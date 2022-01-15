SPANGLE, Wash. — Trailing through three quarters, the Colfax girls basketball team exploded in the fourth for a 60-53 victory Friday against previously unbeaten Liberty of Spangle, Wash., in Northeast 2B League play.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 3-1) led 27-25 at halftime, but fell behind 42-37 by the end of the third quarter, only to come back with 23 points in the fourth — 16 of those courtesy of Brynn McGaughy.
“We were able to get it inside to Brynn and let her do what she does best — score down low,” Bulldogs coach Jordan Holmes said. “.... It was fun to see her come alive in the fourth after a quiet first half and take some of the pressure off our guard Asher Cai.”
Cai scored a team-high 26 points and had eight rebounds, while McGaughy finished with 23 points and 10 boards. Teagan Colvin of Liberty (11-1, 2-1) was the game’s overall high-scorer with 34 points.
“The team did a great job of getting stops and playing defense when they needed to, and staying composed,” Holmes said.
COLFAX (10-1, 3-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 2 0-0 5, Hailey Demler 1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 8 6-7 26, Brynn McGaughy 8 7-8 23. Totals 21 13-15 60.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (11-1, 2-1)
Teagan Colvin 11 8-9 34, Annika Tee 0 0-0 0, Elli Denny 1 1-2 4, Anna Pittman 0 0-0 0, Grace Grumbly 3 0-0 7, Jaidyn Stevens 1 0-0 2, Brooke Redder 1 3-4 6, Hailey Carter 0 0-0 0, Kendall Denny 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 12-15 53.
Colfax 16 11 10 23—60
Liberty 17 8 17 11—53
3-point goals — Cai 4, Gibb, Colvin 4, Denny, Grumbly, Redder.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Lakeland 44, Moscow 32
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears struggled on the glass and fell to the Hawks in Class 4A Inland Empire League play.
Lakeland (5-6, 1-4) had 20 offensive rebounds in the contest. Addie Kiefer finished with 20 points for the Hawks to lead all scorers.
Moscow (3-13, 0-8) was led by Megan Heyns who finished with nine points.
The Bears will take the court again at Sandpoint on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (3-12, 0-8)
McKenna Knott 2 0-0 6, Angela Lassen 2 0-0 4, Grace Nauman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Watson 3 2-4 8, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jessika Lassen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 1 0-0 3, Megan Heyns 3 3-3 9, Maya Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 5-7 32.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (4-7, 1-4)
Payton Sterling 2 3-4 8, Lila Kiefer 1 0-0 3, Emily Knowles 1 0-0 2, Natalie Richardson 0 0-0 0, Kenna Simon 2 1-1 5, Addie Kiefer 6 7-12 20, Ziya Munyer 1 0-2 2, Landree Simon 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 11-19 44.
Moscow 8 11 5 8—32
Lakeland 11 16 8 9—44
3-point goals — Knott 2, Johns, Sterling, E. Kiefer, A. Kiefer.
JV — Moscow won.
Pomeroy 45, Tekoa-Rosalia 5
POMEROY — The Pirates shut out the Timberwolves in the final three quarters to cruise to their second Southeast 1B League Wheat Division.
Keely Maves led Pomeroy (6-2, 2-2) with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Chase Caruso added 11 points and seven rebounds.
“We did some great things as a team tonight,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We moved the ball in textbook fashion tonight.”
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-8, 0-4)
Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Clare Wilknis 0 0-0 0, Carrie Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Emily Kramer 1 0-0 3, Keely Fournier 0 0-0 0, D. Chase 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 0-0 5.
POMEROY (6-2, 2-2)
Jillian Herres 0 1-2 1, Chase Caruso 5 0-0 11, Keely Maves 7 2-2 18, Kiersten Bartles 1 0-0 3, Jadence Gingerich 2 0-0 4, Haliee Brewer 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Izzy Field 1 0-0 2, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0 ,Kendall Dixon 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 3-4 45.
Tekoa-Rosalia 5 0 0 0—5
Pomeroy 11 19 4 11—45
3-point goals — Kramer, Maves 2, Caruso, Bartels.
Colton 66, Oakesdale 51
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats used a 24-10 third quarter to pull away from the Nighthawks in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division win.
“We played a solid all around game tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We got some good minutes from everyone tonight.”
