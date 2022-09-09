ASOTIN — A fourth-quarter touchdown run by Cody Ells and a late interception by older brother Gavin Ells sealed the deal as Asotin repelled a rally from visiting Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco, Wash., to prevail 23-18 in nonleague high school football action Thursday.
The Panthers (1-1) had led 17-0 midway through the second quarter before Tri-Cities Prep ran off 18 consecutive points to lead by one heading into the fourth.
“We got out to a big lead and then kind of tried to coast for a while there — especially during the third quarter,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We challenged our players after the third quarter to step it up, and they did and put a nice drive together to take over the lead and played solid defense to hold onto the lead.”
Gavin Wood ran Asotin’s opening touchdown and Gavin Ells received a pass from his younger brother for the second. Cameron Clovis had 148 yards rushing plus 34 receiving and kicked a field goal for the Panthers.
Tri-Cities 0 6 12 0—18
Asotin 6 11 0 6—23
Asotin — Gavin Wood 1 run (kick failed).
Asotin — Gavin Ells 53 pass from Cody Ells (Wood run).
Asotin — Cameron Clovis 27 field goal.
Tri-Cities — Bryson Wilde 1 run (kick failed).
Tri-Cities — Steele Shumway 8 run (run failed).
Tri-Cities — Ulices Estrada 1 run (pass failed).
Asotin — C. Ells 28 run (run failed).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBears blast Bantams
MOSCOW — It was a dominant outing for Moscow as the Bears routed visiting Clarkston 25-5, 25-10, 25-6 in a nonleague match moved from Clarkston to Moscow.
Sammy Unger had 25 points serving with five aces while notching seven kills and two blocks for Moscow (7-4), and Maecie Robbins and Morgan Claus combined for 30 digs.
“We did great on offense putting the ball down,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said.
JV — Moscow def. Clarkston 2-0.
Bengals bow to Trojan rally
POST FALLS — Lewiston narrowly missed closing out a Class 5A Inland Empire League match against Post Falls in three sets and instead wound up 19-25, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-7.
Katy Wessels had 18 kills, four aces and three blocks to lead the way for Lewiston (5-5, 0-4).
“It could have gone either way,” Bengals coach Lisa Davis said. “As far as games go, I think this is one of the very best we’ve had this season.”
JV — Lewiston def. Post Falls 3-0.
Knights dismantle Rams
MOSCOW — Emilia Meyer notched 10 kills in Logos’ 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
The Knights of Moscow improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in league and next will play Tuesday against Potlatch.
Monk, Bulldogs bury Pirates
GENESEE — Isabelle Monk notched 17 kills in Genesee’s 25-16, 25-11, 24-26, 25-17 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Prairie.
Maxine English added 16 digs.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in league and next will play Tuesday against Troy.
Huskies nip Spartans
CRAIGMONT — Highland of Craigmont battled to its first win of the season in a 23-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9 Whitepine League Division II epic against Timberline of Weippe.
Faith Hill served 22-for-22 to help lift the Huskies (1-4, 1-3) to victory.
“We found some weak spots and made some changes to kind of throw them off, and we were able to come out on top tonight,” Highland coach Amy Arnzen said.
Loggers stay perfect
POTLATCH — Potlatch had to save set point in the third, but ultimately closed things out 25-12, 25-21, 26-24 against Whitepine League Division I foe Kamiah to remain unbeaten on the season.
“When you have seven seniors, I think that experience really helped us win that third set,” Loggers coach Ron Dinsmoor said.
Brooke Peterson went 9-for-9 serving and had nine kills and 13 digs for Potlatch (5-0, 4-0), while Josie Larson distributed 29 assists, adding five kills and three aces.
JV — Kamiah def. Potlatch 2-1.
Hunter leads Trojans past Wildcats
TROY — Nicole Hunter went 14-for-16 at the service line with four aces in Troy’s 25-15, 25-11, 25-20 victory against Whitepine League Division I foe Lapwai.
