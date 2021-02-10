KOOSKIA — After a close start, visiting Genesee pulled away in the second half for a 60-45 Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball victory Tuesday against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Dawson Durham and Cy Wareham totaled 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs (13-5, 9-4), who have now won seven straight and are guaranteed at least third place in the season-ending league standings. Teammate Cooper Owen also reached double digits with 10 points.
“They both kind of stepped it up about the same time,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said of Durham and Wareham. “Shot a lot better in the second half.”
For the Rams (6-13, 4-9), Joshua Francis added a team-high 11 points.
GENESEE (13-5, 9-4)
Owen Crowley 1 5-5 7, Dawson Durham 7 2-4 16, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 7 2-6 16, Sam Spence 1 0-0 2, Cooper Owen 3 3-4 10, Cameron Meyer 2 0-2 5, Jackson Zenner 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 14-23 60.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-13, 4-19)
Connor Jackson 6 0-0 13, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Joshua Francis 4 0-1 11, Jake Kolb 2 2-2 7, Laton Schlieper 1 0-2 2, Austin Curtis 2 1-2 5, Landon Schlieper 1 3-6 5, Nakiyah Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 6-13 45.
Genesee 16 7 20 17—60
Clearwater Valley 14 9 13 9—45
3-point goals — Owen, Meyer, Francis 3, Zenner, Kolb.
Lapwai 79, Logos 56
MOSCOW — Four players scored double-digit totals to help lift Lapwai to victory against Whitepine League Division I rival Logos of Moscow.
Kross Taylor had five 3-point goals and put up 19 total points for the Wildcats (13-4, 11-1), while Titus Yearout added 18 points, Kase Wynott 14, and Jenz Kash Kash 13. For the Knights (9-6, 6-6), Roman Nuttbrock made three 3-pointers and shot 7-for-8 from the foul line en route to a game-high 26-point total, while Will Casebolt had four 3s and scored 14.
Logos hung close in the second and fourth quarters, while Lapwai dominated the first and third by suppressing the Knights’ offense.
“We knew that they were going to shoot a lot of 3-pointers, so our main thing was to contest every shot,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We knew they were good shooters, so they were going to make some, but if we limit them to one shot at a time and if every shot was contested, we had a good shot at winning the game.”
LAPWAI (13-4, 11-1)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 3 0-0 8, Titus Yearout 7 3-3 18, Kross Taylor 7 0-0 19, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 0 2-2 2, Jenz Kash Kash 5 0-0 13, Alexander Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 7 0-0 14, Ahllus Yearout 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 5-5 79.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (9-6, 6-6)
Jack Driskill 0 0-0 0, Jackson Crapuchettes 1 0-0 3, Roman Nuttbrock 8 7-8 26, Aiden Elmore 1 0-0 3, Will Casebolt 5 0-2 14, Jasper Whitling 1 1-2 4, Ben Druffel 2 2-2 6. Totals 18 10-14 56.
Lapwai 25 22 15 17—79
Logos 8 22 7 19—56
3-point goals — Ellenwood-Jones 2, Yearout, Taylor 5, Kash Kash 2, Casebolt 4, Nuttbrock 3, Whitling, Crapuchettes, Elmore.
JV — Lapwai 64, Logos 32
Deary 50, Potlatch 45
DEARY — A second-half surge from visiting Potlatch was not enough to upend nonleague rival Deary, which held on for the victory.
The Mustangs (14-1) benefited from 16 points scored by Brayden Stapleton and 14 for London Kirk, while the Loggers (0-14) got 16 points of their own from Tyler Howard.
“The key to the game was just finding a way to get the guys amped up on the defensive end,” Deary co-coach Jalen Kirk said.
“We can never control when our buckets fall, but we can always control our effort on defense,” Mustangs co-coach Mike Morey said.
POTLATCH (0-14)
Dominic Brown 1 1-2 4, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 3 0-0 7, Patrick McManus 2 4-4 8, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 3, Tyler Howard 5 4-5 16, Logan Amos 2 0-0 4, Sam Barnes 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 10-13 45.
DEARY (14-1)
London Kirk 4 5-8 14, Brayden Stapleton 5 5-6 16, Preston Johnston 2 0-0 4, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Karson Ireland 4 0-1 9, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 3-5 5. Totals 17 13-20 50.