Lola Baerlocher led the Wildcats (8-1, 3-1) with 20 points. Kyndra Stout added 15, hitting three 3s. Maggie Meyer finished with 12.
COLTON (8-1, 3-1)
Holly Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Maggie Meyer 5 2-2 12, Mary Pluid 3 2-2 8, Kyndra Stout 6 0-0 15, Kaydee Heitstuman 2 0-0 5, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sydni Whitcomb 3 0-2 6, Lola Baerlocher 9 1-2 20, Grace Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 5-8 66.
OAKESDALE (4-5, 1-3)
Emily Dingman 0 0-0 0, Marilla Hockett 8 3-8 20, Bradyn Henley 0 0-0 0, Lucy Hockett 1 0-0 2, Jenna Rawls 0 0-0 0, Samantha Holling 2 0-0 4, Kaylee Hinnenkamp 9 7-7 25. Totals 20 10-15 51.
Colton 11 18 24 13—66
Oakesdale 9 10 10 22—51
3-point goals — Stout 3, K. Heitstuman, Baerlocher, Hockett.
St. George’s 45, Asotin 26
SPOKANE — The visiting Panthers were unable to break into double-digit scoring in any individual quarter and fell to the Dragons of Spokane in Northeast 2B League play.
“Defensively, we’re playing great,” Asotin coach Kyle Palmer said. “We’re holding teams below their season averages like every game, but ... you’ve got to be able to score, too.”
Asotin (1-9, 0-3) received a team-high seven points from Emalie Wilks, while Margreit Galow of St. George’s (5-5, 2-1) led all scorers with 15.
ASOTIN (1-9, 0-3)
Elizabeth Bailey 0 1-2 1, Carlie Ball 0 0-2 0, Emmalyn Barnea 0 4-6 4, Kayla Paine 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 3 0-1 6, Emalie Wilks 2 3-6 7, Caylie Browne 0 0-0 0, Lacee Sanford 0 0-0 0, Emily Elskamp 2 2-2 6. Totals 6 10-17 26.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (5-5, 2-1)
Lidia Bergquist 7 1-8 15, Maggie Morris 2 0-0 5, Clara Witmer 1 0-0 3, Margreit Galow 5 4-4 16, Carsyn Gildehaus 2 2-3 6. Totals 16 7-16 45.
Asotin 8 8 4 6—26
St. George’s 17 12 11 5—45
3-point goals — Galow 2, Morris, Witmer.
Garfield-Palouse 48, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 22
ST. JOHN, Wash. — Madi Cloninger of Garfield-Palouse converted seven 3-point goals, all in the first half, to help set the Vikings on course for a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division victory against St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
Maci Brantner added 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for Gar-Pal (8-3, 4-0), while Kenzi Pedersen had 10 points and 10 boards. Brooklyn Bailey led the way for the Eagles (7-3, 2-2) with 12 points.
“Our team defense was outstanding,” Vikings coach Garrett Parrish said.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-3, 4-0)
Kara Blomgren 1 0-0 2, Zoe Laughary 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Cook 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 7 0-0 21, Mak Collier 0 0-0 0, Maci Brantner 6 0-0 12, Kenzi Pedersen 4 1-2 10. Totals 19 1-2 48.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT/LACROSSE (7-3, 2-2)
Taya Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Bailey Brown 1 0-1 2, Chloe Stach 1 0-0 2, Kyra Holt 1 0-0 2, Hailee Marty 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Bailey 4 1-2 12, Olivia Kjack 1 2-2 4. Totals 8 3-5 22.
Garfield-Palouse 13 19 7 9—48
SJEL 3 6 5 8—22
3-point goals — Cloninger 7, Cook, Pedersen, Bailey 3.
JV — SJEL def. Gar-Pal.
St. John Bosco 46, Highland 24
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco of Cottonwood scored its first girls basketball win in three years as Jade Prigge totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds and all seven Patriot girls to see playing time got on the board in defeating Whitepine League Division II foe Highland of Craigmont.
Julia Wassmuth scored nine of her own and had six steals for St. John Bosco (1-7, 1-4). Hannah Miller of Highland (2-8, 2-3) led all scorers with 17 points.
