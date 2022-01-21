PULLMAN — Playing its first game back after a week-long school-wide COVID hiatus from sports, the Pullman boys basketball team shot 16-for-19 from 2-point range and got double-digit scoring contributions from four players for a 62-46 Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory Thursday against Clarkston.
Pullman (11-1, 2-0) started strong with a 21-9 opening quarter and led 35-20 at halftime. Clarkston (7-5, 2-2) competed in the second half, but was unable to cut the gap.
Grayson Hunt (14 points), Jaedyn Brown (13), Thomas Cole (10) and Tanner Barbour (10) were Pullman’s four offensive leaders. Payton Rodgers came close to making a fifth double-digit Greyhound scorer as he finished with nine points.
“It’s very impressive to get that against a team that’s good defensively,” Pullman coach Craig Brantner said. “They’re well-coached and that’s very good when you go play a Clarkston team. ... I thought our kids executed very well. When we got in foul trouble, I thought our bench played extremely well tonight.”
CLARKSTON (7-5, 2-2)
Xavier Santana 7 8-9 25, Tuff Tallbull 1 0-0 3, Landon Taylor 0 0-0 0, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 0 0-0 0, Robby Reagan 0 0-0 0, Peyton Dempsey 0 0-0 0, Dawson Blunt 0 4-7 4, Conrad Dudley 3 2-2 8, Austin Steinwand 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 14-18 46.
PULLMAN (11-1, 2-0)
Grayson Hunt 6 2-2 14, Payton Rogers 3 2-2 9, Tanner Barbour 4 1-2 10, Riley Pettitt 1 2-3 4, Thomas Cole 3 3-4 10, Jaedyn Brown 3 5-6 13, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 12-15 62.
Clarkston 9 11 17 9—46
Pullman 21 14 17 10—62
3-point goals — Santana 3, Steinwwand 2, Tallbull, Steinwand, Brown 2, Cole 2, Rodgers, Barbour.
Potlatch 59, Logos 43
MOSCOW — Potlatch coach Ryan Ball labled his team’s win against Logos as its “best game of the season.”
The Loggers (7-4, 4-3) sprung out to a 35-22 halftime lead courtesy of a 23-point second quarter.
Tyler Howard’s defense limited Logos sharpshooter Will Casebolt to 1-for-9 shooting from the 3-point line. Howard paced the Loggers with 19 points, Dominic Brown added 18 and Jaxson Vowels had 14.
Despite the 3-point woes, Casebolt led the Knights (7-3, 5-3) with 14 points, while Roman Nuttbrock added 11.
POTLATCH (7-4, 4-3)
Dominic Brown 7 0-0 18, Jack Clark 1 4-5 6, Jaxon Vowels 5 4-6 14, Tyler Howard 9 1-3 19, Patrick McManus 0 1-2 1, Sam Barnes 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-18 59.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (7-3, 5-3)
Jack Driskill 0 2-2 2, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 6 1-3 14, Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 1 0-0 3, Roman Nuttbrock 4 0-0 11, Ben Druffel 5 1-1 11, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-6 43.
Potlatch 12 23 14 10—59
Logos 13 9 12 9—43
3-point goals — Brown 4, Nuttbrock 3, Wilson, Casebolt.
JV — Potlatch 41, Logos 35.
Highland 54, Nezperce 39
NEZPERCE — In the boys’ half of the inaugual “3L Throwdown” event featuring a doubleheader between Lewis County schools, Highland of Craigmont topped Whitepine League Division II foe Nezperce.
The Huskies (6-6, 5-2) steadily outscored the Nighthawks (1-12, 0-8) by a handful of points per quarter. Ty Hambly (19 points), Ty Goeckner (11) and Noah Watson (10) led Highland to victory. For Nezperce, Tanner Johnson put up 17 points and Ryen Zenner had 12.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (6-6, 5-2)
Ty Hambly 8 2-4 19, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 2 0-1 4, Noah Watson 4 1-1 10, Ty Goeckner 5 1-2 11, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 2 4-6 8, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-16 54.
NEZPERCE (1-12, 0-8)
Mason Dove 0 0-0 0, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Zane Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Ryen Zenner 4 3-5 12, Tanner Johnson 8 1-5 17, Carter Williams 1 0-0 2, Owen Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Aidan McLeod 2 0-0 4, Brycen Danner 0 0-2 0, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0 0, Nick Kirkland 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 4-15 39.
Highland 11 17 13 13—54
Nezperce 8 10 11 10—39
3-point goals — Hambly, Watson, Zenner.
