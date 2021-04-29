RITZVILLE, Wash. — Lily Denham went 3-for-4 in the second game of a Bi-County 2B League doubleheader Wednesday as Asotin torched Lind-Ritzville by scores of 14-0 and 17-0, notching its first wins of the season.
Abby Hall added a home run for the Panthers (2-4).
A full boxscore was unavailable at press time.
Othello 10-15, Clarkston 3-2
The Bantams were swept in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against visiting Othello.
Leah Copeland was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double in the first game as Clarkston had 11 hits as a whole, but a strong five-run sixth innning pushed Othello over the top. The Huskies had 16 hits in a mercy-rule win in Game 2.
GAME 1
Othello 101 015 2—10 11 0
Clarkston 100 020 0—3 11 4
O. Vazquez and E. Garza; E. McManigle and H. Murphy.
Othello hits — C. Mcdonald 2 (2 2B), E. Garza 2 (HR), B. Marquina 2, H. Gozman (2B), J. Verduzco (2B), N. Vazquez (2B), A. Garza, P. Garza.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 3 (2B), T. Blewett 3 (2B), E. McManigle 2 (2B), H. Murphy (2B), K. Lydick, M. Broemeling.
GAME 2
Clarkston 200 00—2 7 3
Othello 043 8x—15 16 0
Lydick and Murphy; Valdez and Garza.
Clarkston hits — B. Calkins (HR), E. McManigle, H. Murphy, K. Lydick, M. Broemeling, B. Blaydes, T. Blewett.
Othello hits — E. Garza 3 (2B), H. Gozman 2 (2B), B. Marquina 2 (2B), A. Garza 2 (2B), M. Valdez 2, J. Verduzco 2, C. Mcdonald (2B), N. Vazquez, O. Vazquez.
West Valley 8-2, Pullman 2-0
SPOKANE — Pullman was swept in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball doubleheader against host West Valley.
Hailey Talbot compiled 15 strikeouts in the two games and hit a double in Game 1, but the Eagles shut down the Greyhounds, allowing just six total hits.
GAME 1
Pullman 010 100 0—2 2 3
West Valley 002 024 0—8 11 1
Hailey Talbot, Kinsey Kallaher (5) amd Keleigh Myers; H. Penniman, R. Homer (5) and J. Huntley.
Pullman hits — Talbot (2B), Kallaher.
West Valley hits — I. Carter, K. Stevens, R. Homer 2, A. Wilson (2B), H. Penniman 2, J. Huntley, S. Vasquez 2, K. Ingram.
GAME 2
West Valley 000 110 0—2 4 2
Pullman 000 000 0—0 5 3
R. Homer, H. Penniman (5) and J. Huntley; Talbot, Kallaher (7) and Myers.
West Valley hits — A. Wilson 2, R. Homer, H. Penniman.
Pullman hits — Elise McDougle 2, Meghan McSweetney 2 (2B), Talbot.
BASEBALLClearwater Valley 11, Kamiah 5
KAMIAH — Aiden Martinez went a perfect 5-of-5 with a double at the plate as the Rams notched a Whitepine League victory against the Kubs.
Laton Schlieper was 3-for-5 and Connor Jackson had eight stikeouts in the first four innings on the mound for Clearwater Valley (8-6, 6-3).
“Our top four guys accounted for all our hits tonight,” Rams coach Josh Bradley said. “We swung the stick pretty good tonight and put up consistent runs, and we were able to put pressure on them early.”
A full linescore was unavailable.
Clearwater Valley 210 510 2—11 12 0
Kamiah 000 100 4—5 5 5
Asotin 15-3, LRS 2-9
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Gavin Ells had two hits and three RBI while Jace Overberg drove in three in the opening game as the Asotin baseball team won the first game of a Bi-County 2B League doubleheader against host Lind-Ritzville.
Jake Tanguay performed well on the mound, delivering nine strikeouts in five innings for the Panthers (1-5).
“We did everything right in the first game,” coach Jim Holman said. “No walks and we didnt have any errors and were making hits with runners in scoring position. By far our best outing of the year. The second game we just came out flat and had trouble getting going.”
GAME 1
Asotin 031 042 5—15 14 0
LRS 100 001 0—2 8 2
Tanguay, Ells (6) and P. Overberg; Kelly, Harder (5) and Galbreath.
Asotin hits — P. Overberg 2 (2B), Ells 2 (2B), Denham 2, Tanguay 2 (2B), J. Overberg, Judy, Boyea, Stevens, Hall 2.