“This is a big win,” Patriots coach Alyssa Frei said. “Things just kind of fell like they were supposed to ... Everybody just worked cohesively together.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-8. 2-3)
Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 0 0-0 0, Hannah Miller 6 2-3 17, Kalei Smith 1 0-0 2, Emalissa Knowlton 1 0-0 2, Hannah Smith 0 1-2 1, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-5 24.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (1-7, 1-4)
Jade Prigge 8 0-0 16, Dani Sonnen 4 1-1 9, Noelle Chmelik 1 2-2 4, Sarah Waters 2 0-0 4, Julia Wassmuth 4 1-2 9, Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Raylie Warren 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-5 46.
Highland 4 8 2 10—24
St. John Bosco 12 10 15 8—45
3-point goals — Miller 3.
Clarkston-Rogers postponed
The scheduled girls basketball game between the Clarkston and Rogers was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Pirates’ program.
No make-up date has been announced.
BOYS BASKETBALLPomeroy 62, Tekoa-Rosalia 60
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn returned after nearly missing a month of action and scored 30 points for the Pirates in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game versus the Timberwolves.
“Looked like (Gwinn) had never missed a day,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said.
Pomeroy (8-2, 4-0) had a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter that they stretched to as much as 10. Tekoa-Rosalia (5-3, 1-2) fought back to get within two, but the Pirates held on to stay undefeated in league play.
Oliver Severs added 14 points for Pomeroy, including eight in the final quarter. Trevin Kimble finished with 12.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (5-3, 1-2)
Morgun Martin 4 0-0 11, Blaze Oles 0 0-0 0, Cason McDonald 3 1-1 8, Kenneth Lenoir 0 0-0 0, Isaac Bone 8 1-2 19, Braxton French 6 0-0 12, Riley Gehring 5 0-0 10, Jesus Sanchez 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 60.
POMEROY (8-2, 4-0)
Braedon Fruh 0 0-0 0, Trent Gwinn 10 8-10 30, Brady Bott 0 0-0 0, Jett Slusser 0 0-0 0, Brody Magill 0 0-0 0, Oliver Severs 7 0-0 14, Trevin Kimble 5 2-5 12, Trace Roberts 3 0-0 6, Richie Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-15 62.
Tekoa-Rosalia 15 17 13 15—60
Pomeroy 18 16 12 16—62
3-point goals — Martin 3, McDonald 2, Bone 2, Gwinn 2.
Prairie 59, Logos 56
COTTONWOOD — The Pirates were pushed to overtime, but held on for a 59-56 win versus Logos in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“Fun game to be at, more fun to coach,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
Will Casebolt hit one of his seven 3-pointers with three seconds left on the clock for Logos (6-2, 5-2) to push the game to extra time. Casebolt finished with 23 points.
Prairie struggled from the free throw line in the game, going just 13-of-36 from the charity stripe.
Lee Forsmann (18 points) and Lane Schumacher (17) led Prairie on the scoreboard. Wolter also praised Forsmann for his play in the paint.
Zach Rambo added 12 points for the Pirates (9-2, 5-2), and Wolter called him a defensive standout.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (6-2, 5-2)
Jack Driskill 2 1-2 7, Kenny Kline 0 0-1 1, Aiden Elmore 2 1-6 6, Will Casebolt 8 0-2 23, Jasper Whitling 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 4 0-0 11, Roman Nuttbrock 2 2-2 6, Ben Druffel 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 6-15 56.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-2, 5-2)
Wyatt Ross 1 1-6 3, Kyle Schwartz 2 2-4 7, Lane Schumacher 5 4-7 17, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 6 0-5 12, Lee Forsmann 6 6-13 18, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0, Colton McElroy 0 0-1 0, Morgan Poxleitner 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-36 59.
Logos 13 13 7 18 5—56
Prairie 7 16 13 15 8—59
3-point goals — Casebolt 7, Wilson 3Driskill 2, Elmore, Schumacher 3, Schwartz.
JV — Prairie 67, Logos 50.
Liberty 61, Colfax 52
SPANGLE — After a tight first half, the Bulldogs lost ground late and fell to the Lancers in a Northeast 2B League game.
The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but was moved up a week to find a spot for a postponed game between Colfax and Chewelah to be played in that timeslot.
John Lustig led Colfax (9-3, 2-1) with 29 points, hitting four 3s, and Mason Gilchrist added 12 points.
Liberty (9-2, 3-0) was led by Colton Marsh who finished with 23.
