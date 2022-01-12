SPOKANE VALLEY — Jaedyn Brown sunk 10 3-point goals and totaled 32 points for the Greyhound boys basketball team, which raced to an 88-38 victory Tuesday against East Valley of Spokane Valley in the teams’ Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League debut for the season.
Champ Powaukee had 15 points of his own while Tanner Barbour and Grayson Hunt each added 11 for Pullman (10-1, 1-0). The Greyhounds totaled 24 assists as a team.
Colton Hansen led East Valley (4-7, 0-1) with nine points.
Pullman coach Craig Brantner called the showing “one of our better efforts all year long.”
PULLMAN (10-1, 1-0)
Grayson Hunt 5 1-2 11, Payton Rogers 1 2-2 5, Tanner Barbour 4 0-0 11, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Luke Pendry 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Brown 11 0-0 32, Champ Powaukee 6 2-2 15, Tyler Elbracht 1 0-0 2, Dane Sykes 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 13-15 88.
EAST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY (4-7, 0-1)
Taylor Hofstee 0 0-0 0, Henry Stevens 0 0-0 0, Colton Hansen 3 0-0 9, Holecek 3 0-0 7, Harry 0 0-0 0, Whallon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-10 38.
Pullman 21 19 25 23—88
East Valley 7 14 15 2—38
3-point goals — Brown 10, Barbour 3, Rogers, Powaukee, Hansen 3, Holecek.
Kamiah 44, Prairie 38
KAMIAH — The Kubs outscored the Pirates 34-14 in the second half to knock off the second-ranked team in the state in a Whitepine League Division I 44-38 win.
Kamiah shot just 4-of-23 in the first half, but found the range in the final 16 minutes.
David Kludt led the Kubs (7-4, 4-2) with 23 points and Kavan Mercer scored 12. The two combined for six 3-pointers, all in the second half.
Kludt and Everett Skinner went a combined 7-of-8 at the foul line to close out the win.
Prairie (8-2, 4-2), which moved up to second in the latest state media poll, was led by Zach Rambo who scored 13 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-2, 4-2)
Wyatt Ross 2 3-4 7, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 4 0-0 9, Shane Hanson 2 0-0 4, Zach Rambo 6 0-1 13, Lee Forsmann 1 3-4 5, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton McElroy 0 0-0 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Noah Behler 0 0-0 0, Matthew Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-9 38.
KAMIAH (7-4, 4-2)
Kavan Mercer 5 0-0 12, Luke Krogh 1 0-0 2, David Kludt 8 3-3 23, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 0 4-5 4, Brady Cox 0 1-2 1, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-10 44.
Prairie 6 18 7 7—38
Kamiah 8 2 21 13—44
3-point goals — Schumacher, Rambo, Kludt 4, Mercer 2.
JV — Prairie 38, Kamiah 24.
Logos 58, Troy 24
TROY — Will Casebolt converted six 3-point goals for 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Logos of Moscow top Troy in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Knights (6-1, 5-1), who ranked fifth in Idaho Class 1A state media poll results released Tuesday, also got 11 points from Jasper Whitling and 10 from Ben Druffel. Druffel came off the bench to go 5-for-5 from the field, make nine rebounds and “alter a lot of Trojan shots,” according to Logos coach Joe Casebolt.
Noah Johnson hit two 3-pointers of his own for a team-high six points for Troy (2-8, 0-6).
LOGOS-MOSCOW (6-1, 5-1)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 2-2 7, Will Casebolt 6 0-0 18, Jasper Whitling 3 3-4 11, Seamus Wilson 2 3-3 9, Roman Nuttbrock 1 0-0 3, Ben Druffel 5 0-2 10, Garrett Farrell 0 0-0 0, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-11 58.
TROY (2-8, 0-6)
Eli Stoner 1 2-5 5, Joseph Bendel 1 1-2 3, Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Noah Johnson 3 0-0 6, Chandler Blazzard 0 1-2 1, Boden DeMeerleer 0 2-3 2, Samuel Stoner 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 6-12 24.
Logos 9 19 26 4—58
Troy 6 7 4 7—24
3-point goals — Casebolt 6, Wilson 2, Whitling 2, Elmore, Nuttbrock, E. Stoner, Holden.
JV — Logos 45, Troy 37.
