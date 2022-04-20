PULLMAN — The Eagles of West Valley jumped ahead early and defeated the Pullman Greyhounds 14-6 in a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League baseball game on Tuesday.
Caleb Gray and John Hudson each had four hits for West Valley (10-2, 7-0). Gray collected a triple and two doubles.
Seven different players for Pullman (3-9, 2-4) notched at least one hit, with Max McCloy and Marcus Hilliard making two apiece.
Calvin Heusser threw a clean sixth inning in relief for the Greyhounds, striking out two.
West Valley 262 100 3—14 15 1
Pullman 112 002 0— 6 9 2
McQuitty, John Macall (5) and Caleb Gray, Braden Hart; Tyler Elbracht, Max McCloy (3), Calvin Heusser (6), Cade Hill (7) and Joey Hecker. W—McQuitty. L—Elbracht.
West Valley hits — John Hudson 4 (2 2B), Caleb Gray 4 (3B, 2 2B), Bryson Bishop 2 (2B), John Macall 2, Brayden Gentry (2B), Jack Maxwell, Tanner Hancock.
Pullman hits — Max McCloy 2, Marcus Hilliard 2, Brendan Doumit (2B), Nicholas Robison (2B), Cade Hill (2B), Tyler Elbracht, Caleb Northcroft.
Troy 4-2, Genesee 2-4
TROY — The Trojans and Bulldogs split a well pitched Whitepine League doubleheader.
Cameron House of Troy (8-3, 7-1) was the story of Game 1 with a complete game one-hit shutout, striking out 17. House went 2-for-2 with two walks with a run scored and an RBI.
Genesee (5-2, 5-1) rebounded in the second game, using seven walks and a two-run double from Nate Guinard to pick up the victory. It was the only hit for the Bulldogs in the game.
“Cameron Meyer stepped up in a big way,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Pitched us through some tough situations.”
Between the two games, there were a combined 37 strikeouts.
GAME 1
Troy 020 100 1—4 4 2
Genesee 000 002 0—2 2 2
Cameron House and N/A; Jacob Krick, Nate Guinard (2), Jackson Zenner (7) and N/A. W—House. L—Guinard.
Troy hits — Cameron House 2 (2B), Makhi Durrett (2B), Austin Trout.
Genesee hits — Cameron Meyer, Teak Wareham.
GAME 2
Genesee 002 002—4 1 6
Troy 101 000—2 5 0
Cameron Meyer, Cy Wareham (6) and N/A; Joseph Bendel, Dominic Holden (6) and N/A. W—Meyer. L—Bendel.
Genesee hit — Nate Guinard.
Troy hits — Boden Demeerleer 2 (2B), Joseph Bendel, Austin Trout, Cameron House.
Colton 1-3, Pomeroy 0-14
COLTON — The host Wildcats won a pitchers’ duel in the opener, but the Pirates scored in every inning of the second game as the teams split a Southeast 1B League doubleheader.
Angus Jordan threw a three-hitter in the opener, striking out six for Colton (6-4). He also had one of the Wildcats’ two hits. Jaxon Moehrrle scored the lone run in the third inning as he walked, moved up to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a error.
In Game 2, Pomeroy scored 12 runs in the final innings of a contest called because of the mercy rule. Richie Vecchio and Jeremiah Lemont each scored three runs. Brodie Magill scored twice and had a double. Trevin Kimble had four hits, including a double, in the two games combined. Trace Roberts allowed three hits and struck out 10 to pick up the win.
GAME 1
Pomeroy 000 000 0—0 3 1
Colton 001 000 x—1 2 3
Trevin Kimble and Ollie Severs; Angus Jordan and Dan Bell.
Pomeroy hits — Trevin Kimble 2, Gunner Magill.
Colton hits — Angus Jordan, Kane Weiker.
