COLTON — Colton never trailed Friday as it took down Oakesdale 56-50 win in a showdown of the top two girls basketball teams in the Southeast 1B League.
“We were able to jump out to a 15-point lead and use that to our advantage,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They were able to cut the lead to four in the third quarter but we were able to make some big plays.”
Kyndra Stout scored 10 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter for Colton (13-1, 8-0), ranked No. 1 in this week’s Washington state media poll.
“She found her shot early on,” Vining said. “We were able to get her the ball in the right spot and she was able to do the rest.”
Vining also highlighted Kaydee Heitstuman’s defensive efforts. She finished with eight points.
“She took two charges late which was huge for us,” Vining said. “She was also tasked with a tough defensive assignment and I thought she made some really impressive plays down the stretch.”
Marilla Hockett and Jessie Reed both notched 16 points apiece for the Nighthawks (12-2, 5-1), who are ranked No. 4 in the same poll.
OAKESDALE (12-2, 5-1)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Jessie Reed 5 6-8 16, Bradyn Henly 3 1-4 7, Lucy Hockett 1 0-1 2, Graci Perry 1 0-0 3, Samantha Holling 2 2-3 6, Marilla Hockett 7 1-2 16. Totals 19 10-18 50.
COLTON (13-1, 8-0)
Grace Kuhle 3 1-2 9, Holly Heitstuman 1 0-0 3, Kyndra Stout 10 5-6 28, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 4-6 8, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8, Sidni Whitcomb 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-16 56.
Oakesdale 10 13 14 13—50
Colton 20 13 8 15—56
3-point goals — M. Hockett, Perry, Stout 3, Kuhle 2, Moehrle 2, Heitstuman.
Lapwai 87, Genesee 35
GENESEE — Lauren Gould and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks combined for 52 points as the Wildcats rolled passed the Bulldogs in a Whitepine Division I league game.
Gould finished with 29 points for Lapwai (17-1, 10-0) while McCormack-Marks hit five 3s and had 23 points.
Audrey Barber led Genesee (10-8, 6-5) with 11 points while Isabelle Monk added 10.
LAPWAI (17-1, 10-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 9 0-0 23, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 6, Amasone George 1 2-2 4, Skylin Parrish 3 0-0 7, Andraeana Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 13 1-1 29, Jayden Leighton 0 0-0 0, Taya Yearout 3 0-2 6, Qubilah Mitchell 4 0-0 8, Madden Bisbee 2 0-0 4. Totals 38 3-5 87.
GENESEE (10-8, 6-5)
Riley Leseman 1 0-0 2, Monica Seubert 0 1-2 1, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 4 3-4 11, Shelby Hanson 0 2-5 2, Isabelle Monk 3 3-5 10, Chloe Grieser 3 0-0 9. Totals 11 9-16 35.
Lapwai 31 29 19 8—87
Genesee 10 11 5 9—35
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 5, Gould 2, Parrish, Grieser 3, Monk.
JV — Lapwai def. Genesee.
Colfax 60, Chewelah 12
COLFAX — The Bulldogs held the Cougars to single digit points in all four quarters of a Class 2B Bi-County League victory.
Hailey Demler (16), Jaisha Gibb (12), Brenna Gilchrist (12) and Brynn McGaughy (12) all were in double figures for Colfax (16-0, 11-0).
Brooke Bennett paced Chewelah (5-11, 2-9) with six points.
CHEWELAH (5-11, 2-9)
Brooke Bennett 3 0-0 6, Trinity Ross 0 0-0 0, Bindi Bennett 0 0-0 0, Chole Stach 0 0-0 0, Abby Miller 0 0-0 0, Ryligh Earl 0 1-2 1, Sydnee Baldwin 0 0-0 0, Lilli Kent 0 0-0 0, Zoie Baldwin 1 0-0 3, Kaelynn Slaughters 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-2 12.
COLFAX (16-0, 11-0)
Jaisha Gibb 4 0-0 12, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Claassen 0 0-0 0, Olivia Andrus 0 0-0 0, Brenna Gilchrist 5 0-0 12, Hailey Demler 7 1-3 16, Ashley Ring 0 1-2 1, Ava Swan 1 3-8 5, Brynn McGaughy 6 0-0 12, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-13 60.
