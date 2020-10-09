GENESEE — Pete Crowley has been saying all season this Genesee High School volleyball team is the best he’s coached — and it provided evidence for that claim Thursday by posting the program’s first win against Whitepine League Division I rival Troy in three years, ending the Trojans’ 44-match league winning streak with a 25-23, 29-27, 25-20 win.
The Bulldogs (11-1, 9-1) edged through a tight opening set and saved set point in the second before creating more separation in the third.
Makenzie Stout littered the stat sheet with 20 digs, 15 assists, five kills and three aces for Genesee. Claira Osborne recorded her own double-double of 12 kills and 18 digs, and Carly Allen provided 20 assists.
The Bulldogs handed Troy (12-1, 12-1), the two-time defending state champion in Class 1A Division I, its first league loss since beating them Sept. 5, 2017. Genesee also avenged its lone loss this season.
“Tonight, more than anything, we showed up,” Crowley said. “Our defense was fantastic. It always takes a lot longer coming into form for defense, but our offense has been great all season. For me, it’s nice to get over that hump.”
JV — Genesee def. Troy 12-25, 25-17, 15-10.
Huskies beat grieving Mustangs
DEARY — Samantha Bomar was 22-for-22 serving with six aces as Highland defeated grieving Deary 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 in a Whitepine League Division II match.
Honored beforehand was the memory of Leah Swanson (nee Heimgartner), the longtime Deary teacher and multiple-sport coach who died unexpectedly of cancer Saturday. Deary’s side of the bleachers was packed.
“It was so emotional,” Highland coach Tami Church said. “I don’t know how (the Mustangs) managed to play.”
Hannah Miller served 16-for-17 with six aces for the Huskies (5-6, 5-2), and Kadence Beck tallied seven kills and five blocks.
Dani Jones’ Mustangs had defeated Highland in five sets last week.
JV — Highland def. Deary 25-15, 13-25, 15-13.
Bengals bow to Trojans
POST FALLS — Lewiston improved in each set but failed to fully close the gap in a 25-11, 25-15, 25-19 Class 5A Inland Empire League defeat at Post Falls.
“We had some new players on the court and players in different positions because we were down a few tonight,” Lewiston coach Cassie Thompson said. “The longer they played, the more they were connecting, but we struggled to connect in those first two sets.”
Megan Halstead had nine assists and 10 digs for the Bengals (5-8).
JV — Post Falls def. Lewiston
Pirates snag two
COTTONWOOD — Prairie collected two Whitepine League Division I wins against Lapwai, earning a 25-4, 25-9, 26-24 victory in the first match, then beating the Wildcats 25-9, 25-7, 25-6 in the nightcap.
Madison Shears registered 12 kills and went 100 percent from the service line in the opener for the Pirates (10-5, 7-5), while Hope Schwartz logged 20 assists. Jade Prigge, who moved to middle blocker from outside hitter recently, had six kills, four blocks and served 10 straight in the first match.
Tara Schlader had 17 assists and seven kills to pace Prairie in the second, and libero Sierra McWilliams was consistent in the back row, making 18 solid passes.
“They started right off the bat, setting up the offense, mixing it around and keeping it clean,” Pirates coach Julie Schumacher said. “They did a great job staying focused the whole time.”
JV — Prairie def. Lapwai 2-1.
Kubs conquer Spartans
WEIPPE — In a match that doubled as a Think Pink breast cancer awareness event, Kamiah scored a 25-20, 25-11, 25-21 nonleague victory against Timberline of Weippe.
“I thought that we passed really well tonight,” Kamiah coach Cheyenne Hudson said. “Anything they sent over the net — a tip, a hit, a free ball — we were able to pass it.”
Logan Landmark hit six kills and three aces for the Kubs (6-9), while Haleigh Wyatt had six kills and two blocks.
JV — Kamiah def. Timberline.
Tigers repel Rams
KENDRICK — An 89-percent serving effort helped Kendrick handle Clearwater Valley 25-13, 25-19, 25-19 in nonleague play.
Harley Heimgartner had a team-high 13 digs for the Tigers, while Drew Morgan made six kills.
JV — Kendrick def. CV 25-23, 22-25, 15-12
GIRLS’ SOCCERMoscow 3, Sandpoint 3
MOSCOW — Moscow and Sandpoint traded goals throughout their Class 4A IEL contest, with neither team taking the ultimate edge in a draw.
Bears coach Josh Davis said his team made a couple of “silly mistakes” defensively to permit Sandpoint two goals, one of them being a 61st-minute penalty kick to tie it.
“It was disappointing we weren’t able to seal the deal and let them linger around,” he said.
Moscow (3-2-1, 2-1-1) got a solid showing from goalie Chloe Baker, who tallied 11 saves in “probably her best game of the season for us,” Davis said. Megan Poler had a 24-yard, curled-in goal in the 25th minute that was “something you’d see on ESPN’s top-10, it was absolutely amazing.”
Ava Jakich-Kunze tallied two goals to increase her season total to 12. Davis also commended the play of center back Araya Wood, and added it appears Moscow is getting back to full strength after starting late.
Moscow opens district tournament play at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Lakeland.
Sandpoint 2 1—3
Moscow 2 1—3
Moscow — Megan Poler (Ava Jakich-Kunze), 25th.
Sandpoint — unknown, 27th.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Serena Strawn), 33rd.
Sandpoint — Jordie Breeden, 40th.
Moscow — Jakich-Kunze (Angela Lassen), 47th.
Sandpoint — Kendall Rubright (PK), 61st.
Shots — Moscow 10, Sandpoint 14.
Saves — Moscow: Chloe Baker 11. Sandpoint 4.
BOYS’ SOCCERMoscow 3, Sandpoint 3
SANDPOINT — Moscow got two goals from Brendan Grieshaber and another from Evan Odberg, but a 76th-minute Sandpoint goal off a free kick proved the equalizer in a Class 4A IEL draw at Memorial Field.
The Bears (2-2-1) had possession for about 70 percent of the match, and ample opportunities, coach Pedram Rezamand said, but Moscow was foiled by goals on two openings generated by free kicks, both scored by Sandpoint’s Zander Moore.
“As a team, we played well, I think we just weren’t lucky, that’s all,” Rezamand said.
The Bears will host Lakeland in the district tournament semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to play at Sandpoint on Wednesday away for the title.
A complete box score was unavailable.
Moscow 2 1—3
Sandpoint 1 2—3