GAME 2
Pomeroy 113 63—14 7 4
Colton 002 01—3 3 7
Trace Roberts and Trevin Kimble; Grant Wolf, Jaxon Moehrle (4) and Dan Bell. L—Wolf.
Poneroy hits — Trevin Kimble 2 (2B), Brodie Magill (2B), Richie Vecchio, Ollie Severs, Colby Ledgerwood, Peyton Cannon.
Colton hits — Wyatt Jordan, Kane Weiker, Dan Bell.
Liberty 5-0, Colfax 0-10
COLFAX — JP Wigen threw a no-hitter for the Bulldogs in the second game of a Class 2B Bi-County league doubleheader against the Lancers.
Wigen struck out six and walked two for Colfax (7-4-1, 6-3) in the 10-0 win. Jake Jeske of Liberty (3-10, 1-7) and JD Peterson for the Bulldogs each struck out 10 in the first game. Jeske also scored twice in the Lancers’ Game 1 win.
GAME 1
Liberty 000 030 2—5 8 0
Colfax 000 000 0—0 2 2
Jake Jeske and C. Holling; JD Peterson and Braden Plummer.
Liberty hits — C Holling 3, J. Jeske 2 (2B), M. Strobell 2, L. Wilson.
Colfax hits — J. Peterson, D. Lobdell.
GAME 2
Liberty 000 00— 0 0 1
Colfax 121 33—10 12 1
L. Wilson, G. Stephens (4), M. Strobell (5) and C. Holling; JP Wigen and Braden Plummer.
Liberty hits — none.
Colfax hits — M. Gilchrist 4 (2B), R. Henning 2 (2B), JD Peterson, B. Plummer, JP Wigen, A. Mortensen, D. Lobdell, J. Bodey.
Shadle Park 9, Clarkston 7
SPOKANE — Shadle Park was more opportunistic than Clarkston, dealing the Bantams a Class 2A Greater Spokane League defeat.
Clarkston (3-5, 2-4) had twice as many hits as Shadle Park and had no fielding errors to the Highlanders’ two, but had what coach Bruce Bensching called a pair of “rough innings on the mound” in which his pitchers hit several batters and had walks that contributed to the defeat.
Clarkston 023 001 1—7 14 0
Shadle Park 310 500 x—9 7 2
Emmett Slagg, Parker Hays (3), Tiger Carringer (4) and Michael Hendrickson, Trace Green (5); Plourre, Picard (3), Tobey (7) and Kakuda. W—Picard. L—Carringer.
Clarkston hits — Nate Summers, Hayden Line, Jacob Caldwell 2 (3B), Jackson Slagg, Hendrickson, Emmett Slagg 2, Green 2, Carringer 3 (2B), Bodee Thivierge
Shadle Park hits — Lipscomb, Ensminger 2 (2B), Kakuda 2 (2B), Hernandez 2.
Kamiah 13-21, Nezperce 1-0
KAMIAH — The Kubs one-hit the Nighthawks in both ends of a Whitepine League doubleheader.
The Kubs’ Dillon Weist struck out 12 and was perfect into the fourth inning of the opener.
Willis Williamson picked up the win in Game 2 and collected five hits on the day. Brady Mclay also had five hits in the sweep against Nezperce (0-6, 0-6).
GAME 1
Nezperce 000 10— 1 1 2
Kamiah 364 0x—13 13 1
Brycen Danner and N. Whitten; Dillon Weist and Hershel Williamson.
Nezperce hit — Tanner Johnson.
Kamiah hits — Willis Williamson 3, Josh Bashaw 2, Brady Mclay 2, Dylan Weist 2, Hershel Williamson, Ryan Lockart, Christian Nixon, Keaton Lycan.
GAME 2
Nezperce 000 0—0 1 2
Kamiah 733 8—21 14 2
Hesston Click, Mason Dove (4) and N. Whitten; Hershel Williamson and Willis Williamson. L—Click.
Nezperce hit — Brycen Danner.
