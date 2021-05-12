Cameron Meyer pitched a no-hitter as Genesee edged Troy on Tuesday 1-0 in the first round of the Class 1A district baseball tournament at Clearwater Park in Lewiston.
Two walks — one of them issued in the first inning — were all that stood between Meyer and a perfect game.
“It was definitely a pitchers’ duel,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Their guy (Darrick Baier) located so well against us ... Cam was able to match that all the way. He went and attacked that whole game and trusted the guys behind him.”
Genesee’s Cy Wareham notched the first base hit of the day for either team in the fourth inning, then Meyer followed suit, and Jack Johnson walked to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Nate Guinard drove Wareham in for the crucial run.
“You don’t see them too much in the Whitepine League, but in baseball, there’s going to be 1-0 games,” Maurer said. “We’ve always believed that Cam could be a big-game pitcher for us, and he proved that today.”
The Bulldogs (12-8) advance to face Kendrick at 6 p.m. Thursday at Orofino.
Genesee 000 100 0—1 3 0
Troy 000 000 0—0 0 2
C. Meyer and N. Guinard; D. Baier and C. House.
Genesee hits — C. Wareham 2, C. Meyer.
Troy hits — none.
Pullman 22, East Valley 3
SPOKANE VALLEY — Oak Held went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and five RBI to lead Pullman in a five-inning rout of East Valley that concluded an undefeated regular season with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League title.
“The kids have done a really good job,” Pullman coach Kevin Agnew said. “They’ve been really consistent all year, and it’s just been a lot of fun coaching.”
Carson Coulter also batted 3-for-4 for the Greyhounds (12-0), and had a double and five RBI of his own.
Pullman returns to action in postseason play at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against the Knights.
Pullman (10)61 23—22 12 0
East Valley 200 10— 3 6 5
Collin Dreewes, Oak Held (4) and Carson Coulter; Zac Engh, Ethan Hawes (1), Owen Spendlove (2), T. O’Brien (4), C. Bergman (5) and Bergman, Hawes.
Pullman hits — Held 3 (HR), Coulter 3 (2B), Ryan Bickelhaupt 2 (2B), M. Hilliard 2, Utzman, M. McCloy.
East Valley hits — Hawes 3, Engh, Spendlove, Bergman.
Lake City 9, Lewiston 4
Lewiston allowed five runs in the first inning and suffered a loss to Lake City at Church Field in a loser-out game of the Class 5A district tournament.
The Bengals’ season ends at 13-11.
The Bengals issued nine walks, although the last of their four pitchers, Elliott Taylor, threw two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks.
Cruz Hepburn and Christopher Ricard tallied two hits apiece for Lewiston, as did Lake City’s Eric Bumbaugh.
Lake City 503 010 0—9 9 0
Lewiston 001 003 0—4 9 1
Camdyn Martindale, AJ Currie (6), Cooper Reese (6) and Joe DeCoeur. Zach Lombard, Carsen Kolb (2), Brice Bensching, Elliott Taylor (6) and Austin Kolb.
Lake City hits — Eric Bumbaugh 2, Marcus Manzardo (2B), Quinn Conces, Taylor, Aiden LaPonsey, Cole Pettit, DeCoeur, Zach Garza.
Lewiston hits — Christopher Ricard 2 (2B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B), Zachary Massey (2B), Cole McKenzie (2B), Taylor, Kolb, Reece Shoults.
Shadle Park 11, Clarkston 5
Clarkston outhit Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Shadle Park 8-5, but the Highlanders exploded for seven runs in the third inning to win.
“That’s kind of been our season,” said Clarkston coach Bruce Bensching, whose team fell to 2-9. “We’ve played pretty good most of the game except for that one inning where we give them four or five extra runs. It was one of those games where that one inning got us, and we couldn’t get back into it after that.”
The Bantams conclude their season with a game Saturday against either North Central or Rogers.
Shadle Park 107 200 1—11 5 4
Clarkston 000 500 0— 5 8 5
Plourde and Hernandez; Bales, Schofield (4), Caldwell (5), Blunt (5) and Shubert, Bales (4).
Shadle Park hits — Plourde 2 (2B), Schmidt, Hernandez, Barber.
Clarkston hits — Satter 2 (2B), Blunt, Schofield, Shubert, Bales, Hays, Dunham.
