SPOKANE VALLEY — Carson Coulter totaled 199 yards passing and 82 rushing while figuring in all four of Pullman’s touchdown plays Friday night as the Greyhounds beat East Valley 28-7 in a 2A Greater Spokane League football game.
The Greyhounds (2-2) trailed 7-0 through the first quarter, but leveled the score by halftime before pulling away after intermission. Hyatt Utzman led the team in receiving with 98 yards, including a 50-yard pass from Coulter for the game’s last touchdown.
“I thought our kids responded really well after a first half where we kept making little mistakes,” Pullman coach David Cofer said. “We got those cleaned up and really just played a physical brand of football in the second half.”
Pullman held East Valley (1-3) to 104 yards of offense.
Pullman 0 7 7 14—28
East Valley 7 0 0 0—7
First Quarter
East Valley — Henry Stevens 3 run (kick)
Second Quarter
Pullman — Carson Coulter 3 run (kick)
Third Quarter
Pullman — Mason Emerson 9 pass from Coulter (kick)
Fourth Quarter
Pullman — Ryan Bickelhaupt 17 pass from Coulter (kick)
Pullman — Hyatt Utzman 50 pass from Coulter (kick)
Chewelah 34, Colfax 32
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Chewelah returned a late kickoff to the Colfax 20-yard line, milked the clock, then scored with 40 seconds remaining to squeeze past the Bulldogs in a thrilling Northeast 2B League game.
The Cougars (4-0) blocked two punts to take an early 14-0 lead.
“I told the guys, ‘We’re not playing at our best, so we’ve got to play our type of ball and we’ll be in good shape,’” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said.
“Then we rattled off 24 straight. ... We didn’t panic. We were playing great defense.”
Morgan said the Bulldogs (2-2) gave up about “30 or 40 pounds per man” in the trenches, but “our line just kept plugging away” through consistent Cougar blitzes.
Colfax took a lead late in the third before Chewelah went back on top with a 90-yard interception return for a score. The Bulldogs punched right back before the Cougars’ long kickoff return.
Morgan commended the “workhorse” effort from star running back Jacob Brown, and added that senior quarterback Layne Gingerich commanded the offense with poise. Brown had 91 total yards and a touchdown, and Gingerich totalled 164 yards and four scores.
“If you were watching it, you’d think that was one of the most entertaining ballgames in a decade,” Morgan said. “I’m disappointed we got beat, but I’m not disappointed in the kids. They played their guts out. It was a heavyweight bout, and it came down to who could punch it in last.”
Colfax outgained Chewelah 376-168.
A box score was not available at press time.
Panther game postponed
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin’s scheduled game against Liberty of Spangle was postponed from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. today because of a shortage of officials.
BASEBALLPrairie 12, Clearwater Valley 2
KOOSKIA — Chase Kaschmitter fired a six-inning three-hitter and supported himself with a grand slam to lead Prairie past Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Kaschmitter struck out 15 and walked none, and his slam fueled a nine-run uprising in the fifth inning. The junior finished with three hits.
Latan Schlieper of CV hit a two-run homer to knot the score 2-2 in the fourth.
Reece Shears tallied three hits for the Pirates (1-1), and Alex McElroy doubled and singled.
Prairie 110 091—12 14 0
Clearwater Valley 000 200—2 3 2
Chase Kaschmitter and Dalton Ross. Connor Jackson, Anthony Fabbi (5), Landon Schlieper (6) and Ridge Shown.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears 3 (2B), Travis Alfrey, Kaschmitter 3 (HR), Connor Schwartz 2, Colton McElroy, Lane Remacle, Matthew Seubert (2B), Alex McElroy 2 (2B).
CV hits — Jackson 2 (3B), Laton Schlieper (HR).
Grangeville wins twice
PAYETTE, Idaho — Grangeville shut out Payette 4-0 and Melba 10-0 to book a spot in the final of the Bill Betts Tournament.
The Bulldogs (6-2) benefited from nine strikeouts in 4ž innings pitched by Reece Wimer in their victory against Payette, then 11 from Blake Schoo against Melba as he pitched a complete game before Grangeville won in five by mercy rule.
Grangeville’s Gannon Garman batted 3-for-4 and hit the winning RBI single against Melba.
“We pitched really well and played great defense,” Grangeville coach Lee Nadiger said. “Tori Ebert, our senior catcher, has just been working his tail off down at the plate and calling great games back there. Our pitchers are hitting their spots right now, and we’re really starting to come along offensively and see the ball well and make good contact.”
Grangeville 100 120 0—4 5 0
Payette 000 000 0—0 2 2
Wimer, LeSeevre (5), Reynolds (7) and Ebert. Bennett, Strong (5) and Neill.
Grangeville hits — Schoo 2, D. Lindsley, Wimer (2B), Frei.
Payette hits — Clemens, Husky.
———
Melba 000 00—0 2 3
Grangeville 120 25—10 10 0
Sahee, Alerich (5) and Stimpson. Schoo and Ebert.