Kamiah hits — Kyler Usher 3 (2B), Brady Mclay 3 (2B), Josh Bashaw 2, Willis Williamson 2 (2B), Hershel Williamson, Ryan Lockart, Trevor Schuld (2B), Christian Aiken.
Orofino 3, Grangeville 1
OROFINO — Drew Hanna pitched a complete game and Body Howell had two hits with a double to lead the way for Orofino in a Class 2A Central Idaho League win against Grangeville.
The game had been relocated from Grangeville because of weather issues, but Orofino (12-3-1, 4-1) was the visitor on the scoreboard. Maniacs coach Jeff Martin said that the victory put his team in line for the No. 1 seed in May’s district tournament, which “will be big for us.”
Orofino 200 010 0—3 7 2
Grangeville 100 000 0—1 4 1
Drew Hanna and Silas Naranjo; Miles Lefebvre, Cody Klement (7) and David Goicoa. L—Lefebvre.
Orofino hits — Body Howell 2 (2B), Dash Barlow, Louden Cochran, Aiden Olive, Drew Hanna.
Grangeville hits — Lefebvre (2B), Klement (2B), R. Holes, Q. Daniak.
SOFTBALLWest Valley 24, Pullman 23
PULLMAN — The Greyhounds narrowly lost a shootout to the Eagles in eight innings in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game.
Pullman trailed 21-18 going into the bottom of the seventh. Ava Petrino, Frances Lindberg and Elsie McDougle each reached to start the bottom of the inning. Each would come around to score to tie the game.
Camille Huntley hit a clutch double in the top of the eighth to give West Valley a three-run advantage.
McDougle, representing the tying run, was left stranded at second in the bottom of the eighth. She went a perfect 6-for-6 and scored five times.
Petrino went 5-for-6, scoring five times.
West Valley 332 305 53—24 12 7
Pullman 440 802 32—23 22 10
Sorrel Stewart, Ally Vanweerdhuizen and N/A; Sophia Habib-Dueben, Kinsey Kallaher (4) and N/A. W—Vanweerdhuizen. L—Kallaher.
West Valley hits — Solana Vazquez 5 (2B), Ivy Carter 3 (2B), Julia Huntley 2 (HR), Kaitlyn Stevens, Camille Huntley (2B).
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 6, Ava Petrino 5 (3B, 2B), Kinsey Kallaher 3 (HR, 2B), Frances Lindberg 2, Keleigh Myers 2, Sophie Armstrong, Corrine Stewart, Taylore Wolfe, Marissa Carper.
Potlatch 17-16, Troy 0-0
POTLATCH — The Loggers no-hit and shut out the visiting Trojans twice in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Rebecca Butterfield struck out seven in a perfect three innings in Game 1. Butterfield, Kaylen Hadaller and Josie Larson each threw one inning for Potlatch (3-2, 3-0) in Game 2. Hadaller allowed the only baserunner to Troy (0-4, 0-4) on a walk in the second inning.
Emma Chambers and Tayva McKinney each hit a home run on the day.
GAME 1
Potlatch 773—17 7 1
Troy 000— 0 0 5
Rebecca Butterfield and Tayva McKinney; E. Eckland, M. Bendel (2) and D. Morgan. L—Eckland.
Potlatch hits — Emma Chambers (HR), Delaney Beckner (2B), Allison Akins (2B), Emma Patten, Rebecca Butterfield, Duska Schultz, Tayva McKinney.
GAME 2
Troy 000— 0 0 2
Potlatch 4(12)x—16 11 0
M. Bendel and D. Morgan; Rebecca Butterfield, Kaylen Hadaller (2), Josie Larson (3) and Tayva McKinney. W—Butterfield.
Potlatch hits — Tayva McKinney 3 (HR), Kaylen Hadaller 2 (2 3B), Josie Larson 2, Emma Chambers (2B), Allison Akins, Delaney Beckner, Hayley McNeal.
