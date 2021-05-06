PULLMAN — Visiting Clarkston blitzed Pullman in Game 1 of a Class 2A Greater Spokane League softball doubleheader Wednesday, only for the Greyhounds to turn the tables in Game 2.
The Bantams won 9-1 in the opener and the Greyhounds took the second game 14-4.
The Bantams started fast with a seven-run first and never looked back in the opener. Pullman had its own six- and seven-run innings to start Game 2, in which it would prevail by mercy rule in five innings.
Emma McManigle went the distance for the Bantams (6-6) and hit a double to boot in Game 1. Copeland had two hits, with a double, and three RBI in the opener, plus three hits and three more RBI in defeat in the second.
Meghan McSweeney had two hits, with a homer, and three RBI to aid the Game 2 triumph for Pullman (4-7). Hailey Talbot and Kinsey Kallaher divided up the Greyhounds’ pitching effort between them and each hit a double on the day.
GAME 1
Clarkston 710 010 0—9 13 3
Pullman 000 000 1—1 5 1
E. McManigle and C. Arnot; H. Talbot, K. Kallaher (5) and C. Johnson.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 2 (2B), B. Calkins 2, T. Blewett 2, M. Broemeling 2, McManigle (2B), H. Murphy, L. Erb, B. Blaydes, Arnot.
Pullman hits — K. Benton 2, H. Talbot (2B), M. McSweeney, M. Wolfe.
GAME 2
Pullman 670 01—14 18 1
Clarkston 200 20— 4 9 2
K. Kallaher, H. Talbot (5) and C. Johnson; S. Sandeen, E. McManigle (4) and C. Arnot.
Pullman hits — K. Myers 3, S. Armstrong 3, M. McSweeney 2 (HR), Johnson 2 (3B), Kallaher 2 (2B), Talbot 2, M. Wolfe 2, E. McDougle, K. Benton.
Clarkston hits — L. Copeland 3, McManigle, B. Calkins, T. Blewett, L. Erb, Sandeen, Arnot.
BASEBALLKamiah 11-14, Lapwai 0-2
Kamiah prevailed by five-inning mercy rule in both halves of a Whitepine League doubleheader against Lapwai at Clearwater Park.
The games featured six members of the Williamson family in all, with Tommy Williamson coaching as his sons Willis and Hirschel played for the Kubs (6-8, 6-7), and Bert Williamson serving as an assistant for Lapwai, which featured his sons Kayden and Brooklyn on its roster. Kamiah conceded only one total hit and made no errors on the day.
“My boys swung the bat, man,” Tommy Williamson said. “(The Wildcats) have a young program. Very soon, they’re going to be good.”
GAME 1
Lapwai 000 00— 0 1 2
Kamiah 620 30—11 11 0
P. Shawl and K. Williamson; D. Weist, J. Aragon (4) and W. Williamson.
Kamiah hits — C. Aiken 2 (2 2B), W. Williamson 2 (2 2B), C. Guffey 2, H. Williamson 2, B. Norman (2B), C. Nixon, B. McLay.
Lapwai hits — W. Picard.
GAME 2
Kamiah 506 30—14 10 0
Lapwai 001 01— 2 0 1
B. McLay, T. Aragon (4), H. Williamson (5), B. Norman (5) and C. Guffey; D. White, B. Williamson (1), L. Whiteplume (3), J. Broncheau and M. Nish.
Kamiah hits — T. Aragon 2, W. Williamson (2B), J. Bashaw (2B), C. Aiken (2B), J. Aragon, C. Guffey, D. Weist, H. Williamson, C. Nixon.
GOLFAsotin boys’ pair to play at culminating event
DEER PARK, Wash. — A pair of Asotin boys’ golfers qualified this week to compete in the region’s culminating event.
Kelei Lee and Will Clegg each qualified for the May 13 event at Kalispel Golf and Country Club in Spokane after shooting rounds of 93 and 98, respectively.