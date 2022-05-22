SPOKANE — Harper Booth’s solo home run in the seventh inning started a five-run uprising Saturday as the Colfax Bulldogs came back after losing a Washington Class 2B district softball champioship game earlier in the day to beat Asotin 8-2 at Franklin Park to earn the second berth out of District 7 to the state tournament.
“That homer got our rally going,” Colfax coach Tracy Imler said. “In the middle of it, the lights went out on our field, turned on on another field and we ended up going to that one. Just a crazy finish to the game.”
Booth finished with three hits for the Bulldogs (21-2), which had an 18-game winning streak snapped earlier in the day with a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Liberty in the district final.
Asotin (19-6-1), which kept its season alive with two elimination-game victories earlier in the day, had taken a 2-1 lead after four innings. But Colfax tallied two sixth-inning runs, then put it out of reach in the seventh.
Jorja Koerner earned the win for the Bulldogs from the pitching circle, going the distance and allowing only four hits.
Emily Elskamp led the Panthers with two hits against the Bulldogs.
No other information was available on the Colfax loss to the Lancers.
Earlier in the day, the Panthers nipped Chewelah 6-5 and Northwest Christian 4-3 to stay alive.
McKenzie Adler-Nowoj led all Asotin hitters with four hits including three doubles on the day.
Chewelah 200 000 30—5 7 0
Asotin 001 004 01—6 7 1
Bailey Fuller and Bindi Bennett; Lily Denham and Cady Browne.
Chewelah hits — Becca Bennett 2 (2B), Sydney Baldwin 2 (2B), Fuller (HR), Mady Kent, Zoe Baldwin
Asotin hits — Caylie Browne 2 (2B), McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (2B), Abby Hall 2 (2B), Denham (3B).
———
Northwest Christian 001 110 0—3 8 0
Asotin 000 040 x—4 3 4
Katie Coriel and McKenzie Ritchie; Caylie Browne, Lily Denham (6) and Cady Browne. W—Browne. S—Denham.
Northwest Christian hits — Clarissa Brown 2, Kailyn Waters (2B), Abi Iverson, Em Brown, Ritchie, Lauren Heinrich, Izzy Rainbow
Asotin hits — Denham (3B), McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (2B), Cady Browne.
———
Colfax 100 002 5—8 9 3
Asotin 100 100 0—2 4 3
Jorja Koerner and Harper Booth; Lily Denham and Cady Browne.
Colfax hits — Harper Booth 3 (HR), Brenna Gilchrist (3B), Justice Brown (2B), Jorja Koerner, Delaney Imler, Karmen Akesson, KeiLena Nelson,
Asotin hits — Emily Elskamp 2, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (2B), Ally Bittle.
West Valley 7, Clarkston 2
SPOKANE — The Bantams saw their season come to an end thanks to a four-run seventh inning by the Eagles in a Washington Class 2A district semifinal game at Rogers High School.
Clarkston (11-10) trailed 3-0 after two innings, then scratched out a run in the sixth before West Valley (11-10) erupted in the seventh.
Joey Miller doubled in Leah Copeland, who had singled, for one of the Bantams’ runs. Emma McManigle allowed four hits and struck out nine in going the distance.
West Valley 201 000 4—7 4 1
Clarkston 000 001 1—2 2 7
Rilee Homer and Julia Huntley; Emma McManigle and Joey Miller.
West Valley hits — Rilee Homer 2 (2B), Karley Ingram, Ivy Carter.
Clarkston hits — Joey Miller (2B), Leah Copeland.
Shadle Park 11, Pullman 0
SPOKANE — The host Highlanders scored eight runs in the second inning and ended the Greyhounds’ season by mercy rule in a Washington Class 2A district tournament semifinal.
Pullman (7-15) managed to get four hits in the game, one each by Ava Petrino, Frances Lindberg, Corrine Stewart and Suhailey Reyes.
Chloe Flerchinger and Trinity Richardson each hit home runs for Shadle Park (18-2).
Pullman 000 00—0 4 3
Shadle Park 180 2x—11 8 0
Kinsey Rees and Keleigh Myers; Chloe Flerchinger and Ema Green.
Pullman hits — Ava Petrino, Frances Lindberg, Corrine Stewart and Suhailey Reyes.
Shadle Park hits — Chloe Flerchinger 2 (HR), Ema Green 2, Trinity Richardson (HR), Crimson Rice (2B), Bella Harris, Rachel Jones.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLColfax wins twice
CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Colfax baseball team took down Napavine and Northwest Christian at Adna High School to advance to a Washington Class 2B state semifinal baseball game against Toutle Lake.
Against Napavine, Colfax (11-11-1) put together a strong showing on all levels, blanking the Tigers through six innings and connecting on 10 hits and scoring the same number of runs.
JP Wigen earned the win for the Bulldogs, and Mason Gilcrhist led Colfax against Napavine with two hits including a double.
The Bulldogs were against a tougher challenge against the Crusaders, falling behind 8-6 before scoring three runs and allowing none in the final inning.