Shadle Park 18, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE — Crimson Rice hit two home runs, doubled, scored three times and had eight RBI to pace the Highlanders past the visiting Bantams in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game called because of the mercy rule.
Chloe Flerchinger added a double and a triple with two runs scored, and she held Clarkston (5-5, 3-2) to two hits in the circle, striking out eight to pick up the win.
Emma McManigle doubled and Ryan Combs singled for the Bantam offense.
Clarkston 000 00—0 2 2
Shadle Park 124 (11)x—18 17 0
Emma McManigle and Joey Miller; Chloe Flerchinger and Ema Green.
Clarkston hits — Emma McManigle (2B), Ryan Combs.
Shadle Park hits — Crimson Rice 3 (2B, 2 HR), Abbey Flerchinger 3, Chloe Flerchinger 2 (2B, 3B), Teagan Webster 2 (2B), Trinity Richardson 2, Bella Harris 2, Courtney Brown (2B), Ema Green, Rachel Jones.
Colton 17-17, Tekoa-Rosalia 0-0
COLTON — The Wildcats didn’t allow a hit in either game in sweeping a Southeast 1B League doubleheader against the Timberwolves.
Maggie Meyer walked four and struck out four to pick up the win in Game 1, adding a pair of hits and six runs scored in the doubleheader. Rachel Becker had three hits in the two games, including a double, a home run, three runs scored and six RBI. Tylar Sandoval finished wtih four hits, with a double, four runs scored and four RBI. Sidni Whitcomb, who picked up the win in the circle in the second game, scored five times. Mary Pluid had a double, a triple and four RBI in the two games.
GAME 1
Tekoa-Rosalia 100—1 0 4
Colton (10)7x—17 9 1
Eliona McElderry and P. Brown; Maggie Meyer and Rachel Becker.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 2 (2B), Rachel Becker 2 (2B), Maggie Meyer 2, Mary Pluid (2B), Kate Schultheis, Amy Keller.
GAME 2
Tekoa-Rosalia 000—0 0 10
Colton (10)7x—17 8 1
C. Wilkins and Brown; Sidni Whitcomb, Holly Heitstuman (3), Kate Schultheis (3) and Rachel Becker. W—Whitcomb.
Colton hits — Tylar Sandoval 2, Amy Keller 2 (2B), Rachel Becker (HR), Mary Pluid (3B), Kaydee Heitstuman, Kate Schultheis.
Kendrick 24, Lapwai 1
LAPWAI — The Tigers used patience at the plate and a 16-run third inning to get a Whitepine League win against the Wildcats.
Kendrick (3-1, 2-0) collected 24 walks in the game. Hailey Taylor struck out five, giving up one run.
Andreanna Domebo scored the sole run for Lapwai (0-2, 0-2).
Kendrick 44(16)—24 4 0
Lapwai 100— 1 2 0
Hailey Taylor and N/A. Jordyn McCormack-Marks and Leiloni Ellenwood.
Kendrick hits — Kenadie Kirk 2, Hayden Kimberling, Taylor Boyer.
Lapwai hits — Kayla Williamson (2B), Andreanna Domebo.
DeSales 12-24, Pomeroy 1-20
POMEROY — The Pirates scored 20 runs in one game, but fell in both ends of a Southeast 1B League doubleheader to the Irish.
Keely Maves went a perfect 6-for-6 for the Pirates (3-5, 1-3) in Game 2, hitting a home run and a double with five RBI.
GAME 1
DeSales 360 12—12 1 4
Pomeroy 100 00— 1 3 5
Keely Maves and Jillian Herres; Kate Dunham and Veronica Rehnolds.
DeSales hit — Kate Dunham (2B).
Pomeroy hits — Taylor Gilbert 2, Keely Maves (2B).
GAME 2
DeSales 403 554 3—24 5 5
Pomeroy 310 732 4—20 15 20
Abigail Guest, Kate Dunham (2) and Kate Dunham, Abigail Guest; Keely Maves and Elizabeth Ruchert.