Chewelah 4 5 2 1—12
Colfax 20 17 17 6—60
3-point goals — Baldwin, Gibb 4, Gilchrist 2, Demler.
JV — Colfax def Chewelah.
Clarkston 67, East Valley 10
The Bantams blanked the Knights of Spokane in two separate quarters in registering a Class 2A Greater Spokane League victory.
Kenall Wallace scored 16 points to lead Clarkston (10-3, 4-0). Lexi Villavicencio added 11 points and Samara Powaukee finished with 10.
Fasai Xiong was the only East Valley (0-7, 0-4) player to score multiple times, finishing with four points.
EAST VALLEY (0-7, 0-4)
Abby Moore 1 0-2 2, Italia Salina 1 0-0 2, Cece Syron 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 2, Fasai Xiong 2 0-0 4, Mercedes Lopez 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Ervin 0 0-0 0, Amalie Wandall 0 0-0 0.Totals 5 0-2 10.
CLARKSTON (10-3, 4-0)
Kendall Wallace 7 0-0 16, Ryann Combs 2 0-0 5, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Sophie Henderson 0 0-0 0, Eloise Teasley 3 0-0 6, Ella Leavitt 2 0-0 4, Alahondra Perez 2 0-0 6, Samara Powaukee 5 0-0 10, Joey Miller 2 0-0 4, Lexi Villavicencio 5 0-2 11, Olivia Gustafson 2 1-1 5. Totals 30 1-3 67.
East Valley 4 0 6 0—10
Clarkston 27 15 7 18—67
3-point goals — Wallace 2, Perez 2, Combs, Villavincencio.
Pullman 65, Rogers 28
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds saw 11 different players score as they won a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Pirates of Spokane.
Sehra Singh finished with 12 to lead all Pullman (3-6, 3-1) scorers. She was the only player on either team to reach double figures.
Rogers (0-6, 0-4) was led by Addison Hilker with six points.
PULLMAN (3-6, 3-1)
Meg Limburgh 1 2-4 4, Jennabee Harris 1 0-1 2, Sophie Armstrong 3 3-6 9, Lacie Sines 3 2-4 8, Lillian Cobos 1 0-0 2, Marissa Carper 3 0-0 6, Suhailey Reyes 1 5-8 7, Sehra Singh 6 0-0 12, Ryliann Bednar 2 2-4 6, Audrey Smith 1 0-0 3, River Sykes 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 14-28 65.
ROGERS (0-6, 0-4)
Ajah Garza 1 1-2 3, Angelica Cue-Leon 1 1-2 4, Donalda Brantley 0 0-0 0, Oveyonna Ivy 0 0-0 0, Saige Alexandra Stuart 0 0-0 0, Aiyla Neher 0 0-0 0, Leilenna Ann Marie Harvey 1 0-0 3, Addison Hilker 3 0-0 6, Hayley Ying 0 0-2 0. Totals 18 2-7 28.
Pullman 8 18 15 24—65
Rogers 14 1 2 11—28
3-point goals — Smith, Cue-Leon, Harvey.
Potlatch 73, Clearwater Valley 27
KOOSKIA — The Loggers had four players in double figures in their rout of the Rams of Kooskia in a Whitepine League Division I game..
Tayva McKinney had 16 points to lead Potlatch. She also added 12 assists. Jordan Reynolds also notched a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Shada Edwards led Clearwater Valley (6-11, 3-8) with a game-high 20 points.
POTLATCH (11-6, 7-5)
Brianna Winther 4 0-0 8, Brooklyn Mitchell 5 0-0 11, Tayva McKinney 7 2-4 16, Jaylee Fry 7 0-0 15, Bailyn Anderson 2 2-2 6, Jordan Reynolds 6 1-2 13, Elena Vowels 2 0-0 4, Payton Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 5-8 73.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (6-11, 3-8)
Shada Edwards 8 3-4 20, Jada Schilling 0 0-0 0, Seasha Reuben 0 0-0 0, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Trinity Yocum 2 2-4 7. Totals 10 5-8 27.
Potlatch 26 18 22 7—73
Clearwater Valley 9 8 7 3—27
3-point goals — Mitchell, Fry, Edwards 3, Yocum.
