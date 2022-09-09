ASOTIN — A fourth-quarter touchdown run by Cody Ells and a late interception by older brother Gavin Ells sealed the deal as Asotin repelled a rally from visiting Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco, Wash., to prevail 23-18 in nonleague high school football action Thursday.

The Panthers (1-1) had led 17-0 midway through the second quarter before Tri-Cities Prep ran off 18 consecutive points to lead by one heading into the fourth.

