OROFINO — The defending Class 1A state baseball champion will not be returning as the district champion.
Sixth-seeded Clearwater Valley of Kooskia tallied five runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings and held on to beat top-seeded Genesee 6-4 in a district semifinal game Thursday at Orofino High School.
Anthony Fabbi doubled, tripled, scored a run and knocked in two for the Rams (14-9), who had entered the tournament losing three of their previous five games but now have a showdown against Prairie at 5:30 p.m. today for the district title. Daring Cross was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI. Carson Schilling went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Jackson Zenner went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Bulldogs (13-3), who had won nine consecutive games entering this one. Nate Guinard went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Trebor Altman allowed seven hits, five walks and three runs, two earned, in the first five innings to get the win. Ridge Shown was perfect in the final two innings, striking out three, to pick up the save.
Cameron Meyer allowed six hits, three walks and five runs, all unearned, in five innings to take the loss.
The Bulldogs’ normally reliable defense wasn’t so in this one, as they committed five errors that led to their undoing.
Genesee swept the season series against Clearwater Valley, winning 6-2 and 3-1 in an April 29 doubleheader.
Genesee broke on top with a two-out Guinard single that scored Cy Wareham.
CV tallied three in the fourth. Schilling had a one-out single to right and Cross walked. An out later, Tiago Pickering got aboard on an error to load the bases, then Fabbi delivered a two-run double to center. Pickering then scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
Then in the fifth, Shown got aboard on a one-out error, then stole second. An out later, Schilling singled him home. Cross followed with a double to center to plate another run and give them Rams a four-run edge.
Genesee countered with two in its half of the inning as Zenner doubled in Meyer and Guinard with two outs to make it 5-3.
CV got what turned out to be an insurance run in the sixth as Fabbi tripled and scored on a wild pitch. The Bulldogs got that run back Teak Wareham and Meyer each walked, Cy Wareham was hit by a pitch and two outs later, Teak Wareham scored on a ball in the dirt.
Genesee went 1-2-3 in its half of the seventh as Shown closed it out.
Clearwater Valley 000 321 0—6 8 0
Genesee 001 021 0—4 7 5
Trebor Altman, Anthony Fabbi (6), Ridge Shown (6) and Jake Fabbi; Cameron Meyer, Cy Wareham (6) and Nate Guinard. W—Altman. L—Meyer. S—Shown.
Clearwater Valley hits — Anthony Fabbi 2 (2B, 3B), Daring Cross 2 (2B), Carson Schilling 2, Laton Schlieper, Ridge Shown.
Genesee hits — Jackson Zenner 2 (2B), Nate Guinard 2, Cy Wareham, Colby Michalak, Kole Riebold.
Prairie 6, Troy 4
OROFINO — The Pirates of Cottonwood took down the Trojans in a closely-contested Idaho Class 1A district semifinal game at Orofino High School.
Prairie (11-10) got out to a fast start, holding a 5-1 lead through four innings and never allowing the game to get closer than the final score.
Chase Kaschmitter and Eli Hinds paced the Pirates offensively with two hits apiece. Kaschmitter had a double. Noah Behler earned the win for Prairie.
Brody Patrick and Joseph Bendel led the Trojans (13-5) with three hits apiece.
Prairie 230 010 0—6 9 4
Troy 010 012 0—4 7 3
Noah Behler, Travis Alfrey (7) and Cody Kaschmitter; Cameron House, Dominic Holden (7) and Makhi Durrett. W—Behler. L—House/
Prairie hits — Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Eli Hinds 2, Cody Kaschmitter, Trenton Lorentz, Behler, Jake Quintal, Colton McElroy.
Troy hits — Brody Patrick 2, Joseph Bendel 2, Holden (2B), Durrett, House.
Sandpoint 9, Moscow 2
SANDPOINT — The Bears dropped their second and lost a best-of-3 Idaho Class 4A championship series 2-0 against the Bulldogs.
The game was tied going to the bottom of the fifth, but Sandpoint (11-11) scored five times for the difference.