JV — Nezperce 17, Highland 16
Genesee 53, Troy 44
TROY — In their first game back from a shutdown due to COVID protocols, the Bulldogs got three scorers in double digits and topped the Trojans in Whitepine League Division I play.
Derek Burt had a double-double for Genesee (4-6, 2-6) with 12 points and 10 rebounds, with work around the hoop that “definitely picked us up a few times when we were going stagnant,” according to coach Travis Grieser. Teammate Jack Johnson scored 14 points, and Teak Wareham added 11.
Eli Stoner (13 points) and Kaiden Strunk (12) led the way for Troy (2-9, 0-7).
GENESEE (4-6, 2-6)
Teak Wareham 5 1-2 11, Cameron Meyer 2 2-2 8, Jackson Zenner 1 1-2 3, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 0 0-0 0, Jacob Krick 2 0-2 5, Jack Johnson 5 4-6 14, Derek Burt 5 2-4 12. Totals 20 10-18 53.
TROY (2-9, 0-7)
Eli Stoner 4 5-6 13, Joseph Bendel 0 0-0 0, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 5 0-0 12, Noah Johnson 0 1-3 1, Chandler Blazzard 1 0-1 2, Samuel Stoner 0 0-0 0, Brody Patrick 1 3-4 5, Dominic Holden 4 2-2 11. Totals 15 11-16 44.
Genesee 15 11 13 14—53
Troy 8 9 15 12—44
3-point goals — Meyer 2, Krick, Strunk 2, Holden.
JV — Troy 40, Genesee 34
Kamiah 59, Clearwater Valley 40
KOOSKIA — Kavan Mercer scored 18 points in Kamiah’s Whitepine League Division I victory over Clearwater Valley.
Everett Skinner added 16 of his own for the Kubs (9-4, 5-2), who made a statement in a 23-point opening quarter.
For the Rams (5-5, 2-5), Landon Schlieper had a game-high 22 points, and Edoardo Miconi added 11.
KAMIAH (9-4, 5-2)
Kavan Mercer 6 2-3 18, David Kludt 4 1-1 9, Jack Wilkins 3 0-2 6, Everett Skinner 5 3-3 16, Brady Cox 4 0-0 8, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-9 59.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (5-5, 2-5)
Landon Schlieper 7 4-5 22, Nakiyah Anderson 1 0-0 3, Austin Curtis 1 0-0 2, Laton Schlieper 1 0-2 2, Edoardo Miconi 3 4-4 11, Damieon Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-11 40.
Kamiah 23 9 13 14—59
Clearwater Valley 11 7 15 7—40
3-point goals — L Schleiper 4, Anderson, Micconi, Skinner 3, Mercer 4.
JV — Kamiah 63 Clearwater Valley 27
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 57, Pullman 33
PULLMAN — Kendall Wallace gave Clarkston a 22-point boost and the Bantams handled Pullman in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League encounter.
Clarkston (8-4, 2-1) blitzed to a 19-6 lead in the opening quarter and was up 33-11 at halftime.
“I was really pleased with the girls as a team,” Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta said. “I feel like we got a lot of good mintues from several different players tonight.”
Wallace had seven rebounds, four steals and two assists to go with her game-high point total, and Lexi Villavicencio added 11 points of her own for the Bantams. Audrey Pitzer led scoring for the Greyhounds (2-10, 1-1) with eight points.
CLARKSTON (8-4, 2-1)
Erika Pickett 0 1-4 1, Maggie Ogden 2 2-2 6, Alyssa Whittle 2 2-2 6, Avah Griner 2 2-2 6, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 8 3-3 22, Alahondra Perez 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 2 0-0 5, Lexi Villavicencio 4 3-3 11, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-18 57.
PULLMAN (2-10, 1-1)
Meg Limburg 2 3-4 7, Elise McDougle 2 1-2 5, Audrey Pitzer 4 0-0 8, Lacie Sines 1 0-0 2, Ava Petrino 0 0-0 0, Marissa Carper 1 0-0 2, Shelby Paul 0 0-0 0, Suhailey Reyes 0 0-0 0, Sehra Singh 3 1-2 7, Ryliann Bednar 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-8 33.
Clarkston 19 14 11 13—57
Pullman 6 5 12 10—33
3-point goals — Wallace 3, Teasley.
