POTLATCH — The undefeated Lapwai High girls’ basketball team forced 50 turnovers en route to its 14th straight victory Friday night, a 73-20 rout of Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I action.
Grace Sobotta compiled nine points, six rebounds, six steals and four assists for the Wildcats (14-0, 9-0).
Jordyn McCormack-Marks had a game-high 12 points, and Lauren Gould generated 10 points, five assists and five steals.
Lapwai coach Ada Marks was pleased with the strides her team has made on the defensive end in recent games.
“The biggest thing we talk about is that our offense will come as long as our defense is there,” she said. “They’ve really started to buy into playing tougher defense.”
LAPWAI (14-0, 9-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 0-0 9, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 6 0-1 12, Glory Sobotta 4 1-2 10, Alexis Herrera 4 0-0 9, Soa Moliga 3 1-2 7, Ciahna Oatman 4 1-3 10, Lauren Gould 4 0-2 8, Kahlees Young 1 2-2 4, Omari Mitchell 1 2-2 4, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 7-14 73.
POTLATCH (3-11, 1-8)
Josie Larson 1 0-2 2, Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Tayva McKinney 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 2, Jaylee Fry 3 0-0 7, Becca Butterfield 0 1-2 1, Jordan Reynolds 4 0-2 8. Totals 9 1-6 20.
Lapwai 18 14 26 15—73
Potlatch 6 4 9 1—20
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, Gl. Sobotta, Herrera, Oatman, Fry.
Prairie 47, Logos 9
COTTONWOOD — After getting off to a slow start offensively, Prairie righted the ship with a 27-point third quarter that pushed the Pirates to a Whitepine League Division I victory against Logos.
“Both teams had a hard time getting into a groove,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “There wasn’t much flow out there. It’s a good thing we found our momentum in the third or it would have been a long night.”
Tara Schlader logged 15 points and 12 rebounds while Delanie Lockett registered 10 points and handed out five assists for Prairie (13-1, 9-1), which allowed only one point in the first half.
Kaylee Vis was the leading scorer for the Knights (4-11), providing three points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-11, 2-9)
Kayte Casebolt 1 0-0 2, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 0 1-2 1, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 0 1-2 1, Kaylee Vis 0 3-7 3, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 5-11 9.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-1, 9-1)
Delanie Lockett 2 5-6 10, Kristin Wemhoff 2 2-5 6, Madison Shears 2 5-8 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 0-0 6, Tara Schlader 6 3-9 15, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Martinez 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-28 47.
Logos 0 1 6 2—9
Prairie 7 11 27 2—47
3-point goals — Lockett, Shears.
JV — Prairie 53, Logos 17
Salmon River 77, Horseshoe Bend 44
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Salmon River defeated Horseshoe Bend in a Long Pin Conference game. No details were available.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLSalmon River 67, Horseshoe Bend 48
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Jimmy Tucker posted 22 points and Justin Whitten scored 21 as the two combined for nine 3-pointers to lead Salmon River past Horseshoe Bend in a Long Pin Conference game.
Isaac Hofflander pitched in eight points for the Savages (3-3).
The Mustangs (4-6) accounted for six 3s.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (3-3, 2-1)
Justin Whitten 7 1-2 21, Jimmy Tucker 8 3-3 22, Garret Shepherd 2 2-4 6, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 2 0-0 4, Tyrus Swift 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hofflander 4 0-0 8, Eric Nelson 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 6-9 67.
HORSESHOE BEND (4-6, 1-2)
Porter 1 0-0 2, Hunter 2 0-0 4, Decker 9 1-3 23, Nic 1 0-0 2, Colton 3 0-0 6, Keegan 1 0-0 3, Layth 3 1-2 8. Totals 20 2-5 48.
Salmon River 19 16 13 19—67
Horseshoe Bend 13 13 12 10—48
3-point goals — Whitten 6, Decker 4, Tucker 3, Keegan, Layth.
Grangeville JV 76, Nezperce 58
NEZPERCE — Sam Lindsley netted 23 points to lead the Grangeville JV to a nonleague win against the Nezperce varsity.
For Nezperce, Jared Cronce tallied 19 points and 10 rebounds.
GRANGEVILLE JV
Jaden Legarreta 3 5-8 14, Kaycen Sichels 1 0-0 3, Cody Klement 5 6-6 18, Sam Lindsley 7 4-5 23, Hayden Davidson 1 0-1 2, Taven Ebert 0 0-0 0, Brian Pierce 0 0-0 0, Karl Spencer 0 2-2 2, Abe Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Ryan Detweiler 0 0-0 0, Carter Mundt 4 6-10 14, Jack Bransford 0 0-2 0. Totals 21 23-34 76.
NEZPERCE (2-8)
Cole Seiler 2 3-6 7, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-1 0, Jared Cronce 7 5-7 19, Tanner Johnson 4 1-4 10, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 1-2 3, AJ Douglas 3 1-2 7, Nick Kirkland 3 0-0 6, Brycen Banner 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 11-22 58.
Grangeville 20 11 28 17—76
Nezperce 16 11 16 15—58
3-point goals — Legaretta 3, Sichels, Klement 2, Lindsley 5, Johnson.
WRESTLINGBengals win twice
POST FALLS — Five Lewiston wrestlers recorded two pins apiece on the first day of the 17-team River City Duals tournament.
Brenden Thill (182 pounds), Logan Meisner (170), Austin Nine (152), Gage Fiamengo (138) and Tristan Bremer (132) all won both of their matches by fall as Lewiston defeated St. Maries 66-18 and Priest River 66-22.
Meisner and Fiamengo each won a match in fewer than 25 seconds.
For Orofino, Danny Fowler posted a 2-1 record as the Maniac went 0-3 in duals.
Area wrestlers’ win-loss records
Lewiston
98 — Dominic Gutknecht 2-0 (two forfeits). 106 — Zander Johnson 0-2. 113 — Kolton Langayer 2-0 (two forfeits). 120 — James Grossman 0-2. 126 — Wyatt Schlafman 1-1. 132 —Tristan Bremer 2-0. 138 — Gage Fiamengo 2-0. 145 — Dominic Maiorana 2-0 (one forfeit). 152 — Austin Nine 2-0. 170 — Logan Meisner 2-0. 182 — Brenden Thill 2-0. 195 — Jacob Woody 2-0 (one forfeit). 220 — Zak Meyers 1-1. 285 — Robert Storm 2-0 (one forfeit).
Orofino
145 — Brayden Turcott 1-2. 152 — Cory Godwin 1-2. 160 — Danny Fowler 2-1. 170 — Nathan Martinez 1-2. 182 — Ian Powell 0-3. 195 — Darrion McIntosh 1-2.