Cody Inderrieden earned the win in relief. JJ Bodey led all Bulldogs hitters on the day with five hits, three of them coming against Northwest Christian.
Colfax 202 005 1—10 10 2
Napavine 000 000 5— 5 4 3
JP Wigen, JD Peterson (7) and Braden Plummer; Demarest, Parker (3), Burdick (7) and Parker, Demarest (3). W—Wigen; L—Demarest
Colfax hits — Mason Gilchrist 2 (2 2B), JJ Bodey 2, Cody Inderrieden 2, Alex Mortensen (2B), Peterson, Ryan Henning, Wigen
Napavine hits — Chapman 2 (3B), Landry, Wilson
———
Colfax 030 003 3—9 6 2
Northwest Christian 301 013 0—8 7 2
Alex Mortensen, Cody Inderrieden (5), Alex Mortensen (7) and Braden Plummer; Tibbets, Wing (6), Waters (7) and Patrick. W—Inderrieden; L—Wing
Colfax hits — JJ Bodey 3, Ryan Henning (3B), Plummer, JP Wigen
Northwest Christian hits — Patrick 2, Bell (2B), Tibbets, McLaughlin, Wing, Lindsey
Lewiston 5, Borah 4
CALDWELL, Idaho — Cruz Hepburn hit the final pitch he saw in a Bengal uniform over the wall in left-center field in the 10th inning to give his team a walk-off 5-4 win against the Lions in the consolation final of the Idaho Class 5A state tournament at Wolfe Field at the College of Idaho.
“Just happy for Cruz, for him to end it like that,” Lewiston coach Darren Trainor said. “Storied three-sport athlete career. Just means a lot, not just to our program. For him to end it like that, couldn’t write it any better.”
Hepburn also pitched four innings of relief, striking out nine for the Bengals (23-6). The senior was 3-for-5 offensively with three RBI.
“I just needed to have a lot of focus and try to compete,” Hepburn said. “One of the biggest games in my high school career.”
With the two pitching staffs depleted, sophomore Toby Elliott was tasked with getting out of a two-on, no-out situation in the top of the 10th. It was Elliott’s first action on the varsity team.
Elliott induced a line out to second baseman Kaden Daniel, who threw to second before Korbin McCarney could get back to the bag to complete the double play. Elliott struck out Trace Freeman to get out of the inning.
“Everything we talked about yesterday was just let’s finish strong,” Trainor said.
Carson Kolb was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.
Borah 101 020 000 0—4 5 2
Lewiston 202 000 000 1—5 13 1
Ethan Gardner, Teagan Rodgers (4), Korbin McCarney (8) and Tate Kubena; Brice Bensching, Tucker Konkol (4), Cruz Hepburn (6), Kaden Daniel (10), Toby Elliott (10) and Jake Feger. W—Elliott. L—McCarney.
Borah hits — Lance Anderson 2, Ethan Gardner, Korbin McCarney, Teagan Rogers.
Lewiston hits — Cruz Hepburn 3 (HR), Carson Kolb 3, Chris Ricard 2 (2B), Quinton Edmison, Brice Bensching, Jared Jelinek, Elliott Taylor, Jake Feger.
TRACK AND FIELDPullman’s Avery wins 100 hurdles
EPHRATA, Wash. — Nicole Avery won the girls 100-meter hurdles and placed second in the long jump to lead Pullman performances in a Washington Class 2A regional meet at Ephrata High School.
Pullman sophomore Jennabee Harris placed second in the 300 hurdles, and 10th-grader Anna Fitzgerald was second in the 800.
Runners-up for the Pullman boys were Liam Fitzgerald in the 800 and Cotton Sears in the discus.
Top Clarkston and Pullman placers
GIRLS
200 — 4. Claire Dooley, Clk, 27.64.
800 — 2. Anna Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:26.29.
100 hurdles — 1. Nicole Avery, Pul, 15.38.
300 hurdles — 2. Jennabee Harris, Pul, 48.86.
Long jump — 2. Nicole Avery, Pul, 17-0½.
Triple jump — 4. Ayana Kapofu, Pul, 33-5¼.
BOYS
400 — 4. Luke Siler, Clk, 53.58.
800 — 2. Liam Fitzgerald, Pul, 2:02.21.
400 relay — 2. Pullman 44.76.
1,600 relay — 2. Pullman 3:30.28.
Discus — 2. Cotton Sears, Pul, 135-1.
Slaybaugh leads Pomeroy to title
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Colton Slaybaugh won the boys pole vault and long jump, qualifying for the state meet in all four of his events, as Pomeroy captured the boys team championship in an 18-team Washington regional meet at Ridgeline High School.
Sidney Bales of the Pirates won the 100 and also qualified for the state meet in four events as Pomeroy piled up 104 points to win handily.
For Garfield-Palouse, Kennedy Cook took the girls 400 and Jaxson Orr won the boys shot put and discus.
