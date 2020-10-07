GRANGEVILLE — In a nonleague volleyball match that doubled as a fundraiser for the cancer treatment of Grangeville High School teacher Katina Dennis on Tuesday, the Bulldogs bested visiting Clearwater Valley 25-16, 25-19, 25-19.
Macy Smith racked up eight aces for Grangeville, while she and teammate Ally Williams provided 17 assists apiece. Cameron Green and Bailey Vanderwall each made eight blocks for the Bulldogs.
JV — Grangeville def. CV 19-25, 25-20, 25-17
Bears bounce back in doubleheader
POST FALLS — Visiting Moscow fell 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 to host Post Falls before defeating St. Maries 25-12, 25-20, 25-18 for its first win of the season in a nonleague doubleheader.
Izzy Burns totaled 13 kills between the two matches, while teammate Sammie Burns had 30 assists, Ellie Gray made 15 digs and Elsie Letuala added six blocks and five aces for the Bears (1-8).
“I think the girls were ready to win by the time we got to St. Maries,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We needed a win. They rebounded well from that tough loss to get their first win, so that was fun.”
JV — PF def. Moscow; Moscow def. SM.
Tigers rout Spartans
KENDRICK — Kendrick claimed a Whitepine League Division II decision against Timberline of Weippe, winning 25-13, 25-11, 25-13.
The Tigers, who went 89 percent from the service line, got eight aces and six kills from Drew Stacy along with five kills from Rose Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Timberline 26-28, 25-21, 15-8.
Pirates handle Huskies
COTTONWOOD — In nonleague action, Prairie of Cottonwood bested visiting Highland of Craigmont 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
The Huskies were substituting for previously scheduled visitor Potlatch, which had to pull out after a recent coronavirus diagnosis led to the suspension of all Logger athletics.
Madison Shears finished with 10 kills and three aces for the Pirates (8-5), while Tara Schlader had 12 assists, eight kills and two blocks, and Hope Schwartz provided 15 assists and three aces.
“We’re sitting out a handful of kids on our team for a variety of reasons,” said Prairie coach Julie Schumacher, “so we were playing some swing kids from our JV, and I have to say kudos to them for stepping in and getting the job done.”
JV — Prairie def. Highland.
Consistent Kubs whip Wildcats
KAMIAH — Four Kamiah players had five or more kills and six had eight or more digs as the Kubs held steady for a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 Whitepine League Division I win against visiting Lapwai.
“I thought our consistency was extremely good tonight,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said. “We are really good at beating ourselves up, and we played as a team tonight. Everybody passed well; everybody played well.”
Logan Landmark added six kills, two aces and six digs for the Kubs (5-9, 4-8).
JV — Kamiah def. Lapwai.