Garfield-Palouse 88, Tekoa-Rosalia 21
PALOUSE — The Vikings scored more than 20 points in all four quarters in a win against the Timberwolves in Southeast 1B League action.
Elena Flansburg led Garfield-Palouse (4-10, 2-5) with 33 points, going 14-for-16 from the field. She added 11 rebounds and five steals.
Kennedy Cook was also in double figures for Gar-Pal with 17 points.
Ryley Terrell paced Tekoa-Rosalia (1-12, 1-5) with 10 points.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (4-10, 2-5)
Elena Flansburg 14 0-0 33, Kennedy Cook 6 2-2 15, Zoe Laughary 3 1-4 7, Hailey Beckner 1 0-0 3, Kara Blomgren 2 0-0 4, HettyLee Laughary 2 0-0 4, Caydenze Kibi 3 0-0 6, Kinsley Kelnhofer 3 0-0 6, Kyra Brantner 1 2-2 4 Ella Cuellar 1 0-0 2, Lola Edwards 1 0-0 2, Camryn Blankenship 1 0-0 2. Totals 38 5-8 88.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-12, 1-5)
Ryley Terrell 4 0-0 10, Kayla Eilertson 2 1-1 5, Briley Smith 1 0-0 2, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Marissa Alonso 0 0-0 0, Joana Barnowsky 0 0-0 0, Justina Crane-Whastocken 1 0-0 2, Asia Kliewer 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-3 21.
Garfield-Palouse 29 21 26 12—88
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 9 5 7—21
3-point goals — Falnsburg 5, Cook, Beckner, Terrell 2.
Grangeville 51, Kellogg 25
GRANGEVILLE — The Bulldogs notched 25 steals and held Central Idaho League foe Kellogg to single-digit points in all four quarters.
Abbie Frei led the defensive charge with nine steals to go with along her nine points. Caryss Barger paced Grangeville (12-7, 5-0) with 12 points.
Emily Coe led the Wildcats (6-11, 3-3) with 15 points.
KELLOGG (6-11, 3-3)
Macey Jerome 2 0-0 5, Makalya Growth 0 1-2 1, Dani Schilereff 1 0-0 2, Emily Coe 5 5-9 15, Alex Carst 0 0-0 0, Adison Cheney 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 6-16 25.
GRANGEVILLE (12-7, 5-0)
Caryss Barger 3 3-6 12, Abbie Frei 2 3-4 9, Madalyn Green 4 0-0 8, Natalie Long 2 1-2 5, Mattie Thacker 3 2-2 8, Addisyn Vanderwall 2 4-5 9, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Beshaw 0 0-0 0, McKenna York 0 0-0 0, Emmy Told 0 0-0 0, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-19 51.
Kellogg 9 5 4 7—25
Grangeville 15 11 15 10—51
3-point goals — Barger 3, Vandwerwall, Jerome.
Lake City 76, Lewiston 45
COEUR d’ALENE — Despite having three scorers in double figures, the Bengals still fell to the Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game.
Zoie Kessinger led Lewiston (5-12, 2-5) with 14 points, Addison McKarcher had 12 and Resse DeGroot added 11.
Avery Waddington had a game-high 20 points for Lake Cityh (14-3, 5-1) and Sophia Zufelt added 19.
LEWISTON (5-12, 2-5)
Sydney Arellano 1 0-0 2, Bre Albright 0 0-0 0, Bay Delich 0 0-0 0, Dilynn Albright 1 0-0 3, Addison McKarcher 5 2-8 12, Zoie Kessinger 5 1-2 14, Patience-Lee Patterson 0 0-0 0, Maddi Jackson 1 0-0 3, Lilly Samuels 0 0-0 0, Savanah Burke 0 0-0 0, Mara Kessinger 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Albright 0 0-0 0, Reese DeGroot 4 1-2 11. Totals 17 4-12 45.
LAKE CITY (14-3, 5-1)
Kaelee Kolden 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Pickford 5 2-2 15, Allie Bowman 1 0-0 2, Sophia Zufelt 6 4-5 19, Avery Waddington 10 0-0 20, Kameron Holzer 2 0-0 5, Emberlyn Reynolds 2 1-2 5, Sadie Zimmerman 2 0-0 5 Faizy 2 0-0 4, Kristien Mckellits 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 8-13 76.
