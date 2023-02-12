SPOKANE VALLEY — Brynn McGaughy went off for 29 points and Hailey Demler put up another 22 for unbeaten Colfax in a 76-55 Class 2B district girls basketball final victory Saturday against Liberty of Spangle at West Valley High School.

McGaughy totaled 10 field goals and shot 7-for-8 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (23-0), who made a statement with a 20-6 opening quarter.