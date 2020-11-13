GRANGEVILLE — Falling off the pace in the second and fourth quarters, the Grangeville High School girls’ basketball team opened its season Thursday with a 54-36 nonleague loss to Melba.
Bailey Vanderwall led the Bulldogs with 14 points, Camden Barger added 12 points and six rebounds and Zoe Lutz had three steals.
Trying to avenge a loss last year in the first round of the Idaho Class 2A state tournament, Grangeville battled the Mustangs to a 15-15 tie through a quarter, but mustered only five and four points in the second and fourth periods, respectively.
“Our girls played really, really well the first quarter,” Bulldogs coach Michelle Barger said. “The second quarter, we went south.”
Kendall Clark and Kate Clark scored 15 points apiece for Melba.
“They push the ball and the Clark girls are really, really good,” Barger said. “They drive and slash to the basket, and they’re young.”
MELBA (1-0)
Keylee Wilson 2 1-4 5, Hallie Arnold 4 0-0 10, Kendall Clark 7 0-1 15, Kate Clark 5 4-5 15, Faith Svedin 2 0-1 5, Erika Hunter 0 0-0 0, Telissa Christensen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Dayley 1 1-2 4. Totals 21 6-13 54.
GRANGEVILLE (0-1)
Camden Barger 4 3-4 12, Abby Frei 0 0-1 0, Macy Smith 2 0-0 5, Talia Brown 1 0-0 3, Zoe Lutz 1 0-0 2, Cameran Green 0 0-1 0, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 5 3-5 14. Totals 13 6-11 36.
Melba 15 15 15 9—54
Grangeville 15 5 12 4—36
3-point goals — Arnold 2, Ke. Clark, Ka. Clark, Dayley, Barger, Smith, Brown, Vanderwall.
SOCCERGrangeville, Orofino players honored
Several boys’ and girls’ soccer players from Grangeville and Orofino recently were honored as the Intermountain League released its all-league teams.
On the boys’ side, Aidan Acton and Emilio Barela from the Bulldogs earned accolades, as did the Maniacs’ Connor Potratz.
For the girls, Grangeville’s Naomi Connolley, Talia Brown, Jordan Click and Mia Rioux were tabbed.
BOYS
Aidan Acton, Grangeville; Emilio Barela, Grangeville; Dalin Foster, Bonners Ferry; Noah Walker, Bonners Ferry; Ian Beazer, Bonners Ferry; Greyson Sands, St. Maries; Lance Hamblin, St. Maries; Quinn Clovis, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Miles Taylor, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Ronan Malaghan, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Connor Potratz, Orofino; Michael Simpson, Timberlake; Travis Doty, Timberlake; Erik Deem, Priest River; Bowen Fegert, Priest River.
Most Valuable Player — Daniel Walker, Bonners Ferry.
GIRLS
Kiersten Sawley, Timberlake; Charley Hegstad, Timberlake; Ashley Wilson, Timberlake; Kiley Cutler, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Ava Shivers, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Riley Jo Anderson, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Jenna Holder, St. Maries; Naomi Connolley, Grangeville; Talia Brown, Grangeville; Jordan Click, Grangeville; Mia Rioux, Grangeville; Makia Fitzmorris, Priest River; Hannah Palfrey, Priest River; Emma Pinkerton, Bonners Ferry; Morgan Swanson, Bonners Ferry.
Most Valuable Player — Sarah Hines, Coeur d’Alene Charter.
AWARDSSalmon River athletes honored
RIGGINS — Salmon River’s Sofie Branstetter recent was named first-team All-Long Pin Conference in volleyball, and three others also were recognized by the coaches.
Jordyn Pottenger and Alethea Chapman were named to the second team, and Avery Jones received honorable mention. Branstetter, Pottenger, Chapman and Lotus Harper were named to the senior all-star team.
Tri-Valley junior Amanda Uhlenkott was named the MVP and Horseshoe Bend’s Sharsti Moore was named the league’s coach of the year.
Eric Nelson and Garret Shepherd were named first team in football on both sides of the ball, and Jimmy Tucker was recognized as a first-team defensive back. Tucker also made second team on offense, and Tyrus Swift received honorable mention.
Nelson, Tucker, Isaac Hofflander and Justin Whitten were named to the Long Pin all-star team.