Lewiston 12 9 15 9—45
Lake City 15 21 20 20—76
3-point goals — Kessinger 3, Degroot 2, D. Albright, Jackson, Pickford 3, Zufelt 3, Pozler, Zimmerman.
Reardan 45, Asotin 41
REARDAN — Asotin wasn’t able to knock down shots late in its loss to Class 2B Bi-County League opponent Reardan.
Emily Elskamp paced the Panthers (4-12, 0-8) with 10 points.
Deniese Waters notched a game-high 13 points for the Eagles.
ASOTIN (4-12, 0-8)
Kelsey Thummel 2 0-0 4, Sadie Thummel 3 0-0 8, Emma Barnea 1 1-1 4, Cady Browne 2 2-3 6, Carlie Ball 0 1-2 1, Hannah Appleford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 3 4-5 10, Haylee Appleford 2 3-8 8, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-20 41.
REARDAN (6-10, 4-6)
Cassidy Coach 0 1-2 1, Liberty Anderson 5 1-3 11, Lizzy Bell 2 0-0 5, Jaylee Abrahamson 1 1-2 3, Lana Sheuchanso 2 0-0 4, Emma Flaw 1 0-0 2, Deniese Waters 4 3-6 13, Rylan Grace 2 1-3 6, Reagan Salada 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-14 45.
Asotin 9 11 7 14—41
Reardan 15 10 14 6—45
3-point goals — S. Thummel 2, Barnea, Waters 2, Bell, Grace. .
JV — Reardan def Asotin.
Nezperce 52, Kootenai 4
NEZPERCE — Nezperce held nonleague opponent Kootenai (0-10) scoreless in three quarters.
Everyone who got in for the Nighthawks (10-6) scored. Erica Zenner paced the bunch with 10 points.
KOOTENAI (0-10)
K. Bouhnnan 0 0-0 0, M. Phillips 2 0-0 4, M. Schilling 0 0-0 0, T. John 0 0-0 0, T. Glessner 0 0-0 0, K. Moore 0 0-0 0, C. Wilcox 0 0-0 0, C Cook. Totals 2 0-0 4.
NEZPERCE (10-6)
Faith Tiegs 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 5, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Brianna Branson 3 0-0 6, Darlene Mattson 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 4 0-0 10, Elizabeth Duuck 2 0-0 4, Morgan Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Morgan Wemhoff 2 0-0 4 Emily Branson 1 0-0 2, Camas Armzen 2 0-2 4, Izzy Horton 0 1-2 1 Cairys Grant 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 3-6 52.
Kootenai 0 0 4 0—4
Nezperce 18 9 17 8—52
3-point goals — Zenner 2, Lux.
BOYS BASKETBALLPullman 83, Rogers 53
SPOKANE — Jaedyn Brown hit eight 3-pointers and the Greyhounds remained undefeated with a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Pirates of Spokane.
Brown finished with 33 points to lead Pullman (13-0, 4-0) while Champ Powaukee went 10-for-10 from the line and finished with 18.
Tanner Barbour (11) and Dane Sykes (10) also finished in double figures.
Treshon Green scored 15 points and Tavionce Trammell had 14 for Rogers (6-6, 0-4).
PULLMAN (13-0, 4-0)
Jaedyn Brown 12 1-2 33, Tanner Barbour 4 2-4 11, Lucian Pendry 0 1-2 1, Austin Hunt 3 1-2 7, Dane Sykes 4 2-3 10, Caleb Northcroft 1 1-2 3, Champ Powaukee 3 10-10 18, Alex Bickelhaupt 0 0-0 0, Logan Thompson 0 0-0 0, Cade Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 18-25 83.
ROGERS (6-6, 0-4)
Deon Kinsey 3 0-0 6, Hartman Warrick 2 0-2 4, Brady Krebs 1 0-0 2, Tre Anderson 1 0-0 3, Devin Holyfield 1 0-0 3, Tavionce Trammell 6 0-0 14, Joey Adams 0 0-0 0, Davion Angel 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 2 2-2 6, Nathaniel Othmer 0 0-0 0, Treshon Green 6 2-6 15. Totals 22 4-10 53.
