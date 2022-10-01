MOSCOW — Trailing by double digits at halftime with two of their starters out with injury, the Potlatch Loggers rallied past the host Logos Knights of Moscow in a 46-38 Whitepine League Division I football barnburner on Friday.
Late heroics from Jack Clark were central to getting Potlatch (4-1, 3-0) over the finish line — the quarterback ran the Loggers’ last three touchdowns and totaled 242 rushing yards on 26 carries with four touchdowns for the night.
For Logos (2-4, 1-3), which also lost a starter to injury, Jack Driskill put up 108 yards rushing and 205 passing with four total touchdowns of his own.
“Having two kids having to leave in an ambulance and fighting through was really neat to see,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “It was a team win — just every young man did a good job tonight.”
Potlatch 16 0 16 14—46
Logos 16 14 8 0—38
Logos — Jack Driskill 67 run (Jonathan Morrill pass from Driskill).
Potlatch — Avery Palmer 11 run (Palmer pass from Jack Clark).
Logos — Seamus Wilson 25 pass from Driskill (Morrill pass from Driskill).
Potlatch — Clark 5 run (Palmer run).
Logos — Driskill 2 run (conversion failed).
Logos — Lucius Comis 33 pass from Driskill (Morrill pass from Driskill).
Potlatch — Palmer 15 run (Clark run).
Logos — Henry Sundlie 88 kickoff return (Driskill run).
Potlatch — Clark 20 run (Palmer run).
Potlatch — Clark 26 run (conversion failed).
Potlatch — Clark 31 run (Clark run).
Clarkston 50, North Central 7
Carter Steinwand had three touchdown passes to three different receivers as the Bantams beat the Wolfpack in a Class 2A Greater Spokane League game at Adams Field.
Steinwand connected with Mason Brown, Nate Somers and Ian Nieves for scores for Clarkston (3-2, 2-1).
Ikaika Millan added two touchdown runs.
“Community and the crowd we had tonight was awesome,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “Had the kids take a moment after the game to sit and appreciate it.”
North Central 0 0 0 7— 7
Clarkston 15 28 0 7—50
Clarkston — Ikaika Millan 8 run (Millan run).
Clarkston — Mason Brown 38 pass from Carter Steinwand (Landon Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Steinwand 1 run (Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Nate Somers 39 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Millan 2 run (Taylor kick).
Clarkston — Ian Nieves 14 pass from Steinwand (Taylor kick).
North Central — Tommy Elliott 12 pass from Cameron Dewey (Brandon Huynh kick).
Clarkston — Bodee Thivierge 58 pass from Hayden Line (Taylor kick).
Lapwai 74, Troy 48
TROY — Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had eight total touchdowns as the Wildcats earned their first Class 1A Division I victory of the season in a high-scoring contest against the Trojans.
Senior Jalisco Miles had four touchdowns for Lapwai (2-3, 1-3).
“Minus some key guys again this week,” Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said. “Good to see the rest of the team step up tonight.”
No other information was available at press time.
Clearwater Valley 62, Genesee 22
KOOSKIA — The Rams of Kooskia stepped on the gas in the second half to claim a convincing Whitepine League Division I victory against the visiting Bulldogs.
CV (4-2, 3-1) enjoyed 162 yards and two touchdowns from the throwing arm of Carson Schilling, who also rushed for the opening score of the game and racked up 10 tackles.
Angus Jordan led the offensive effort for Genesee (1-5, 0-4).
“You’ve got to give credit to the offensive line,” CV coach Allen Hutchens said. “They blew the holes open for us all night.”
Genesee 6 8 8 0—22
Clearwater Valley 14 14 20 14—62
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 20 run (Bass Myers run).
Genesee — Angus Jordan 11 run (conversion failed).
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Carter 5 run (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Jake Fabbi 70 kickoff return (Carter run).
Genesee — A. Jordan 7 run (Wyatt Jordan run).
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Fabbi 15 pass from Schilling (Schilling run).
Clearwater Valley — A. Fabbi 70 kickoff return (pass failed).
Genesee — N/A.
Clearwater Valley — Lincoln Barger 62 pass from Schilling (run failed).
Clearwater Valley — Myers 32 run (Myers run).
Clearwater Valley — Myers 12 run (Keegan Robeson run).
Pomeroy 66, Touchet 0
POMEROY — For the second straight week, the Pirates held an opponent to negative yards on offense in a Southeast 1B League game versus the Indians.