COLFAX (9-3, 2-1)
Damian Demler 3 0-0 7, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 1 0-1 2, John Lustig 11 3-3 29, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 6 0-0 12, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 3-4 52.
LIBERTY-SPANGLE (9-2, 3-0)
London Foland 5 0-1 13, Colton Marsh 8 7-8 23, Tayshawn Colvin 4 4-5 13, Josh Stern 2 0-0 5, Lincoln Foland 0 3-4 3, Jake Jeske 2 0-1 4. Totals 21 14-19 61.
Colfax 17 14 12 9—52
Liberty 20 13 15 13—61
3-point goals — J. Lustig 4, Demler, Lo. Foland 3, Colvin, Stern.
JV — Colfax def. Liberty.
Clarkston 84, Rogers 40
SPOKANE — Xavier Santana scored 29 points in the opening half for the Bantams in a winning effort versus Rogers in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play.
“(Xavier) had one of the best first halves I have seen coaching,” Clarkston coach Justin Jones said. Santana hit 6 3-pointers in the opening half and finished the game with 33 points.
Austin Steinwand continued the scoring for the Bantams (6-4, 1-1), putting up 14 of his 24 points in the third quarter.
Clarkston will play its league home opener Tuesday against West Valley.
CLARKSTON (6-4, 1-1)
Xavier Santana 11 5-6 33, Tuff Tallbull 2 0-0 5, Landon Taylor 1 0-0 2, Cymon Boardman 0 0-0 0, Carter Steinwand 1 0-0 2, Robby Reagan 2 1-1 5, Dawson Blunt 0 0-0 0, Conrad Dudley 2 0-0 4, Austin Steinwand 8 3-5 24, Ian Moore 3 0-0 6, Xavier Van Tine 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 9-12 84.
ROGERS (0-10, 0-2)
Davion Angel 0 0-0 0, Geremiah Hilburn 4 4-7 13, Tre Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jakeb Bland 0 0-0 0, Aaron Kenzie 0 0-0 0, Nathan Othmer 0 0-0 0, Reign Wilkes 1 0-0 2, Dustin Taylor 4 0-2 12, Hartman Warrick 2 0-0 5, Wyatt Ball 0 0-0 0, Dasani Solomon 1 2-2 5. Totals 13 6-11 40.
Clarkston 23 26 24 11—84
Rogers 10 11 16 3—40
3-point goals — Santana 6, A. Steinwand 5 Tallbull, Van Tine, Taylor 3, Hilburn, Anderson, Warrick, Solomon.
JV — Clarkston won.
Oakesdale 62, Colton 20
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The Wildcats fell to the Nighthawks in Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play.
Ryan Henning of Oakesdale (5-5, 2-2) was the game’s high-scorer with 26 points. Matthew Reisenauer and Dalton McCann each scored six for Colton (1-7, 0-4).
“As a team, we are playing harder and more aggressive on defense,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “We need to commit to taking care of the ball and putting the ball in the net more. It will come with time.”
COLTON (1-7, 0-4)
Grant Wolf 0 0-1 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 1-3 1, Mattew Reisenauer 3 0-0 6, Angus Jordan 2 0-0 5, Dalton McCann 3 0-2 6, Wyatt Jordan 0 0-2 2. Totals 8 1-8 20.
OAKESDALE (5-5, 2-2)
Logan Brown 2 0-0 4, Ryan Henning 11 0-1 26, Jackson Perry 4 1-2 11, Dingman 3 1-2 7, Cooper 0 0-0 0, Bober 2 2-2 6, Baljo 1 0-0 3, Chappell 0 0-0 0, C. Henning 0 0-0 0, Lobdell 1 0-0 2, Eads 0 0-0 0, Will 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 4-7 62.
Colton 4 5 6 5—20
Oakesdale 19 19 19 5—62
3 point goals — A. Jordan, R. Henning 4, Perry 2, Baljo, Will.
Highland 52, St. John Bosco 44
COTTONWOOD — The Huskies’ Ty Hambly covered the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks in a Whitepine League Division II victory for Highland of Craigmont against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Highland (4-6, 4-2) led 30-21 at halftime, only for the Patriots (5-5, 3-3) to pull within a possession at 34-32 through the third quarter. The Huskies reasserted themselves with an 18-point showing in the fourth.