The Trojans (5-2, 2-0) will next face off against Orofino and Horseshoe Bend in a tri-match on Saturday.
Nighthawks win back-to-back
NEZPERECE — Nezperce came away with its first two wins of the season in back-to-back matches against Meadows Valley and St. John Bosco.
The Nighthawks opened with a 25-16, 25-17 best-of-3 victory against Meadows Valley, then beat the Patriots 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21.
The Nighthawks improved to 2-3 overall.
Maniacs fall to Lumberjacks
OROFINO — Grace Beardin racked up 15 kills and two blocks for Orofino, but the Maniacs were beaten by visiting Central Idaho League rival St. Maries 23-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.
“Defensively we were struggling in the back row, which doesn’t make it easy on us,” Orofino coach Heidi Summers said.
The Maniacs fell to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in league.
JV — St. Maries def. Orofino 25-22, 25-10.
Panthers punish Pirates
ASOTIN — The host Panthers grew stronger with each passing set in a 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 victory against Pomeroy.
It was the first win of the season for Asotin (1-1), which benefited from seven kills and three blocks by Emily Elskamp, 16 assists and two blocks courtesy of Haylee Appleford, and seven aces and six digs from Makayla Wheeler.
JV — Pomeroy def. Asotin 2-1.
C — 1-1 tie.
GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 3, Coeur d’Alene 0
COEUR D’ALENE — Megan Poler was involved in every scoring play for the Bears as they routed the Vikings.
“From the very first minute it was a battle against a talented team,” Moscow coach Jessica Brown said. “The girls pulled through with determination and passion.”
Bears goalkeeper Makai Rauch notched six saves to help Moscow move to 5-2 on the season.
Moscow 2 1—3
Coeur d’Alene 0 0—0
Moscow — Megan Poler, 11th.
Moscow — Araya Wood (Poler), 19th.
Moscow — Eli Rainer (Poler), 55th.
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 9, Moscow 4. Saves — Moscow: Makai Rauch 6. Coeur d’Alene: Jaylene Ziegler 1.
Cheney 5, Pullman 0
PULLMAN — Cheney’s Alex Miller notched two goals and two assists in its 5-0 rout of host Pullman.
The Blackhawks outshot the Greyhounds 14-6.
Pullman falls to 0-2 on the season and next will play Lakeside on Saturday.
Cheney 2 3—5
Pullman 0 0—0
Cheney — Paige Evans, 28th.
Cheney — Alex Miller, 33rd.
Cheney — Kylee Hahn (Miller), 56th.
Cheney — Miller, 66th.
Cheney — Hahn (Miller), 74th
Shots — Cheney 14, Pullman 6. Saves — Pullman: L. Covis 7. Cheney: Brown 4.
BOYS SOCCERCoeur d’Alene 3, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — The host Bears held the Vikings to a scoreless stalemate through the first half, but the floodgates opened for Coeur d’Alene after intermission.
Moscow fell to 2-3 on the season.
Coeur d’Alene 0 3—3
Moscow 0 0—0
Coeur d’Alene — Cooper Prohaska, 50th
Coeur d’Alene — Prohaska, 55th
Coeur d’Alene — N/A, 72nd
Shots — Coeur d’Alene 8, Moscow 3. Saves — Coeur d’Alene: Dylan Jones 4. Moscow: Wyatt Thornycroft 3.
CROSS COUNTRYLogos sweeps meet at Troy
TROY — Logos of Moscow dominated the team competition as well as having the top individual runners at the Troy Invitational at Troy High School.
The Knights won the boys meet with 35 points and took the girls title with a perfect score of 15.
Senior Zach Atwood won the boys race with a time of 18:35.34, and junior Sara Casebolt took the girls race in 21:35.34.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Logos 35; 2. Troy 67; 3. Nezperce 83; 4. Potlatch 87; 5. Timberline 113; 6. Prairie 124.