Kendrick 46, Highland 23
CRAIGMONT — Ty Koepp racked up 17 points and eight rebounds to lead the Kendrick Tigers in a Whitepine League Division II victory against Highland of Craigmont.
Jagger Hewett scored 11 of his own with eight steals and four assists for Kendrick (5-3, 4-2). For the Huskies (2-6, 2-2), Ty Hambly had a team-high 11 points.
“Kendrick played a real nice defensive ball game,” Highland coach Jacob Gion said. “Limited our shooting percentage. I think we did a good job in the second half, starting to get into a little bit of a groove, but Kendrick definitely played very well.”
KENDRICK (5-3, 4-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 2 0-0 4, Jagger Hewett 4 1-2 11, Preston Boyer 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Tommy Stamper 1 1-2 3, Brock Boyer 0 0-2 0, Ty Koepp 7 1-2 17, Dallas Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 46.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-6, 2-2)
Ty Hambly 3 4-11 11, Gage Crow 1 0-0 2, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 5, Ty Goeckner 1 1-2 3, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 1 0-2 2, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-15 23.
Kendrick 13 16 10 7—46
Highland 4 2 8 9—23
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Koepp 2, Boyer, Hambly, Watson.
JV — Highland 15, Kendrick 13 (two quarters).
Grangeville 36, Orofino 33
GRANGEVILLE — Trailing Orofino 21-12 at halftime, the Bulldogs rallied for their first win of the season in both teams’ Central Idaho League debut.
Grangeville (1-8, 1-0) had a big offensive surge for 14 points in the third quarter, then made “a bunch of big defensvie plays down the stretch,” in the words of coach Cooper Wright, to hold the Maniacs (1-3, 0-1) to four points in the fourth.
“Our guys wanted it,” Wright said. “It was a good team win.”
OROFINO (1-3, 0-1)
Easton Schneider 1 0-0 3, Nick Drobish 0 0-0 0, Slade Sneddon 2 2-2 6, Silas Naranjo 1 0-0 3, Joel Scott 2 2-4 6, Nick Graham 1 4-5 6, Reid Thomas 3 1-2 7, Loudan Cochran 1 0-0 2, Joel Sneddon 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-13 33.
GRANGEVILLE (1-8, 1-0)
Miles Lefebvre 4 2-2 10, Jaden Legaretta 0 0-0 0, Cody Klement 0 1-2 1, Sam Lindsley 2 1-2 6, Carter Mundt 0 1-2 1, Caleb Frei 2 5-9 9, Jared Lindsley 2 5-9 9. Totals 10 15-26 36.
Orofino 12 9 8 4—33
Grangeville 7 5 14 10—36
3-point goals — S. Lindsley, Schneider, Naranjo.
JV — Orofino def. Grangeville.
Moscow 66, Kellogg 44
KELLOGG — The Bears jumped out early on the Wildcats and rolled to a win in nonleague play.
Moscow (7-6) outscored Kellogg 32-5 in the opening quarter. A quick start that Moscow coach Josh Uhrig liked to see with his team playing in its third game in four days.
Barrett Abendroth and Sam Kees each scored 15 points for the Bears. Cody Isakson had nine points and eight rebounds. Dylan Rehder had seven assists.
Riply Luna led Kellogg (6-6) with 16 points.
MOSCOW (7-6)
Bryden Brown 3 0-0 8, Dylan Rehder 0 0-0 0, Cody Isakson 2 5-7 9, Jamari Simpson 1 0-1 2, Taylor Strong 1 0-0 2, Caleb Skinner 3 0-0 6, Zac Skinner 1 0-2 2, Ian Hillman 3 0-1 7, Sam Kees 6 0-0 15, Barrett Abendroth 5 4-5 15. Totals 25 9-16 66.
KELLOGG (6-6)
Luke Miller 0 1-2 1, Reed Whatcott 1 0-0 3, Riply Luna 5 6-7 16, Kolby Luna 1 2-2 4, Bridger McLean 1 0-1 2, Tanner Groves 3 0-1 6, Luke Frohlich 3 3-4 9, KJ Walker 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 15-21 44.
Moscow 32 11 15 8—66
Kellogg 5 13 11 15—44
3-point goals — Kees 3, Brown 2, Hillman, Abendroth, Whatcott.
JV — Moscow C team won.