Noah Watson of Highland was the game’s top scorer with 17 points, and teammate Ty Goeckner had eight rebounds to go with his eight points. For the Patriots, Torry Shmelik put up 15 points, and Clay Weckman (11 points) and Cody Wassmuth (10) also reached double digits.
“St. John did a nice job defensively on us in the third quarter,” Highland coach Jacob Gion said. “Our boys beared down they started moving the ball well in the fourth and did a good job pulling away.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (4-6, 4-2)
Ty Hambly 6 1-3 13, Gage Crow 1 0-0 3, Owen Case 2 0-0 4, Noah Watson 6 1-4 17, Ty Goeckner 4 0-2 8, Elias Crea 0 0-0 0, Carter Gion 2 3-8 7, Trevor Knowlton 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-17 52.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (5-5, 3-3)
Elijah Rauzi 0 0-0 0, Cody Wassmuth 4 0-2 10, Luke Stubbers 2 0-0 4, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 4 2-6 11, Torry Shmelik 4 6-7 15, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Dustin Kaschmitter 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 8-17 44.
Highland 13 17 4 18—52
St. John Bosco 12 9 11 12—44
3-point goals — Watson 4, Crow, Wassmuth 2, Weckman, Shmelik.
St. George’s 59, Asotin 29
SPOKANE — Playing shorthanded due to COVID protocols, Asotin was doubled-up on the scoreboard by St. George’s of Spokane in Northeast 2B League play.
Nick Heier “played a very good game” for Asotin (5-4, 1-2), according to coach Perry Black.
“He really held his own in the paint, led our team in scoring and also took four or five charges,” Black said. “It was a bummer we lost a couple more guys to the protocols, so we were playing shorthanded again. We are really looking forward to getting past this little stretch in our schedule here.”
St. George’s moved to 5-6 on the season and 1-2 in league play.
A complete box score was not available.
Asotin 11 10 6 2—29
St. George’s 20 12 18 9—59
Genesee basketball make-up dates
The Genesee athletic department announced make-up dates for boys and girls games that recently had to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Bulldog girls will host Potlatch at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clearwater Valley at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 and Troy at 7 p.m. Jan. 31.
The boys team will host Logos at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and Clearwater Valley at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 before traveling to face Timberline of Weippe at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
WRESTLINGSeveral stand out early at Maniac Invitational
OROFINO — Five Moscow wrestlers are 2-0 or better after Day 1 at the Maniac Wrestling Invitational at Orofino High School.
Clarkston is in second place out of 10 teams so far with 48 points. Moscow is fourth with 41 points, Lewiston’s JV is fifth with 37 points, Grangeville is sixth with 31 points, Orofino is seventh with 30 points and Potlatch is eighth with 29 points.
For the Bears, Jason Swam (120), Aidan Prakash (132), James Green (138) and Diego Deaton (145) all are 3-0, and Will Vieux (126) is 2-0.
Grangeville 132-pounder Terry Eich, Orofino 152-pounder Cory Goodwin and 182-pounder Sean Larsen, and Potlatch 145-pounder Avery Palmer all also are 3-0.
Potlatch 160-pounder Tyson Tucker and Lewiston 126-pounder Wyatt Schlafman are 2-0.
The meet continues at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. McCall-Donnelly 71.5; 2. Clarkston 48; 3. St. Maries 43; 4. Moscow 41; 5. Lewiston JV 37; 6. Grangeville 31; 7. Orofino 30; 8. Potlatch 29; 9. Enterprise (Ore.) 18; 10. Joseph (Ore.) 12.
Clarkston results
106 — Calia Rice 1-0.
120 — Gabe Weza 2-1.
126 — Dawson Bailey 1-0.
132 — Geovanny Alba 2-1.
138 — Bodee Thivierge 1-2.
152 — Austin Turner 1-2.
160 — Braydon Flinders 1-0.
170 — Jonah McKamey 2-1.
285 — Carson Ash 2-1.
Grangeville results
106 — Becket Bowen 1-0.
120 — Trenton Wren 0-3.
126 — Lucas Wren 1-0
132 — Terry Eich 3-0.
160 — Parker Farmer 1-1.
170 — Michael Bowen 2-1.
220 — Levi Stowell 0-3.
Lewiston JV results
113 — Jack Brinkly 1-0; Dominic Gutknecht 0-1.
120 — Kevin Staab 0-3.