Melba hits — Stimpson, Hansen.
Grangeville hits — Schoo, Ebert, Reynolds 2 (2B), Garman 3, D. Lindsley, Wimer (2B), LeFebvre.
Orofino 8-10 , Bonners Ferry 1-2
OROFINO — Dominant pitching performances by Jaron Christopherson and Rylan Larson helped Orofino sweep a nonleague doubleheader against Bonners Ferry.
Christopherson had six strikeouts in six innings in Game 1, while Larson struck out 10 in Game 2. The opening contest was a scoreless stalemate for its first three innings, but the Maniacs (4-1) got on the board in the fourth and blew it wide open with a seven-run fifth. They carried over their momentum into the second installment with 10 runs in four innings.
“Winning two is a great thing,” Orofino coach Dylan Midstokke said.
GAME 1
Bonners Ferry 000 001 0—1 2 5
Orofino 000 170 x—8 2 3
T. Banning, S. Eby (5) and B. Bartman. J. Christopherson, B. Turcott (7) and R. Larson.
Bonners Ferry hits — Bartman 2
Orofino hits — Sparano (2B), Turcott.
GAME 2
Bonners Ferry 020 000 0—2 4 2
Orofino 202 600 x—10 8 2
E. Dahl, H. Willis (5) and Bartman. Larson, S. Bradbury (7) and S. Naranjo.
Bonners Ferry hits — Banning, B. Rice, S. Eby, T. Peterson
Orofino hits — Naranjo, Turcott, Larson, N. Drobish, Christopherson, E. Schneider, E. Lilly 2.
TENNISClearwater Valley 10, Grangeville 3
KOOSKIA — Ashton Mangun was victorious in four matches as Clearwater Valley beat the Bulldogs in a nonleague match Thursday.
Mangun won twice in girls’ singles, once with Eleah Swan in girls’ doubles, then with Payton Andrews in mixed doubles.
Brooke Romney also won once in girls’ singles and teamed with Kaylee Graves for a girls’ doubles win. Gabe Kirish earned a win in boys’ singles and teamed with Josh Francis for a boys’ doubles win.
Clearwater Valley 10, Grangeville 3
Pro sets (First to 8)
Boys’ singles — Gabe Kirish (CV) def. Sebastian Darwish 8-0; Cole Ruklic (G) def. Jerod Murray 8-4; Josh Francis (CV) def. Cole Ruklic 8-0.
Girls’ singles — Ashton Mangun (CV) def. Ginger Goins 8-5; Brooke Romney (CV) def. Avery Goins 8-2; Emmie Told (G) def. Brooke Romney 8-0; Ashton Mangun (CV) def. Amber Olsen 8-1.
Boys’ doubles — Josh Francis/Gabe Kirish (CV) def. Aidan Acton/Dayne Kinsley 8-0.
Girls’ doubles — Eleah Swan/Kaylee Graves (CV) def. Haylie Goicoa/Talia Brown 8-3; Ashton Mangum/Eleah Swan (CV) def. Cloey Winder/Emmie Told 8-3; Brooke Romney-Kaylee Graves (CV) def. Bella Dame/Brianna Gill 8-3.
Mixed doubles — Ashton Mangun/Payton Andrews (CV) def. Ginger Goins/Taylor Bransford 8-6; Bella Dame/Cameran Greene (G) def. Payton Andrews/Kaylee Graves 8-1.
VOLLEYBALLPanthers prey on Bulldogs
KETTLE FALLS, Wash. — Asotin rolled to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-19 2B Bi-County League win against Kettle Falls.
Madison Shriver racked up six kills and 18 assists for Asotin, while Kayla Paine hit six kills, Makayla Wheeler five aces, and Izzy Bailey seven digs.
The Panthers improved to 4-6 overall and 4-4 in league.
JV — Asotin def. Kettle Falls 25-18, 25-19, 21-15
Six from area make All-SE 1B team
Six area players recently were honored with All-Southeast 1B League volleyball accolades.
Three players from Colton, two from Garfield-Palouse and one from Pomeroy were picked.
Colton senior setter Rylee Vining, senior outside hitter Josie Schultheis and junior middle hitter Maggie Meyer, along with Garfield-Palouse junior outside hitter Kenzi Pederson and junior middle hitter Maci Brantner, and Pomeroy senior outside hitter Chloe Mayfield all were selected.
ALL-LEAGUE
LouEllen Reed, Oakesdale; Ashlynn Archer, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale; Rylee Vining, Colton; Colby Swannack, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Josei Schultheis, Colton; Kenzi Pederson, Garfield-Palouse; Chloe Mayfield, Pomeroy; Payton Davis, Oakesdale; Maci Brantner, Garfield-Palouse; Maggie Meyer, Colton; Krya Holt, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse; Bree Rawls, Oakesdale.
Player of the year — Reed.
Coach of the year — Jenn Johnson, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.