Potlatch 51, Genesee 30
POTLATCH — The Loggers shut out the Bulldogs in the third quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I win.
Potlatch (6-4, 3-3) held an 11-point halftime lead and extended it with a 12-0 third quarter.
Jaxon Vowels led the way for the Loggers with 18 points.
Genesee (3-6, 1-6) was led by Cameron Meyer with six points.
GENESEE (3-6, 1-6)
Teak Wareham 0 0-0 0, Cameron Meyer 2 0-2 6, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 2, Ezekial Adams 1 0-0 3, Derek Zenner 0 0-0 0, Sam Stewart 3 0-0 9, Jacob Krick 2 0-2 5, Jack Johnson 1 0-0 2, Derek Burt 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 0-4 30.
POTLATCH (6-4, 3-3)
Dominic Brown 2 0-1 6, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 4-6 4, Everett Lovell 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vowels 8 0-0 18, Tyler Howard 5 0-0 10, Patrick McManus 3 2-3 9, Sam Barnes 2 0-0 4, Logan Whitney 0 0-0 0, Logan Amos 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-10 51.
Genesee 10 6 0 14—30
Potlatch 8 19 12 12—51
3-point goals — Stewart 3, Meyer 2, Adams, Krick, Burt, Brown 2, Vowels 2, McManus.
JV — Potlatch won.
Pomeroy 53, Touchet 43
POMEROY — Trevin Kimble scored 24 points in a Pirates win versus the Indians in nonleague play.
“I thought we were lucky to get out of this game with a win,” Pomeroy (7-2) coach Chris Wolf said. “They were more physical than us on defense and rebounding tonight.”
Wolf gave props to Braedon Fruh who had “several key rebounds.”
Touchet (1-8) trailed early, but hung with Pomeroy in the second half.
TOUCHET (1-8)
Orozco 2 0-0 5, Gonzalez 4 3-6 13, Zessin 1 1-4 5, Godeniz 2 0-0 6, Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Krunback 1 0-0 2, Rincon 0 0-0 0, Huntley 2 0-0 4, Kincaid 4 0-0 8. Totals 17 4-10 43.
POMEROY (7-2)
Braedon Fruh 2 1-3 5, Brady Bott 1 0-0 2, Jett Slusser 1 0-0 3, Brody Magill 1 0-0 2, Oliver Severs 5 2-6 12, Trevin Kimble 9 6-9 24, Trace Roberts 1 3-6 5, Richie Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-24 53.
Touchet 9 10 11 13—43
Pomeroy 12 18 10 13—53
3-point goals — Gonzalez 2, Godeniz 2, Orozco, Slusser.
St. John Bosco 62, Nezperce 43
NEZPERCE — Clay Weckman scored 31 points for the Patriots in a 62-43 win versus the Nighthawks in a Whitepine League Division II game.
“Wechman lit the court on fire,” St. John Bosco assistant Kim Frei said. Frei is acting as the head coach this week.
Luke Stubbers had nine rebounds for St. John Bosco (5-3, 3-1).
Nezperce (1-9, 0-6) were led by Ryen Zenner and Tanner Johnson who each scored 11.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (5-3, 3-1)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 7 1-4 15, Luke Stubbers 1 0-2 2, Stallone Hoene 1 0-0 2, Clay Weckman 13 4-7 31, Torry Shmelik 5 2-4 12, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 7-17 62.
NEZPERCE (1-9, 0-6)
Mason Dove 2 0-0 4, Ryen Zenner 3 3-7 11, Tanner Johnson 3 3-5 11, Carter Williams 0 1-2 1, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Aidan McLeod 2 1-2 5, Brycen Danner 1 0-0 3, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, Nick Fowler 2 0-1 4. Totals 15 8-17 43.
St. John Bosco 21 9 16 16—62
Nezperce 11 7 9 16—43
3-point goals — Wechman, Zenner 2, Johnson 2, Danner.
Shadle Park 48, Clarkston 47
SPOKANE — Makai Daniels of Shadle Park hit three free throws after being fouled in the closing seconds to snatch victory from Clarkston in the teams’ Class 2A Greater Spokane League debut.
The game was tied at 12 through the first quarter and at 23 at halftime. Shadle Park gained a single-point lead through three, and ultimately held onto it.