Potlatch 7 9 16 13—45
Deary 13 10 16 11—50
3-point goals — Howard 2, Clark, Vowels, Brown, Kirk, Stapleton, Ireland.
Kamiah 49, Orofino 28
KAMIAH — After a close opening quarter, Kamiah pulled away in the second and never looked back en route to a nonleague victory against Orofino.
Kavan Mercer provided a game-high 13 points for the Kubs (11-6), while Nick Graham scored 12 for the visiting Maniacs (7-9).
“We got more into the rhythm of the game, and obviously the second and third quarter we tightened down on defense,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “Team defense helped us achieve what we’ve been lacking.”
OROFINO (7-9)
Slade Sneddon 2 0-0 5, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 1 0-1 2, Nick Drobish 1 0-0 2, Reid Thomas 2 0-0 4, Joel Scott 1 0-0 2, Joel Sneddon 0 0-1 0, Steven Bradlary 0 0-0 0, Nick Graham 5 2-4 12, Cameron Mael 0 1-1 1, Ayden Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-7 28.
KAMIAH (11-6)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 5 1-3 13, Jace Sams 3 0-1 6, Luke Krogh 3 1-1 8, Landon Keen 3 0-0 6, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-1 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 2-3 4, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 2 1-2 6, Brady Cox 3 0-0 6, Bodie Norman 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 5-13 49.
Orofino 10 2 6 10—28
Kamiah 11 11 11 16—49
3-point goals — S. Sneddon, Mercer 2, Krogh, Skinner.
JV — Kamiah 44, Orofino 39
St. John Bosco 69, Nezperce 50
NEZPERCE — Cody Wassmuth finished with 22 points and eight rebounds as St. John Bosco concluded its regular season with a Whitepine League Division II road victory against Nezperce.
“It was a hard-fought, physical game,” Patriots coach Alex Frei said. “There was a lot of emotion with the fans and on the court. We came out with a lot of intenstiy.”
Tory Chmelyk added 20 points, 16 rebounds and seven steals for St. John Bosco (3-10, 2-8). Levi Wassmuth finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Ryen Zenner had 18 points and Jared Cronce added 11 for the Nighthawks (3-14, 0-10).
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (3-10, 2-8)
Cody Wassmuth 8 2-2 23, Wyatt Weckman 2 0-0 4, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 2, Levi Wassmuth 3 1-8 7, Clay Weckman 2 2-2 7, Tory Chmelyk 7 3-4 20, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Mattheu Warren 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 0-0 4, Sheldon Wels-Sanford 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-16 69.
NEZPERCE (3-14, 0-10)
Cole Seiler 1 1-2 3, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 5 1-6 11, Ryen Zenner 6 4-10 18, Tanner Johnson 3 1-3 7, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 3 0-0 6, Nick Kirkland 0 3-7 3, Brycen Danner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-28 50.
St. John Bosco 17 18 23 11—69
Nezperce 10 15 15 10—50
3-point goals — C. Wassmuth 5. Chmelyk 3, C. Weckman, Zenner 2.
GIRLSDeary 38, Nezperce 34
DEARY — Araya Wood tallied 22 points as Deary raced out to an early lead and had to hold on to beat Nezperce in a Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game.
“We were tough as a team,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “They came together and really grinded it out at the end.”
Kenadie Kirk added eight points for the Mustangs (10-9), who now advance to play at Kendrick in the district final at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kadyn Horton tallied 12 points for the Nighthawks (8-8).
“Nezperce played a really good game,” Keen said. “They’re a good, quality team.”
A full box score from Nezperce was unavailable at press time.
NEZPERCE (8-8)
Amelia Husted 2, Grace Tiegs 3, Jillian Lux 0, Katharine Duuck 2, Hannah Duuck 8, Madisyn Brower 0, Erica Zenner 0, Kayden Sanders 7, Brianna Branson 0, Kadyn Horton 12, Morgan Wemhoff 0, Faith Tiegs 0, Mia Horton 0. Totals 34.
DEARY (10-9)
Makala Beyer 1 2-2 4, Kenadie Kirk 2 3-5 8, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 7 6-9 22, Riley Beyer 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 11-16 38.