DeSales hits — Caroline Kutsch 2, Kate Dunham (HR), Abigail Guest, Jennifer Doohan.
Pomeory hits — Keely Maves 6 (HR, 2B), Taylor Gilbert 3 (3B), Elizabeth Ruchert 2 (2B), Kaylee Schmidt 2 (2B), Grace Hart 2.
Prairie 16-19, Lewis County 12-4
NEZPERCE — Prairie of Cottonwood withstood a late Game 1 rally and dominated throughout Game 2 to sweep Lewis County in a Whitepine League doubleheader.
Tara Schlader pitched all five innings for the Pirates (5-2, 4-1) in Game 1, which ended within five innings because of time. Mackenzie Key took over at the mound in Game 2, which ended after five innings thanks to the mercy rule.
Josie Remacle of Prairie had a team-high total of three hits, and recorded the biggest hit of the day with a triple in the second game. For Lewis County, Hannah Miller, Chenni Brammer and Morgan Wemhoff all had hits in both games.
GAME 1
Nezperce 100 1(10)—12 3 7
Prairie (10)32 1x—16 7 4
Hannah Miller and Sierra Hand; Tara Schlader and Josie Remacle.
Nezperce hits — Chenni Brammer, Miller, Morgan Wemhoff.
Prairie hits — Schlader 2, Remacle 2, Mackenzie Key, Gracie Farr, Ember Martin.
GAME 2
Prairie 273 34—19 6 3
Nezperce 011 02— 4 6 4
Key and Remacle; Hand and Darlene Matson.
Prairie hits — Remacle (3B), Martin (2B), Schlader, Farr, Kaylie Lockett, Riley Enneking.
Nezperce hits — Brammer, Miller, Wemhoff, Matson, Emalissa Espinosa, Mia Horton.
BOYS SOCCERPullman 4, Shadle Park 1
SPOKANE — Pullman was steadily dominant with two goals in each half en route to a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Shadle Park.
It was the eighth consecutive win for the Greyhounds (10-2, 6-0), who got their four goals courtesy of four different scorers. Pullman did have three players leave the game with injuries, which could pose issues for the Hounds as they host Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls in nonleague action at 4:30 p.m. today.
Pullman coach Doug Winchell noted with approval that his team is now holding down a spot inside the top 10 in state RPI rankings, which could be crucial for seeding purposes in the postseason.
Pullman 2 2—4
Shadle Park 0 1—1
Pullman — Aidan Crossler, 8th.
Pullman — Kai Hirose (Aden Athar), 30th.
Pullman — Carlens Dollin (Clarens Dollin), 47th.
Shadle Park — Pearson (Davis), 49th.
Pullman — Evan French, 55th.
Shots — Pullman 10, Shadle Park 3. Saves — Pullman: Tom Cole 3. Shadle Park: Picicci 6.
East Valley 21, Clarkston 0
SPOKANE VALLEY — Visiting Clarkston suffered a merciless assault by the Knights of East Valley in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
The Bantams fell to 0-5 on the season, all in league games.
Full scoring play information was not available.
Clarkston 0 0— 0
East Valley 10 11—21
Shots — East Valley 45, Clarkston 0. Saves — East Valley 0, Clarkston: Keegan Heath 10.
TENNISPullman girls 7, Clarkston 0
PULLMAN — The Greyhound girls delivered a sweep of visiting Clarkston to carry on their dominant start to the Class 2A Greater Spokane League season.
Pullman (5-1, 3-0) got 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from top singles players Rhoda Wang and Gwyn Heim. Clarkston was able to force close sets in the top two doubles matches, but fell short of winning any.
“We were solid from Rhoda (Wang) to Kei (Bromley) and Rachel (Lam),” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said. “I’m happy with how we are improving.”