Reardan 11-18, Asotin 8-14
ASOTIN — The senior trio of Ryan Denham, Jake Tanguay and Jace Overberg combined for nine RBI on Asotin’s senior-night doubleheader as the Panthers dropped games to nonleague opponent Reardan.
“We played quite a few guys tonight and got some young players in to get their feet wet,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “They competed hard in both games just came up a bit short. ... It was good to see some of the younger guys see some success with our seniors out there.”
Asotin wrapped up its season with a 6-7 overall record and will play Chewlelah at 1 p.m. Friday in Colfax to kickoff the district “culminating event.”
GAME 1
Reardan 100 221 5—11 8 3
Asotin 024 001 1—8 7 5
Abe Nelson, Tate Nelson (4) and Kobe Martinez. Kelton Judy, Ryan Denham (6) and Preston Overberg, Justin Boyea (5).
Reardan hits — Nelson 2 (2B), Tristan Klinkenberg 2 (2B), Noah Meyer 2, Martinez (2B), Greg Alvarez.
Asotin hits — Jake Tanguay 2 (2B), Overberg (2B), Denham, Judy, Boyea, Deven Olsen.
GAME 2
Reardan 142 470 0—18 13 2
Asotin 003 902 0—14 9 3
Nelson, Martinez (3), Meyer (4), Hunter Powell (7) and Dusty Puls. Gavin Ells, Jace Overberg (3), P. Overberg (4), Jack Stevens (4) and AJ Olerich (6) and P. Overberg, Sam Hall (4).
Reardan hits — Alvarez 3, Aiden Kieffer 2, Abe Nelson 2, Martinez 2, Meyer (2B), Tate Nelson, Evan Moser, Puls.
Asotin hits — Ells 3, Denham 2, P. Overberg (2B), Tanguay (2B), Boyea (2B), J. Overberg.
Kamiah 5, Clearwater Valley 4
KOOSKIA — Josh Bashaw scored his third run of the day to put sixth-seeded Kamiah over the top in an upset of third-seeded Clearwater Valley for a spot in the Class 1A district playoffs.
“He was an animal,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said of Bashaw. “I’m super-proud of him.”
Bodie Norman threw two of his seven strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to help close things out for the Kubs (8-8), and Willis Williamson notched a team-high three hits.
“We came out and swung the bats tonight,” Williamson said. “I was just super-proud of my kids, man.”
The Kubs return to action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Prairie at Orofino.
Kamiah 001 210 1—5 13 0
Clearwater Valley 301 000 0—4 6 1
Brady McLay, Bodie Norman (3) and Willis Williamson; Connor Jackson, Ridge Shown (4) and Shown, Aiden Martinez (4).
Kamiah hits — W. Williamson 3, Troy Aragon 2, Dylan Weist 2, Herschel Williamson 2, Norman 2, James Aragon, McLay, Josh Bashaw.
Clearwater Valley hits — A. Martinez 2, Anthony Fabbi, Jackson, Laton Schlieper, Landon Schlieper.
SOFTBALLEast Valley 7, Clarkston 5
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to tie the score, but East Valley tallied a run in the bottom of the inning and defeated the Bantams in a 2A “culminating event.”
Murray Broemeling laced a two-run single for the Bantams in the fifth.
Clarkston pitcher Emma McManigle allowed only five earned runs, striking out seven and walking one. She also collected three hits.
Clarkston 000 050 0—5 11 4
East Valley 131 011 x—7 8 4
McManigle and Murphy; Meyer and NA.
Clarkston hits — McManigle 3, Arnot 2 (2B), Copeland, Murphy, Calkins, Blewett, Broemeling, Erb.
East Valley hits — Drake 2, Rogers (2B), Meyer, Todhunter, Penskers, Throckmorton, G. Todhunter.
Sandpoint 10, Moscow 0
SANDPOINT — Held to four hits and allowing six first-inning runs, Moscow absorbed a five-inning loss to Sandpoint in a first-round game of the 4A district playoffs.
Amanda Pouchnik of Moscow took the mound as a reliever in the first inning and cooled the Bulldogs down, allowing four runs in as many innings.
Moscow 000 00—0 4 2
Sandpoint 600 31—10 9 1
Kees, Pouchnik (1) and Highfill; Authier and Gammon.
Moscow hits — Pouchnik (2B), S. Smith, J. Smith, Branen.