Xavier Santana scored a game-high 16 points and Conrad Dudley had 11 for Clarkston (5-4, 0-1), while Jake Wilcox put up 13 for the Highlanders (2-7, 1-0).
Clarkston coach Justin Jones emphasized that the game was a learning experience from which the Bantams would gain.
CLARKSTON (5-4, 0-1)
Xavier Santana 7 1-2 16, Tuff Tallbull 2 1-2 5, Robby Reagan 2 0-0 4, Dawson Blunt 0 0-1 0, Conrad Dudley 5 1-2 11, Austin Steinwand 4 0-1 8, Xavier Van Tine 1 0-0 3. Totals .
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (2-7, 1-0)
Andruw Wilson 3 1-2 7, Jacob Boston 1 0-0 3, Jordan Dever 3 4-4 10, Kohlby Sorweide 2 3-4 7, Jake Wilcox 4 5-6 13, Makai Daniels 0 3-3 3, Ronan Redd 2 0-0 5, Jake Picard 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 16-19 48.
Clarkston 12 11 9 15—47
Shadle Park 12 11 10 15—48
3-point goals — Santana, Van Tine, Boston, Redd.
Council 68, Salmon River 29
RIGGINS — Long Pin Conference rival Council dealt a beating to the Savages of Riggins.
Dawson Whitney led Salmon River (3-7, 1-4) with 14 points, while Thatcher McLinn scored 21 for the victorious Lumberjacks (7-4, 4-0).
COUNCIL (7-4, 4-0)
Malachi Goodwin 4 0-0 9, Porter McLinn 3 0-0 7, Dahlton Bingham 1 0-2 2, Macen Glenn 2 0-0 4, Josh Gipe 4 0-0 8, Bryan Jordan 0 1-4 1, Thatcher McLinn 7 2-2 21, Wyatt Vining 4 0-0 8, Decker McLinn 3 1-2 8. Totals 28 4-10 68.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-7, 1-4)
Riley Davis 1 0-0 3, Garret Shepherd 3 0-0 7, Cordell Bovey 1 0-0 2, Gabe Zavala 1 0-0 3, Dawson Whitney 5 4-6 14. Totals 11 4-6 29.
Council 19 21 15 18—68
Salmon River 8 4 2 15—29
3-point goals — T. McLinn 5, D. McLinn, P. McLinn, Goodwin, Davis, Zavala, Shepherd.
Lapwai games postponed
Lapwai’s boys basketball games originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clearwater Valley and at 7 p.m. Friday at Potlatch, and the girls game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Clearwater Valley, have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Wildcats’ program.
There are no scheduled make-up dates at this time, but because they are league games, they will have to be played.
GIRLS BASKETBALLClarkston 72, Shadle Park 27
SPOKANE — In a rare feat, Clarkston had five different players contribute double-digit point totals as it routed Shadle Park of Spokane in the teams’ Class 2A Greater Spokane League season debut.
Alahondra Perez (15 points), Kendall Wallace (14), Erika Pickett (12), Alyssa Whittle (12), and Maggie Ogden (11) headed up the balanced Bantam offense. Wallace and Pickett each had five steals to boot, while Eloise Teasley had a team-high eight rebounds to go with her four points for Clarkston (7-3, 1-0).
For the Highlanders (1-7, 0-1), Katelyn Pomerinke and Kyleigh Archer added a team-high 10 points apiece.
“The girls showed great resiliency and put a complete game together,” said Clarkston coach Debbie Sobotta, whose team had been struggling with herself and multiple players out recently because of COVID-19 and concussion protocols.
CLARKSTON (7-3, 1-0)
Erika Pickett 6 0-0 12, Maggie Ogden 5 1-2 11, Alyssa Whittle 5 0-0 12, Kendall Wallace 6 0-0 14, Alahondra Perez 6 0-0 15, Eloise Teasley 1 2-4 4, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 4, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 3-8 72.
SHADLE PARK-SPOKANE (1-7, 0-1)
Josey Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Katelyn Pomerinke 5 0-0 10, Madison Fager 2 0-0 5, Kyleigh Archer 2 5-6 10. Totals 10 5-6 27.
Clarkston 23 22 13 14—72
Shadle Park 9 4 8 6—27
3-point goals — Perez 3, Wallace 2, Whittle 2, Fager, Archer.