Nezperce 6 6 11 11—34
Deary 11 7 8 12—38
3-point goals — Wood 2, Kirk.
Post Falls 49, Lewiston 38
POST FALLS — A third-quarter rally and a 12-point showing on the night from Katy Wessels were not enough for visiting Lewiston as the Bengals fell to Post Falls in Class 5A District I-II tournament play.
Emily Collins made two field goal and shot 4-for-4 from the foul line to total eight points for the Bengals (3-14), whose season came to an end as the Trojans (13-6) got double-digit contributions from three individuals.
Reflecting on the season, Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said she “couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to coach.”
Of their plans for the offseason, Wilson said the Bengals are “going to go to get us into some team camps, get in the gym as much as we can, and work on a lot of our fundamentals and just overall being together and playing together as a team.”
LEWISTON (3-14)
Katy Wessels 6 0-3 12, Taryn Barney 3 0-1 6, Eliza Bursch 0 0-0 0, Emily Collins 2 4-4 8, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 5, Karli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Ahnika U’Ren 0 0-0 0, Emma Hill 1 0-0 2, Sydney McRoberts 0 0-0 0, Zoie Kessinger 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 4-8 38.
POST FALLS (13-6)
Skilar McLean 1 0-0 2, Trinidie Nichols 0 1-2 1, Dylan Lovett 7 0-1 15, Ashley Grant 0 0-0 0, Capri Sims 4 2-4 11, Montana Buckley 0 1-5 1, Americus Crane 3 4-4 10, Brielle Magnuson 1 0-0 2, Kaysha Walton 0 0-0 0, Maya Blake 1 1-2 3, Hanna Christensen 1 2-2 4, L. Asper 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-20 49.
Lewiston 4 11 14 9—38
Post Falls 9 15 10 15—49
3-point goals — Ortiz, Kessinger Lovett, Sims.
St. Maries 53, Orofino 51
OROFINO — Sydnie Zywina came up with 22 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one assist for Orofino in a Class 2A District I-II title eliminator, but the Maniacs narrowly fell to visiting St. Maries.
Teammate Kaylynn Johnson had 14 points and six rebounds, and Riley Schwartz added five points, five steals, five rebounds and one assist. Macie Rimel led the offensive effort for St. Maries (7-10) with 11 points.
Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix noted that several late turnovers and missed free throws helped to seal the season-ending defeat for her team.
“Trying to teach the squad that every possession counts,” she said. “When it becomes a two-point ballgame, there’s no better proof that every possession counts. ... They’re getting better and better each year since I’ve been here, and I’m excited for the future.”
St. Maries faces Grangeville in a best-of-3 series for the district title starting at 6 p.m. today in Grangeville.
ST. MARIES (7-10)
Lacie Sines 1 6-8 8, Trista Janssen 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 2 1-2 5, Berkli McGreal 1 0-2 2, Macie Rimel 4 2-2 11, Taci Watkins 0 2-2 2, Stacie Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Jenna Holder 3 2-4 9, Kirsten Miller 2 0-0 4, Mackenzie Hammond 3 1-4 7, Lexi Chappell 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-26 53.
OROFINO (9-8)
Grace Beardin 2 0-0 4, Sydnie Zywina 7 7-12 22, Riley Schwartz 1 3-7 6, Abby Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Kaylynn Johnson 5 4-6 14, Miley Zenner 0 1-2 1, Lindi Kessinger 1 0-2 2, Kassie Bonds 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-29 51.
St. Maries 11 15 13 14—53
Orofino 11 12 13 15—51
3-point goals — Zywina, Schwartz, Rimel, Holden.
NEWSWIAA releases updated guidance
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released an updated set of guidelines schools and athletes must follow as high school sports nears its return.
League play for sports that cross state borders has been included as essential travel but schools can’t cross the border for nonleague play. That has been deemed nonessential travel.
Cross country runners can lower their facemasks once a race begins. Meets still should follow previous protocols and still will be limited to 200 people in both phases.
Gymnasts are allowed to remove masks and facial coverings only when they are competing or practicing on equipment,
Facilities or complexes with more than one field can have a maximum of 75 people allowed per area of play, which includes spectators.