Ethan McLaughlin and Connor Isakson comprised the only hits of the day for Moscow (10-13), with McLaughlin’s going for a double.
Moscow 010 000 0—1 2 1
Sandpoint 100 050 x—6 9 0
Mike Kiblen, Connor Isakson (4), Barrett Abendroth (5), and Tyson Izzo; Austin Dillon and Auggie Lehman. L—Abendroth.
Moscow hits — Ethan McLaughlin (2B), Connor Isakson.
Sandpoint hits — Kody MacDonald 2 (3B), Auggie Lehman 2, Jack Zimmerman (3B), Blake Sherrill, Finn Mellander, Colin Roos, Dillon.
Eight named All-Central Idaho League
A total of eight players from area schools earned first-team honors as the Class 2A Central Idaho League recently released its all-league teams.
Orofino sophomore catcher Silas Naranjo was named the player of the year, and was joined by sophomore infielders Dash Barlow and Bodey Howell, sophomore outfielder Loudan Cochran and junior utility player Nick Drobish on the first team.
Grangeville sophomore infielder David Goicoa, sophomore utility player Cody Klement and senior outfielder Miles Lefebvre also earned first-team selections.
FIRST TEAM
P/IF — Wyatt Holmes, St. Maries. IF — David Goicoa, Grangeville; Dash Barlow, Orofino; Bodey Howell, Orofino; Dylan Larson, St. Maries. OF — Miles Lefebvre, Grangeville; Loudon Cochran, Orofino. UTIL — Cody Klement, Grangeville; Nick Drobish, Orofino.
Player of the year — Silas Naranjo, Orofino.
SOFTBALLPullman 12-0, East Valley 6-17
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds split a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against the Knights of Spokane Valley
Pullman (6-14, 6-9) pitcher Kinsey Rees went the distance in Game 1, earning the win despite allowing 13 hits. Keleigh Meyers and Rees paced the Greyhounds offensively with three hits apiece. Meyers had a double and a triple.
East Valley held the Greyhounds to three hits in the second game. Meyers had two of those.
GAME 1
East Valley 001 500 0— 6 13 1
Pullman 102 270 x—12 14 0
Shelby Swanson and Lauren Renskers; Kinsey Rees and Keleigh Meyers.
East Valley hits — Renskers 3 (2B, 3B), Jameson Peterson 3 (2B), Sydney Peterson 2, Rachel Throckmorton 2, Jersey Dorian (HR), Swanson, McKenzie Ervin.
Pullman hits — Meyers 3 (2B, 3B), Rees 3, Sophie Armstrong 3, Corrine Stewart 2, Marissa Carper, Frances Lindberg, Ava Petrino.
GAME 2
East Valley 226 7—17 17 0
Pullman 000 0— 0 3 0
Jameson Peterson and Lauren Renskers; Kinsey Rees and Keleigh Meyers.
East Valley hits — Sydney Peterson 4, Renskers 3 (HR), Shelby Swanson 2 (HR), Jersey Dorian 2 (2B), Lily Carr 2, Peterson, Sahara Hinkley, Rachel Throckmorton, McKenzie Ervin.
Pullman hits — Meyers 2, Corrine Stewart.
Clarkston 8-10, West Valley 5-9
Ryann Combs’ two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday plated the game-winning run as the Bantams finished a sweep of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against the Eagles that was omitted.
With the wins, Clarkston (11-9, 9-6) secured the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Combs finished 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Joey Miller was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
In the opener, Leah Copeland finished 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Murray Broemeling was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Combs had two hits and two RBI and Miller also had two hits and two runs scored.
McManigle picked up the two wins in the circle, with Broemeling earning the save in the nightcap.
GAME 1
West Valley 020 000 3—5 10 1
Clarkston 310 040 x—8 11 2
Ivy Carter, Sorrel Stewart (5) and Julia Huntley; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller. L—Carter.
West Valley hits — Karley Ingram 3, Julia Huntley 2 (2B), Solana Vazquez 2, Rilee Homer, Sorrel Stewart, Ivy Carter.