Sandpoint hits — Gammon 2, Tuinstra 2, Inman (HR), Cessna, Ward, Lanie.
Pullman 17, North Central 1
PULLMAN — Meghan McSweeney drove in two runs and scored four herself as Pullman whipped North Central in a five-inning 2A Greater Spokane League “culminating event.”
Hailey Talbot, with perfect fifth-inning relief from Kinsey Kallaher, pitched a four-hitter for the Greyhounds (6-7), who finished fifth in the league.
Keleigh Myers tallied two hits and three runs for Pullman.
North Central 000 10—1 4 1
Pullman 256 4x—17 9 0
Maddy Nelson, Isabella Bay (4) and Abby Ruffcorn, Abby Fleury (4); Hailey Talbot, Kinsey Kallaher (5) and Keleigh Myers.
North Central hits — Amber McElroy 2 (2B), Bay, Kiarra Edwards.
Pullman hits — Myers 2, Kelsey Benton, Meghan McSweeney, Talbot, Kallaher, Madi Wolfe, Sophie Armstrong, Chelsea Johnson.
Genesee 21, Culdesac 8
GENESEE — Kyleigh Carter batted 5-for-5 with two doubles and a triple to lead Genesee to a Class 1A district tournament first-round victory via five-inning mercy rule against Culdesac.
“(Carter is) seeing the ball really well right now, and my top four hitters got 14 hits,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “That’s what you want. It wasn’t like we just walked around the bases today; we really hit the ball well.”
The Bulldogs (10-11) will face either Potlatch or Kendrick in the semifinal round of the tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday at Genesee.
Culdesac 120 41— 8 4 2
Genesee 364 8x—21 21 3
T. Crea, E. Dau (3), Crea (3) and C. Brown; R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Culdesac hits — S. Bomar 2, T. Crea (2B), H. Miller (2B).
Genesee hits — K. Carter 5 (2 2B, 3B), B. Leseman 3 (3B), S. Hanson 3 (2B), H. Donner 3 (2 2B), R. Leseman 2, M. Scharnhorst 2, K. Stout, M. Miller, B. Lowe.
Lapwai-Prairie postponed
COTTONWOOD — A game between Prairie and Lapwai on Tuesday was postponed to today at 5 p.m. because of non-coronavirus illness, a Prairie coach said.
TENNISClarkston girls 5, Othello 2
Katie Kaufman pulled out a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles as Clarkston downed Othello in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match, the final home event for 11 Bantam seniors.
The Bantams’ other three singles players dropped only one game combined.
The Clarkston doubles team of Matti Betts and Jacey Hernandez won in two sets.
Clarkston (9-2, 6-1) participates in a “culminating event” Friday at Shadle Park in Spokane.
Singles — Kerington Tenwick, Clk, def. Mckenzie Fultz 6-0, 6-0; Katie Kaufman, Clk, def. Shaalyl Tlahuel 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Claire Teasley, Clk, def. Demi Dorrow 6-0, 6-1; Maggie Ogden, Clk, def. Yareli Tlahuel 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Julissa Cantu and Miciah Tovar, Oth, def. Jenna Allen and Corah Cassell 6-1, 6-3; Mckenzie Simpson and Kendra Freeman, Oth, def. Natalie Elskamp and Rachel Hoffman 6-1, 6-4; Matti Betts and Jacey Hernadez, Clk, def. Sydney Anderson and Alize Alvarez 6-4, 6-2.
Othello boys 7, Clarkston 0
OTHELLO — No. 2 singles player Mason VanTine had the most competitive showing of the day for short-handed Clarkston, which failed to claim a match against Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Othello.
“Mason actually had some momentum (in the second set),” Clarkston coach John Kowatsch said. “It was a tight match. I think he was tiring out, just couldn’t close the set out.”
The Bantams conclude their regular season with a record of 3-7 overall and 2-5 in league.
“Just night and day compared to where we were at the beginning of the year competitive-wise for having so little experience,” Kowatsch said of his team, which returns to action at Districts in Spokane on Friday. “They’ve improved. They’re having fun, they’re enjoying it, and they’re excited for what they can bring next year.”