LRS hits — Miller (2B), Harder (2B), Telecky 2 (2B), Kelly, McClure, Staley.
GAME 2
Asotin 000 102 0—3 4 0
LRS 202 500 x—9 9 2
Denham, Judy (3), Boyea (5) and P. Overberg; Telecky, Galbreath (5) and Miller.
Asotin hits — Ells, Tanguay, Judy, Boyea (2B).
LRS hits — Ayeers, Miller, Harder 3 (3B), Galbreath 2 (2B), Lane, McClure.
Grangeville 11, Genesee 1
GRANGEVILLE — Dane Lindsley provided a two-run homer in the third inning, as well as a walk-off single in the fifth, finishing with four RBI as Grangeville beat Genesee in a nonleague game, improving to 18-5.
Grangeville’s senior pitching trio of Blake Schoo, Thomas Reynolds and Reese Wimer combined for 12 strikeouts on the mound and allowed just one run on their senior day.
Genesee 000 10—1 1 2
Grangeville 022 61—11 10 0
Michalak, Sharnhorst (4) and Guinard. Schoo, Reynolds (3), Wimer (5) and Ebert.
Genesee hit — Krick.
Grangeville hits — Reynolds (2B), Garmon 2 (2 2B), D. Lindsley 2 (HR), Wimer 2, J. Lindsley (2B), Frei (2B), Lefebvre.
TENNISLewiston 8, Clarkston 4
The Bengal boys’ singles and doubles teams won all of their matches, then held on to down the Bantams at home.
Aiden Brogan and Tristan Bachman notched a win in No. 1 boys’ doubles for Lewiston (9-0-2), beating Braydon Woods and Norbert Kalesza of Clarkston by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
The Bantams put up a fight on the girls’ side, taking the two doubles matches while only dropping one of three matches in singles play.
Boys’ singles — Christian Bren, Lew, def. Gavin Wickens, Clk, 6-0, 6-3; Sinjin Caviness, Lew, def. Mason VanTime, Clk, 6-2, 6-3; Garrett Beardsley, Lew, def. Gabe Rathbun, Clk, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys’ doubles — Aiden Brogan and Tristian Bachman, Lew, def. Braydon Woods and Norbert Kalesza, Clk, 6-0, 6-1; Brennan Barrick and Kayden Laferriere, Lew, def. Espen Williams and Aiden Schnatterle, Clk, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls’ singles — Rylei Carper, Lew, def. Claire Teasly, Clk, 6-4, 6-0; Maddie Kaufman, Clk, def. Gretchen Pals, Lew, 6-0, 6-4; Taryn Demaris, Clk, def. Hope Scott, Lew, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls’ doubles — Jenna Allen and Corah Cassell, Clk, def. Ryann Finch and Morgan Moran, Lew, 6-4, 6-3; Rachel Hoffman and Natalie Elscamp, Clk, def. Cathryn Ho and Rachel Sheppard, Lew, 6-2, 6-1.
Mixed doubles — Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey, Lew, def. Adam Caudle and Katie Kaufman, Clk, 6-0, 6-1; Lexi Ahlers and Daniel Brareton, Lew, def. Zane Leslie and Matti Betts, Clk, 6-2, 6-0.
BOYS’ GOLFKing leads Lewiston to third-place finish
POST FALLS — Carson King carded a 5-over-par 77 to lead Lewiston to a third-place finish at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course.
Jack Seibly also had a 6-over 78 for the Bengals, who shot a 345 and finished behind meet winner Coeur d’Alene’s 319.
Moscow only had three players, so it didn’t qualify for the team event, but got a 3-over 75 from Bryden Brown.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 319, Post Falls 331, Lewiston 345, Sandpoint 352, Lakeland 357, Lake City 360.
Lewiston individuals — Carson King 77, Jack Seibly 78, Justin Saldvick 95, Dylan Braden 95.
Moscow individuals — Bryden Brown 75, Ben Mack 87, Taylor Strong 100.
Pullman fourth, Clarkston fifth at GSL meet
PULLMAN — Ian Snell had an 11-over-par 83 to lead all area players as Pullman finished fourth in the third Class 2A Greater Spokane League event that took place Tuesday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
The Greyhounds finished fourth as a team with a 374, while Clarkston was fifth with a 392. Shadle Park won the event with a 321.
Memphis Broemeling paced the Bantams with a 13-over 85.
Team scores — Shadle Park 321, Othello 341, North Central 361, Pullman 374, Clarkston 392, East Valley 462.