JV — Clarkston 30, Pullman 27
Nezperce 58, Highland 25
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks blanked visiting Highland of Craigmont 16-0 in the opening quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Jillian Lux finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 steals for Nezperce (10-6, 6-3), while Brianna Branson (12 points) and Erica Zenner (10) also provided double-digit point contributions.
“We just came out really strong defensively in both the first and third quarters with full court press,” Nezperce coach Callie Zenner said.
Hannah Miller was the top scorer for Highland (2-9, 2-4) with 10 points.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-9. 2-4)
Emily Dau 1 0-1 2, Hannah Miller 3 2-3 10, Emalissa Knowlton 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 2 4-7 8, B. Wallace 0 0-0 0, C. Lanzin 2 0-0 5, G. Watson 0 0-0 0, K. Thomason 0 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 6-11 25.
NEZPERCE (9-6, 5-3)
Grace Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Jillian Lux 7 0-0 15, Katharine Duuck 2 1-1 5, Erica Zenner 5 0-0 10, Brianna Branson 6 0-0 12, Morgan Wemhoff 1 0-1 2, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 3 0-0 6, Darlene Matson 1 0-0 2, Aubree Lux 1 0-0 2, Sophie Husted 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 1-2 58.
Highland 0 9 5 11—25
Nezperce 16 13 20 9—58
3-point goals — Miller 2, Lanzin, Lux.
Garfield-Palouse 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 12
TEKOA, Wash. — The Vikings pitched a shutout in the third quarter, but by then they already had a 38-point lead on the Timberwolves in rolling to a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game late Wednesday.
Kenzi Pedersen paced Garfield-Palouse (10-3, 5-0) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Madi Cloninger added 12 points for the Vikings, who forced 25 turnovers while committing just three.
Carrie Sanchez and Emily Kramer each finished with five points for Tekoa-Rosalia (1-9, 0-5).
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-3, 5-0)
Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 5, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 7, Madi Cloninger 4 0-1 12, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 2 2-2 6, Maci Brantner 3 0-0 6, Kenzi Pedersen 8 4-4 20, Lola Edwards 0 0-0 0, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0, Camryn Blankenship 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 6-7 56.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-9, 0-5)
Emily Kramer 2 1-2 5, Carrie Sanchez 1 3-3 5, McClain 1 0-2 2, Fournier 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Shelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 4-7 12.
Garfield-Palouse 18 24 12 2—56
Tekoa-Rosalia 4 2 0 6—12
3-point goals — Cloninger 4, Cook, Blomgren.
Potlatch-Grangeville canceled
The scheduled nonleague girls basketball game between Potlatch and Grangeville was canceled for reasons unknown at press time.
Kendrick-Timberline games postponed
The scheduled boys and girls Whitepine League Division II basketball games between Kendrick and Timberline of Weippe were postponed for reasons unconfirmed at press time.
Plans have been set for a makeup date of Jan. 29, with the girls to play at noon and boys at 1:30 p.m.
Deary-St. John Bosco games postponed
The scheduled boys and girls Whitepine League Division II basketball contests between Deary and St. John Bosco of Cottonwood were postponed for reasons unconfirmed at press time.
Makeup games are set for Jan. 31.
WRESTLINGClarkston falls at West Valley
SPOKANE — The Clarkston wrestling team registered five match victories, but it wasn’t enough in a 45-28 Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual meet defeat to visiting 2A Greater Spokane League foe West Valley of Spokane Valley.
The Bantams’ Calia Rice (106), Gabe Weza (120), Bodee Thivierge (145) and Carson Ash (285) each won by pinfall. Dawson Bailey scored a 12-2 major decision in his match at 132 pounds.
106 — Calia Rice (C) p. Harley Scott 0:31; 113 — Double forfeit; 120 — Gabe Weza (C) p. Brycen Palmer 1:09; 126 — Logan Pekins-Utecht (WV) p. Geovanny Alba 1:58; 132 — Dawson Bailey (C) maj. dec. Gavin Lindor 12-2; 138 — Kyler Warren (WV) p. Thomas Samuels 2:43; 145 — Bodee Thivierge (C) p. Tyson Mogan 3:54; 152 — Tyson Schroeder-Ramsey (WV) p. William Mosman 1:39; 160 — Ethan Carrell (WV) dec. Braydon Flinders 8-5; 170 — Andrew Royston (WV) by forfeit; 182 — Bruce Watson (WV) by forfeit; 195 — Dylan Heid (WV) by forfeit; 220 — Cody Ham (WV) p. Braden Jared 0:12; 285 — Carson Ash (C) p. Josh Moreau 1:21.