TEAM SCORES
Girls — 1. Wilbur-Creston 100.5; 2. Odessa 85.5; 3. DeSales 84; 4. Oakesdale 74.5; 5. Garfield-Palouse 67.5; 6. Valley Christian 61; 7. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 55; 8. Pomeroy 32; 9. Mary Walker 21.5; T10. Northport 17; T10. Almira-Coulee/Hartline 17; 12. Entiat 14; 13. Cascade Christian 13.5; 14. Riverside Christian 12; 15. Curlew 10; 16. Pateros 7; T17. Waterville 5; T17. Wellpinit 5; 19. Republic 4; T20. Selkirk 3; T20. Tekoa-Rosalia 3; 22. Soap Lake 1.
Boys — 1. Pomeroy 104; 2 St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 71.5; 3. Garfield-Palouse 63; 4. Oakesdale 62; 5. Valley Christian 57.5; 6. Wellpinit 53; 7. Selkirk 49; 8. Wilbur-Creston 38.5; 9. Mary Walker 38; 10. Tekoa-Rosalia 34; 11. Republic 21; 12. DeSales 18; 13. Columbia 16.5; T14. Odessa 9; T14. Northport 9; 16. Inchelium 8; 17. Prescott 7; 18. Curlew 3.
Area placers
GIRLS
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 27.59.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 59.62.
3,200 — 3. Lola Edwards, GP, 14:00.52.
1,600 relay — 2. Garfield-Palouse 4:38.53.
BOYS
100 — 1. Sidney Bales, Pom, 11.74; 3. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 11.91.
200 — 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 24.07.
800 — 3. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 2:12.89.
1,600 — 2. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 4:58.70.
400 relay — 1. Pomeroy (Fruh, Bales, T. Slaybaugh, C. Slaybaugh) 45.91.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0; 2. Sidney Bales, Pom, 12-6; 3. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Colton Slaubaugh, Pom, 19-11¾.
Triple jump — 3. Jaxson Orr, GP, 38-5¼.
Shot put — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 46-0¾.
Discus — 1. Jaxson Orr, GP, 127-9.
Javelin — 3. Troy Steele, Pom, 136-8.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISGomez finishes second in Class 5A boys tourney
BOISE — Lewiston’s Dylan Gomez fell to Centennial’s Tyler Dalos 6-2, 6-4 in the championship match of the Idaho Class 5A state boys singles tennis tournament at the Appleton Tennis Complex on the campus of Boise State University.
Gomez had beat Rocky Mountain’s Hudson Lee in a semifinal match 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.
The Lewiston girls doubles team of Morgan Moran and Allison Olson fell 6-3, 6-2 to Boise’s Katie and Caroline Turcke at Fort Boise.
“It’s nice to have a kid like Dylan who’s been playing well in (northern Idaho) all year to see how well he plays in the (Boise area),” Lewiston coach Sandi Stocks said. “He’s so strong mentally. Even after losing the first set, he was able to keep it together and really had great composure and pressured the kid who beat him.”
The boys team finished fourth overall at state and two points shy of a three-way tie for second place.
Young ties for third at Class 4A state boys tourney
BOISE — Moscow boys tennis player Lynnsean Young fell to Ridgevue’s Noah Nielson 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal round of the Class 4A state boys singles tournament at the Boise Racquet and Swim Club.
Despite the loss, Young tied for third.
Six to State for Greyhound boys
SPOKANE — As the Class 2A district boys tournament concluded at Shadle Park High School, Pullman players, having swept the rest of the field, faced their own teammates in the singles and doubles finals for a second consecutive year.
Pullman won the district title as a team and qualified six of its players for the first Washington state tournament since 2019, which will be in Seattle this coming weekend.
Seniors Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang suppressed a spirited second-set fight from teammates Garrison Hoiland and Kolby Uhlenkott to prevail 6-0, 7-5 for a successful defense of the district doubles title. In singles competition, the Hounds’ Vijay Lin topped fellow junior Seth Luna 6-2, 6-0 for top honors.
“A reign of darkness nears its end; a bitter three years’ wait,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “Behold — our champions ride again. Six Greyhounds on to State.”
Singles records — Vijay Lin 4-0; Seth Luna 3-1; Brian Fugh 1-1.
Doubles records — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang 4-0; Garrison Hoiland/Kolby Uhlenkott 3-1; Mir Park/Reed Newell 2-2.
Pullman girls nab district title
SPOKANE — Pullman’s girls will be sending three players to Washington state tennis championship in Seattle.
Rhoda Wang won in girls singles, beating East Valley’s Tiffany Phout after Phout retired in the set trailing 4-1.
Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun were champions in doubles, beating teammates Subashree Venatasubramanian and Diana Gutierrez 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinal round. They prevailed 7-5, 6-2 in the title match.
“It is great to have both district champions,” Greyhounds coach Dan Vollment said. “The kids are excited to play at (the state tournament).”
The Clarkston girls doubles team of Eloise Teasley and Maggie Ogden took third.
Teasley and Ogden fell to the No. 1 West Valley girls doubles team before defeating Pullman’s Subashree Venkatasubramaniann and Dianna Gutierrez-Garcia 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in a match that was moved into the bubble at Whitworth because of inclement weather to finish third in the district. The Bantam pair will be alternates to next week’s state tournament.