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Audrey Whittle 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Taryn Demers 6-0, 6-4; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Nani Woodbury 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Claire Teasley/Maggie Ogden 6-2, 7-5; Margot Keane/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Olivia Gustafson/Ella Leavitt 7-6 (7), 6-3; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Joanna Schnatterle/Mya Mendoza 6-3, 6-1.
Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
The undefeated Pullman boys tennis team continued its tear through the Class 2A Greater Spokane League with a shutout of shorthanded host Clarkston.
The Bantams (0-4, 0-2) had to forfeit two doubles matches because of illness and eligibility issues. The Hounds’ No. 1 doubles duo of Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang took barely half an hour to finish a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Clarkston’s Zane Leslie and Espen Williams, while No. 1 singles player Vijay Lin posted another unblemished scoreline for Pullman (6-0, 3-0).
The most dramatic contest of the day came at No. 3 singles, where Garrison Hoiland had to take a timeout for a knee injury after winning the first set 6-1. Hoiland battled through the pain and rallied from 4-1 down in the second set to take a 7-5 victory and preserve the Pullman sweep.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Nathan Gall 6-0, 6-0; Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Alex Shaw 6-0, 6-4; Garrison Hoiland, Pul, def. Alex Whittle 6-1, 7-5; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Ikaika Millan 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Zane Leslie/Espen Williams 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna/Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, won by forfeit; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, won by forfeit.
Lewiston 9, Moscow 3
MOSCOW — Visiting Lewiston took three-quarters of matches played in a nonleague team dual with Moscow.
Moscow coach Matt Scott felt his No. 2 girls singles player Aneesha Shrestha “played exceptionally well” in her 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory.
Complete information was not available.
TRACK AND FIELDPomeroy, Gar-Pal stand out at Southeast 1B meet
POMEROY — The Pomeroy boys registered four victories and the Garfield-Palouse girls also won four events to take the team titles in the Southeast 1B League meet at Pomeroy.
The Pirate boys won the team title with 137 points, and the Viking girls claimed the team crown with 129. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse was second in the two team races.
Colton Slaybaugh of Pomeroy had two individual wins and was part of a relay title. He took the 100 (11.69 seconds) and the pole vault (13 feet, 6 inches) and ran the anchor of the 400 relay, with Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales and Tyler Slaybaugh that won in 46.91.
Noemie Appel won twice, taking the 100 (14.86) and running a leg of a winning 400 relay with Kara Blomgren, Hailey Beckner and Samantha Pfaff. Pfaff also took first in the high jump (4-4).
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Pomeroy 137; 2. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 126; 3. Garfield-Palouse 85; 4. Oakesdale 81.5; 5. Tekoa-Rosalia 71; 6. DeSales 28; 7. Yakama Nation Tribal 27.5; 8. Prescott 20.
100 — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.69; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 11.78; 3. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pom, 12.25.
200 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 24.89; 2. Ryan Baljo, Oak, 25.14; 3. Nicholas Meeuwsen, GP, 26.40.
400 — 1. Logan Marconi, SJEL, 55.84; 2. Jackson Perry, Oak, 55.95; 3. Garrett Dingman, Oak, 56.11.
800 — 1. Logan Marconi, SJEL, 2:18.87; 2. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 2:18.87; 3. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 2:19.81.
1,600 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 5:00.63; 2. Kierna Snekvik, GP, 5:01.03; 3. Jaxon Eads, Oak, 5:20.42.
3,200 — 1. Erik Lazcano, TR, 10:40.20; 2. Logan Marconi, SJEL, 11:29.27.
110 hurdles — 1. Ryan Anderson, SJEL, 18.87; 2. Riley Gehring, TR, 18.92; 3. Salvador Ayala, Pre, 19.62.