Singles — Aaron Villarreal, Oth, def. Gavin Wickens 6-1, 6-0; Ryan Clay, Oth, def. Mason VanTine 6-2, 6-4; Forest Roylance, Oth, def. Aiden Schnatterle 6-0, 6-0; Javier Rodriguez, Oth, def. Espen Williams 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Jacob Risenmay and Kyler Freeman, Oth, def. Norbert Kulesza and Brayden Woods 6-3, 6-1; Jack Gentry and Brighten Roylance, Oth, def. Adam Caudle and Zane Leslie 6-1, 6-3; Othello won by forfeit.
Pullman boys 7, East Valley 0
PULLMAN — On senior day, the Pullman boys delivered their seventh 7-0 shutout in nine team events to clinch the Class 2A Greater Spokane League title and complete an undefeated regular season.
Senior twins Jay and Om Sahaym blanked their East Valley foes 6-0, 6-0 in doubles play. Fellow senior Ravi Lin manned the No. 1 singles position for the Greyhounds, where he delivered a 6-0, 6-2 victory against East Valley’s Corey Phout in a showing that Pullman coach Cody Wendt dubbed “the best of his season by far, dismantling a strong opponent.”
Sophomore Brian Fugh, seeing his first ever varsity singles action, had the most dramatic match of the day and the season for the Hounds as he saved two match points to complete a 0-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9 rally to victory.
“There are hardly words enough to tell how grateful I am for this gifted, dedicated and sportsmanlike group of seniors,” Wendt said. “It is an honor to have overseen their high school careers, to have claimed this undefeated league title, and to have the chance to take the form they and the underclassmen alike have shown to Districts.”
Singles — Ravi Lin, Pul, def. Corey Phout 6-0, 6-2; Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Luke Holecek 6-3, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Teo Diaz 6-0, 6-1; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Chase Weidmer 0-6, 7-6 (3), 11-9.
Doubles — Ambrose Wang and Connor Lee, Pul, def. Tate Gregorsen and Ben Donahue 6-1, 6-0; Jay Sahaym and Om Sahaym, Pul, def. Erich Pritchard and Koy Gregerson 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland and Kieran Hampson, Pul, won by forfeit.
Pullman 5, East Valley 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — Addison Hawes clinched the team win with a 6-1, 6-1 verdict at No. 2 singles as the undefeated Pullman girls topped East Valley in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League match.
The Greyhounds finish the regular season at 9-0 and 7-0.
Gwyn Heim won the first set of a rematch at No. 1 singles with Tiffany Phout before dropping the next two sets. Renee Sun and Audrey Pitzer finished their undefeated seasons with 6-0, 6-0 victories.
Singles — Tiffany Phout, EV def. Gwyn Heim 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Addison Hawes, Pul, def. Molly Vinyard 6-1, 6-1; Audrey Pitzer, Pul, def. Athena Lyons-Huss 6-0, 6-0; Renee Sun, Pul, def. Eva Sheffler 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Jazzy McGee/Grace Stoner, EV def. Chloe Schore/Suba Venkatasubramanian, 6-0, 6-7 (6), 6-4; Kalee Hildebrand/Margot Keene, Pul, def. Bella Stoner/Skyler Werner-Ashpaugh 6-1, 6-0; Natalie Nestegard/Lydia Nelson Pul, def Kinzie Bennett/Samara Reyes 6-0, 6-4.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman 8, Rogers 0
PULLMAN — Isaac Kim produced a hat trick in the first 10 minutes as Pullman stomped Rogers in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League boys’ soccer match.
Kim finished with four goals and offered an assist to Mitch LaVielle in the 61st minute in addition to tallying his third hat trick of the season, something that hadn’t been done in more than a decade for Pullman.
“The last player who had two of them was on the 2011 team, which was as far as I can look back,” Pullman coach Doug Winchell said. “It’s amazing that he did it in a shortened season too.”
The Greyhounds (6-3) face off against North Central in a “culminating event” Thursday.
Rogers 0 0—0
Pullman 4 4—8
Pullman — Isaac Kim (Carlens Dollins), 6th.
Pullman — Kim (Aiden Crossler), 9th.
Pullman — Kim, 10th.
Pullman — Dollins (Crossler), 13th.
Pullman — Kim (Dollins), 42nd.
Pullman — Carlens, 47th.
Pullman — Mitch LaVielle (Kim), 61st.
Pullman — Leon Lange, (Kellan Yoshikawa), 75th.
Shots — Rogers 5, Pullman 12.
Saves — Rogers: Kieffer Silva, 4. Pullman: Max Wolsborn 3, Tom Cole 2.