Pullman 25 23 20 15—83
Rogers 14 9 15 15—53
3-point goals — Brown 8, Powaukee 2, Barbour, Trammell 2, Anderson, Holyfield, Green.
Clarkston 89, East Valley 78
With Xavier Santana out with an injury, the Bantams were able to earn a Class 2A Greater Spokane League win against the Knights of Spokane.
Xavier Van Tine had what Clarkston coach Justin Jones said was a breakout performance with 29 points with eight 3-pointers. 13 of those points coming in the first quarter.
Mason Brown added 21 points for the Bantams (6-6, 2-2) while Carter Steinwand finished with 16.
Luke Holecek led East Valley (7-7, 1-3) with 27 points. Diezel Wilkinson and Coleton Hanson each scored 15 points.
EAST VALLEY (7-7, 1-3)
Maddox Callihan 2 3-4 9, Diezel Wilkinson 7 1-4 15, Coleton Hanson 5 4-4 15, Luke Holecek 7 9-10 27, Nehemiah Harry 1 2-2 4, Chase Whallon 1 0-0 2, Jesse Stevens 2 2-2 6, Braxdon Bales 0 0-0 0, David Layne 0 0-0 0, Austin LaVasseur 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 21-26 78.
CLARKSTON (6-6, 2-2)
Landon Taylor 1 0-2 2, Mason Brown 8 2-4 21, Xander Van Tine 10 1-2 29, Dominic Paulucci 1 4-5 6, Carter Steinwand 4 5-8 16, Dustin Beck 5 2-3 12, Josh Hoffman 1 1-2 3, Ian Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 15-26 89.
East Valley 26 16 18 18—78
Clarkston 27 26 20 16—89
3-point goals — Van Tine 8, Brown 3, Steinwand 3, Holecek 4, Callihan 2, Hanson.
Colfax 67, Chewelah 51
COLFAX — The Bulldogs knocked down down nine 3-pointers in their win against the Cougars in Class 2B Bi-County League action.
Carson Gray paced Colfax (13-3, 8-2) with 17 points, Adrik Jenkin added 13, Seth Lustig and Bradyn Heilsberg both notched 11.
Cody Gilroy led Chewelah (0-16, 0-10) with 10 points.
CHEWELAH (0-16, 0-10)
Parker Anderson 1 2-2 4, Ryan McMillian 3 1-2 8, Zach Bowman 3 0-0 6, Reylan Aenrd 3 2-2 8, Eli Larson 2 0-0 6, Cody Gilroy 5 0-0 10, Kruz Catzer 4 0-0 9 . Totals 21 5-6 51.
COLFAX (13-3, 8-2)
Bradyn Heilsberg 5 0-0 11, Adrik Jenkin 5 0-0 13, Carson Gray 7 0-0 17, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 1-1 11, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 4 3-3 11, J.P Wigen 1 2-4 4, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-8 67.
Chewelah 14 14 12 11—51
Colfax 25 11 14 17—67
3-point goals — Larson 2, McMillian, Catzer, Jenkin 3, Gray 3, Lustig 2, Heilsberg.
Timberline 55, Highland 21
CRAIGMONT — Timberline held Whitepine League Division I foe Highland of Craigmont to single-digit points in every quarter.
Parker Brown paced the Spartans (5-6, 3-3) with 19 points. Gavin Christopherson was also in double figures with 17.
Trevor Knowlton led the Huskies (5-6, 1-5) with 11 points.
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (5-6, 3-3)
Ares Mabberly 1 0-0 2, Parker Brown 7 2-2 19, Jude Nelson 1 0-0 2, Saimone Tuikolovatu 1 1-2 3, Gavin Christopherson 8 1-1 17, Logan Hunter 3 2-2 8, Rylan West 1 0-0 2, Justice Richardson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 6-7 55.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-6, 1-5)
Jackson Smith 0 0-0 0, Trevor Knowlton 3 5-6 11, Rhett Crow 0 0-0 0, Aiden Miller 1 0-0 2, Gage Crow 3 2-4 8. Totals 7 7-10 21.
Timberline 13 12 22 8—55
Highland 8 6 4 3—21
3-point goals — Brown 3.
JV — Colfax def Chewelah.