Moscow 52, Kellogg 37
MOSCOW — Angela Lassen put 19 points on the board to lead the Bears in a nonleague home victory against the Tigers.
Lola Johns added 10 points of her own for Moscow (4-12), and Megan Heyns scored nine on three 3s.
“We shot the ball really well today,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “Collectively as a team, we had a lot of people pitching in, just doing their job, and I was proud. ... It’s nice to head into league play on a win.”
Emily Coe and Hailey Cheney led Kellogg (7-4) with 10 points apiece.
KELLOGG (7-4)
Sam Karst 0 0-0 0, Macy Jerome 1 2-2 5, Emma Van Hoose 1 0-2 2, Emily Coe 3 4-8 10, Darian Hill 1 0-0 2, Gracelyn Nearing 2 2-2 8, Hailey Cheney 3 4-6 10, Kay Reed 0 0-0 0, Madison Cheney 0 0-0 0, Haylee Potts 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 12-21 37.
MOSCOW (4-12)
McKenna Knott 0 0-0 0, Angela Lassen 8 1-2 19, Aneesha Shrestha 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 2 1-1 5, Kennedy Thompson 3 0-2 7, Trinity Craig 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Myah Parson 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 4 2-4 10, Megan Heyns 3 0-0 9, Maya Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-9 52.
Moscow 14 9 10 19—52
Kellogg 8 7 6 16—37
3-point goals — Nearing 2, Jerome, A. Heyns 3, Lassen 2, Thompson.
JV — Moscow def. Kellogg.
Pomeroy 59, Touchet 20
POMEROY — Nine Pirates got on the board as Pomeroy bested Touchet in nonleague play.
Keely Maves had 20 points and three rebounds for Pomeroy (6-2), while Jillian Herres added 10 points, nine boards and four steals.
“We played a really unselfish game tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “I loved seeing the way we shared the ball, moved the ball, and worked the inside/outside game. We got Kendall Dixon back on the floor tonight and it gave us some more options down low.”
Marielle Mendoza finished with 13 points for Touchet (0-5).
Touchet (0-5)
Tanya Luna 0 0-0 0, Marielle Mendoza 4 2-2 13, Emily Hilbert 0 0-0 0, Rosetta Renwick 0 3-6 3, Diana Rincon 1 2-3 4, Iris Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Macias 0 0-0 0, Brenna Huntley 0 0-0 0, Vanessa Angles 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Forbes 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 7-11 20
Pomeroy (6-2)
Jillian Herres 4 2-2 10, Chase Caruso 4 0-0 9, Keely Maves 7 5-8 20, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Jadence Gingerich 3 0-0 6, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 1 0-0 2, Izzy Field 0 1-2 1, Taylor Gilbert, 2 0-0 6, Kendall Dixon 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-12 59
Touchet 3 6 2 9—20
Pomeroy 16 15 15 13—59
3-point goals — Mendoza 3, Gilbert 2, Caruso, Maves.
Kendrick 42, Highland 10
CRAIGMONT — Eleven different Kendrick players got on the board as the Tigers mauled the shorthanded Huskies of Craigmont to stay unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play.
Erin Morgan, who recently exceeded 1,000 points in her high school career, led scoring with 10 points for Kendrick (11-3, 6-0), while Harley Heimgartner had five steals to go with her two points.
Kalei Smith had a team-high six for the Huskies (1-8, 1-3).
KENDRICK (11-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 1 0-0 2, Drew Stacy 1 1-2 3, Natalie Kimbley 2 2-4 6, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Erin Morgan 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 1 0-0 2, Hailey Taylor 3 0-0 7, Taylor Boyer 1 0-0 2, Starlit Flint 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 4-8 42.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (1-8, 1-3)
Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalei Smith 3 0-0 6, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0, Kindle Thomason 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 0-2 10.
Kendrick 16 11 8 7—42
Highland 0 4 2 4—10
3-point goals — Tweit, Taylor.
Pullman Christian 41, Kootenai 21
KOOTENAI, Idaho — Faith and Grace Berg combined for 31 of the Eagles’ 41 points in a Mountain Christian League win versus the Thunder.
Faith finished with 19 points, and Grace had 12 for Pullman Christian (8-2, 6-2).