Clarkston hits — Leah Copeland 3 (2B, HR), Murray Broemeling 2 (2B, HR), Joey Miller 2 (2B), Ryann Combs 2 (2B), Brooke Blaydes (2B), Kirsten Phillips.
GAME 2
West Valley 001 071 0—9 13 6
Clarkston 400 014 1—10 10 3
Sorrel Stewart, Ivy Carter (2), Rilee Homer (4) and Julia Huntley; Emma McManigle, Murray Broemeling (7) and Joey Miller. W—McManigle. L—Homer. S—Broemeling.
West Valley hits — Rilee Homer 3, Solana Vazquez 2 (2B), Camille Huntley 2, Julia Huntley (2B), Ivy Carter, Sorrel Stewart, Kaitlyn Stevens, Karley Ingram, Isabel Hisabeck.
Clarkston hits — Ryann Combs 3 (2B), Joey Miller 2, Leah Copeland (2B), Emma McManigle (2B), Murray Broemeling, Brooke Blaydes, Trinity Coates.
Six named All-Central Idaho League
A total of six players from area schools earned first-team honors as the Class 2A Central Idaho League recently released its all-league teams.
Orofino placed four players on the team, including freshman catcher Rilee Diffin, senior pitcher Kaycee Hudson, senior infielder Riley Schwartz and sophomore outfielder Mylie Zenner.
Grangeville senior catcher Macy Smith and sophomore outfielder Mattie Thacker also earned first-team nods.
St. Maries junior pitcher Taci Watkins was named player of the year.
FIRST TEAM
C — Macy Smith, Grangeville; Rilee Diffin, Orofino; Addyson Stewart, Orofino. P — Kaycee Hudson, Grangeville. IF — Mattie Thacker, Grangeville; Riley Schwartz, Orofino; Berkli McGreal, St. Maries. OF — Mylie Zenner, Orofino; Stacie Mitchell, St. Maries.
Player of the year — Taci Watkins, St. Maries.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISLewiston in first at district tournament
COEUR D’ALENE — Lewiston qualified 11 players for the state tournament, with an opportunity to get three more out, during the first day of the Class 5A district tournament at Lake City High School.
The Bengals girls doubles teams of Allison Olson/Morgan Moran and Megan Halstead/Lexi Ahlers will play each other in the final. The boys doubles teams of Emmett Heiss/Henry Parkey will face Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez in the final. Kayden Laferriere/Shelby Hobbs will play against Coeur d’Alene’s No. 1 mixed doubles team in the championship. Dylan Gomez will play Coeur d’Alene’s No. 1 in the boys singles championship.
Lewiston’s No. 2 mixed doubles team of Garrett Beardsley and Cathryn Ho will play in the consolation bracket final, as will girls singles competitors Riley Carper and Cristina Piedrola and boys singles competitors Cade Hill and Francesco Ceruti.
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 42, 2. Coeur d’Alene 34, 3. Lake City 21, 4. Post Falls 9.
Singles records — Dylan Gomez (2-0), Cade Hill (2-1), Francesco Ceruti (2-1), Riley Carper (1-1), Cristina Piedrola (2-1), Addison Falkenstein-Barker (0-2).
Doubles records — Allison Olson/Morgan Moran (1-0), Lexi Ahlers/Megan Halstead (2-0), Emmett Heiss/Henry Parkey (2-0), Christian Bren/Federico Navarro-Lopez (2-0), Kayden Laferriere/Shelby Hobbs (2-0), Garrett Beardsley/Cathryn Ho (2-1).
Pullman boys 7, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds wrapped up their second consecutive undefeated regular season with a 7-0 sweep of Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Rogers.
It was the Hounds’ 30th consecutive victory in team dual competition — a run dating to spring 2019. They finish this season 13-0 overall and 10-0 in league.