Pomeroy 67, St. John Endicott/LaCrosse 53
POMEROY — Jett Slusser and Trevin Kimble hit three 3s each for the Pirates in a Southeast 1B League win against the Eagles.
Kimble finished with a Pomeroy (8-5, 7-3) high 20 points and Slusser added 11. Oliver Severs went 6-for-6 from the free throw line and finished with 16 points.
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse (5-6, 4-5) was led by Tanner Fleming who hit six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points.
ST. JOHN ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (5-6, 4-5)
Bear Brewer 0 0-0 0, Brennen Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Tanner Fleming 9 5-6 28, Pedro Molina 1 3-4 6, Rory Maloney 4 0-2 8, Matthew Deford 1 0-2 2, Jacob Swannack 2 3-4 7, Landen Miller 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 11-19 53.
POMEROY (8-5, 7-3)
Oliver Severs 5 6-6 16, Brady Bott 0 1-2 1, Jett Slusser 3 2-2 11, Trevin Kimble 6 5-5 20, Brodie Magill 3 0-0 7, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Jayden Slusser 0 0-0 0, Trace Roberts 5 2-5 12. Totals 22 16-20 67.
SJEL 15 12 13 13—53
Pomeroy 20 13 17 16—67
3-point goals — Fleming 6, Molina, Je. Slusser 3, Kimble 3, Magill.
Lake City 66, Lewiston 46
COEUR D’ALENE — The Bengals fought hard but could not keep up with the undefeated Timberwolves of Coeur d’Alene in a Class 5A Inland Empire League game.
Carson Way led Lewiston (10-4, 3-2) with 15 points while Rylan Gomez added 10.
Kolton Mitchell had 23 points and Blake Buchanan finished with 15 for Lake City (13-0, 3-0).
LEWISTON (10-4, 3-2)
Rylan Gomez 4 2-2 10, Carson Way 7 0-2 15, Teigen Knewbow 0 0-0 0, Jordan Bramlet 0 2-2 2, Karson Mader 0 0-0 0, James White 0 2-2 2, Brice Bensching 0 0-0 0, Michael Wren 3 2-2 8, Drew Hottinger 3 0-0 7, Austin Lawrence 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-10 46.
LAKE CITY (13-0, 3-0)
Blake Buchanan 7 1-5 15, Reese Strawn 3 1-1 9, Justin Hill 0 0-0 0, Cason Miller 0 0-0 0, Deakon Kiesbuy 1 2-2 5, Zach Johnson 3 1-2 7, Kolton Mitchell 9 4-4 23, Nathan Hocking 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 10-16 66.
Lewiston 11 8 11 16—46
Lake City 18 16 10 22—66
3-point goals — Way, Hottinger, Strawn 2, Kiesbuy, Mitchell.
Oakesdale 66, Colton 25
COLTON — The Wildcats struggled to slow Jackson Perry and lost to the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League game.
Perry hit five 3s and had a game-high 24 points for Oakesdale (10-8, 6-3) while Logan Brown added 10.
Grant Wolf led Colton (3-9, 2-7) in points with nine.
↓
OAKESDALE (10-8, 6-3)
Logan Brown 5 0-0 10, Alex McHargue 4 0-0 8, Emeric Anderson 3 1-1 7, Karl Cooper 0 0-0 0, Jackson Perry 9 1-2 24, Shawn Bober 1 1-4 3, Will Lanius 2 0-0 6, Austin Goyke 1 0-0 2, Reed 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 5-9 66.
COLTON (3-9, 2-7)
Angus Jordan 2 2-5 8, Grant Wolf 3 0-0 9, Memphis McIntosh 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 1-2 3, Dan Bell 0 0-0 0, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, Joey Hemighaus 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 3-7 25.
Oakesdale 19 16 14 17—66
Colton 11 5 5 4—25
3-point goals — Perry 5, Lanins 2, Jordan 2, Wolfe 3, Hemighaus.
Tekoa-Rosalia 69, Garfield-Palouse 62
PALOUSE — The Vikings of Garfield-Palouse couldn’t slow down the deep ball against the Timberwolves in Southeast 1B League play.
Tekoa-Rosalia (9-4, 5-2) made 14 shots from distance. Morgun Martin led the pack with 26 points, including eight makes from outside.
