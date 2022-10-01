MOSCOW — Trailing by double digits at halftime with two of their starters out with injury, the Potlatch Loggers rallied past the host Logos Knights of Moscow in a 46-38 Whitepine League Division I football barnburner on Friday.

Late heroics from Jack Clark were central to getting Potlatch (4-1, 3-0) over the finish line — the quarterback ran the Loggers’ last three touchdowns and totaled 242 rushing yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns for the night.