Medalist — Austin Trout (Shadle Park) 75.
Pullman individuals — Ian Snell 83, Dylan Komp 84, Karson Weiser 101, Elliot Lee 106, Rawley Larkin 109, Adam Blehm 127.
Clarkston individuals — Memphis Broemeling 85, Caleb Daniel 100, Cole Morsheck 101, Jesse Baird 106, Killian Snyder 114, Deion Thornton 124.
GIRLS’ GOLFSeibly, Telez help Bengals to third-place showing
POST FALLS — Lewiston’s Mollie Seibly and Abbigail Tellez each carded 90s to tie for third place at the Post Falls Invitational at The Highlands Golf Course.
As a team, the Bengals finished fourth with a 395. Coeur d’Alene won with 376.
Lake City’s Jojo Dodge won the event with an 85.
Moscow finished seventh with a 462. Mia Barett led the way with a 106.
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 376, Sandpoint 379, Lake City 393, Lewiston 395, Post Falls 432, Lakeland 456, Moscow 462.
Medalist — Jojo Dodge (Lake City) 85.
Lewiston individuals — Mollie Seibly 90, Abbigail Tellez 90, Teryn McCarthy 107, Teagan Kramasz 108, Megan Halstead 116.
Moscow individuals — Mia Barett 106, Myah Parsons 107, Marissa Lewis 123, Hannah Gregory 126.
Pullman easily wins third GSL meet
PULLMAN — Pullman’s Lauren Greeny continued her standout season with a 1-over-par 73 to win medalist honors at the third Class 2A Greater Spokane League meet Tuesday at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
The Greyhounds placed first among all teams with a 360. Clarkston had a 450 to finish third.
The Bantams’ Teirney McKarcher finished with a 103 to tie for eighth.
Team scores — Pullman 360, Shadle Park 435, Clarkston 450, West Valley 467, East Valley 469, Othello 473.
Medalist — Lauren Greeny (Pullman) 73.
Other Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 92, Matiline Rink 97, Allison Lenssen 98.
Clarkston individuals — Teirney McKarcher 103, Eloise Teasleyh 104, Sammy Hudgins 118, Ava Mendoza 125.
FOOTBALLSeven from area named first-team All-GSL
SPOKANE — A combined seven players from Clarkston and Pullman made the first team as the Greater Spokane League released its all-league football teams recently.
Five players from the Greyhounds and two from the Bantams earned top honors. Also, Pullman senior Mason Emerson was named All Purpose MVP.
Clarkston senior Eddie Berglund was a first-team running back. Pullman senior Hyatt Utzman was a first-team pick at receiver, senior Carson Coulter was the first-team quarterback and junior Jaxon Patrick was the first-team kicker.
Senior Dawson Packwood was a first-team pick on the defensive line for the Bantams. Greyhounds senior Zach Farnsworth was a first-team selection at linebacker, and senior Ryan Bickelhaupt was a first-team pick at defensive back.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
OL — Jared Anselmo, West Valley; Brandon Kudsk, Othello; Chris Vasquez, Othello; Dallas Gohl, West Valley. RB — Logan Doyle, Shadle Park; Eddie Berglund, Clarkston. WR — Hyatt Utzman, Pullman; Diezel Wilkinson, East Valley; Treden Davis-Reed, West Valley. QB — Carson Coulter, Pullman. K — Jaxon Patrick, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Makias Williams-Curtis, East Valley; Dawson Packwood, Clarkston, Julian Alegria, Othello; Jacob Geiger, West Valley. LB — Danny Rupp, Rogers; Zach Farnsworth, Pullman; Chase Steubing, West Valley; Mario Sanchez, Othello; Tryson Town, Shadle Park. DB — Kyle Gipson, West Valley; Caden Katsel, East Valley; Ryan Bickelhaupt, Pullman; Jesse Atwood, Rogers. P — Kamron Holley, West Valley.
Offensive MVP — Malachi Clark, West Valley
Defensive MVP — Tanner Cassell, West Valley.
All Purpose MVP — Mason Emerson, Pullman.
Coach of the year — Craig Whitney, West Valley.
LOCALS ON SECOND TEAM
Offense
OL — Packwood; Dylan Satter, Clarkston; Gabe Westensee, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Dreysan Shubert, Clarkston. DB — Tanner Barbour, Pullman.
LOCALS ON HONORABLE MENTION
Offense
OL — Shubert; Nick Robison, Pullman; Tanner Richartz, Pullman.
Defense
DL — Joey Calene, Clarkston.