126 — Alex Norton 0-1; James Grossman 2-1; Wyatt Schlafman 2-0.
132 — Drew Dammon 0-3; Michael Jenko 0-3.
152 — Parker McGill 1-2.
160 — Wylie Wagner 1-0; Brice Cuthbert 0-1.
182 — Brian Wignal 0-2.
Moscow results
120 — Jason Swam 3-0.
126 — Will Vieux 2-0
132 — Aidan Prakash 3-0.
138 — Cameron Vogl 2-1; Jack Bales 1-2; James Green 3-0.
145 — Diego Deaton 3-0.
152 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-2; Eli Lyon 2-1.
170 — Owen McGreevy 1-2.
182 — Wyatt Hartig 1-2.
195 — Isaiah Murphy 1-0.
Orofino results
120 — Lindi Kessinger 2-1.
138 — Anson Hanes-Miller 0-3.
145 — Garrett Sanders 1-2.
152 — Cory Godwin 3-0.
160 — Brady Rains 1-1.
170 — Jonas Hartrick 0-2; Daniel Stieger 0-2.
182 — Sean Larsen 3-0.
195 — John Dafoe 0-1.
Girl pod — Ruby Kessinger 1-0.
Potlatch results
106 — Marlo Kampster 1-0.
120 — Shelby Prather 1-2.
126 — Cort Vantress 0-2.
145 — Avery Palmer 3-0.
152 — Joshua McPherson 1-2.
160 — Tyson Tucker 2-0.
182 — Jonah Berger 0-3.
Lewiston wins twice at River City Duals
POST FALLS — The Bengals had seven wrestlers win two matches as they won the G pod on Day 1 of the River City Duals at Post Falls Arena.
Lewiston beat Thunder Ridge 49-36 and Rocky Mountain 46-35 to advance to today’s Gold Championship round. Action begins at 9 a.m.
Among those Bengals who won both of their matches included Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (126), Cole Lockart (152), Logan Meisner (170), Asa McClure (182), Brenden Thill (195) and Robert Storm (285).
Lewiston 49, Thunder Ridge 36
98 — Ashton Fullmer (TR) by forfeit; 106 — Isaac Scott (TR) by forfeit; 113 — Jase Hendren (LHS) by forfeit; 120 — Hoyt Hvass (LHS) p. Parker Reeves 0:29; 126 — Preston Hanson (TR) p. Kolton Langager 2:37; 132 — Tristan Bremer (LHS) p. Miklo Silvas 0:57; 138 — Gabriel Ruth (LHS) by forfeit; 145 — Gabe Terrill (TR) pinned Wyatt Cook 1:13; 152 — Cole Lockart (LHS) maj. dec. Joshua Denkers 18-7; 160 — Gabe Reeves (TR) p. Gunner Meisner 0:58; 170 — Logan Meisner (LHS) dec. Max Leavitt 8-4; 182 — Asa McClure (LHS) by forfeit; 195 — Brenden Thill (LHS) p. Anson Ferguson 2:34; 220 — Garrett Roedel (TR) p. Zak Meyers 0:44; 285 — Robert Storm (LHS) p. Sark Thornhill 2:41.
Lewiston 46, Rocky Mountain 35
98 — Chase Jensen (RM) by forfeit; 106 — Isidro Cortez (RM) by forfeit; 113 — Cael Bullock (RM) tech fall Jase Hendren 17-2; 120 — Hoyt Hvass (LHS) p. Nate Galloway (RM) 1:32; 126 — Kolton Langager (LHS) dec. Carter Prisbrey 6-1; 132 — Tristan Bremer (LHS) maj. dec. Luke Jensen (Rocky Mountain) 16-3; 138 — Dace Allen (RM) p. Gabriel Ruth 2:24; 145 — Brady Abbott (RM) p. Wyatt Cook 1:55; 152 — Cole Lockart (LHS) dec. Brock Phillips (Rocky Mountain) 3-1; 160 — Zac Henderson (RM) p. Gunner Meisner 3:26; 170 — Logan Meisner (LHS) p. Tyler Wells 4:22; 182 — Asa McClure (LHS) p. Jaiden Snyder (Rocky Mountain) 1:28; 195 — Brenden Thill (LHS) by forfeit; 220 — Zak Meyers (LHS) by forfeit; 285 — Robert Storm (LHS) by forfeit.