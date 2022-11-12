YAKIMA — For the first time in the second half of the season, Colfax volleyball coach Megan Dorman noticed something about her team that she hadn’t seen in a while.
The Bulldogs showed their youth.
That was one of the big differences as Colfax, the No. 4 seed, finished in second place Friday at the Washington Class 2B state tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
It was the first time the Bulldogs (18-3) advanced to the state title match since winning their 15th championship in 2017.
And they ran into a buzzsaw that was La Conner.
The Braves (22-7), who were the No. 3 seed, overpowered a younger Colfax team 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18.
“The championship came down to experience,” Dorman said. “They had a big girl (senior middle blocker Makayla Herrera) who kind of put a couple down on us and it opened our eyes a little bit.”
Most certainly in the first set, when La Conner, which now has won three consecutive state championships in the classification, raced out to a quick lead and ran away and hid.
However, the Bulldogs, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, rallied back and held off the Braves to even the match at one set apiece.
Then La Conner started building up rallies after getting side outs, and Colfax could never gain any sustained momentum in the final two sets.
“After winning the second, we were ready for the third, but they had a couple of servers who were pretty tough,” Dorman said. “We were ready for their middles, but the outside hitter (senior Ellie Marble) kind of threw us for a loop a bit.”
Brynn McGaughy finished with 20 kills against La Conner. Jaisha Gibb and Lauren York each had 20 assists. Brenna Gilchrist tallied 17 digs. Hailey Demler chipped in six total blocks. Gracie Bofto had three service aces.
In the semifinal round, the Bulldogs upended top-seeded Kalama 21-25, 25-18, 30-28, 25-18.
McGaughy tallied 20 kills and blocks. Gibb finished with 30 assists. Gilchrist finished with 26 digs. Hope Fulff served three aces.
“I was so proud of them of getting through Kalama,” Dorman said. “We held our own. That was one we fought for. Overall, it was a great day for us.”
GIRLS SWIMMINGPullman has one top seed, six top-three times at state meet
FEDERAL WAY — The Pullman girls swimming team earned the No. 1 seed in the 200 free relay heading into the finals after the preliminary round of the Washington Class 2A state meet at King County Aquatic Center.
Overall, the Greyhounds are among the top three seeds in six of the 11 events head into today’s championship round, which begins at 1:15 p.m. at the same site.
The relay, with juniors Poppy Edge and Codi Thomas, along with sophomores Bree Myers and Nelia Peng, had the fastest time in 1 minute, 43.74 seconds, besting the second-place team by almost three full seconds.
The same four had the second-fastest time in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.39. Edge had the No. 2 time in the 200 freestyle (2:01.33) and the 500 free (5:27.74). Myers had the third-fastest time in the 200 individual medley (2:14.36) as well as the 100 backstroke (1:01.47).
Clarkston’s Makayla Dougherty placed 10th in the 50 free (26.60) and 16th in the 100 back (1:09.01).
200 medley relay — 2. Pullman (Bree Myers, Codi Thomas, Nelia Peng, Poppy Edge) 1:55.39.
200 freestyle — 2. Edge (Pullman) 2:01.33; 16. Keira Frichette (Pullman) 2:12.82.
200 IM — 3. Myers (Pullman) 2:14.36; 16. Kiara Donolo (Pullman) 2:30.66.
50 free — 10. Makayla Dougherty (Clarkston) 26.60.
100 butterfly — 6. Peng (Pullman) 1:02.42; 8. Thomas (Pullman) 1:03.10.
100 free — 20. Frichette (Pullman) 1:00.59.
500 free — 2. Edge (Pullman) 5:27.74.
200 free relay — 1. Pullman (Edge, Myers, Thomas, Peng) 1:43.74.
100 backstroke — 3. Myers 1:01.47; 16. Dougherty (Clarkston) 1:09.01.
100 breaststroke — 7. Thomas (Pullman) 1:13.56; 13. Donolo (Pullman) 1:14.80.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLapwai 62, Cole Valley Christian 35
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Wildcats began their Class 1A Division I championship defense with a road win against the defending Class 2A champion Chargers.
Sisters Jordan and Jaelyn McCormack-Marks scored a combined 25 points. Freshman Jaelyn added seven rebounds.
Skylin Parrish added 14 and Lauren Gould scored 10.
Lapwai (1-0) had four different players hit multiple 3s and caused 23 turnovers.
“Thought we jumped out the gate ... never let up. The girls did real well,” Lapwai coach Ada Marks said. “Lots of underclassmen playing this year. Their speed and their quickness meshed well with the older group.”
LAPWAI (1-0)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 10, Jordan McCormack-Marks 3 7-8 15, Amasone George 0 1-3 1, Skylin Parrish 4 4-6 14, Lauren Gould 3 2-4 10, Jayden Leighton 1 2-3 4, Taya Yearout 0 0-0 0, Qubilah Mitchell 2 2-5 6, Madden Bisbee 0 2-3 2. Totals 17 20-32 62.
COLE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Tessa Orchutt 2 2-3 7, Trinity Wholefinger 4 4-9 14, Braelyn Wabeleck 0 1-2 1, Hadley Fraas 3 2-2 9, Natalie Wetzel 0 1-2 1, Aubriella Oates 1 0-0 3, Ashley Oates 0 0-0 0, Marissa Orchutt 0 0-0 0, Gaby Olmstead 0 0-2 0. Totals 10 9-20 35.
Lapwai 17 18 14 13—62
Cole Valley Chr. 12 10 2 11—35
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks 2, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Parrish 2, Gould 2, Wholefinger 2, Orchutt, Fraas, Au. Oates.
JV — Cole Valley Christian 50, Lapwai 31.
Melba 56, Grangeville 31
MELBA, Idaho — It was a rematch of the Class 2A state tournament third-place game on paper alone as the Bulldogs brought in a new team in a loss to the Mustangs.
“Really proud of the girls after halftime,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “All these girls are brand new. None had ever started, (and we have) two freshmen.”
Grangeville (0-1) outscored Melba (1-0) 18-16 in the second half.
Freshman Caryss Barger led the way for the Bulldogs with eight points. Sophomore Madalyn Green had seven.
The Mustangs were led by Kendall Clark’s 15 points, Keylee Wilson added 13 and Brooklynn Dayley had 12.
Barger praised Melba’s talent, “I predict they will probably win state.”
GRANGEVILLE (0-1)
Caryss Barger 3 2-6 8, Adri Anderson 0 0-0 0, Abbie Frei 2 0-1 6, Madalyn Green 3 1-5 7, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Mattie Thacker 1 0-0 2, Adalei Lefebvre 2 0-0 4, Addisyn Vanderwall 1 2-4 4. Totals 12 5-16 31.
MELBA (1-0)
Keylee Wilson 6 0-0 13, Hallie Arnold 2 0-2 5, Kendall Clark 7 1-2 15, Meya Young 1 2-4 4, Darby Lowber 0 0-1 0, Melina Helm 0 0-0 0, Tariah Carter 1 0-0 2, Ellie Johnson 2 0-0 5, Brooklynn Dayley 4 2-2 12. Totals 23 5-10 56.
Grangeville 7 6 6 12—31
Melba 21 19 10 6—56
3-point goals — Frei 2, Dayley 2, Wilson, Arnold, Johnson.
JV — Grangeville 36, Melba 16.