik 6 0-0 12, Levi Wassmuth 2 0-1 4, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-8 40.
DEARY (2-5, 2-2)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 8, Kalab Rickard 4 1-3 10, Wyatt Vincent 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 3 8-8 15, Gus Rickert 4 1-2 9, TJ Beyer 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 1 1-1 4, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Braedyn Stettler 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 5 0-2 10. Totals 20 11-16 56.
St. John Bosco 14 4 12 10—40
Deary 17 14 11 14—56
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth, Proctor 2, Clark, Fletcher, Rickard.
Highland 47, Nezperce 39
CRAIGMONT — Noah Watson led the way with 18 points as the Huskies of Craigmont topped the Nighthawks in Whitepine League Division II play.
Ty Hambly (13 points) and Carter Gion (10 points) also provided major point contributions to the Highland (2-4, 1-1) effort.
Tanner Johnson (13 points) and Brycen Danner (12) spearheaded the Nezperce (0-7, 0-5) offense.
NEZPERCE (0-7. 0-5)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 0 0-0 0, Tanner Johnson 5 2-2 13, Aidan McLeod 3 2-4 8, Brycen Danner 4 0-0 12, Marshal Nelson 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 4-6 39.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-4. 1-1)
Ty Hambly 4 3-8 13, Gage Crow 1 2-5 4, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 8 0-1 18, Ty Goeckner 1 0-5 2, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 4 0-2 10, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-21 47.
Nezperce 11 8 14 6—39
Highland 15 11 10 11—47
3-point goals — Danner 4, T. Johnson, Hambly 2, Watson 2, Gion 2.
JV — Highland 18, Nezperce 8 (half)
Tri-Valley 40, Salmon River 39
CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Logan Whitner hit a free throw for the only point scored in overtime as the Savages fell to the Titans in a Long Pin Conference game.
For Salmon River (2-2, 1-1), Gabe Zavala recorded 16 points and Garret Shepherd scored 14. Zane Nichols led Tri-Valley (1-3, 1-1) with 16 points.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (2-2, 1-1)
Riley Davis 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 3 8-10 16, Garret Shepherd 6 0-0 14, Cordell Bovey 2 1-4 5, Tyrus Swift 1 0-0 2, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-14 39.
TRI-VALLEY-CAMBRIDGE/MIDVALE (1-3, 1-1)
Zane Nichols 6 3-6 16, Trenton Hicks 2 0-0 4, Bridger Strasser 0 0-0 0, Charlie Gay 5 1-2 11, Logan Whitner 1 1-4 3, Haven Harley 1 2-2 4, Claytin Harper 1 0-0 2, Danner Morris 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-14 40.
Salmon River 6 11 10 12 0—39
Tri-Valley 3 16 8 12 1—40
3-point goals — Zavala 2, Shepherd 2, Nichols.
WRESTLINGArea has five out to semifinals at Tri-State
COEUR D’ALENE — A combined five wrestlers between Lewiston and Pullman are in the semifinal round of the Tri-State 2021 wrestling tournament at Christiansen Gymnasium at North Idaho College.
The Bengals are tied for 11th in the 30-team field after the first day with 70 points, and the Greyhounds are 20th with 52.5 points. Potlatch, which did not get a wrestler out to the semis, is 29th with 32 points.
Lewiston’s Hoyt Hvass at 120 went 3-0 and advanced, and 132-pounder Tristan Bremer went 2-0, each win by pin, to move on.
Pullman’s Ivan Acosta (138) won all three of his matches by decision, Jeroen Smith (145) went 3-0 with two pins, and Gabe Smith (152) also went 3-0 with a tech fall and a fall.
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.