Bryce Pfaff led the Vikings (1-13, 1-7) with 17 points. Lane Collier added 12.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (9-4, 5-2)
Morgun Martin 9 0-2 26, Joey Murray 2 1-2 5, Jadin Campbell 9 0-0 22, Braxton French 0 1-2 1, Isaac Bone 3 2-2 10, Gabe Morgan 1 2-2 4,Thomas Place 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 7-12 69.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-13, 1-7)
Bryce Pfaff 6 5-6 17, Lane Collier 5 0-1 12, Macent Rardon 0 0-0, Brendan Snekvik 3 5-6 12, Kieran Snekvik 3 3-7 9, Landon Orr 3 0-1 6, Nick Meeuwsen 0 0-0 0, Colton Pfaff 2 2-2 6. Totals 22 15-23 62.
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 22 19 13—69
Garfield-Palouse 11 20 16 15—62
3-point goals — Martin 8, Campbell 4, Bone 2, Collier 2, B. Snekvik.
JV — Gar-Pal def Tekoa-Rosalia.
WRESTLINGTwenty from area in semis at Clearwater Classic
A total of 20 area wrestlers have advanced into today’s semifinal rounds after the first day of the Clearwater Classic at Lewiston High School.
Lewiston leads all area schools in fourth place out of 17 teams with 95 points. Clearwater Valley of Kooskia is sixth with 90.5, Grangeville is seventh with 79.5, Clarkston 10th with 64, Moscow 13th with 60 and Orofino 15th with 30 points.
Those into the final four in the main draw include Clarkston’s Dawson Bailey (126) and Bodee Thiverge (145); Clearwater Valley’s Keyan Boller (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Jake Fabbi (152), Bass Myers (195), Porter Whipple (220) and Isaac Goodwin (285); Grangeville’s Kaden Schaff (98), TJ Fetters (160) and Michael Bowen (182); Lewiston’s Joely Slyter (106), Hoyt Hvass (120), Cole Lockart (16), Asa McClure (170), Brenden Thill (182) and Robert Storm (285); Moscow’s Diego Deaton (152) and Orofino’s Hunter Gamble (120) and Sean Larsen (195).
Action resumes at 9 a.m. today, with the final rounds tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.
Team scores — 1. Weiser 154; 2. Kellogg 112.5; 3. Kennewick 95.5; 4. Lewiston 95; 5. Pasco 92; 6. Clearwater Valley 90.5; 7. Grangeville 79.5; 8. St. Maries 70; 9. Ridgeline 69; 10. Clarkston 64; 11. Cheney 60; 12. Enterprise/Wallowa 52; 13. Moscow 50; 14. Newport 45; 15. Orofino 30; 16. Knappa 12; 17. Central Valley 9.
Clarkston results
106 — Alli Betts 1-1.
120 — Gabe Weza 3-1; Clayton Ockwell 2-1.
126 — Connor Nitz 0-2; Dawson Bailey 2-0.
138 — Geovanny Alba 3-1.
145 — Bodee Thivierge 3-0.
152 — William Mosman 0-2; Braydon Flinders 1-2.
182 — Gavin Wood 1-1.
195 — Markus Ellenwood 1-2.
220 — Braden Jared 2-1.
285 — Justin Waters 1-1.
107 girls — Betts 2-0.
Clearwater Valley results
113 — Tomas Gonzalez 1-2.
120 — Tanner Labrum 1-2.
132 — Keegan Robeson 1-2.
138 — Keyan Boller 3-0.
145 — Kyle Usher 1-2; Anthony Fabbi 3-0.
152 — Estuardo Puderbaugh 0-2; Jake Fabbi 2-0.
160 — Payton Wilson 2-1.
195 — Axl Fairbank 1-1; Bass Myers 1-0.
220 — Porter Whipple 2-0; Ethan Brousseau 1-2.
285 — Isaac Goodwin 2-0.
126 girls — Meg’n Blundell 2-1.
132 girls — Megan Myers 3-0.
Grangeville results
98 — Kaden Schaff 2-0.
106 — Becket Bowen 0-1.
120 — Ashton Whitesides 0-2
145 — Lucas Wren 1-2.
152 — Patrick Bowen 0-2.
160 — TJ Fetters 2-0.
171 — Parker Farmer 2-1.
