CALDWELL, Idaho — The Kyrie Irving factor already might be in force.
After receiving another message on social media from the Brooklyn Nets star Thursday, the Lapwai boys’ basketball team jumped to an early lead and defeated Liberty Charter 81-35 on Thursday night in the first round of the Idaho 1A Division I tournament at Vallivue High School.
“We got a message from Kyrie Irving before the game,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “They came out with so much energy and fire.”
Irving knows someone close to the Lapwai program, and first expressed his support for the Wildcats via Facebook on Tuesday.
The Cats’ attack was especially balanced, with Titus Yearout scoring 17 points, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 15, Kross Taylor 14 and Kase Wynott 12.
Lapwai (18-4) is aiming for its 11th state championship.
“The boys came out with a lot of intensity at the beginning of the game,” Eastman said. “They worked hard to prepare for this game. They passed the ball very well, our scoring was spread across the board, and we played some of the best defense I’ve seen us play.”
Lapwai next plays Grace (11-12), which beat Victory Charter 67-53 earlier in the day, in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. today at the same site.
LIBERTY CHARTER (12-12)
Tyler Baker 0 0-0 0, Kawika Schlenker 0 0-0 0, Luke Bailey 1 0-0 2, Luke Thomas 0 0-0 0, Kade Johnson 0 0-0 0, Shayne Edwards 0 0-0 0, Dallan Schaffer 2 2-4 4, Connor Gardner 4 4-6 14, Nicky Neagu 0 0-0 0, Wyat Thompson 0 -0 0, Luke Starner 0 0-0 0, Porter Schlerf 0 0-0 0, McKinnon Dodge 1 0-0 2, Dallin Criddle 5 0-0 12, Brock Lister 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 7-14 35.
LAPWAI (18-4)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 6 2-2 15, Titus Yearout 6 3-4 17, Kross Taylor 6 0-0 14, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 1 0-0 3, Alexander Ellenwood 2 0-0 4, Kase Wynott 4 2-2 12, Ahllus Yearout 1 0-0 2, Dillon White 1 0-0 3, Jalisco Miles 2 0-0 4, Promise Shawl 0 0-0 0, Mason Brown 1 0-0 2, Joey Payne 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 8-11 81.
Liberty Charter 3 11 15 6—35
Lapwai 21 20 24 16—81
3-point goals — Gardner 2, Criddle 2, Ellenwood-Jones 3, T. Yearout 2, Taylor 2, Kash Kash, Wynott 2, White.
FOOTBALLPomeroy 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 6
TEKOA, Wash. — Colton Slaybaugh rushed for 126 yards and Trent Gwinn added 117 ground yards and 91 passing as Pomeroy thumped Tekoa-Rosalia in a Southeast 1B League football game.
Jesse Mings made 1½ tackles for loss for the Pomeroy defense.
Gwinn ran for four consecutive first-half touchdowns for the Pirates (3-0), putting the score at 24-0. He finished with five TDs, Slaybaugh with three.
Pomeroy outgained Tekoa 402-64 in offense.
Pomeroy 6 18 14 8—56Tekoa-Rosalia 0 0 6 0—6
Pomeroy — Colton Slaybaugh 9 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Trent Gwinn 10 run (Noal Lamb run).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 2 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 7 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 3 run (Gwinn run).
Tekoa — Anthony Gehring 3 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 45 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Slaybaugh 16 run (pass failed).
Pomeroy — Gwinn 16 run (Lamb run).