300 hurdles — 1. Ryan Anderson, SJEL, 46.18; 2. Rory Maloney, SJEL, 47.24; 3. Gabe Morgan, TR, 48.34.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Braedon Fruh, Sidney Bales, Tyler Slaybaugh, Colton Slaybaugh) 46.91; 2. Oakesdale 48.78; 3. Garfield-Palouse 52.07.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Nicholas Meeuwsen, Josh Appel, Brendan Snekvik, Kieran Snekvik) 3:51.57; 2. DeSales 4:08.29.
Shot put — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 40-5½; 2. Troy Steele, Pom, 36-10½; 3. Travis Arbuckle, YNT, 35-6.
Discus — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 120-8; 2. Troy Steele, Pom, 104-4; 3. Mason Pitts, SJEL, 100-5.
Javelin — 1. Jadon Bingham, Des, 143-5; 2. Troy Steele, Pom, 142-8; 3. Shawn Bober, Oak, 112-6.
High jump — 1. Jackson Perry, Oak, 5-10; 2. Gabe Morgan, TR, 5-4; 3. Rory Maloney, SJEL, 5-2.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 13-6; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 12-0; 3. Ryan Anderson, SJEL, 11-6.
Long jump — 1. Garrett Dingman, Oak, 18-2½; 2. Salvador Ayala, Pre, 17-4½; 3. Rory Maloney, SJEL, 17-3½.
Triple jump — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 39-5; 2. Rory Maloney, SJEL, 36-5; 3. Salvador Ayala, Pre, 33-3.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 129; 2. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 107.3; 3. DeSales 87; 4. Oakesdale 83; 5. Pomeroy 66.2; 6. Prescott 21; 7. Yakama Nation Tribal 11.5; 8. Tekoa-Rosalia 7.
100 — 1. Noemie Appel, GP, 14.86; 2. Michealle Debord, Pom, 15.34; 3. Kara Blomgren, GP, 15.38.
200 — 1. Marilla Hockett, Oak, 28.41; 2. Izzie Parker, Des, 30.82; 3. Kara Blomgren, GP, 31.82.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:01.38; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oak, 1:04.22; 3. Jenna Rawls, 1:07.70.
800 — 1. Emmalyne Jimenez, Des, 2:29.58; 2. Jessie Reed, Oak, 2:51.77; 3. Kennedy Cook, GP, 2:53.08.
1,600 — 1. Sarah Auth, Des, 6:10.00; 2. Lola Edwards, GP, 6:12.68; 3. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 6:17.41.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Booth, Oak, 19.44; 2. Taylor Heffington, Pre, 20.46.
300 hurdles — 1. Heidi Scott, Des, 56.53; 2. Olivia Booth, Oak, 57.76; 3. Bella Thrasher, SJEL, 1:13.87.
400 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Kara Blomgren, Hailey Beckner, Samantha Pfaff) 58.58; 2. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 1:06.76.
800 relay — 1. Oakesdale (Olivia Booth, Marilla Hockett, Jenna Rawls, Jessie Reed) 1:55.69; 2. DeSales 1:57.96; 3. Garfield-Palouse 2:09.17.
1,600 relay — 1. DeSales (Helen Hellberg-Wilson, Sarah Auth, Izzie Parker, Emmalyne Jimenez) 4:48.87; 2. Garfield-Palouse 4:55.15; 3. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 5:58.06.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, Des, 38-11½; 2. Ava Hemphill, GP, 31-1; 3. Raelin Borley, Pom, 30-8½.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, Des, 119-7; 2. Hailee Marty, SJEL, 96-7; 3. Raelin Borley, Pom 91-5.
High jump — T1. Samantha Pfaff, GP, 4-4; T1. Hailee Brewer, Pom, 4-4; 3. Emery Molina, SJEL, 4-2.
Pole vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 7-0; T2. Hailee Brewer, Pom, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Katie Boyer, Pom, 13-3½; 2. Cami Larson, SJEL, 13-1; 3. Lian Skaarup, Des, 12-2.
Triple jump — 1. Julia Guske, SJEL, 27-9.