182 — Michael Bowen 1-0.
120 girls — Holli Schumacher 2-1; Kadence Beck 3-0.
132 girls — Morgan Pack 1-2.
Lewiston results
106 — Brandon Sutton 0-2; Joely Slyter 1-0.
120 — Frank Staab 0-2; Jack Brinkley 0-2.
126 — James Grossman 0-2; Hoyt Hvass 2-0; Dominic Gutknecht 0-2.
132 — Jase Hendren 0-2; Zander Johnson 2-1; Alex Norton 1-2.
138 — Frank Jenkins 0-2.
145 — Gabriel Ruth 3-1; Austin Crea 0-2; Drew Dammon 2-2; Caden Trembley 0-2.
152 — Koby Sanderson 2-2; Gunnar Whitlock 3-1.
160 — Landynn Lynch 1-2; Lennard Niese 0-2; Cole Lockart 3-0; Bradley Waits 0-2; Wiley Wagner 3-1.
170 — Brice Cuthbert 1-2; Asa McClure 1-0; Samuel Smith 0-2.
182 — Brenden Thill 2-0.
220 — Benicio Avila 2-1; Kyle Rivera 1-2.
285 — Robert Storm 2-0; James Gibbs 1-1.
107 girls — Slyter 2-0.
132 girls — Kamryn Lockart 0-3; Bria Miller 2-1.
Moscow results
113 — Alex Palmer 2-1.
126 — Jason Swam 2-2.
132 — Sam Young 2-1; Noah Mobley 0-2.
138 — Will Vieux 0-2; Logan Tompkins 1-2; Conn Perryman 1-2.
145 — Cameron Vogl 2-2.
152 — James Greene 2-1; Diego Deaton 3-0.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 0-2.
195 — Paul Dixon 2-1.
Orofino results
120 — Hunter Gamble 2-0.
170 — Petar Carlson 1-1.
182 — Jonas Hartrick 1-1; Daniel Stieger 0-1.
195 — Sean Larsen 2-0.
Zimmerman wins match at Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow 120-pounder Skyla Zimmerman won her only match of the day at the Lady Huskie Wrestling Invitational at Othello High School.
Based on her results, the Bears are tied for 53rd place out of 62 teams with six points. Colfax didn’t register a point.
Zimmerman pinned her opponent in 36 seconds.
Colfax’s Hope Lyons-Baker, wrestling also at 120 pounds, lost her two matches.
Team scores — 1. Toppenish 71; 2. Othello 70.5; 3. Kennewick 52; 4. Hermiston 50; 5. Davis 49; 6. Grandview 47; 7. Sunnyside 46; 8. La Grande 43; 9. Chiawana 39.5; 10. Royal 35; 11. Granger 34.5; T12. Orting 33; T12. Pasco 33; T12. Snohomish 33; T15. Blaine 32; T15. Kamiakin 32; T15. Quincy 32; 18. Hanford 31; 19. Prosser 29; T20. Goldendale 28; T20. Southridge 28; T22. Rogers 27; T22. Warden 27; 24. Okanogan 24; 25. Ephrata 23; 26. Zillah 22; 27. Omak 21; T28. Bellingham 20; T28. Eisenhower 20; T28. Walla Walla 28; T28. Yakima West Valley 20; T32. Burlington-Edison 18; T32. Eastmont 18; T32. Tonasket 18; T35. Bonners Ferry 17; T35. Wapato 17; T37. Yakima East Valley 16; T37. Glacier Peak 16; 39. Battle Ground 15; T40. Naches 14; T40. Selah 14; T40. Wahluke 14; T43. Connell 13; T43. Ki Be 13; T43. MEad 13; T43. Republic/Curlew 13; T47. Post Falls 12; T47. Riverview 12; T49. Cascade 11; T49. Prairie 11; 51. Ontario 10; 52. Newport 8; T53. Columbia Burbank 6; T53. Lakeside 6; T53. Liberty Bell 6; T53. Moscow 6; T53. Reardan 6; 59. Wenatchee 4; 60. Inchelium 3; T61. Colfax 0; T61. White Swan 0.
Colfax result
120 — Hope Lyons-Baker 0-2.
Moscow result
120 — Skyla Zimmerman 1-0.