Individual — Zach Atwood (Logos) 18:35.34.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Simeon Rauch 19:02.75; 7. Bear Lopez 20:30.23; 13. Bo Whitling 21:23.85; 20. David Daniels 22:02.24; 21. Ethan Bremer 22:02.86; 23. Clive Miller 22:21.42.
Troy individuals — 4. Noah Johnson 19:38.7; 10. Draveun Buchanan 21:13.48; 14. Rowen Tyler 21:25.64; 26. Derrick Chamberlin 22:36.59; 30. Archer Barton 22:54.99; 34. Javan Barton 23:24.51; 36. Aaron Price 23:50.88.
Nezperce individuals — 6. Blayne Mosman 20:02.7; 17. Noah Johnson 21:48.45; 22. Owen Tiegs 22:15.55; 24. Tristan Currall 22:21.79; 39. Kaden Schaff 24:40.26.
Potlatch individuals — 5. Tanner Smith 19:52.68; 8. Marius Luker 20:33.46; 12. Micah Smith 21:19.3; 41. Caleb LePrath 24:59.58; 47. Jonas Oliver 27:39.5; 50. Jude Oliver 28:02.17.
Timberline individuals — 18. Gabe Skinner 21:54.21; 25. Kyd Bonner 22:29.45; 31. Harrison Hill 23:04.8; 33. Devyn Sparrow 23:21.95; 40. Justice Richardson 24:41.64; 45. Kevin Turner 26:08.48; 52. Isaiah Wisher 38:55.17.
Prairie individuals — 11. Chase Vonbargen 21:18; 28. Ben Secrest 22:42.24; 35. Jackson Enneking 23:35.55; 42. Morgan Poxleitner 25:16.98; 46. Max Rehder 27:33.65; 49. Dylan Klapprich 27:51.8; 51. Landon Riener 28:05.18.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 3. Wyatt Anderberg 19:28.59; 9. Charlie Denmark 21:12.03; 27. Dayton Mitzkis 22:41.33; 32. Ryan Sackett 23:19.8.
Deary individuals — 19. Aram Donigian 22:01.59; 29. Jerrod Bartlett 22:42.24.
Genesee individual — 16. Ben Farr 21:27.43.
Highland individuals — 15. Jackson Smith 21:26.56; 43. Aaron Kinzer 25:19.24.
Kendrick individuals — 37. Conner Trimmer 24:23.98; 38. Evan Fox 24:24.49; 44. Kyle Trimmer 25:20.64; 48. Anthony Lewis 27:44.07.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Logos 15; 2. Potlatch 57; 3. Troy 70.
Individual — Sara Casebolt (Logos) 21:35.34.
Other Logos individuals — 2. Mari Calene 22:39.05; 3. Lizzie Crawford 23:20.6; 4. Alyssa Blum 24:06.41; 5. Cora Johnson 24:09.16; 6. Chloe Jankovic 24:48.88; 7. Josephine Wyrick 25:17.34.
Potlatch individuals — 8. Britton Tunnell 26:12.14; 9. India Luker 26:12.95; 17. Rebecca Cerutti 29:04.36; 18. Jessica Biltonen 29:29.48; 20 Victoria Weber 30:03.25; 22. Lucy Tunnell 31:00.53;
Troy individuals — 13. Gretchen Fuller 27:43.77; 14. Lydia Richmond 27:51.21; 19. Brianna O’Dea 29:50.72; 23. Grace Nordin 33:20.17; 24. Sophia Tibbals 34:08.05; 26. Poppy Hooper 39:17.51.
Clearwater Valley-Kamiah individuals — 10. Evelyn Ward 26:45.2; 12. Kelsee Hunt 27:11.
Deary individuals — 11. Macie Ashmead 26:56.63; 15. Emily Mottern 28:06.19.
Prairie individuals — 16. Natalie Goeckner 28:23.59; 21. Callie Remacle 30:19.3; 25. Alaina Lustig 34:14.88.