Last week, Pomeroy (4-1, 2-1) held Yakama Tribal to minus-49 yards of offense. This week, the Pirates held Touchet to minus-44 yards.
Touchet did not complete a pass on 17 attempts.
Trevin Kimble and Walker Flynn combined for 242 yards and had three touchdowns each.
Touchet 0 0 0 0— 0
Pomeroy 14 30 14 8—66
Pomeroy — Sidney Bales 43 run (Bales run).
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 6 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Walker Flynn 48 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Flynn 32 run (Bales run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 6 run (Bales pass from Kimble).
Pomeroy — Flynn 9 run (Kimble run).
Pomeroy — Kimble 1 run (Severs pass from Kimble).
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 17 run (run failed).
Pomeroy — Brodie Magill 14 run (Braedon Fruh pass from Magill).
Chewelah 34, Asotin 7
CHEWELAH, Wash. — The Panthers kept it close through three quarters, but fell to the Chewelah Cougars in a 2B Bi-County league game.
Cody Ells had eight rushes for 101 yards and a touchdown for Asotin (1-4, 0-4).
Asotin 0 0 7 0— 7
Chewelah 0 14 0 20—34
Chewelah — Cruz Katzer 3 run (Clayton Jeanreat kick).
Chewelah — Katzer 23 pass from Jeanreat (Jeanreat kick).
Asotin — Cody Ells 58 run (Cameron Clovis kick).
Chewelah — Zach Bowman 14 pass form Jeanreat (kick failed).
Chewelah — Bodee Katzer 29 run (run failed).
Chewelah — C. Katzer 13 run (C. Katzer run).
Lakeside 58, Colfax 34
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — The Class 2B Bulldogs moved up a division to challenge the Class 1A and undefeated Eagles, but lost in a nonleague game.
The Bulldogs (1-3) had some fun in the first quarter with a double-pass from Seth Lustig to Zachary Cooper to Mason Gilchrist for 71 yards.
Colfax coach Mike Morgan was happy with his team’s effort.
“We played them tough in the first half, but they had too many weapons,” he said.
Colfax 14 0 6 14—34
Lakeside 22 23 13 0—58
Lakeside — Sam Tinsley 66 pass from Robert O’Brien (Tinsley pass from O’Brien).
Lakeside — Tinsley 5 pass from O’Brien (pass failed).
Colfax — Zachary Cooper 33 pass from Seth Lustig (JP Wigen pass from Seth Lustig).
Lakeside — Saeed Sams 26 pass from O’Brien (O’Brien run).
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 71 pass from Zachary Cooper (pass failed).
Lakeside — Kole Hunsaker 16 run (N/A run).
Lakeside — Sams 16 run (Braiden Adams run).
Lakeside — Sams 41 pass from Hunsaker (Tinsley kick).
Lakeside — Sams 69 pass from Hunsaker (O’Brien run).
Colfax — Tanner Senter fumble return (pass failed).
Lakeside — Logan Allen 60 run (kick failed).
Colfax — Zooper 43 pass from Lustig (run failed).
Colfax — Senter 85 run (Lustig run).
Grangeville 40, Orofino 0
OROFINO — Visiting Grangeville blitzed Central Idaho League foe Orofino.
The Bulldogs improved their record to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in league, while the Maniacs are now 0-5 and 0-2.
No other information was available at press time.
Horseshoe Bend 46, Salmon River 8
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins came up short against Horseshoe Bend in Long Pin Conference play.
The Savages fall to 1-5 on the season and 1-2 in league, while Horseshoe Bend moves to 4-2 and 2-1.
No other information was available at press time.
VOLLEYBALLEagles find second wind
PULLMAN — Playing without standout Annie Goetz, the Pullman Christian Eagles rallied from two-sets-to-one down to top Spokane Classical Christian 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-12 in Mountain Christian League competition.
Hannah Anderson stepped in at setter to help lift the Eagles (5-3) to victory.
“In the last two sets we mostly just picked up our energy and did what we know how to do,” Pullman Christian coach Sarah Lindstrom said.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Pullman Christian
GOLFLovell on to state tourney
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Freshman Chase Lovell placed second in the Class 4A district meet held at Sandpoint on Tuesday to become Moscow’s lone state golf qualifier.
Lovell shot an 83, trailing district champion Brady Hanna of Lakeland by a single stroke. He will compete in the state meet on Oct. 7-8 at Sage Lakes Golf Course in Idaho Falls.