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman Christian 16 10 11 4—41
Kootenai 10 4 4 3—21
Nezperce 44, St. John Bosco 26
NEZPERCE — The Nighthawks trailed after the first quarter, but tightened up defensively and won a Whitepine League Division II game against the Patriots.
Jillian Lux recorded eight points and eight steals for Nezperce (8-5, 4-2).
“Lux worked her rear off, she is a good little defender,” Nighthawks coach Callie Zenner said.
Grace Tiegs led all scorers with 10 points.
St. John Bosco (0-7, 0-4) was led by Jade Prigge with nine points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-7, 0-4)
Jade Prigge 4 1-2 9, Dani Sonnen 0 2-4 2, Sarah Walters 1 3-4 5, Julia Wassmuth 3 0-2 6, Raylie Warren 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 8-14 26.
NEZPERCE (8-5, 4-2)
Grace Tiegs 5 0-0 10, Jillian Lux 3 1-2 8, Katharine Duuck 3 2-4 9, Erica Zenner 1 0-0 2, Brianna Branson 3 0-0 7, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Mia Horton 1 0-0 2, Darlene Matson 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 3-6 44.
St. John Bosco 10 4 5 7—26
Nezperce 9 13 11 11—44
3-point goals — Lux, Duuck, Branson.
Grangeville 49, Prairie 37
COTTONWOOD — Mattie Thacker and Macy Smith put up big quarters in the second half as the Bulldogs won a nonleague game against the Pirates of Cottonwood.
Thacker scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, scoring all but two of the Grangeville (10-3) points that quarter.
Smith then scored nine of her 11 points in the final quarter.
Prairie (8-4) was led by Kristin Wemhoff with 11 points.
GRANGEVILLE (10-3)
Camden Barger 3 1-3 9, Macy Smith 4 2-2 11, Talia Brown 2 0-1 5, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 2 2-2 6, Abbie Frei 1 0-0 3, Mattie Thacker 3 2-2 8, Adalei LeFebvre 1 0-1 2, Madalyn Green 1 3-4 5. Totals 17 10-15 49.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-3)
Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-7 11, Delanie Lockett 2 0-2 4, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 5 2-5 12, Tara Schlader 3 3-5 9, Isabella Walsh 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 6-21 37.
Grangeville 11 10 10 18—49
Prairie 10 7 13 7—37
3-point goals — Barger 2, Smith, Brown, Frei, Wemhoff.
JV — Grangeville 47, Prairie 20.
Colton 55, Clarkston C 18
CLARKSTON —The Wildcats got their first win of the season as they defeated the Clarkston C team in nonleague play.
Colton (1-6) was able to get all 13 of its players into the game, including four eighth-graders.
Angus Jordan and Matthew Reisenauer led the way for Colton with nine points. Jordan also had seven rebounds and three steals.
COLTON (1-6)
Raph Arnhold 3 2-4 8, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 4, Lane Peters 0 1-4 1, Ryan Impson 1 0-1 2, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 2 1-7 6, Matthew Reisenauer 3 2-2 9, Angus Jordan 3 2-5 9, Dalton McCann 3 0-1 6, Wyatt Jordan 2 4-6 8, Kaiden Rogerson 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0. Dakota Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-30 55.
CLARKSTON C
Schumaker 2 2-6 6, McMurray 1 0-0 2, Schuerman 1 1-6 3, Heilman 0 2-2 2, Whittle 0 0-0 0, Lenn 1 1-3 3, Spinelli 1 0-0 2, McMurray 0 0-0 0, Cannon 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 6-17 18.
Colton 17 22 11 5—55
Clarkston C 2 3 6 7—18
3-point goals — Baerlocher, Reisenauer, Jordan.
Greyhound girls game postponed
The scheduled Class 2A Greater Spokane League basketball game between the Pullman girls and East Valley was postponed beceause of COVID-19 issues at East Valley.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
Genesee games posptoned
The Genesee girls basketball home games originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Troy and 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Potlatch have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Bulldogs’ program.
The game against Potlatch has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19, and the game against Troy has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 31.
ATHLETICSPullman sports going on hiatus
All Pullman High School sports have been suspended for two weeks beginning today “due to an increase in the number of student-athletes identified as a close contact or testing positive for COVID-19,” Pullman school district superintendent Bob Maxwell announced.