Seniors Connor Lee and Garrison Hoiland played for the Hounds in the No. 1 singles and doubles contests, respectively. Lee took less than half-an-hour to roll to a 6-0, 6-0 victory against the Highlanders’ Nikko McDowell. Hoiland played with partner Kolby Uhlenkott to blitz Shadle Park duo Aiden Bui and Mason Kirby 6-1, 6-0. Fellow senior standout Ambrose Wang was absent because of a schedule conflict.
Singles — Connor Lee, Pul, def. Nikko McDowell 6-0, 6-0; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Eli Borders 6-1, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay, Pul, def. Noah McNeeley 6-0, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Tucker Holmes 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Aiden Bui/Mason Kirby 6-1, 6-0; Seth Luna/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Tony Giron/Stahinja Spremo 6-1, 6-2; Mir Park/Reed Newell, Pul, def. Kai Harker/Zach Lopez 6-1, 6-0.
Clarkston boys 5, Shadle Park 2
SPOKANE — The Bantams were able to get past the Highlanders of Spokane in their final Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual of the season.
The second dual scheduled between Clarkston (4-7, 4-5) and Shadle Park was canceled because of weather.
The Bantams swept the four singles matches, with No. 1 competitor Nathan Gall beating Benson Poaster 6-1 in the third set.
Clarkston will play in the district tournament May 20 at West Valley.
Singles — Nathan Gall, Clk, def. Benson Poaster 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Aiden Schnatterle, Clk, def. Matthew Nitbhman 6-3, 6-4; Alex Shaw, Clk, def. Elias Garcia Momtafour 6-3, 6-2; Alex Whittle, Clk, def. Isaac Rouse 6-2, 6-3
Doubles — Michael Pitts/John Reeves, SP, def. Espen Williams/Ikaiki Millan 1-6. 7-6(8), 10-7; Carlos Joosten/Zach Pugh, SP, def. Haven Morfin/Chase Meyer 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Norbert Kulesza/Zane Leslie, Clk, by default.
Pullman girls 7, Rogers 0
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds swept the Pirates of Spokane in the final Class 2A Greater Spokane League regular-season dual.
Pullman (12-1, 10-0) moved several players to singles from doubles and still were able to pull out wins, including Lynnlin Qiao who got the No. 4 singles win with a 6-0, 6-0 performance, the only clean sweep of the dual.
“We had a lot of players playing different events,” Pullman girls tennis coach Dan Vollmer said. “They all did great.”
Singles — Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-2; Margot Keane, Pul, def. JoeAnna Avila 6-0, 6-3; Kei Bromley, Pul, def. Weiying Su 6-3, 6-3; Lynnlin Qiao, Pul def. Jayda Garza 6-0, 6-0
Doubles — Diana Gutierrez/Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Vy Pham/Mercy Kim 6-0, 6-2; Rachel Lam/Naomi Carter, Pul, def. Belle Parmelle/Sariah Fox 6-1, 6-1; Kennedy Knapp/Leila Brown, Pul, def. Hannah Tillet/Sassa Karben 6-1, 6-3.
Clarkston girls 6, Shadle Park 1
The Bantams took down the Highlanders of Spokane in the final Class 2A Greater Spokane League dual of the season.
The doubles teams all won their matches, not giving up more than three games to any of their opponents.
No. 4 singles competitior Kendall Wallace had the longest match of the day for the Bantams, defeating Esenya Avila in a a super tiebreaker for the third set because of impending inclement weather.
Clarkston (9-3, 8-2) finished second in the league, with their only losses coming against Pullman.
The Bantams will play in the district tournament May 20 at Shadle Park.
Singles — Danielle Cozzetto, Sha, def. Claire Teasley 6-2, 6-2; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Alyssa Smith 6-1, 6-0; Nani Woodbury, Clk, def. Kenzi Johnston 6-3, 6-0; Kendall Wallace, Clk, def. Esenya Avila 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.
Doubles — Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers, Clk, def. Rallye Chambers/Annika Darlin 6-0, 6-3; Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson, Clk, def. Emma Hill/Aliya Alexander 6-0, 6-1; Joanna Schnatterle/Mya Mendoza, Clk, def. Kendal Depner/Claire Depner 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS GOLFPullman, Clarkston player each earn first-team All-GSL
SPOKANE — One player each from Pullman and Clarkston earned first-team honors as the Greater Spokane League released its Class 2A awards.
The Greyhounds’ Trae Frederickson and the Bantams’ Caleb Daniel each made the top team.
Frederickson, a freshman, had the fifth-best scoring average in the league at 82.75 strokes per 18 holes. Daniel, a junior, averaged 89.75.
FIRST TEAM
Conor Weber, Shadle Park; Jake Wilcox, Shadle Park; Wyatt Hart, Rogers; Brayden Kelley, Shadle Park; Trae Frederickson, Pullman; Pilar Dawson, Shadle Park; Caleb Daniel, Clarkston.
SECOND TEAM
Karson Wieser, Pullman; Nik Smelik, West Valley; Rawley Larkin, Pullman; Tate Frederickson, Pullman; Tyrel Thompson, Pullman; Kaleb Rydell, West Valley.
TRACK AND FIELDLewiston qualifies several to state meet
COEUR D’ALENE — Five Lewiston boys qualified in six events, and seven girls moved on in five events at the Class 5A regional meet at Coeur d’Alene High School.
Lewiston’s boys currently sit in third place out of four teams with 37 points. The Vikings lead with 45 points. The Bengal girls are in second place with 37 points, trailing Post Falls’ 47.
The top three individuals and the first-place relay advance to the state meet, which takes place May 20-21 at Eagle High School.
Thor Kessinger was the highlight on the boys side for Lewiston, scoring wins in the shot put (52 feet, 11 inches) and the discus (160-9). James White also advanced in the discus and long jump.
Zoie Kessinger moved on in the shot put and the discus for the Lewiston girls. Damaris Stuffle won the long jump (16-11 1/2) and Hannah Huffman tied for first in the high jump (4-6).
The meet continues at 2 p.m. today at Lewiston.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 45; 2. Post Falls 39; 3. Lewiston 37; 4. Lake City 15.
Area state qualifiers
3,200 — 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 9:49.44.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 52-11.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 160-9; 2. James White, Lew, 143-1.
High jump — 3. Drew Alldredge, Lew, 5-8.
Long jump — 2. James White, Lew, 19-11.
Triple jump — 2. Luke Mastroberadino, Lew, 42-4½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 47; 2. Lewiston 37; 3. Coeur d’Alene 28; 4. Lake City 24.
Area state qualifiers
Shot put — 2. Lucy Smith, Lew, 35-5; 3. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 32-6.
Discus — 2. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 115-10; 3. Annika Huff, Lew, 106-5.
High jump — T1. Hannah Huffman, Lew, 4-6.
Long jump — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 16-11½; 2. Katy Wessels, Lew, 16-4.
Triple jump — 3. Eva Steele, Lew, 30-10½.
Moscow boys win three events
COEUR D’ALENE — The Moscow boys team went 1-2 in three different events in the Class 4A regional meet at Coeur d’Alene High School.
The Bears lead the team competition with 39.5 points. The girls team is third with 14.5 points.
The top two placers in the individual events and winning relays advance to the state meet, which takes place May 20-21 at Eagle High School
Emmett Brooks was victorious in the 3,200 with a time of 10:01.79. Zachary Skinner took the long jump (20-6) and Caleb Skinner placed first in the triple jump (44-7½).
Korben Bujnicki (3,200), Leon Hutton (long jump) and Logan Tate (triple jump) took second in those events.
The girls have not qualified an individual to the state meet as of yet.
The meet continues at 2 p.m. today at Lewiston.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Moscow 39.5; 2. Sandpoint 30; 3. Lakeland 23.5.
Area state qualifiers
3,200 — 1. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 10:01.79; 2. Korben Bujnicki, Mos, 10:02.47.
Long jump — 1. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 20-6; 2. Leon Hutton, Mos, 19-7½.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Mos, 44-7½; 2. Logan Tate, Mos, 41-6½.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lakeland 39.5; 2. Sandpoint 39; 3. Moscow 14.5.